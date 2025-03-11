Fantasy Football 2025: Biggest free agency winners and losers

Justin Fields lands a starting job: The new New York Jets quarterback consistently puts up fantasy points when given the opportunity.

D.K. Metcalf lands in a run-heavy offense: George Pickens could not become a consistent fantasy starter last season in Arthur Smith’s run-first Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Now he will need to split those snaps with Metcalf.

We’re less than a day into the legal tampering period, but most fantasy-relevant moves have already occurred. The biggest dominoes at quarterback — Geno Smith, Justin Fields and Sam Darnold — have all found new homes. The top wide receivers have already been signed or traded, leaving only a handful of past-their-prime veterans still available. Meanwhile, most notable free-agent tight ends have re-signed with their previous teams.

At running back, Aaron Jones re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings, Najee Harris joined the Los Angeles Chargers and Javonte Williams signed with the Dallas Cowboys. However, all three teams are likely to add a running back in the draft, making it difficult to determine how much these moves impact their fantasy outlooks.

To break down the free-agent movement, here are the players whose fantasy values have risen or fallen due to recent signings and trades. These winners and losers are based purely on fantasy football implications and do not consider contract value, trade costs or real-life team impact.

Winners

Fields has consistently been a top-10 fantasy quarterback whenever he’s been a healthy starter. He averaged 20.5 fantasy points per game in 2022, ranking fifth among quarterbacks. In 2023, he averaged 21.2 points per game over the first five weeks and 19.8 from Weeks 11-17, excluding the midseason stretch when he was injured. Even in six starts with the Steelers, he posted 19.1 points per game—seventh-best among quarterbacks during that span—despite a slow start.

His contract suggests he’s locked in as the Jets' starter this season. Adding to his upside, the Steelers' passing concepts when Fields was at his best closely resembled those used by the Detroit Lions last year. That’s noteworthy, as the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, was the Lions’ passing game coordinator last year. Fields also has built-in chemistry with Garrett Wilson, his former Ohio State teammate.

While fantasy managers should have a backup plan, quarterback depth is strong this season. Fields should be rostered in all formats and is a viable fantasy starter whenever he’s healthy.