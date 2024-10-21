2025 NFL Draft: Updated top five prospects at every offensive position

• Alabama's Jalen Milroe is QB1 through Week 8: His play was at near-elite levels against Georgia and Vanderbilt. And while his roller coaster of inconsistencies returned against South Carolina and Tennessee, his talent ceiling as a runner and passer keeps him at No. 1.

The 2024 college football season is more than halfway over, and the 2025 NFL Draft is only nearing. Here are the top five draft prospects at every offensive position as things stand.

QUARTERBACK

Jalen Milroe, Alabama Cam Ward, Miami (FL) Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Conner Weigman, Texas A&M Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Jalen Milroe remains my top quarterback for the 2025 NFL Draft despite two recent down weeks for him. His play — most importantly, his accuracy and consistency as a passer — was at near-elite levels against Georgia and Vanderbilt. But his roller coaster of inconsistencies returned against South Carolina and Tennessee. Still, Milroe's talent ceiling as a runner and passer keeps him at No. 1.

Cam Ward’s 7.5% big-time throw percentage is one of the highest in college football, as he plays Superman for the Hurricanes' offense every week. His calm, confident demeanor and experience could warrant first-round grades from NFL teams. Shedeur Sanders remains the most consistent quarterback from clean pockets and when under pressure. It’s just a matter of how much scouts believe in his overall arm talent.

Conner Weigman got off to a poor start this season against Notre Dame and then missed a few games due to injury, but he put on a nice passing performance against Missouri with two big-time throws. His four turnover-worthy plays against Mississippi State the next week do beg the question as to whether he will declare for this draft class.

Garrett Nussmeier has been up and down — a theme for this quarterback class — but he makes NFL throws at all three layers of the field every week. Carson Beck was the next name up but has dropped in the rankings due to his inability to step up and take over big games to this point. Truth be told, it’s more of a bucket of many quarterback names right now at No. 5 rather than a true cut-off.

RUNNING BACK

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Omarion Hampton, North Carolina Kaleb Johnson, Iowa Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Ashton Jeanty came into the season as my No. 1 running back, and his near-historic pace for 2024 not only keeps him there but has him climbing even higher on the overall big board. His 98.5 PFF rushing grade this season would be the highest single-season mark PFF has ever given to a college running back since grading began in 2014.

Omarion Hampton remains a top back despite North Carolina's offensive struggles around him. Kaleb Johnson has been a big riser this season, as the 225-pounder is showing good explosiveness and elusiveness at his size with 43 missed tackles forced and 16 explosive runs of 10 yards or more.

Quinshon Judkins hasn’t been as productive with the Buckeyes as he was at Ole Miss, but he is still a top talent. DJ Giddens is another big riser in this group, cracking the top five. His vision, decisiveness and elusiveness have helped him rank among the FBS' best running backs in forced missed tackles and yards after contact this season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona Luther Burden III, Missouri Travis Hunter, Colorado Isaiah Bond, Texas Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

It’s once again a very fun wide receiver class, highlighted by the 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan. He isn’t just a contested-catch beast, but also a fluid route-runner and a yards-after-the-catch threat. He is the total package with true NFL size. Luther Burden III got off to a slower start than expected this season, but he had two “reminder” games against Texas A&M and UMass to remain a first-round projection.

Two-way star Travis Hunter is having a Heisman-like season, and that includes his work as a receiver. He started the season with four straight 100-yard games and has earned an 82.4 PFF receiving grade despite also playing cornerback full-time. Isaiah Bond is showcasing world-class speed and strength while catching through contact. Emeka Egbuka is one of college football's highest-graded receivers (87.4) this season. This is the best version of him we've seen since his injury in 2023, as he is displaying NFL-level route running IQ and separation ability.

TIGHT END

Colston Loveland, Michigan Tyler Warren, Penn State Mason Taylor, LSU Gunnar Helm, Texas Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Michigan is fielding one of the FBS' least efficient and least explosive passing attacks, but the talented Colston Loveland is still standing out. He is receiving a target on 41.2% of his routes, an insanely high clip for a tight end.

Tyler Warren exploded with an 18-catch, 226-yard performance against USC. His 91.6 PFF receiving grade is one of the highest in the nation, and he holds up well as a blocker, too. Mason Taylor and Gunnar Helm are similar players in both build and style. They’re great receiving options who can also be attached to the line of scrimmage, with each enjoying a “riser” type season as potential Day 2 draft picks.

Eli Stowers is the biggest draft riser at tight end. The quarterback-turned-tight-end has an 88.9 PFF receiving grade this season and boasts a 97.7 Game Athleticism Score with a top speed of over 21 mph.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Will Campbell, LSU Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas Josh Simmons, Ohio State Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

Will Campbell started the season as my top offensive tackle, and there isn’t a reason to bump him down from that ranking. He’s stout yet quick and has the tools and strength to be a starting tackle at the next level.

Kelvin Banks Jr. is a bit smaller in height and length, so he may find his way to guard in the NFL, but his explosiveness is so impressive, especially on outside-zone runs and as a pulling blocker when he is lining guys up in space. With just three pressures allowed, he’s down to a 1.1% pressure percentage on the season.

Josh Simmons was having a fantastic 2024 campaign, with no sacks and just two pressures allowed on 158 pass-blocking snaps, before suffering a season-ending injury. He is a big, fluid mover who brings first-round traits to the position. Aireontae Ersery isn’t perfect, but he’s a massive 330-pound tackle who can truly explode off the snap with powerful leg drive and displacement strength. He reminds me a bit of Christian Darrisaw as a prospect.

Wyatt Milum makes the top five because of his consistency. His 92.1 PFF overall grade ( 90.1 run blocking and 88.7 pass blocking) are some of the highest marks in the FBS. Not only has he not allowed a sack, but he hasn’t even allowed a pressure.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Tate Ratledge, Georgia Donovan Jackson, Ohio State Connor Colby, Iowa Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona Tyler Booker, Alabama

Tate Ratledge has missed some time this season due to an ankle injury, but he just looks and plays like a starting NFL guard. The 2025 guard class likely won't feature multiple first-rounders, but Ratledge feels like a safe bet to land in the top 32.

Donovan Jackson‘s and Connor Colby’s scouting reports read similarly: Both are fast, explosive movers with quick feet in the run and pass games. Both could also get functionally stronger in the run game, but those quick feet provide them with an early punch at contact and decent leg drive to wall off defenders even if they don’t truly displace often.

Jonah Savaiinaea is still playing right tackle for Arizona, but his body type and play style seem to fit better along the interior. He could be a starting NFL guard one day. Tyler Booker has been forced to play left tackle and his main position of left guard this season. His PFF grades are lower than expected, but he still has good depth tools and starting NFL potential if he can improve his balance and foot speed.

CENTER

Parker Brailsford, Alabama Jonah Monheim, USC Logan Jones, Iowa Jake Majors, Texas Jake Slaughter, Florida

Despite earning lower PFF grades at Washington compared to his time at Alabama this year, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Parker Brailsford is still the top center in this class, due to how fast he can fire out of his stance, how he can easily mirror in pass protection and how his eyes at the line of scrimmage find the nearest threat. I even think he is playing a little bigger this year.

Jonah Monheim has true positional versatility at all five spots on the offensive line and is playing well enough at center this season. Logan Jones brings a defensive tackle background to center. He has great grip strength when he can line up defenders.

Jake Majors is a four-year starter for Texas, and that experience shows up in how he’s never really out of position. He makes the calls at the line, but he does lack some pop to his power. Jake Slaughter is having a great year for Florida, with PFF grades hovering around the 80.0s once again. He is another very quick center who can get his hands on defenders early and dictate contact.