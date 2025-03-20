2025 Quarterback Mock Draft: Cam Ward lands with the Titans, Steelers select Jaxson Dart in Round 1

Quarterback class lacks elite depth: With only one passer widely considered a true first-round talent, teams may still reach for quarterbacks due to the league’s ever-present demand at the position.

Teams address QB needs at different stages: While the Titans and Browns grab quarterbacks early, others like the Seahawks, Raiders, and Dolphins opt to find developmental passers in the later rounds.



While the Titans and Browns grab quarterbacks early, others like the Seahawks, Raiders, and Dolphins opt to find developmental passers in the later rounds.

The 2025 draft class is widely considered thin on high-end quarterback talent, with some believing only one passer is truly worthy of a first-round grade. However, due to the league’s constant demand for quarterbacks, we could still see up to three taken in Round 1.

Despite the talent concerns, quarterback remains the most important position in the sport, and several teams will be looking to secure their future at the position. So, this mock draft projects which quarterbacks will land with which QB-needy teams, starting with Miami's Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.

If the Titans want to move on from Will Levis as their starter in 2025, selecting Cam Ward at No. 1 overall would be the most direct solution. The other option would be to trade back and target a different quarterback later — if they prefer another prospect over Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

In this mock, Tennessee stays put and takes Ward, but trading with the Giants or selecting Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter are also possibilities.

For many evaluators, Ward is considered the top quarterback in the draft class.

He brings a wealth of experience, with 57 career starts across three different schools. And he made tremendous strides in 2024, capping off his college career with an elite 92.9 PFF grade, the highest among quarterbacks in the nation. His 39 touchdown passes ranked first at the position.

Ward plays the position with a calm, controlled demeanor, standing poised in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield even when forced to move. He excels at throwing on the run and has the ability to create big plays, evidenced by his 31 big-time throws in 2024 and a 95.0 passing grade on deep passes (20-plus yards downfield).

For a Titans team needing a new direction, Ward could be the franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for.

While Cleveland could use the No. 2 pick to take the best non-quarterback available, this mock draft has the Browns turning the page on their quarterback situation and committing to a young signal-caller for the future.

Shedeur Sanders plays the game like it’s the family business. As the son of an NFL Hall of Famer and current college head coach, he brings a level of discipline, work ethic and stability that teams covet. There are no concerns about off-field distractions, making him a safe and steady leader for a franchise that needs consistency at quarterback.

Opinions on Sanders’ draft stock vary widely — some evaluators view him as the top quarterback in the class, while others don’t see him as a first-round talent. A common criticism is that he invites pressure in the pocket, but it’s important to note that he played behind a porous offensive line at Colorado. His 204 pressured dropbacks in 2024 were by far the most in this draft class, yet he still completed 55.1% of his passes under pressure.

Sanders is a highly accurate passer, ranking second in the class with an 81.8% adjusted completion percentage. He’s also effective on deep throws, producing 14 touchdowns and just one interception on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

While Sanders may not have the elite physical tools of some other quarterbacks in this class, his quick processing, poise, and fearlessness make him a high-floor prospect — exactly what the Browns need to bring stability to the position.

Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Draft profile

The Steelers’ quarterback situation wasn't good in 2024, and with Justin Fields gone and Russell Wilson’s future uncertain, 2025 isn’t shaping up to be much better. Regardless of whether Wilson stays or leaves, Pittsburgh needs to draft a quarterback.

Jaxson Dart plays with an aggressive, fearless approach, willing to push the ball downfield whenever he sees an advantage. His 11.9-yard average target depth was the highest of any quarterback in this mock draft, highlighting his ability and willingness to stretch the field.

Dart thrives on deep-ball accuracy and velocity, throwing 17 touchdown passes of 20-plus yards in 2024 while earning a 92.6 passing grade on deep throws. His ability to deliver the ball with precision downfield would help unlock the full potential of Pittsburgh’s newly acquired D.K. Metcalf and the talented but unpredictable George Pickens.

The Seahawks trading away their starting quarterback for a third-round pick and their No. 1 wide receiver for a second-round pick signals that they are likely in full rebuild mode. While Sam Darnold is a stopgap option, Seattle can easily move on from him after one season if necessary. His presence makes this the perfect time to draft a rookie quarterback and let him develop—much like the Vikings did last year, with Darnold serving as a bridge to J.J. McCarthy.

Seattle hasn’t used a first- or second-day pick on a quarterback since selecting Russell Wilson in 2012, but that could change this year. With two extra Day 2 picks from the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades, the Seahawks have the draft capital to move up if needed. However, in this scenario, they stay put and take Jalen Milroe at No. 50.

With Darnold in place, there’s no immediate pressure for Milroe to start, which is ideal given his physical gifts but raw skill set. While he is big, strong, and extremely fast, he remains too inconsistent to be an effective NFL starter right away. Milroe has just 27 career starts and threw 11 interceptions to only 16 touchdowns in 2024.

That said, Milroe would bring back the dynamic athleticism Seattle has lacked at quarterback since Russell Wilson’s departure. His ability as a runner in the read-option game could add a new element to the Seahawks' offense once he develops into a viable starter.

Rumors are swirling that the Giants are trying to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick to select a quarterback. However, if they can’t pull off the trade and Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go first and second overall, their consolation prize is landing the best overall player in the draft at No. 3. That kind of elite talent acquisition would be invaluable for a rebuilding team, allowing them to target a quarterback later in the draft and again in 2026, barring any major trades.

At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Will Howard has the prototypical frame for an NFL quarterback. He brings 43 career starts to the table, and although he played just one season at Ohio State, he made the most of it — earning an 85.7 passing grade while helping the Buckeyes win a National Championship.

Howard thrived under pressure, posting a draft-class-best 57.0% completion percentage in those situations. His film also showcases NFL-level passing concepts, as he consistently fits the ball into tight zone windows downfield. His 59.6% adjusted completion percentage on deep throws (20+ yards downfield) ranks No. 1 in this draft class.

In this scenario, Howard would be throwing to Malik Nabers and Travis Hunter, whom the Giants selected in the first round. That dynamic wide receiver duo would give any young quarterback a strong foundation for success in 2025 and beyond.

With the top two quarterbacks off the board by the No. 6 pick, the Raiders must address the position later in the draft. Trading a third-round pick for Geno Smith gives them a short-term solution, allowing them to hold off on spending a high draft pick at quarterback — at least for now.

By selecting Riley Leonard in the third round, the Raiders get a young quarterback who can develop behind Smith while keeping their options open to take a first-round QB in 2026 or 2027 if needed.

Leonard is an accurate passer, ranking No. 5 in the draft class with a 78.2% adjusted completion percentage. He also brings experience, with 37 career starts, and is a talented and productive runner. Frequently utilized in the ground game, he earned a strong 82.8 rushing grade in 2024, an elite mark for a quarterback.

While Leonard isn’t ready to start right away, the Raiders could immediately utilize his mobility in a custom red-zone package, allowing them to capitalize on his rushing ability near the goal line.

The Dolphins could benefit from adding a young quarterback as an insurance policy in case Tua Tagovailoa misses time due to injury. Their 2024 season was derailed after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, and with his history of head injuries, there’s always the possibility of an early, unexpected retirement.

Miami’s offense is built around quick decision-making, getting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands fast and into the hands of its speedy playmakers—a style that Dillon Gabriel fits perfectly.

Gabriel checks all the boxes for a backup who could be effective in Miami. He’s similar in size to Tagovailoa, also left-handed, and would allow Miami’s receivers to maintain their comfort with the ball’s rotation if he stepped into a game. He processes quickly, with a 2.7-second average time to throw, one of the fastest marks in the class.

A record-breaking 63-game starter in college, Gabriel is also an extremely accurate passer, leading the draft class with an 81.9% adjusted completion percentage. He could be exactly the reliable insurance policy the Dolphins need behind Tagovailoa.