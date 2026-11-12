- Chargers land Jeremiah Smith at No. 1: Los Angeles selects the Ohio State receiver, who leads the nation with 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns entering Week 11.
- Jets address two major needs: New York selects Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore fourth overall and quarterback CJ Carr sixth, then adds Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam at No. 13.
- Quarterbacks feature prominently in Round 1: Drew Mestemaker goes third to Miami, Arch Manning ninth to Arizona and Dante Moore 18th to Cleveland, with Darian Mensah and Trinidad Chambliss also projected as first-round selections.
The NFL trade deadline has passed, and several teams weren't shy about parting with high-value draft picks to improve their rosters. So, with the deadline in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft to see how teams could further bolster their rosters this offseason.
Here is PFF's post-trade deadline 2027 NFL mock draft.
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1. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
The Chargers are, unexpectedly, in the driver’s seat for the first overall pick. Unless they get tempted to start over at quarterback by trading Justin Herbert, they should select the best player in college football: Jeremiah Smith. Smith enters Week 11 with the national lead in receiving yards (1,200) and touchdowns (14) and has earned an elite 92.4 receiving grade through 10 weeks.
2. Tennessee Titans: ED Colin Simmons, Texas
Tennessee ranks dead last in the NFL in team pass-rush grade, and Robert Saleh’s defense doesn’t function without legitimate stars on the defensive line. Colin Simmons is in his third season doing just that for the Texas Longhorns. He’s battled injuries lately, but he's still managed to record 10 sacks and a terrific 87.3 pass-rush grade.
3. Miami Dolphins: QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State
Mestemaker has vaulted to the top of many scouts’ quarterback rankings. Entering Week 11, he leads the Power Four with 2,966 passing yards and leads the entire country with 29 passing touchdowns. His excellent tools and relative lack of experience at the position may offer the highest upside of any passer in this class.
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4. New York Jets (via IND): CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
Moore is clearly the top cornerback in the class and arguably its best defensive player. He’s earned an excellent 81.1 coverage grade this season and has allowed only eight receptions as the primary coverage defender in seven games. Meanwhile, veteran Brandon Stephens is the Jets’ only cornerback who has earned a coverage grade above 62.0 this season.
5. Philadelphia Eagles: ED Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Philadelphia’s edge rushers have disappointed this season, and it’s extremely unusual for the team to rank 29th in the NFL in pass-rush grade. Stewart has rebounded from injury to post an elite 90.8 pass-rush grade and an excellent 18% pass-rush win rate. He’s the exact type of high-ceiling rusher the Eagles can develop as they rebuild in the trenches.
6. New York Jets: QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame
Carr is an efficient pocket passer who is coming off what may be the signature performance of his career in last week’s victory over Miami. He currently ranks seventh among qualified FBS quarterbacks in passing grade (88.3) and has thrown 21 touchdowns compared to just one interception. He also may have the luxury of sitting on the bench for a bit if New York decides to re-sign Geno Smith for one more season.
7. Washington Commanders: WR Charlie Becker, Indiana
Washington‘s offense is better when it has a consistently dangerous vertical threat on the outside. Given Terry McLaurin's age and recent injury, the Commanders may need to find a new one sooner rather than later. Becker boasts excellent measurables and blazing speed. Becker has earned an 89.7 PFF receiving grade this season, ranking third among FBS receivers. He has also hauled in 10 of his 28 contested targets.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Chris Cole, Georgia
Rookie Josiah Trotter has played well so far in Tampa Bay's linebacking corps, but the team could use an extra dose of athleticism to complement him at the position. Enter Chris Cole, whose speed and versatility have helped him earn an 85.7 overall PFF grade this season. He also leads Georgia with 26 pressures. Cole would make an excellent complement to Trotter's physical style in the box.
9. Arizona Cardinals: QB Arch Manning, Texas
Arizona will get an extended look at Carson Beck down the stretch, but the team needs to thoroughly evaluate this quarterback class in search of a franchise-caliber option. Perhaps Arch Manning could fill that void if he can develop more consistency. He's been somewhat disappointing this season, but he may be turning the corner after arguably his best performance of the year against Missouri.
10. Atlanta Falcons: WR Cam Coleman, Texas
Atlanta needs to add a legitimate second option in the passing game to complement Drake London. Like his quarterback, Cam Coleman boasts tools that rival those of any player in the country. Consistency has been an issue, but he is still averaging a healthy 17.8 yards per reception this season.
11. Houston Texans: OT Jordan Seaton, LSU
Houston must continue to bolster its offensive line to protect CJ Stroud. Jordan Seaton may never be an elite run blocker, but three years of evidence suggest his athleticism and pass-blocking ability can translate to the NFL. He has allowed just one sack this season and is on pace to earn a PFF pass-blocking grade of at least 75.0 for the third consecutive year.
12. New Orleans Saints: DI Will Echoles, Ole Miss
The Saints desperately need help with their interior run defense, and Echoles would provide just that. An active defender, he earned an 83.3 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 and has followed it up with a 72.1 mark this season despite playing on a subpar unit.
13. New York Jets (via DAL): DI Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee
Aside from the exploits of rookie edge rusher David Bailey, the Jets have struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks this season. After transferring from Penn State to Tennessee, Xavier Gilliam has emerged as one of the nation's top 10 interior defenders. He has recorded 31 pressures and seven sacks this season while earning an 81.1 PFF pass-rush grade. Continuing that level of production should vault him into first-round consideration.
14. Baltimore Ravens: CB Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
Robinson would provide a boost to the Ravens' aging cornerback unit, which has struggled against the better passing attacks it has faced. Over the past two seasons, he has recorded six interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He has also played more consistently this year, earning a career-best 76.1 PFF coverage grade.
15. Las Vegas Raiders: IOL Greg Johnson, Minnesota
Johnson has primarily played center this year, but he has plenty of experience at guard, where he would be an excellent fit in Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme. He has earned a career-high 79.9 overall PFF grade this season while allowing just four pressures through his first nine games.
16. Cleveland Browns: DI A’Mauri Washington, Oregon
Aside from Mason Graham, Cleveland's defensive tackles have struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks this season. Washington is an athletic 325-pounder who earned an excellent 83.8 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 and has followed it up with a 69.8 mark this season. He also has a knack for knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage, having done so 12 times since the start of 2024.
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17. Seattle Seahawks: CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson
Devon Witherspoon is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, but Seattle has proven vulnerable on the other side, where Josh Jobe has struggled this season. Hampton is a three-year starter who possesses the requisite size the Seahawks covet in their cornerbacks, Witherspoon notwithstanding. He’s also posted a career-high 86.7 coverage grade this season.
18. Cleveland Browns (via LAR): QB Dante Moore, Oregon
Moore's season was derailed by injury, but he was projected to be a top-three selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns still need to find a franchise quarterback, as the combination of Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders has left Cleveland ranked 27th in team PFF passing grade entering Week 11. Moore's vertical passing ability could help further unlock Cleveland's talented young pass-catching unit.
19. Carolina Panthers: LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame
Carolina's run-defense issues could not be solved by Devin Lloyd alone. The team also has veterans Bobby Okereke and Tyrel Dodson alongside Lloyd, but neither has provided the help Carolina was hoping for. Viliamu-Asa is arguably the nation's best run defender at his position, and his ability to play off the edge would bring valuable versatility to the Panthers' defensive front.
20. New England Patriots: S KJ Bolden, Georgia
Veteran Kevin Byard is not under contract with New England beyond this season and has struggled in coverage. Pairing Georgia's KJ Bolden with young safety Craig Woodson could provide a long-term solution for New England's secondary. Bolden is arguably the best run-defending safety in the draft and has recorded five interceptions and eight pass breakups during his college career.
21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): OT Trevor Goosby, Texas
Goosby's season was unfortunately cut short by injury, but his talent may make him worth the risk for Dallas. Tyler Guyton has improved in the run game but continues to struggle in pass protection. Veteran Terence Steele could also be replaced if Dallas finds the right player. Before his injury, Goosby had earned a career-high 85.6 PFF pass-blocking grade this season without allowing a sack.
22. New York Giants: DI David Stone, Oklahoma
DJ Reader has done a good job filling the interior void left by Dexter Lawrence's departure, but the Giants still need to add young talent at defensive tackle. David Stone's 2026 performance has been somewhat of an enigma, but he recorded 26 pressures in 2025 and ranked second in the nation with a 13% run-stop rate.
23. Cincinnati Bengals: S Brauntae Johnson, Notre Dame
The Bengals have struggled mightily to cover the middle of the field this season, particularly against slot receivers. Johnson has played in just one game this season due to injury, but he established himself as one of the nation's best all-around safeties in 2025. He earned an excellent 82.8 overall PFF grade that season while recording four interceptions and missing just two tackles.
24. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Zereoue Williams, Utah
Williams is one of college football's breakout stars as the left tackle for the undefeated Utah Utes. He has earned an excellent 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade this season and has not allowed a sack until Utah's most recent victory over BYU. His length and athleticism will be in the spotlight down the stretch and into the spring.
25. Philadelphia Eagles (via JAX): OT Carter Smith, Indiana
Smith has been Indiana's starting left tackle for four seasons and continues to play consistently sound football for the Hoosiers. He has allowed just one sack this season after surrendering two in each of the previous three campaigns. Whether he projects as a right tackle or a guard in the NFL, Smith would provide valuable versatility for a Philadelphia team that needs to bolster its offensive line.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)
Mensah has been college football's most efficient quarterback this season, leading the FBS with a 76.8% completion rate while throwing 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. That level of efficiency should appeal to NFL franchises, though questions remain about his physical tools and whether he can maintain that level of play without star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who is sidelined by injury.
27. Detroit Lions: CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
Detroit has struggled to find consistent answers at cornerback for years, so another swing at the position in this year's draft couldn't hurt. One option is Mississippi State's Kelley Jones, who stands at a towering 6-foot-4. Jones has earned a career-high 80.1 PFF coverage grade this season. Although he has recorded just two career interceptions, he has tallied 14 pass breakups since the start of 2025.
28. Minnesota Vikings: QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Chambliss hasn't been quite as efficient as he was during his breakout 2025 campaign, but the veteran passer has dealt with a diminished supporting cast this season. Despite those challenges, he has earned a solid 79.2 overall PFF grade while continuing to flash his trademark playmaking ability. Minnesota‘s recent trade for Kirk Cousins doesn't preclude the team from targeting a quarterback in this year's draft.
29. Denver Broncos: TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon
Denver has consistently gotten little production from its tight end unit over the past couple of seasons. Johnson has dealt with an unsettled quarterback situation at Oregon this season, but he has still recorded 368 receiving yards, ranking 14th among FBS tight ends. His impressive physical tools could help him rise up draft boards during the pre-draft process.
30. Tennessee Titans (via CHI): OT Lance Heard, Kentucky
Playing at his third SEC school in four seasons, Heard has emerged as a legitimate star this year at Kentucky. He has earned an 82.0 overall PFF grade this season, ranking 11th among qualified offensive tackles. He has also allowed just 10 pressures, all of which were hurries. Armed with two first-round picks following the Jeffery Simmons trade, the Titans may have a prime opportunity to replace left tackle Dan Moore Jr. heading into next season.
31. San Francisco 49ers: OT Trevor Lauck, Iowa
Left tackle Trent Williams is still playing fantastic football, but he can't play forever. San Francisco could opt to draft his eventual replacement in Iowa's Trevor Lauck, who would be an excellent scheme fit. Lauck is one of just two qualified offensive tackles to earn at least an 80.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and an 80.0 PFF run-blocking grade this season.
32. Buffalo Bills: WR Nick Marsh, Indiana
Buffalo continues to search for answers at wide receiver, and Marsh could provide one. He has earned a solid 78.2 PFF receiving grade this season despite Indiana's recent quarterback struggles. His 6-foot-3 frame and after-the-catch ability would give Buffalo plenty of options in its diverse offense.