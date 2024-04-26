Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers pick CB Cooper DeJean in Round 2, QB Spencer Rattler lands with the Giants in Round 3

• Cooper DeJean's slide ends at No. 39: DeJean was projected to be a first-round pick and could truly be an impact player anywhere. His footwork, ball skills and explosive athleticism make him an impactful outside cornerback with All-Pro potential.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, so now we’re here to take a swing at a Round 2 and Round 3 mock draft.

With many top prospects still on the board, the second day of the draft is expected to be just as exciting as the first, as teams look to find hidden gems and potential game-changers who could make an immediate impact.

There are sure to be plenty of trades that will shift the top of the order, but here is how Rounds 2 and 3 could look. You'll find some of the player analysis in PFF's 2024 big board, which offers three-year player grades, position rankings and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.

ROUND 2

The Bills find a replacement for Stefon Diggs and give Josh Allen arguably the best route runner in the draft. McConkey has devastating quickness, is good in the return game and is a strong blocker for his size.

The Patriots need explosiveness at wide receiver, and Mitchell's fluidity at his size makes him a tough matchup, especially in the red zone. Drake Maye gets a weapon to develop with.

McKinstry plays one of the most difficult positions in the game with so much poise and production. He might not be an elite athlete, but he is one of the smartest cornerback prospects you'll find. He can play in any defensive scheme.

Washington retooled its defense under Dan Quinn, who demands high-level play from his safeties. Nubin possesses the athleticism, football IQ and talent as a run stopper to be a versatile and impactful safety in any scheme.

The Chargers need to improve almost everywhere on defense. They find a versatile defensive lineman in Newton. He has some physical limitations due to his size and lack of natural flexibility, but his hand usage, pass-rush tools and block-shedding ability allow him to be very productive in any alignment from three-technique to five-technique.

The Titans have holes to fill and find an enforcer in the middle of their defense. Cooper has the length and the athleticism to be a starting-caliber linebacker in a downhill role as someone willing to take on blocks at the line of scrimmage.

The Panthers have several holes and just need talent. DeJean was projected to be a first-round pick and could truly be an impact player anywhere. His footwork, ball skills and explosive athleticism make him an impactful outside cornerback with All-Pro potential.

The Commanders need to protect their new franchise quarterback, and Haynes showed on his tape and at the Senior Bowl that he has starting-caliber measurables and traits for an NFL guard. He has good athleticism and movement skills to win in multiple schemes.

The Packers find a replacement for Darnell Savage. Bullard is a versatile secondary player with a fearless mentality.

The Texans overachieved in 2023 thanks to the play from quarterback C.J. Stroud. They have plenty of holes to continue to fill and address the defensive line here. Fiske has an NFL-level football IQ and pass-rush quickness to be a potential impact player as a 4-3 defensive tackle.

The Falcons continue to shore up their defense. Lassiter is a competitive, scheme-versatile cornerback who can succeed in both man and zone assignments. While he isn't the best athlete at the position, he makes up for it in many ways, including through instincts and anticipation.

Suamataia is a dream Day 2 prospect for a team to draft and develop. The Raiders have solid offensive tackles already in tow, which will allow Suamataia to sit and learn.

Cameron Jordan isn’t getting any younger, and the Saints need an infusion of cheap youth. Braswell's power, speed and length give him the floor of a rotational pass rusher and the ceiling of an impact starter.

Rakestraw possesses a high football IQ and does great work in off-coverage when he can anticipate with space. He is a quick and controlled cornerback who will provide reliability as a run defender.

Frazier was a four-time state wrestling champion in high school. That built-in core strength is a massive boon to his work on the interior. His body control and forearm/grip strength allow him to latch on to defenders.

The Jaguars need an enforcer in the middle of the defense, and Jenkins provides that. Jenkins is one of the strongest players in the draft. He is a run stopper at heart who is most comfortable and confident when holding the line.

The Bengals have been needing a long-term option at tight end for years. Sanders is a Tier 1 athlete for the position, but he is still mastering the nuances of tight end play.

The Eagles have drafted national champions in multiple years, and that trend continues. Colson has the size and football IQ to play in the NFL. He doesn't run himself out of position versus play action and pre-snap motion, and he does a good job with pre-snap recognition and communication.

The Steelers find a replacement for Diontae Johnson. Wilson brings NFL-level speed but also NFL-level determination at the catch point and when blocking.

Trice is a powerful edge player who will never shy away from the contact that trench play demands. He has a frenetic pass-rush style, which has its pros and cons. One thing is for sure: He will go 100% on every play, and that is a trait coaches love.

Corley is fairly raw in the nuances of playing receiver (release footwork, route tree and how to get off contact). Nonetheless, those are all things he can learn. If he does, he is a true weapon with the ball in his hands.

Coleman is a top-tier receiver from an explosiveness standpoint. His burst, top speed and leaping ability are All-Pro caliber. However, the lack of agility in his game limits his route tree and ability to separate from defensive backs.

Franklin’s smoothness comes from his athletic profile and his confidence in knowing how to win at the position. He needs to continue to get stronger, but he is a competitive player who can be a good NFL receiver.

Benson brings an NFL build and athleticism to the table in all categories of explosiveness, but he is too focused on his athletic abilities and needs more patience to maximize his athletic gifts.

Beebe's high football IQ should lead to a long NFL career. He is a versatile lineman with experience at all three spots on the interior.

The Packers are gifted the best interior offensive line prospect in the draft. Powers-Johnson possesses starting-caliber power and finesse traits at center or guard for both zone or gap-blocking concepts. He is dominant enough at his position to be considered a top-20 talent.

The Texans look to replace the loss of cornerback Steven Nelson here. Tampa’s start-and-stop ability for a player who has more mass and longer legs is well above average. His long arms are excellent for ball production.

If he can pack on some extra pounds for added strength and anchor ability while remaining adequately explosive, Isaac has the handwork and pass-rush profile of an NFL starter.

Kneeland's college competition wasn't the best, but he absolutely dominated it, especially in 2023. He has the body, explosiveness and mentality of an NFL contributor.

Sainristil brings the skill set and mentality of a starting slot cornerback, with safety and special teams versatility to boot. He is a fiery competitor who will be a disruptive secondary force.

Murphy lacks physical gifts, but he mitigates that with fantastic hand usage and a wisdom of what works as a pass rusher. He can find a rotational contributing role as an on-ball outside linebacker in the NFL.

Wilson has the length, movement skills, IQ and tape of a first-round linebacker. His injury history and age led to his drop, and the Chiefs get a steal of a pick.

Round 3

Melton is an intriguing cornerback prospect because the slot might be his best role in the NFL. However, he does bring a lot of experience on the outside, which provides the Panthers with a versatile prospect.

On film, Amegadjie looks like a future pro standing next to FCS-level competition. And when the ball is snapped, he plays like it. His 6-foot-5, 325-pound frame can succeed at tackle in the NFL, although he also started at guard for one season at Yale.

Elliss will have to get stronger if he is to continue being the difference-maker he was in 2023. If he can add weight while remaining as quick and flexible, he can be an impactful pass-rusher.

Paul has the frame of a starting-caliber offensive tackle but does need to get quicker and more fundamentally sound — particularly with his hands and feet — to become a reliable long-term lineman.

Brooks is an ideal blend of size, speed, strength and agility. Though limited in snap totals, he has good vision in both gap and zone run schemes. If he can get back to form following his torn ACL, he has all the goods to be a starting running back in the NFL.

Rattler has a mature game, with sound fundamentals and pocket presence, as well as good accuracy in and out of structure. His arm is adequate, but he needs to improve when it comes to seeing additional coverage defenders post-snap.

Sweat has ideal size. At his best, he's an impact, versatile interior defensive player, but weight and conditioning will determine how often he can make an impact.

Despite some athletic limitations, Van Pran is a high-IQ center prospect whose acumen, experience and physical mentality warrant a shot at a starting role (center only) in a man/gap-heavy scheme.

Orhorhoro is a versatile defensive lineman who can be a high-floor player at defensive end or defensive tackle. However, he needs to develop technical pass-rush moves to be more than a rotational player.

Though a bit of a tweener, Dorlus has 3-4 and 4-3 versatility with a strong power profile to be a rotational player and potential spot starter.

Bullock's lack of strength will limit how much an NFL team can trust him to play early in his career. But if he can get stronger, he possesses elite range as an impactful single-high safety for any defense, especially for Cover 3 and Cover 1 systems.

Hicks is a well-built strong safety who can play at all three levels of the field. He is a tone-setting tackler with starting potential in two-safety systems, especially as a strong safety/robber over the middle.

Wright is an NFL-caliber athlete. His youth is both a positive (lack of mileage) and a negative (lack of consistent RB vision), but he has succeeded in gap- and zone-blocking concepts. He also boasts top-tier pass-blocking ability, giving him three-down potential in the NFL.

Puni improved significantly from 2022 to 2023. If he continues on his current trajectory, he has the power profile and size to earn a rotational role at guard.

Kinchens is a solid all-around athlete with a good eye for where quarterbacks are going with the ball. He possesses great ball skills to come down with interceptions when he anticipates throws. A little lighter in size, he is projected as a potential starter at free safety.

Polk is a limited route runner, but he is also one of the best “go up and get it” contested-catch receivers in this class (and that is really saying something). His knack for making big plays should always get him on an NFL roster in some capacity.

Trotter is an incredibly smart linebacker who consistently puts himself in the right positions. However, his lack of length, size and explosiveness limit his NFL potential.

Hall's measurements make him a tough player to slot into a specific scheme, but due to how quickly he can win with finesse on the interior, his best spot in the league is likely as a DT/DE in a versatile 4-3 front. His pass-rush abilities give him the chance to be a productive pass-rush specialist.

Jackson is an alluring prospect because his size and athletic combination don't come around often. However, he must anticipate routes better and try not to rely on his recovery speed as much. If he can do this, he can be a starting-caliber cornerback.

Smith is a physically gifted prospect, but he will need to develop. He has to speed up his play — both in recognition and movements — to be more than a rotational player with plus size.

Fisher has the power to play at the NFL level but needs to get quicker to his landmarks. He also needs to be more patient and balanced in his strikes to avoid being susceptible to NFL-level speed rushers. At an ideal age, he has starter potential.

Sinnott is a true jack-of-all-trades tight end who can line up in the backfield, on the line of scrimmage and at receiver. His game lacks a true trump card, but he's the type of versatile role player every NFL team wants in their tight end room.

Washington continued to prioritize McMillan in its passing attack, even with players like Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk on the roster. His nuances give him a high floor as a WR2/3.

Booker is an alluring prospect because of his pass-rushing style, but his lack of weight is a concern. To mitigate that at the NFL level, he must play with a better pad level.

Abrams-Draine has a lower weight percentile and is still learning the nuances and anticipation required to play the position at a high level, but he is a fluid athlete with a knack for making plays on the ball.

Bishop has starting potential as a strong safety and slot defender, but he must work on his overaggressive tendencies and lack of patience in zone.

Mahogany is a guard only and a powerful run-blocker with inconsistencies in the passing game. He projects into a rotational and potential starting role for a team that is heavier in the run game in mostly man/gap concepts.

Stover is a well-rounded, well-versed football player whose natural athletic ability and fundamentally sound approach to the position should make him a high-floor role player with TE1 potential.

Zinter's movement limitations will likely limit him to man/gap schemes if he is to be successful at the next level, but he does have sufficient power to get a shot at a starting role at some point in such systems.

Burton brings a fiery approach to the position. As long as his size doesn't cause him to be pushed around, he has elite quickness to win against press- and off-coverage as a flanker or slot.

Taylor is built like a super-sized linebacker in the middle, at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds. His best pass-rush moves come from a good first step and violent hands. However, his strike placement is inconsistent. When Taylor is on, he possesses the power and explosive athletic ability to be an impact player.

Kamara's measurables limit his finesse pass-rush potential and ceiling. However, he can be a stout depth defensive lineman because he enjoys the physical aspect of the position

Coleman is the ideal developmental offensive line prospect. He has high-percentile athleticism and measurables, which give him the ceiling of an NFL starter if he can improve his fundamentals.

Hart brings ideal size to the outside cornerback spot. There are some natural movement concerns that come with a bigger body, but when he anticipates, he can play at a reliable level as a rotational cornerback.

Rice‘s name will come with high expectations, but in terms of how he plays the position, his ability to win as a route runner is better than most of the receivers in this class. His high football intelligence should enable him to be a high-floor player in the NFL.

Gray is an adequate athlete for WILL linebacker responsibilities, but his play recognition must improve to become an NFL starter.