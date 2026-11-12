Chargers land Jeremiah Smith at No. 1: Los Angeles selects the Ohio State receiver, who leads the nation with 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns entering Week 11.

Jets address two major needs: New York selects Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore fourth overall and quarterback CJ Carr sixth, then adds Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam at No. 13.

The NFL trade deadline has passed, and several teams weren't shy about parting with high-value draft picks to improve their rosters. So, with the deadline in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft to see how teams could further bolster their rosters this offseason.

Here is PFF's post-trade deadline 2027 NFL mock draft.

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The Chargers are, unexpectedly, in the driver’s seat for the first overall pick. Unless they get tempted to start over at quarterback by trading Justin Herbert, they should select the best player in college football: Jeremiah Smith. Smith enters Week 11 with the national lead in receiving yards (1,200) and touchdowns (14) and has earned an elite 92.4 receiving grade through 10 weeks.

Tennessee ranks dead last in the NFL in team pass-rush grade, and Robert Saleh’s defense doesn’t function without legitimate stars on the defensive line. Colin Simmons is in his third season doing just that for the Texas Longhorns. He’s battled injuries lately, but he's still managed to record 10 sacks and a terrific 87.3 pass-rush grade.

Mestemaker has vaulted to the top of many scouts’ quarterback rankings. Entering Week 11, he leads the Power Four with 2,966 passing yards and leads the entire country with 29 passing touchdowns. His excellent tools and relative lack of experience at the position may offer the highest upside of any passer in this class.

Power Four Quarterbacks Weeks 1-10 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% 10.0% Big Time Throw % 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% Turnover Worthy Play % AVG AVG Lopez Mensah Jennings Leavitt Stockton Dampier Hawkins Jr. Fifita Kienholz Carr Chiles Russell Houser Maiava Simmons Sayin Weigman Heintschel MacIntyre Brown French IV Moore Philo Chambliss Bachmeier Craig Marshall Grunkemeyer Hoover Colandrea Daniels Pribula Fahey Castellanos Johnson Eget Becht Jenkins Manning Edwards Jr. Lagway Warren Bailey Sagapolutele Taylor Raynor Mendoza Milivojevic Sellers Boley Jones Jr. Raiola McKenzie Carr Brown Williams Jr. Hammond Jackson Washington Reed Curtis Underwood Mateer Lindsey Dieffenbach Browne Brown Reynolds Brousseau Angeli Lonergan Minchey Geriner Joseph Barnett III Hecklinski Wilson Iamaleava Surace Puckett Lewis Brandon Fette Mestemaker The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Gio Lopez QB · WAKE Big Time Throw % 5.6% 17th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.4% 6th / 84 Darian Mensah QB · MIAMI FL Big Time Throw % 6.4% 9th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 28th / 84 Kevin Jennings QB · SMU Big Time Throw % 5.2% 19th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.2% 50th / 84 Sam Leavitt QB · LSU Big Time Throw % 4.1% 31st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 8th / 84 Gunner Stockton QB · GEORGIA Big Time Throw % 7.0% 6th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 30th / 84 Devon Dampier QB · UTAH Big Time Throw % 7.5% 4th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 15th / 84 Michael Hawkins Jr. QB · W VIRGINIA Big Time Throw % 8.6% 2nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 21st / 84 Noah Fifita QB · ARIZONA Big Time Throw % 4.9% 22nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 8th / 84 Lincoln Kienholz QB · LOUISVILLE Big Time Throw % 7.3% 5th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 21st / 84 CJ Carr QB · NOTRE DAME Big Time Throw % 6.3% 10th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 21st / 84 Aidan Chiles QB · NWESTERN Big Time Throw % 4.2% 30th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.0% 19th / 84 Keelon Russell QB · ALABAMA Big Time Throw % 4.1% 31st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 33rd / 84 Katin Houser QB · ILLINOIS Big Time Throw % 4.8% 25th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 33rd / 84 Jayden Maiava QB · USC Big Time Throw % 2.9% 56th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 21st / 84 Drew Mestemaker QB · OKLA STATE Big Time Throw % 6.3% 10th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.7% 74th / 84 Austin Simmons QB · MISSOURI Big Time Throw % 3.4% 49th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.0% 44th / 84 Julian Sayin QB · OHIO STATE Big Time Throw % 5.1% 20th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 55th / 84 Conner Weigman QB · HOUSTON Big Time Throw % 4.0% 36th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.3% 27th / 84 Mason Heintschel QB · PITTSBURGH Big Time Throw % 7.0% 6th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.8% 38th / 84 George MacIntyre QB · TENNESSEE Big Time Throw % 3.9% 39th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.7% 2nd / 84 Byrum Brown QB · AUBURN Big Time Throw % 1.7% 78th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.3% 4th / 84 JC French IV QB · CINCINNATI Big Time Throw % 2.7% 62nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.3% 4th / 84 Dante Moore QB · OREGON Big Time Throw % 4.0% 36th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.8% 14th / 84 Aaron Philo QB · FLORIDA Big Time Throw % 1.2% 80th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 8th / 84 Trinidad Chambliss QB · OLE MISS Big Time Throw % 4.9% 22nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.9% 43rd / 84 Bear Bachmeier QB · BYU Big Time Throw % 3.9% 39th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.3% 69th / 84 Jaden Craig QB · TCU Big Time Throw % 4.3% 29th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 47th / 84 Isaiah Marshall QB · KANSAS Big Time Throw % 9.0% 1st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 71st / 84 Ethan Grunkemeyer QB · VA TECH Big Time Throw % 2.2% 71st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 25th / 84 Josh Hoover QB · INDIANA Big Time Throw % 5.0% 21st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 8th / 84 Anthony Colandrea QB · NEBRASKA Big Time Throw % 2.7% 62nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 28th / 84 Ashton Daniels QB · FLORIDA ST Big Time Throw % 5.7% 16th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.8% 38th / 84 Beau Pribula QB · VIRGINIA Big Time Throw % 3.9% 39th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 7th / 84 Luke Fahey QB · OHIO STATE Big Time Throw % 2.8% 59th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 30th / 84 Thomas Castellanos QB · TEXAS TECH Big Time Throw % 8.1% 3rd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.6% 78th / 84 Avery Johnson QB · KANSAS ST Big Time Throw % 1.5% 79th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 33rd / 84 Walker Eget QB · DUKE Big Time Throw % 4.1% 31st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 25th / 84 Rocco Becht QB · PENN STATE Big Time Throw % 5.4% 18th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 15th / 84 Keyone Jenkins QB · UCF Big Time Throw % 2.6% 66th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 15th / 84 Arch Manning QB · TEXAS Big Time Throw % 6.0% 15th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.0% 62nd / 84 Billy Edwards Jr. QB · N CAROLINA Big Time Throw % 1.8% 76th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 47th / 84 DJ Lagway QB · BAYLOR Big Time Throw % 6.2% 13th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.0% 44th / 84 Davis Warren QB · STANFORD Big Time Throw % 2.7% 62nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.8% 38th / 84 CJ Bailey QB · NC STATE Big Time Throw % 2.8% 59th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 33rd / 84 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele QB · CAL Big Time Throw % 3.9% 39th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.3% 52nd / 84 Kamario Taylor QB · MISS STATE Big Time Throw % 4.0% 36th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.3% 52nd / 84 Jaylen Raynor QB · IOWA STATE Big Time Throw % 3.8% 43rd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.1% 66th / 84 Alberto Mendoza QB · GA TECH Big Time Throw % 3.7% 44th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.0% 62nd / 84 Alessio Milivojevic QB · MICH STATE Big Time Throw % 4.4% 27th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.0% 44th / 84 LaNorris Sellers QB · S CAROLINA Big Time Throw % 3.4% 49th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.0% 62nd / 84 Cutter Boley QB · ARIZONA ST Big Time Throw % 4.4% 27th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 15th / 84 Tramell Jones Jr. QB · FLORIDA Big Time Throw % 3.4% 49th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.4% 70th / 84 Dylan Raiola QB · OREGON Big Time Throw % 4.1% 31st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.0% 62nd / 84 Mason McKenzie QB · BOSTON COL Big Time Throw % 3.6% 47th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.7% 58th / 84 Tommy Carr QB · MICHIGAN Big Time Throw % 3.0% 52nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 8th / 84 Hank Brown QB · IOWA Big Time Throw % 3.0% 52nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.8% 38th / 84 Demond Williams Jr. QB · WASHINGTON Big Time Throw % 2.6% 66th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.7% 13th / 84 Will Hammond QB · TEXAS TECH Big Time Throw % 3.7% 44th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.2% 76th / 84 KJ Jackson QB · ARKANSAS Big Time Throw % 2.0% 73rd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.9% 60th / 84 Malik Washington QB · MARYLAND Big Time Throw % 1.8% 76th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 30th / 84 Marcel Reed QB · TEXAS A&M Big Time Throw % 2.8% 59th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 33rd / 84 Jared Curtis QB · VANDERBILT Big Time Throw % 6.3% 10th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.2% 67th / 84 Bryce Underwood QB · MICHIGAN Big Time Throw % 3.0% 52nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 71st / 84 John Mateer QB · OKLAHOMA Big Time Throw % 2.3% 70th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.6% 57th / 84 Drake Lindsey QB · MINNESOTA Big Time Throw % 2.6% 66th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.7% 58th / 84 Ty Dieffenbach QB · UCLA Big Time Throw % 6.7% 8th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.1% 75th / 84 Ryan Browne QB · PURDUE Big Time Throw % 4.6% 26th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 71st / 84 Elijah Brown QB · WASHINGTON Big Time Throw % 0.9% 81st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.3% 52nd / 84 Tait Reynolds QB · CLEMSON Big Time Throw % 1.9% 75th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 47th / 84 Jackson Brousseau QB · CAL Big Time Throw % 0.7% 82nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.7% 2nd / 84 Steve Angeli QB · SYRACUSE Big Time Throw % 4.9% 22nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.6% 78th / 84 Dylan Lonergan QB · RUTGERS Big Time Throw % 3.0% 52nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.3% 77th / 84 Kenny Minchey QB · KENTUCKY Big Time Throw % 0.7% 82nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.8% 38th / 84 Holden Geriner QB · PITTSBURGH Big Time Throw % 2.1% 72nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.6% 1st / 84 Colton Joseph QB · WISCONSIN Big Time Throw % 2.6% 66th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.2% 67th / 84 Alonza Barnett III QB · UCF Big Time Throw % 2.9% 56th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.2% 50th / 84 Jeremy Hecklinski QB · IOWA Big Time Throw % 2.9% 56th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.8% 84th / 84 Isaac Wilson QB · COLORADO Big Time Throw % 3.6% 47th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.7% 82nd / 84 Nico Iamaleava QB · UCLA Big Time Throw % 4.1% 31st / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.6% 78th / 84 AJ Surace QB · RUTGERS Big Time Throw % 6.1% 14th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.6% 78th / 84 Parker Puckett QB · MISS STATE Big Time Throw % 0.0% 84th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.0% 19th / 84 Julian Lewis QB · COLORADO Big Time Throw % 2.0% 73rd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.2% 83rd / 84 Faizon Brandon QB · TENNESSEE Big Time Throw % 3.7% 44th / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.9% 60th / 84 Jake Fette QB · ARIZONA ST Big Time Throw % 2.7% 62nd / 84 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 55th / 84

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Moore is clearly the top cornerback in the class and arguably its best defensive player. He’s earned an excellent 81.1 coverage grade this season and has allowed only eight receptions as the primary coverage defender in seven games. Meanwhile, veteran Brandon Stephens is the Jets’ only cornerback who has earned a coverage grade above 62.0 this season.

Philadelphia’s edge rushers have disappointed this season, and it’s extremely unusual for the team to rank 29th in the NFL in pass-rush grade. Stewart has rebounded from injury to post an elite 90.8 pass-rush grade and an excellent 18% pass-rush win rate. He’s the exact type of high-ceiling rusher the Eagles can develop as they rebuild in the trenches.

Carr is an efficient pocket passer who is coming off what may be the signature performance of his career in last week’s victory over Miami. He currently ranks seventh among qualified FBS quarterbacks in passing grade (88.3) and has thrown 21 touchdowns compared to just one interception. He also may have the luxury of sitting on the bench for a bit if New York decides to re-sign Geno Smith for one more season.

Washington‘s offense is better when it has a consistently dangerous vertical threat on the outside. Given Terry McLaurin's age and recent injury, the Commanders may need to find a new one sooner rather than later. Becker boasts excellent measurables and blazing speed. Becker has earned an 89.7 PFF receiving grade this season, ranking third among FBS receivers. He has also hauled in 10 of his 28 contested targets.

Rookie Josiah Trotter has played well so far in Tampa Bay's linebacking corps, but the team could use an extra dose of athleticism to complement him at the position. Enter Chris Cole, whose speed and versatility have helped him earn an 85.7 overall PFF grade this season. He also leads Georgia with 26 pressures. Cole would make an excellent complement to Trotter's physical style in the box.

Arizona will get an extended look at Carson Beck down the stretch, but the team needs to thoroughly evaluate this quarterback class in search of a franchise-caliber option. Perhaps Arch Manning could fill that void if he can develop more consistency. He's been somewhat disappointing this season, but he may be turning the corner after arguably his best performance of the year against Missouri.

Atlanta needs to add a legitimate second option in the passing game to complement Drake London. Like his quarterback, Cam Coleman boasts tools that rival those of any player in the country. Consistency has been an issue, but he is still averaging a healthy 17.8 yards per reception this season.

Houston must continue to bolster its offensive line to protect CJ Stroud. Jordan Seaton may never be an elite run blocker, but three years of evidence suggest his athleticism and pass-blocking ability can translate to the NFL. He has allowed just one sack this season and is on pace to earn a PFF pass-blocking grade of at least 75.0 for the third consecutive year.

The Saints desperately need help with their interior run defense, and Echoles would provide just that. An active defender, he earned an 83.3 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 and has followed it up with a 72.1 mark this season despite playing on a subpar unit.

Aside from the exploits of rookie edge rusher David Bailey, the Jets have struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks this season. After transferring from Penn State to Tennessee, Xavier Gilliam has emerged as one of the nation's top 10 interior defenders. He has recorded 31 pressures and seven sacks this season while earning an 81.1 PFF pass-rush grade. Continuing that level of production should vault him into first-round consideration.

Robinson would provide a boost to the Ravens' aging cornerback unit, which has struggled against the better passing attacks it has faced. Over the past two seasons, he has recorded six interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He has also played more consistently this year, earning a career-best 76.1 PFF coverage grade.

Johnson has primarily played center this year, but he has plenty of experience at guard, where he would be an excellent fit in Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme. He has earned a career-high 79.9 overall PFF grade this season while allowing just four pressures through his first nine games.

Aside from Mason Graham, Cleveland's defensive tackles have struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks this season. Washington is an athletic 325-pounder who earned an excellent 83.8 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 and has followed it up with a 69.8 mark this season. He also has a knack for knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage, having done so 12 times since the start of 2024.

Power Four Cornerbacks Weeks 1-10 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 50.00 100.00 150.00 Passer Rating Allowed AVG AVG Nestor Jefferson Obidegwu Pickett Hampton Wallace Sanders Mayo Redmond Dixson O'Connor Moore Fitzgerald Lewis Strader Curry Collins Jones Cole Glover Jr. Barksdale Lee Jr. Lewis Lee Lee Banner House Mascoe Mack Turner Blades II Lee Cobbs Jackson Loud Flowers Hill Marshall Evans III Johnson Robinson Mathews Jr. Robinson IV Sharpe Finley Louidor-Faustin Moss James Price Ross Nelson II Clarke Jackson Berry Pollock Comella Holloway Morgan Nichols Davis Littleton Karnley West Lee Jr. Jordan Johnson Clarke Patterson Washington II Williams Kite Humphrey Worthy Tracy Pearson Kerr Bellamy Williams Reed Scott Horn Jones Woodland Coffey Hartzog Jr. Bryant Hill Carter Guillory Thornton Jr. Alexander III Stamps Boss Braxton Johnson Saunders Warren Fields Scott Latimer II Swain Peek Jr. Baldwin Jr. Snowden Sykes West Harris White Williams Barnes Samuel Jr. Thomas Jackson Mbakwe Hines Finney Jr. Watson Laulea Zayas Robinson Jones Hanks III Ofurie Glasker Jones Phillips Sanchez Sensabaugh Daniels Pleasant Thornton Chandler Vick Todd Gates Johnson Gray Brown Scott Pate Richard Bootle II Boyd Ricks Tobe Collier Bimage Jr. White Jordan Jr. Chenault Jr. Jackson Jr. Graves Jr. Williams Barnes Jr. Ward Matthews Jones Rawls Offord Alexander Johnson Bodnar Kilgore Haynes McClain Powdrell Bradford Clark Thomas Rich Patterson Diagne Pollard Tucker Marshall Bennee Cunningham Anthony Adeyi Simms Henderson Cannon The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. John Nestor CB · MINNESOTA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.3% 81st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 72.20 47th / 182 Jett Jefferson CB · MISS STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 24.4% 11th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 107.60 143rd / 182 Ify Obidegwu CB · OREGON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 24.3% 12th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 61.50 27th / 182 DJ Pickett CB · LSU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.8% 8th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 52.80 14th / 182 Ashton Hampton CB · CLEMSON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 31.1% 4th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 42.60 10th / 182 Jacob Wallace CB · IOWA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 133rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 83.00 73rd / 182 Jayden Sanders CB · NOTRE DAME Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 33.3% 2nd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 55.20 17th / 182 Jalen Mayo CB · HOUSTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.4% 29th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 82.50 72nd / 182 Ty Redmond CB · TENNESSEE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.4% 37th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 83.80 78th / 182 Daryus Dixson CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 10th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 35.40 4th / 182 Ethan O'Connor CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.3% 121st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 76.80 57th / 182 Leonard Moore CB · NOTRE DAME Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 27.8% 6th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 65.00 32nd / 182 Bryce Fitzgerald CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.3% 121st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 75.90 56th / 182 Shelton Lewis CB · ARKANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 38th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 63.60 29th / 182 Raion Strader CB · PITTSBURGH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 84th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 55.60 20th / 182 John Curry CB · TEXAS TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.8% 175th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 71.20 46th / 182 Audavion Collins CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 36.4% 1st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 39.60 6th / 182 Kelley Jones CB · MISS STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.5% 36th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 78.00 62nd / 182 Jay'Vion Cole CB · ARIZONA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.4% 129th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 69.00 38th / 182 Vernon Glover Jr. CB · TCU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.9% 42nd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 42.70 11th / 182 Derrick Barksdale CB · UCLA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.1% 91st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 84.90 80th / 182 Shawn Lee Jr. CB · PITTSBURGH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.7% 17th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 69.10 39th / 182 Mason Lewis CB · VANDERBILT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.9% 42nd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 83.40 76th / 182 Deshaun Lee CB · IOWA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.6% 26th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 41.70 9th / 182 Jarvis Lee CB · SMU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.4% 177th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 83.00 73rd / 182 Santana Banner CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.3% 121st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 125.80 170th / 182 Khmori House CB · ARKANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.6% 139th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 96.80 122nd / 182 Bo Mascoe CB · TEXAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.4% 23rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 69.80 42nd / 182 Jabari Mack CB · LOUISVILLE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 38th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 72.50 48th / 182 Braden Turner CB · NWESTERN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.6% 76th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 77.50 60th / 182 Deuce Blades II CB · WAKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.5% 118th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 94.70 117th / 182 Kayin Lee CB · TENNESSEE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.8% 60th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 34.00 3rd / 182 Daniel Cobbs CB · BAYLOR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 107th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 89.00 100th / 182 Scooter Jackson CB · UCLA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.5% 46th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 25.60 1st / 182 Kyon Loud CB · DUKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 28.6% 5th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 68.00 37th / 182 Dylan Flowers CB · DUKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.0% 34th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 87.40 93rd / 182 Jyaire Hill CB · MICHIGAN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 101st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 69.60 40th / 182 Andrew Marshall CB · NEBRASKA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.3% 14th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 67.70 34th / 182 Victor Evans III CB · NEBRASKA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.9% 35th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 86.40 87th / 182 Joker Johnson CB · ARKANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.2% 56th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 80.90 67th / 182 Javan Robinson CB · WISCONSIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 27.3% 7th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 72.50 48th / 182 Jermaine Mathews Jr. CB · OHIO STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.4% 149th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 70.80 44th / 182 Ellis Robinson IV CB · GEORGIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.8% 8th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 55.20 17th / 182 Jamari Sharpe CB · INDIANA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.1% 48th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 52.70 13th / 182 Jacob Finley CB · CINCINNATI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.9% 53rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 87.50 96th / 182 Kensley Louidor-Faustin CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.7% 117th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 103.00 135th / 182 Qua Moss CB · TENNESSEE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.8% 60th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 75.20 55th / 182 Will James CB · HOUSTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.4% 29th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 59.50 23rd / 182 KP Price CB · BOSTON COL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.9% 155th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 54.70 16th / 182 Justin Ross CB · VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.8% 54th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 69.60 40th / 182 Brian Nelson II CB · NC STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 84th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 90.60 105th / 182 Juice Clarke CB · ILLINOIS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 49th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 120.10 165th / 182 Antione Jackson CB · UCF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.4% 29th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 67.80 35th / 182 Zeke Berry CB · MICHIGAN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.8% 60th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 65.50 33rd / 182 Brice Pollock CB · TEXAS TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.6% 97th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 98.50 127th / 182 Charlie Comella CB · BOSTON COL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.1% 143rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 40.50 7th / 182 Tayon Holloway CB · LOUISVILLE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.2% 19th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 84.80 79th / 182 Red Morgan CB · ALABAMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.1% 178th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 81.00 68th / 182 Terhyon Nichols CB · KENTUCKY Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.8% 73rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 85.70 85th / 182 Elijah Davis CB · UTAH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.8% 45th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 88.60 97th / 182 Graceson Littleton CB · TEXAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.2% 56th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 79.10 63rd / 182 Emmanuel Karnley CB · WASHINGTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.4% 23rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 61.70 28th / 182 Bryce West CB · WISCONSIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 151st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 87.20 92nd / 182 Dijon Lee Jr. CB · ALABAMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 107th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 126.20 172nd / 182 Devon Jordan CB · BAYLOR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.9% 174th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 50.70 12th / 182 Evan Johnson CB · BYU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.3% 81st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 59.20 22nd / 182 Joshua Clarke CB · VA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 124th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 135.00 179th / 182 Kaleb Patterson CB · KANSAS ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 31.8% 3rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 98.90 130th / 182 Elliot Washington II CB · CLEMSON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.9% 70th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 63.80 30th / 182 Jayven Williams CB · BYU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.5% 46th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 81.70 70th / 182 Antonio Kite CB · OLE MISS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 181st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 99.40 131st / 182 Julio Humphrey CB · TEXAS A&M Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 107th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 86.80 89th / 182 Kenny Worthy CB · CINCINNATI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.6% 97th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 77.00 58th / 182 Zion Tracy CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.2% 19th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 104.20 136th / 182 Roman Pearson CB · KANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 38th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 60.00 25th / 182 Davien Kerr CB · SYRACUSE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.5% 78th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 40.80 8th / 182 Jayden Bellamy CB · UCF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.1% 131st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 36.40 5th / 182 Ashaad Williams CB · WAKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.8% 167th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 129.60 174th / 182 Elijah Reed CB · UTAH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.1% 143rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 59.10 21st / 182 JoJo Scott CB · KANSAS ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.9% 16th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 55.20 17th / 182 Mo Horn CB · OKLA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 66th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 120.20 166th / 182 Donovan Jones CB · NEBRASKA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.1% 166th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 73.30 51st / 182 PJ Woodland CB · LSU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 66th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 89.60 102nd / 182 David Coffey CB · IOWA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.3% 14th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 104.30 139th / 182 Malcolm Hartzog Jr. CB · ARIZONA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.0% 145th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 93.10 111th / 182 Leroy Bryant CB · STANFORD Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.2% 89th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 91.00 107th / 182 Kelvin Hill CB · GA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.1% 131st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 125.90 171st / 182 Boo Carter CB · COLORADO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.8% 73rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 81.10 69th / 182 Courtland Guillory CB · OKLAHOMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.4% 23rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 53.40 15th / 182 LeVar Thornton Jr. CB · BAYLOR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.4% 27th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 74.40 53rd / 182 Therrian Alexander III CB · BYU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.5% 78th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 79.90 64th / 182 Ashton Stamps CB · ARIZONA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.7% 75th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 87.40 93rd / 182 Tyrese Boss CB · ARIZONA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.8% 115th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 77.50 60th / 182 Jaylon Braxton CB · OLE MISS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 160th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 86.80 89th / 182 Braylon Johnson CB · WAKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.6% 97th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 85.50 83rd / 182 Don Saunders CB · PURDUE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 66th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 83.70 77th / 182 Montana Warren CB · ARIZONA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.9% 58th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 94.60 115th / 182 LaDainian Fields CB · OKLA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.4% 120th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 59.70 24th / 182 Jai'mier Scott CB · WISCONSIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 49th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 64.60 31st / 182 Geimere Latimer II CB · W VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 151st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 104.60 140th / 182 Vicari Swain CB · S CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.1% 91st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 73.90 52nd / 182 Antwan Peek Jr. CB · CINCINNATI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.7% 169th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 96.90 123rd / 182 Byron Baldwin Jr. CB · INDIANA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.5% 170th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 116.10 158th / 182 Smith Snowden CB · MICHIGAN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.2% 83rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 88.90 99th / 182 Hasaan Sykes CB · KENTUCKY Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.4% 162nd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 118.60 161st / 182 Aydan West CB · MINNESOTA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.8% 87th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 87.40 93rd / 182 Daniel Harris CB · CAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.7% 21st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 86.30 86th / 182 Javion White CB · HOUSTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.7% 63rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 113.50 153rd / 182 Marcus Williams CB · MISS STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 156th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 107.80 144th / 182 Khalil Barnes CB · GEORGIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.9% 70th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 73.10 50th / 182 Demetres Samuel Jr. CB · SYRACUSE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.4% 149th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 97.50 125th / 182 Jayvon Thomas CB · SMU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.5% 78th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 89.80 103rd / 182 Amari Jackson CB · MARYLAND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 66th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 94.30 113th / 182 Jaylen Mbakwe CB · GA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.5% 170th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 119.10 163rd / 182 Hudauri Hines CB · PURDUE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.7% 63rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 98.50 127th / 182 Brandon Finney Jr. CB · OREGON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.9% 146th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 92.50 109th / 182 Jaylen Watson CB · IOWA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 101st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 95.10 119th / 182 Sione Laulea CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.6% 65th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 94.60 115th / 182 Josiah Zayas CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 133rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 77.30 59th / 182 Dylan Robinson CB · WASHINGTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.6% 97th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 106.70 142nd / 182 Demello Jones CB · GEORGIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.9% 95th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 61.10 26th / 182 Ben Hanks III CB · FLORIDA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 107th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 112.90 150th / 182 Jesse Ofurie CB · RUTGERS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 133rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 86.80 89th / 182 Jamare Glasker CB · MARYLAND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.4% 18th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 67.80 35th / 182 Bradlee Jones CB · RUTGERS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 124th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 71.00 45th / 182 Kade Phillips CB · TEXAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 133rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 80.80 66th / 182 Devin Sanchez CB · OHIO STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.9% 58th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 89.00 100th / 182 Jaren Sensabaugh CB · NC STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 107th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 91.60 108th / 182 Cayden Daniels CB · VANDERBILT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.4% 129th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 97.30 124th / 182 Rayshawn Pleasant CB · AUBURN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 49th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 102.10 134th / 182 Omar Thornton CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 181st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 123.10 168th / 182 Nehemiah Chandler CB · FLORIDA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.7% 21st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 33.60 2nd / 182 Jackson Vick CB · NC STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.5% 118th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 100.10 132nd / 182 Jalen Todd CB · KANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 151st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 85.00 82nd / 182 Aaron Gates CB · KENTUCKY Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 88th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 105.60 141st / 182 Chasen Johnson CB · USC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 107th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 80.00 65th / 182 Christian Gray CB · NOTRE DAME Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 133rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 98.70 129th / 182 Zabien Brown CB · ALABAMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.0% 93rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 107.90 145th / 182 Xavier Scott CB · ILLINOIS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.3% 163rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 104.20 136th / 182 Montae Pate CB · NWESTERN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.3% 105th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 90.10 104th / 182 Michael Richard CB · MICH STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.3% 163rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 90.70 106th / 182 Dwight Bootle II CB · ARIZONA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.8% 115th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 118.40 160th / 182 Amier Boyd CB · TEXAS TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.2% 89th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 86.70 88th / 182 Dezz Ricks CB · TEXAS A&M Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 151st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 101.20 133rd / 182 Zachary Tobe CB · GA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.8% 167th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 114.40 155th / 182 Judge Collier CB · S CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.8% 96th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 117.30 159th / 182 Rodney Bimage Jr. CB · ARIZONA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.4% 29th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 118.80 162nd / 182 Jaquez White CB · VA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 107th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 119.20 164th / 182 Andre Jordan Jr. CB · AUBURN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 156th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 96.00 121st / 182 James Chenault Jr. CB · UTAH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.1% 52nd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 75.10 54th / 182 Gil Jackson Jr. CB · TCU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.4% 29th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 83.00 73rd / 182 Chris Graves Jr. CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 24.2% 13th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 94.10 112th / 182 Jontez Williams CB · USC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 84th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 85.60 84th / 182 Marcellus Barnes Jr. CB · SMU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.2% 173rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 112.50 149th / 182 Nazir Ward CB · SYRACUSE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 28th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 94.50 114th / 182 Jordan Matthews CB · VANDERBILT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 141st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 94.80 118th / 182 Ma'khi Jones CB · FLORIDA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.6% 139th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 120.90 167th / 182 Ja'Bril Rawls CB · FLORIDA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.5% 127th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 93.00 110th / 182 Na'eem Offord CB · OREGON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 101st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 95.90 120th / 182 Austin Alexander CB · KANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.7% 159th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 81.80 71st / 182 Seth Johnson CB · IOWA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 101st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 136.30 180th / 182 Christian Bodnar CB · OKLA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 2.9% 179th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 130.90 176th / 182 Gerald Kilgore CB · S CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.1% 158th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 84.90 80th / 182 Trystan Haynes CB · OKLAHOMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.3% 163rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 123.40 169th / 182 Cormani McClain CB · FLORIDA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.9% 146th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 98.10 126th / 182 Andrew Powdrell CB · W VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 160th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 127.30 173rd / 182 Smiley Bradford CB · PURDUE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 141st / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 104.20 136th / 182 Kanye Clark CB · FLORIDA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 107th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 110.30 146th / 182 Cree Thomas CB · COLORADO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.9% 70th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 115.40 156th / 182 Zashon Rich CB · KANSAS ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.9% 42nd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 113.10 152nd / 182 Jaiden Patterson CB · N CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 38th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 112.90 150th / 182 Chams Diagne CB · W VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.0% 93rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 113.80 154th / 182 Dre Pollard CB · STANFORD Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 148th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 131.10 177th / 182 Max Tucker CB · BOSTON COL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.6% 76th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 88.80 98th / 182 Braeden Marshall CB · UCF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 133rd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 140.40 181st / 182 Jackson Bennee CB · UTAH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.3% 105th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 70.70 43rd / 182 Ashton Cunningham CB · BOSTON COL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.3% 172nd / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 148.10 182nd / 182 Champ Anthony CB · AUBURN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.8% 175th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 130.30 175th / 182 Ore Adeyi CB · NWESTERN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.3% 55th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 112.40 148th / 182 Julius Simms CB · TCU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.5% 127th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 133.00 178th / 182 Jacobie Henderson CB · VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.8% 126th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 111.00 147th / 182 Elijah Cannon CB · KANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 2.8% 180th / 182 Passer Rating Allowed 115.70 157th / 182

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Devon Witherspoon is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, but Seattle has proven vulnerable on the other side, where Josh Jobe has struggled this season. Hampton is a three-year starter who possesses the requisite size the Seahawks covet in their cornerbacks, Witherspoon notwithstanding. He’s also posted a career-high 86.7 coverage grade this season.

Moore's season was derailed by injury, but he was projected to be a top-three selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns still need to find a franchise quarterback, as the combination of Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders has left Cleveland ranked 27th in team PFF passing grade entering Week 11. Moore's vertical passing ability could help further unlock Cleveland's talented young pass-catching unit.

Carolina's run-defense issues could not be solved by Devin Lloyd alone. The team also has veterans Bobby Okereke and Tyrel Dodson alongside Lloyd, but neither has provided the help Carolina was hoping for. Viliamu-Asa is arguably the nation's best run defender at his position, and his ability to play off the edge would bring valuable versatility to the Panthers' defensive front.

Veteran Kevin Byard is not under contract with New England beyond this season and has struggled in coverage. Pairing Georgia's KJ Bolden with young safety Craig Woodson could provide a long-term solution for New England's secondary. Bolden is arguably the best run-defending safety in the draft and has recorded five interceptions and eight pass breakups during his college career.

Goosby's season was unfortunately cut short by injury, but his talent may make him worth the risk for Dallas. Tyler Guyton has improved in the run game but continues to struggle in pass protection. Veteran Terence Steele could also be replaced if Dallas finds the right player. Before his injury, Goosby had earned a career-high 85.6 PFF pass-blocking grade this season without allowing a sack.

DJ Reader has done a good job filling the interior void left by Dexter Lawrence's departure, but the Giants still need to add young talent at defensive tackle. David Stone's 2026 performance has been somewhat of an enigma, but he recorded 26 pressures in 2025 and ranked second in the nation with a 13% run-stop rate.

The Bengals have struggled mightily to cover the middle of the field this season, particularly against slot receivers. Johnson has played in just one game this season due to injury, but he established himself as one of the nation's best all-around safeties in 2025. He earned an excellent 82.8 overall PFF grade that season while recording four interceptions and missing just two tackles.

Williams is one of college football's breakout stars as the left tackle for the undefeated Utah Utes. He has earned an excellent 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade this season and has not allowed a sack until Utah's most recent victory over BYU. His length and athleticism will be in the spotlight down the stretch and into the spring.

Smith has been Indiana's starting left tackle for four seasons and continues to play consistently sound football for the Hoosiers. He has allowed just one sack this season after surrendering two in each of the previous three campaigns. Whether he projects as a right tackle or a guard in the NFL, Smith would provide valuable versatility for a Philadelphia team that needs to bolster its offensive line.

Mensah has been college football's most efficient quarterback this season, leading the FBS with a 76.8% completion rate while throwing 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. That level of efficiency should appeal to NFL franchises, though questions remain about his physical tools and whether he can maintain that level of play without star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who is sidelined by injury.

Detroit has struggled to find consistent answers at cornerback for years, so another swing at the position in this year's draft couldn't hurt. One option is Mississippi State's Kelley Jones, who stands at a towering 6-foot-4. Jones has earned a career-high 80.1 PFF coverage grade this season. Although he has recorded just two career interceptions, he has tallied 14 pass breakups since the start of 2025.

Chambliss hasn't been quite as efficient as he was during his breakout 2025 campaign, but the veteran passer has dealt with a diminished supporting cast this season. Despite those challenges, he has earned a solid 79.2 overall PFF grade while continuing to flash his trademark playmaking ability. Minnesota‘s recent trade for Kirk Cousins doesn't preclude the team from targeting a quarterback in this year's draft.

Denver has consistently gotten little production from its tight end unit over the past couple of seasons. Johnson has dealt with an unsettled quarterback situation at Oregon this season, but he has still recorded 368 receiving yards, ranking 14th among FBS tight ends. His impressive physical tools could help him rise up draft boards during the pre-draft process.

Playing at his third SEC school in four seasons, Heard has emerged as a legitimate star this year at Kentucky. He has earned an 82.0 overall PFF grade this season, ranking 11th among qualified offensive tackles. He has also allowed just 10 pressures, all of which were hurries. Armed with two first-round picks following the Jeffery Simmons trade, the Titans may have a prime opportunity to replace left tackle Dan Moore Jr. heading into next season.

Left tackle Trent Williams is still playing fantastic football, but he can't play forever. San Francisco could opt to draft his eventual replacement in Iowa's Trevor Lauck, who would be an excellent scheme fit. Lauck is one of just two qualified offensive tackles to earn at least an 80.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and an 80.0 PFF run-blocking grade this season.

Buffalo continues to search for answers at wide receiver, and Marsh could provide one. He has earned a solid 78.2 PFF receiving grade this season despite Indiana's recent quarterback struggles. His 6-foot-3 frame and after-the-catch ability would give Buffalo plenty of options in its diverse offense.