How fans are picking PFF’s top 100 prospects in the Mock Draft Simulator

Draft analysts and fans aren’t always aligned: Top-10 talents like Jahdae Barron and Tyler Warren are slipping into the 20s in the simulator.

Demand at the QB position: Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward might not crack PFF’s top 10, but both quarterbacks are consistently mocked inside the top five, highlighting the demand at the position.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

There’s often a gap between how NFL prospects are scouted and how they’re drafted in mock simulations.

PFF’s big board reflects expert evaluations built on film study, grading, and advanced data. But in the Mock Draft Simulator, fan preferences and team needs can shake things up. Comparing big board rankings to average draft positions reveals where opinions diverge — from star defenders falling into Round 2 to quarterbacks flying off the board early.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Hunter is one of the most talented players I have ever scouted. As a cornerback, he brings good mirror-matching movements and truly elite ball skills. He can be a bit out of control and lacks some density, which gets exposed the most in press-man coverage. As a primary zone defender with press-man flexibility, he can be an immediate starting cornerback with an All-Pro ceiling.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: It's hard not to see some Micah Parsons in Carter, who not only wears the same No. 11 but also pops off the screen nearly every play due to being a rare caliber athlete. If he can get even stronger, he has All-Pro potential as a player worthy of a top-five pick.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona‘s offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Graham has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL interior defensive lineman, but outside of that, there is a lot to love. He is fast, violent and relentless, and he can stop the run with great strength. He brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.

T Will Campbell, LSU

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Campbell is an offensive lineman's offensive lineman. He approaches the position with excellent respect for what it takes to be great in the trenches: fundamentals, IQ and competitive toughness. His length and flexibility limitations might push him inside in the NFL, but this is a starting-caliber player at all five spots on the line.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: The word “versatile” gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Warren is a do-everything tight end who any coach would love to input into their offense. He isn't a twitchy or flexible athlete who can unlock the whole route tree, but his versatility is incredibly valuable in the run-and-pass games. He is worthy of a first-round selection.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Starks was a playmaker in the SEC for three straight seasons. He brings good football IQ, tackling and movement ability to play free, strong and slot. He isn't a rare athlete, but he's a starting-caliber player for the backend of any defense.

LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Membou presented a high athletic ceiling in 2023 before his confidence and control took off in 2024. There are times when he could play with more power, but he brings starting-caliber length and movement ability to the NFL with good production as a zone blocker.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Green has only two years of starting experience and not the best competition to measure NFL talent over the past two years. However, he absolutely dominated the way you'd want a future NFL player to with elite pass-rush and run-defense grades in addition to high-90th-percentile numbers in win rate and run stops. He has top-50 all-around ability and projects as a starting-caliber outside linebacker in a 3-4 front.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Pearce is the kind of athlete with the production and disruption scores you don't let out of the first round. His twitchy movements show difference-making NFL traits that can be situational at worst and All-Pro at best.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game. However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Grant brings a rare combination of quickness and size to the nose tackle position. He has the strength to dominate single blocks and hold up against doubles. When he's in attack mode, he is an imposing player — I just wish we saw that aggressive mindset more consistently.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Simmons brings impressive flexibility, leverage, foot speed, balance and hand work to the NFL with an adequate frame. He lacks a bit of power in the run game and is coming off an ACL tear in 2024, but his movement skills and football intelligence make him worthy of a top-50 pick and a shot to be a starter early on.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: There seems to be some draft fatigue with Egbuka, who has been talked about as an NFL prospect for three years. Don't fall for it. He's a high-floor, versatile and savvy receiver as a borderline WR1/WR2.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Banks is an NFL-caliber athlete at the tackle position whose movement skills and run-blocking abilities give him positional versatility. His lack of arm length could hinder him at offensive tackle, but he projects as an impact starter at either tackle or guard.

QB Cameron Ward, Miami (FL)

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Appreciating Ward, an unorthodox, big-game quarterback, requires a leap of faith. He is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro — if his fundamentals don't drop him from the league entirely.

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Golden is a talented player whose movement skills should translate well to the NFL. His advanced avenues of success — whether through beating press, impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability or kick-return prowess — make him a player who could be a high-end WR2 in the league.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Nolen isn't the most polished interior defender, but he might be among the most physically gifted. If he continues to grow in his pre-snap plan and hand usage, he can be an impactful, versatile defensive tackle with a high floor due to his strength in run defense.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Hampton is one of the class' most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength. He can be a productive slasher type of runner behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Loveland lacks the density to play as an inline tight end consistently in the NFL, but he brings plenty of value as a tall, long pass catcher with natural hands and crisp routes to line up as a big slot or “X” receiver. He also has some versatility to play attached to the line of scrimmage in certain situations.

ED Mykel Williams, Georgia

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Williams is a long, strong, versatile edge prospect whose motor is always running hot. His pass-rush profile and consistency (win percentage) are lower than ideal for a projected top-20 pick, but his floor as an elite run defender is so high, and his build is so alluring, that he's worth taking the chance on in that range for a team running odd or even fronts.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Stewart is a scheme-versatile, high-potential athlete who is still working on winning his reps with technique and discipline as much as athletic ability. His lack of production throughout his college career speaks to the lack of refinement in his game, but he is built like a future NFL player and should be a Day 2 pick because of it.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Walker is a physically and athletically gifted player who presents box presence versatility as an off-ball linebacker. His anticipation and pass-rush profile in its current form are lacking for consistent impact in the NFL. He must improve how he approaches rushing the passer or his off-ball instincts to be worth a top-50 selection due to age and potential.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Zabel is a five-position lineman who brings everything but elite arm length to the position. He is an easy projected starter at center or guard for primarily a zone blocking scheme, but he is well-rounded enough to be run-game versatile.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Harmon has just one year of notable production, but that season showcased a player with a high football IQ, consistent competitiveness and NFL-level quickness. He can be an effective 3-technique defensive lineman for an even front.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Scourton brings an alluring combination of overall size and pass-rush moves to the edge spot, which gives him ideal versatility for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts. However, he does have some length and flexibility limitations. In his current state, he feels like a player who can disrupt and amass pressure but won't be a high-sack-count rusher.

DI Darius Alexander, Toledo

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Alexander was lightly recruited and was a late bloomer in college football (will be 25 in his rookie season), but his measurables and strength are NFL-caliber. He is a contributing NFL defensive lineman at worst due to his strength profile, with starting caliber impact potential in odd and even fronts.

LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Knight will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is a mature player with good processing and fundamentally sound tackling. His run-defense angles can be a bit overaggressive, but you'll take that trade-off due to how well he moves in coverage and when pursuing ball carriers.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Conerly has very good movement skills for a player who also brings adequate size and plus length to the tackle position. His game can lack some anticipation and strength, but if he continues to improve in those areas, he holds the skill set to be a reliable NFL starter — one who can be impactful for a zone blocking scheme.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Ayomanor's size, intelligence at receiver, play strength and experience against press coverage make him an ideal “X” prototype with the talent to become an NFL starter.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Sanders is a true 3-technique who wins with linear and lateral quickness to shoot gaps and disrupt. He must improve his hand precision and play strength to be a full-time starter. At worst, he is a contributing rotational 3-technique.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Williams is a compact and powerful interior defensive lineman who excels at holding the line of scrimmage. His lack of pass-rush production makes nose tackle his best projection, likely as a Day 2 selection.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Bech, at his best, has the makings of an impact WR2 at the NFL level, but he needs to continue to grow to win consistently in his releases against press and in his routes. His sure hands and playmaker mentality won't be an issue.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this class thanks to his intelligence and ability to break on the football. That will have him drafted somewhere on Day 2, even with his tackling woes.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Amos brings an ideal blend of size, movement skills and coverage scheme versatility to the cornerback position. While his explosiveness and speed aren't anything special, his 2024 film shows he has a CB2 floor in the NFL with the potential to be a CB1.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Jackson is a fundamentally sound player with alluring length and surprising cornering ability for a player of his size. His overall pass-rush win percentage has been low throughout his career, which presents him as a high-floor, versatile defensive end who can be a solid starter for odd or even fronts.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Hairston is a feisty competitor who likes to get his hands on receivers in bump-and-run coverage from off-coverage techniques. As a zone-heavy cornerback, he has the chance to develop into a CB2 type of player in the NFL.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Revel is the ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop, despite inconsistent anticipation and technique in his current form. His physical gifts (including height and length) point to press-man coverage being his home in the NFL, but it will be quite the adjustment for him to go from one year of staring experience in the AAC to the NFL — especially off a torn ACL.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Umanmielen feels like a specialized finesse pass-rushing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. If you want him to be more versatile than that, you might be disappointed in the lack of consistency. However, if you put him in that role correctly, he can be a backfield difference-maker for you on some of the most pivotal plays of the game.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he's likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Swinson didn't become a full-time starter until his final season, but in his current form, he shows very active hands and a good understanding of rushing the passer to yield consistently high pass-rush win rates. If he continues to get stronger defending the run, he can become a starting 3-4 edge player with impact pass-rush potential.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Booker has some foot speed and balance issues that keep him from being a blue-chip prospect, but there is still a lot to like as a powerful, well-built, competitive and high football IQ guard prospect for a man/gap heavy run scheme.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Higgins is a reliable possession receiver who can run a diverse route tree from any alignment thanks to impressive foot quickness. He won't be an athletic standout in the NFL, but he'll often be in the right place at the right time.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. NFL teams will gravitate toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Tuimoloau presents a good floor for an edge rusher in a 4-3 defensive front. His pass-rush win percentage has been average over the last two years with quite a few clean-up sacks on his stat sheet, but he improved in his true pass-rush win areas in 2024. He is a good Day 2 prospect to bet on because you'll get a spot starting/rotational floor out of him.

LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Schwesinger is light for an NFL linebacker, but his elite processing speed and intelligence give him starter and impact ability as a Mike or Will linebacker for a 4-3 defense.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Judkins is a strong north-to-south runner who generates impressive speed-to-power for consistent yards after the catch. However, his game lacks the creativity needed to consistently win in the NFL, independent of his offensive line. Behind a good line, he could rack up yards. Behind a subpar one, he could struggle to stand out.

WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Restrepo brings a strong slot receiver skill set to the NFL, where his production, separation scores and great hands give him a high floor with WR2/WR3 potential despite some high-end athleticism and size limitations.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Turner played at just about every spot on Texas A&M‘s defensive line, thanks to his active, violent hands and unwavering effort. He has some length and overall size limitations but feels like a guy an NFL coaching staff will push for on Day 2 of the draft.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Sawyer is a high-floor, all-around 4-3 defensive end with a starting-caliber projection. The question is whether you believe there is more there for him as a pass-rusher. If you do, you can convince yourself that he's a top-20 player. If not, an early Day 2 range feels like his floor.

TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Arroyo is a receiving tight end through and through who can lineup as a wingback and in the slot. An NFL team hoping for a consistent blocker will be disappointed, though. If given a chance to show off his all-around athleticism, he can be a contributor as a big slot type.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Porter is a rare prospect. He is a wide receiver-turned-cornerback with ideal ball skills, ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He is still raw as just a one-year starter despite being a sixth-year player, but his special teams impact and sky-high potential are worth drafting in the middle rounds.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Ivey is a physically gifted player with devastating power in his hands to hold the point of attack and stack and shed consistently. He lacks the speed and lower body flexibility to be a speed threat as a 4-3 defensive end, so his best fit is likely more inside for a 3-4 front that would maximize his special strength every play.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Ersery brings alluring size and length to the tackle position for the NFL. He has good hands, an explosive first step forward and quick footwork to be an impactful zone run blocker, but his naturally high-waisted build impacts his leverage and may inhibit him from keeping NFL rushers in front of him.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Norman-Lott possesses more NFL potential than his snap counts and stats say; look at his grades and win rates for a clearer picture. He is an athletically gifted, undersized 3-technique who with better hand usage and pass-rush plans can be a contributing starter.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Thomas is a long, quick-footed press-man cornerback who showcases good natural movement skills and playmaker instincts. He lacks some strength in a few areas, but he plays the position with high intelligence to be a scheme-versatile CB2 projection for the NFL.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Sampson is a speedster who pairs explosiveness with patience and vision. He has big-play potential behind any blocking scheme and could develop into a plus receiver, though he must cut down on fumbles.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Johnson is a physically gifted running back who excels with the ball in his hands. As an early-down player, he can be successful behind any blocking scheme with good vision, light footwork and impressive burst and power. However, his lack of polish and reliability in third-down situations could keep him from being an every-down running back.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Kennard shows a good understanding of how to win as a pass-rusher in varying situations in both odd and even fronts. He is lean and long, which is a plus for arm length but a negative when holding up versus the run. His hand work and footwork show a great baseline to build a successful pass-rush profile in the league as a Day 2 selection.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Morrison is a smart, smooth-moving man coverage cornerback with good instincts for making plays on the ball. Getting back to form after hip surgery and getting a bit stronger are the keys to a future starting outside cornerback role in a man coverage system — but really any system.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Jackson isn't the flashiest player, but his footwork, technique and leadership give him Day 1 starter potential.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Stewart is a juiced-up pass-rusher with less-than-ideal measurables. His effort and leverage give him a chance to win any rep, but he lacks pass-rush nuance to win with more than those attributes and a good first step. His best spot in the NFL might be as an off-ball Sam linebacker, where he can be used as a blitzer more than just a straight edge defender (think Uchenna Nuwosu).

DI CJ West, Indiana

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: West is on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass-rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in the NFL, preferably in a 4-3 front.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Henderson, when playing confidently, shines with his agility and long speed. He lacks some size for tackle-breaking and pass-blocking, but he remains a high-effort player in those areas. He seems like a good speed component of an NFL committee, including for receiving work out of the backfield.

DI Alfred Collins, Texas

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Collins is a long, strong interior defensive lineman with the versatility to play anywhere from 0-technique to 5-technique. His pass-rush profile and inability to disengage quickly limit his ceiling, but his versatility and strength give him a high floor. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential.

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Taylor is young and could still be growing into his talent and, more importantly, his strength. In his current form, he is a TE2/3 candidate — more of a move tight end detached from the line of scrimmage as a receiver — but if he gets stronger, he can be a more versatile and consistent contributor.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Burch is a high-potential player with athletic and physical gifts you can't teach. After finding his sweet spot of size and body composition, he can play in both odd and even fronts but projects best as a 4-3 defensive end. If he continues to master more pass-rush moves and hand usage, he can be a starter and a contributing player.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Trapilo brings an ideal build and a scheme-versatile football IQ to the tackle position. His size and versatility as a left and right tackle will make him a swing tackle at worst with the potential to be a solid starter for any run scheme.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Paul needs to add some mass to his frame, but he can eventually become a starting Will linebacker in the league, thanks to his athleticism and intelligence.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Mbow is small and struggles with NFL-level strength in pass protection and when displacing in the run game. But he moves extremely well and should get a shot to start at guard or tackle at some point during his rookie contract.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Ferguson is a nice receiving tight end with the length to play some inline snaps. His lower run-blocking impact marks indicate that an NFL team won't want to use him much in that way. His true value is as a receiver and a TE2.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Broughton needs to refine his hand placement and technique to become a more effective one-on-one winner at the next level. However, even in his current form, his length and strength provide valuable versatility as a two-gapping defensive lineman, with his best fit likely coming as a 3-4 defensive end.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Farmer is still a budding defensive lineman, even as an upperclassman. With some improved anticipation and technique, he can be a starting-caliber pass-rusher — although he must have a higher floor as a run defender to get on the field consistently.

DI Jordan Phillips, Maryland

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Phillips is a compact, powerful defensive lineman with less-than-ideal length but enough strength to make up for it. While he's unlikely to be a regular pass-rush contributor, he can serve as a rock-solid interior presence with enough power to contribute to any defensive front.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Harris projects as an alluring WR3 type for an offense that likes to push the ball down the field. His route tree and separation rates leave something to be desired, but he can keep a defense honest with his field-stretching ability.

ED Elijah Roberts, SMU

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Roberts is a strong, well-built defensive lineman who has a lot of experience at different alignments. He likely lacks the length, twitch and bend to be a full-time edge player, but his size and versatility could play well as a 3-4 defensive end who can move along gaps.

C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Wilson may be just a one-year starter, but he has the movement skills to be a starting center in the NFL if he can continue to improve his IQ and anticipation with more snaps.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Winston's tape and the athleticism that he showed off in 2023 made him a prospect worthy of going in the first round. While his recent injury muddies his projection, he's still one of the top safeties available if he can fully recover.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Harvey ranks well in PFF's wins above average metric due to high missed tackles forced averages as a rusher and a receiver, and his production in the passing game. If he plays with more urgency and violence, he could be a productive NFL running back.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Noel is a compact and powerful slot receiver who wins with a good first step and can succeed in an NFL offense where the quarterback holds the ball a little longer in the pocket. He'll need to be more dynamic after the catch to earn a consistent starting role in the league.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Savaiinaea's feet and pass-blocking technique should keep him in the league for a while, regardless of his position. If he can get stronger, he has a chance to stick as a starter at right tackle or inside for a zone rushing team.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Giddens brings good eyes, patience and anticipation to a backfield, finding open space between the tackles with good one-cut ability and long strides for long speed. He needs to play with more violence to gain yards after contact if he is to truly make a name for himself in a running back rotation.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Royals may lack difference-making NFL athleticism, but he is a strong possession receiver who can line up anywhere with plus after-the-catch ability.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Milum is a strong run blocker between the tackles with good power at contact, heavy/reliable hands, and good grip strength. He can get in trouble when truly left on an island in pass protection, which is why a move inside could be best to get the most out of his strength while mitigating flexibility/agility risks.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Ratledge isn't the most dynamic athlete, but his solid pass-blocking technique and downhill power in the run game give him a chance to be a starter in the NFL.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Williams is a true “bet” of a prospect. His penalty-riddled lone year as a starter shows inexperience and inconsistency. But it also showed starting-caliber length and traits. He's not the kind of player you plug and play, but he could be a gem to develop on Day 2.

WR Savion Williams, TCU

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Williams‘ stats won't “wow” evaluators, but his tape and his measurables sure will. He's a very versatile and potentially high-impact NFL player on the line, in the backfield or as a returner.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Toughness and tenacity are Ransom's calling cards, which he makes good use of in all facets of the game. While he may lack the tools some other prospects have, he has the instincts and awareness to make up for it.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Mukuba's lacking run-defense skill set may turn off some teams, but his instincts and athleticism in coverage make him a top prospect. His game is reminiscent of Devin McCourty, who excelled as a true free safety later in his career with the Patriots but had the savviness to make plays from a variety of alignments because of his football intelligence.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Neal's multi-sport background and natural playmaking mentality make him an alluring prospect for any NFL team. He is limited in long speed, but his fancy footwork and vision shine behind man- and gap-blocking concepts. He can also be a good third-down back, bringing receiving and pass-blocking reliability.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Grant's athleticism gives him a ton of raw potential. His lower body is a true asset, and he could develop into a solid contributor if he adds some upper-body strength and refines his hand technique.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: While he is still unrefined, Belton's length and power could make him an ideal fit for a gap-heavy team. It'll require some patience, but he has starting potential.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2025 draft class, but he is still far too inconsistent in when and how he delivers the football. In a perfect world, he would be drafted with a plan to let him sit and develop.

Analysis from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Walker is a highly productive and decorated FCS player. His size limitations will make him a Day 3 pick at best, but he mitigates it as best he can and is a high-effort player who lives in backfields. Some team will likely take a flier on him late as a stand-up pass-rush specialist.