Ideal target for all 32 teams on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

If all the movement in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft wasn’t enough for you, the NFL is running things back again on Friday with Rounds 2 and 3. Ten different teams will be making their first selections while the Carolina Panthers are the only team without any scheduled picks.

Here is one prospect who each team should be looking at on Day 2.

Woolen is a project who has only two years of experience at cornerback, but he has all the tools you could want at cornerback. He checked in at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds with 34-inch arms and went on to run a 4.26-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical jump. That’s a one-of-one athlete at a clear position of need in Vance Joseph’s defense.

The Falcons ranked dead last in team pressure rate last season (21%). They need to give Grady Jarrett some help along the defensive front, specifically off the edge. Ebiketie earned 88.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades in each of his final two seasons at Penn State to go along with 80th-plus percentile finishes in every athletic testing drill, save the bench press.

The Ravens could find more value on Day 2 in the form of Ojabo, who will likely have to redshirt his rookie season after the first-round talent tore his Achilles at his Michigan pro day. He would be another bet on traits at the position after Baltimore selected Ojabo’s former high school teammate Odafe Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

There was some talk about Buffalo targeting Iowa State running back Breece Hall in the first round, but Day 2 is the sweet spot to add one of the top running backs in the class. Walker is PFF’s RB1 after forcing 89 missed tackles and tallying over 1,100 rushing yards after contact last season at Michigan State. He’s a well-rounded runner who can likely offer more in the passing game than he was able to show at Michigan State.

Unless the Panthers trade up from their next scheduled pick at 137th overall, they’re going to have Friday off. That’s not a great place to be on a roster with plenty of holes to address.

The Bears’ efforts to support Justin Fields with talent this offseason have been lackluster, at best. Raimann was a top-20 player on PFF’s big board entering the draft following overall grades of 75.1 in 2020 and 94.6 in 2021, were were his two lone seasons at tackle. He’s an excellent athlete who could feasibly start as a rookie despite his inexperience at the position.

It would be a surprise if the Bengals don’t continue their offensive line overhaul with one of their Day 2 selections. Parham started at both guard positions and right tackle during his Memphis career, and he could play either guard or center for the Bengals. He showed at the combine that he was still a high-end athlete (4.93-second 40-yard dash) despite adding some weight and getting up to 313 pounds.

The Browns could stand to add competition on both the interior and on the edge with defensive line profiling as the weakest position group on their roster outside of Myles Garrett. Jackson generated 26 pressures as a true freshman in 2019, but that remained the high watermark in his college career. There’s reason to believe he can have more success in the NFL given his combination of length, bend and explosiveness.

McCreary has an interesting profile in that he’s one of the most technically sound press cornerbacks in this draft, but he doesn’t have a shutdown press corner's physical profile. His 29.5-inch arms are a sixth percentile mark at the position, which would be an outlier if McCreary went on to have success outside. His press-man skill would fit in Dan Quinn’s defense, though. The Cowboys defense ranked first in Cover-1 rate and fifth in press coverage looks in 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker out of Wyoming cleared the 90th percentile at the position in the vertical jump, board jump and bench press. He’s a plus athlete who has good size and put up PFF run-defense, coverage and tackling grades above 75.0 in 2021. Few linebackers in this class have better instincts, and the Broncos can make use of that in the middle of their defense.

Linebacker was a popular connection for Detroit at 32nd overall in mock drafts, but the Lions ended up picking 20 picks earlier after trading up for Jameson Williams. Chenal offers a rare combination of size (6-foot-3 and 250 pounds) and athleticism (90th-percentile or higher finishes in nearly every athletic testing drill), and he could add on some value as a blitzer after recording PFF pass-rushing grades above 90.0 in each of the last two seasons at Wisconsin.

Once again, the Packers did nothing to address their glaring need at wide receiver in Round 1, as they added two defensive players on Thursday instead. Watson projects to be one of the top options who could still be available at their two Round 2 selections. Watson has all the physical tools to be a bonafide No. 1 receiver, but there’s still a lot of work to be done for the 6-foot-4 receiver who has sub-4.4 speed to get to that point. He cleared 40 receptions in a season for the first time last year (43) while playing against FCS competition.

Lovie Smith’s defense prioritizes edge defenders who can defend the run and push the pocket as a pass-rusher, and Paschal fits that description. He’s coming off a career-high 90.0 PFF grade with Kentucky in 2021, and it’s not difficult to see his bullrush translating to the NFL. The 70th overall player on The Athletic’s consensus big board could slide until Houston's third-round pick. He would be a strong value there.

The Stephon Gilmore addition at cornerback shifts the focus to wide receiver in the draft, where Indianapolis needs to find another option to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. Moore is one of the most elusive wide receivers in this class, highlighted by his FBS-high 25 missed tackles forced after the catch last season for Western Michigan. He could play both in the slot and outside for the Colts and serve as a much-needed No. 2 option for Matt Ryan in his first year in Indianapolis.

Originally slated to kick things off on Day 2, the Jaguars now don’t pick until the third round after trading back into Round 1 for Devin Lloyd. Left guard stands out as a potential area of need, and Goedeke profiles as one of the more interesting Day 2 prospects at the position. The 23-year-old out of Central Michigan earned a 92.2 overall grade at right tackle last year, but he’s best suited to play on the interior in the NFL.

The Chiefs were one of the biggest winners of Round 1, and landing Pickens in the second round would only continue that trend. He’s one of the few available receivers who has a prototypical “X” receiver profile, and that’s what Kansas City is still missing after adding complementary pieces such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster. You don’t have to look much further than the 88.0 receiving grade that Pickens put up as a true freshman in 2019 to see the talent that he brings to the table.

Salyer played at every position along the offensive line over the course of his Georgia career, but he projects best as a guard in the NFL despite starting at left tackle the last two seasons for the Bulldogs. He would give the Raiders another viable starting option at guard with Denzelle Good returning from injury and Alex Leatherwood coming off a disappointing rookie season (45.5 PFF grade).

With the Chargers addressing the offensive line in the first round with the Zion Johnson selection, a field-stretching wide receiver jumps toward the top of their needs list. Tolbert should come off the board around where they’re scheduled to pick next in the third round. Tolbert’s 16 receptions on throws 20-plus yards downfield ranked fifth in the FBS last season, and he averaged over 17.0 yards per reception for his college career.

The Rams are slated to be the final team to make their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft at 104th overall. Taylor-Britt is the kind of physical, position-versatile defensive back who the Rams should value if he's still on the board at the tail end of Round 3. He’s coming off a career-best 74.1 PFF grade with Nebraska in 2021 at primarily outside cornerback.

Fortner played at least 500 snaps at all three offensive line positions during his Kentucky career — a valuable skill set for a team such as Miami — but he earned a career-high 85.1 PFF grade after switching to center in 2021. That’s also where the Dolphins happen to have the fewest viable starting options on the offensive line with just Michael Deiter competing for the starting role currently.

After trading back and selecting Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round, the Vikings have another opportunity to add talent to the secondary at the top of Round 2. Booth projects as a scheme-versatile starter on the outside with some of the best feet in the class. He likely only slid out of the first round due to medical concerns. Patrick Peterson, who is playing on another one-year deal, is a short-term solution for the Vikings, who need to continue to add competition at the position.

Andersen just feels like a Patriot. He only has one full-time season of linebacker under his belt after starting his college career as a running back and quarterback at Montana State. It wasn’t exactly against high-level competition, but Andersen produced in that one season at linebacker, earning an 86.1 PFF grade. Athletically, he has every tool necessary (4.42-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds) to become a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker.

The Saints addressed their two most glaring needs — wide receiver and offensive tackle — with their two first-round selections. With Daniel Sorensen currently projected to start alongside Marcus Maye, safety should also be toward the top of that needs list. Brisker is best suited to a box-heavy role where his physicality and ability to add on in the run game will be best utilized. His player comp in the PFF draft guide is former Saints safety Vonn Bell.

Size and medical concerns pushed Dean down boards and out of the first round, but it’s difficult to see him lasting too long on Day 2. He plays as fast as any linebacker in this class, thanks in large part to his ability to recognize and react to plays. Dean is coming off a career-high 91.8 PFF grade in 2021 as the central piece of a dominant Georgia defense. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal and Dean would represent an impressive haul for the Giants.

Pitre is an ideal fit in Robert Saleh’s defense as a guy who can wear multiple hats — slot defender, dime backer, safety, etc. Pitre lined up primarily in the slot at Baylor where he was a playmaker in coverage and terrific in run support. His 92.7 PFF run-defense grade in 2021 led all defensive backs. The Jets have already added a fair bit of talent to their secondary this offseason with Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead, but there’s still plenty of room for a player with Pitre’s skill set.

The Eagles came out of the first round with Jordan Davis and A.J. Brown — a strong contender for the best haul of Round 1. Their focus should shift toward adding talent in the secondary on Day 2. Cross’ 4.35-second 40-yard dash at 215 pounds is an elite number and speaks to the range he could bring to the back end of Philadelphia’s defense. He could be available at the Eagles’ second pick on Day 2 (83rd overall).

The Steelers devoted some resources to their interior offensive line in free agency with James Daniels and Mason Cole additions, but Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor remain the projected starters at tackle. That’s a position group that could use some additional competition at the least. Lucas is a battle-tested pass protector who earned 85.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades in three of his four seasons with the Cougars.

Few players could provide as big an impact at 61st overall as Bonitto could as a designated pass-rusher on a San Francisco defense that values having a deep and talented edge rotation. Bonitto leads all Power 5 draft-eligible edge defenders in PFF pass-rush win rate since 2020 at 28.2%. He’s a twitchy, bendy pass0rusher who shouldn’t have any issues generating pressure off the edge in the NFL.

Willis sliding out of the first round was one of the more surprising results on Thursday, and it’s difficult to imagine that there won’t be some movement early with one or two teams interested in moving up for a quarterback. The Seahawks are well-positioned to do that as owners of the 40th and 41st overall picks in Round 2. Willis likely won’t hit the ground running as a rookie, but his tools are certainly worth a bet in Round 2. His 90 missed tackles forced as a runner last season were more than any other player in the FBS.

The Buccaneers don’t have many glaring needs across the roster, but the defensive line is a position group where they could look to get younger and add some talent alongside Vita Vea. Hall fits the profile of what that group needs — a 3-5 tech who can overwhelm interior offensive linemen with his length. Hall earned 84.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades in each of the last two years at Houston.

It becomes feasible for the Titans to move on from Ryan Tannehill next offseason, and taking Ridder early in the second round provides a clean succession plan at quarterback. Accuracy has consistently come up as the biggest concern with Ridder, but his accurate pass rate improved from 53% from 2018-20 to 64% in 2021. He’s arguably the most “pro-ready” prospect in this quarterback class given his processing, intangibles and mobility.

Defensive tackle has quietly become a need for Washington following recent reports that the Commanders aren’t expected to offer a contract extension to Daron Payne. That leaves the position group thin moving forward with Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle both signing elsewhere this offseason. Jones would fit right in with the rest of the first-round talent up front for Washington as a powerful nose tackle who is going to bolster the team's run defense while also offering some value as a pass-rusher. He earned 78.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades in each of the last two years for UConn.