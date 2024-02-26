PFF College Football Show 2024 NFL Mock Draft: QB Jayden Daniels lands with the Commanders, Patriots pick QB Drake Maye at No. 3

Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman recently mocked the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, sending USC's Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears and LSU's Jayden Daniel to the Washington Commanders.

Watch below for the full reasoning behind each pick, and click here to explore PFF's Mock Draft Simulator for yourself.

Pick 1: Chicago Bears (via Panthers): QB Caleb Williams, USC

Pick 2: Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Pick 3: New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Pick 4: Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Pick 5: Los Angeles Chargers: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Pick 6: New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Pick 7: Tennessee Titans: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Pick 8: Atlanta Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Pick 9: Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Pick 10: New York Jets: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Pick 11: Minnesota Vikings: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Pick 12: Denver Broncos: QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Pick 13: Las Vegas Raiders: DI Johnny Newton, Illinois

Pick 14: New Orleans Saints: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Pick 15: Indianapolis Colts: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Pick 16: Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Pick 17: Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Pick 18: Cincinnati Bengals: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Pick 19: Los Angeles Rams: OT JC Latham, Alabama

Pick 20: Pittsburgh Steelers: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Pick 21: Miami Dolphins: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Pick 22: Philadelphia Eagles: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Pick 23: Houston Texans (via Browns): EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Pick 24: Dallas Cowboys: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Pick 25: Green Bay Packers: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Pick 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

Pick 27: Arizona Cardinals (via Texans): DI Byron Murphy II, Texas

Pick 28: Buffalo Bills: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Pick 29: Detroit Lions: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Pick 30: Baltimore Ravens: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Pick 31: San Francisco 49ers: DI Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Pick 32: Kansas City Chiefs: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia