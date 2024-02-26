PFF College Football Show 2024 NFL Mock Draft: QB Jayden Daniels lands with the Commanders, Patriots pick QB Drake Maye at No. 3

Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman recently mocked the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, sending USC's Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears and LSU's Jayden Daniel to the Washington Commanders.
Watch below for the full reasoning behind each pick, and click here to explore PFF's Mock Draft Simulator for yourself.
Pick 1: Chicago Bears (via Panthers): QB Caleb Williams, USC
Pick 2: Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Pick 3: New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Pick 4: Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Pick 5: Los Angeles Chargers: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Pick 6: New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Pick 7: Tennessee Titans: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Pick 8: Atlanta Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Pick 9: Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Pick 10: New York Jets: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Pick 11: Minnesota Vikings: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Pick 12: Denver Broncos: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Pick 13: Las Vegas Raiders: DI Johnny Newton, Illinois
Pick 14: New Orleans Saints: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Pick 15: Indianapolis Colts: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Pick 16: Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Pick 17: Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Pick 18: Cincinnati Bengals: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Pick 19: Los Angeles Rams: OT JC Latham, Alabama
Pick 20: Pittsburgh Steelers: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Pick 21: Miami Dolphins: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Pick 22: Philadelphia Eagles: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Pick 23: Houston Texans (via Browns): EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Pick 24: Dallas Cowboys: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Pick 25: Green Bay Packers: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Pick 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
Pick 27: Arizona Cardinals (via Texans): DI Byron Murphy II, Texas
Pick 28: Buffalo Bills: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Pick 29: Detroit Lions: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Pick 30: Baltimore Ravens: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Pick 31: San Francisco 49ers: DI Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Pick 32: Kansas City Chiefs: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia