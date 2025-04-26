2025 NFL Draft: Top 5 remaining players at every position after Day 2

Shedeur Sanders is still available: The Colorado quarterback, once projected as a first-round pick, remains available after three rounds despite ranking inside the top 50 on PFF’s big board.

Cameron Skattebo could be a Day 3 steal at running back: The Arizona State workhorse combines contact balance, vision, and receiving ability, making him an ideal late-round value.

After two days and three rounds of action, some of the biggest names in the 2025 NFL Draft are still waiting for their opportunity. Based on PFF’s Big Board, here’s a look at the top five remaining players at every position.

Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure.

Howard checks a lot of boxes: experience, size and a willingness to attack all coverages. He doesn't bring special arm talent, but he could develop into an NFL starter.

Leonard is a tough, dual-threat quarterback with plus value as a runner, but his passing efficiency numbers reveal too many inconsistencies on a throw-by-throw basis for him to be an NFL starter. That will have to improve if he is to be more than a backup.

Ewers' arm talent will get him drafted, but his inconsistencies are too prevalent right now. To succeed in the NFL, he must clean up his footwork, pocket management, post-snap diagnosis and play under pressure.

McCord isn't for the faint of heart. He led the Power Four in both big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays in 2024. He lacks a top-level arm, leaving doubt about his gunslinger mentality in the NFL, but his ability to churn out big plays every week makes him hard to quit on. Plenty of NFL teams should want to take a chance on him early on Day 3.

Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. NFL teams will gravitate toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back.

Sampson is a speedster who pairs explosiveness with patience and vision. He has big-play potential behind any blocking scheme and could develop into a plus receiver, though he must cut down on fumbles.

Martinez is an early-down NFL back with good size and a play style to match, carrying high forced missed tackle averages. He will likely be the physical component of a committee unless he can significantly improve his pass-blocking fundamentals.

Giddens brings good eyes, patience and anticipation to a backfield, finding open space between the tackles with good one-cut ability and long strides for long speed. He needs to play with more violence to gain yards after contact if he is to truly make a name for himself in a running back rotation.

Neal's multi-sport background and natural playmaking mentality make him an alluring prospect for any NFL team. He is limited in long speed, but his fancy footwork and vision shine behind man- and gap-blocking concepts. He can also be a good third-down back, bringing receiving and pass-blocking reliability.

Ayomanor's size, intelligence at receiver, play strength and experience against press coverage make him an ideal “X” prototype with the talent to become an NFL starter.

Royals may lack difference-making NFL athleticism, but he is a strong possession receiver who can line up anywhere with plus after-the-catch ability.

Restrepo brings a strong slot receiver skill set to the NFL, where his production, separation scores and great hands give him a high floor with WR2/WR3 potential despite some high-end athleticism and size limitations.

There is a lot to like about Horton's game, including his nuance, pride in the little things, competitiveness and sure hands, if you can look past his athletic drawbacks (limited long speed and agility). He projects as a mid-round possession receiver with the chance of being a coaching favorite who sticks around for a long time.

Johnson won't be on every team's radar due to his outlier measurables, but he wins in just about every way he can, despite physical limitations. He brings an added level of competitiveness that coaches will want to have around.

Helm has worked his way into becoming one of the class' best after-the-catch tight ends. He isn't the strongest run blocker, but he does have good feet in pass protection. Getting stronger would give him more opportunities as a TE2 with starting potential.

Yurosek didn't see heavy usage in 2024, but he brings adequate all-around NFL ability for the position (best as a move tight end), especially if he can put on 5-10 pounds. He can be a versatile TE2 in basically any offense as a mid-round pick.

Evans doesn't have the rare movement skills to set him apart as a potential top-60 pick in the NFL, but his floor is balanced and high as a TE3 with the potential to move into a contributing TE2 role due to reliable blocking and hands through contact.

An extensive knee injury in 2021 and 2022 didn't completely rob Fidone of his impressive straight-line athleticism. With his above-average height, length and speed, he's a strong candidate to develop as a rotational TE2 in a vertical passing offense.

Briningstool seems to be more of a wide receiver than a tight end. If he can improve his route-running nuance and playmaker mentality after the catch, he could become a big slot WR3 type. Until then, he is more of a developmental depth player.

Mbow is small and struggles with NFL-level strength in pass protection and when displacing in the run game. But he moves extremely well and should get a shot to start at guard or tackle at some point during his rookie contract.

Williams is a true “bet” of a prospect. His penalty-riddled lone year as a starter shows inexperience and inconsistency. But it also showed starting-caliber length and traits. He's not the kind of player you plug and play, but he could be a gem to develop on Day 2.

Rivers is a sound technician wherever he plays, but his lack of athleticism and corresponding lack of answers for quicker rushers limits his ceiling. He is likely fit to serve as interior depth in an offense with a gap-based run scheme.

Brown looks and grades like the kind of offensive tackle worth taking a chance on. He has an ideal athletic build for the position with great height, weight and length, and flashes power on contact and fluid movement skills. However, his fundamentals remain a work in progress — he plays too high, lunges into blocks and can misread run fits. Still, those issues appear coachable, making him a developmental tackle with upside.

Lundt has intriguing length and movement skills to be a Day 3 flier. He must get stronger to be more consistent against NFL-caliber power and speed.

Frazier's athletic ability and versatility give him a solid chance to be a swingman in the NFL (88.0 blocking grade in 2024). His lack of length makes him a better fit at guard, but he'll need to get stronger to have a chance at a starting role.

McLaughlin's experience and toughness could be an asset to an offensive line room, but his status in 2025 will be in question due to his injury.

Lampkin's size is certainly concerning and could relegate him back to center, where he played just one game over the past two seasons. His technique and determination should give him a chance to prove his worth in the NFL with five years of outstanding college tape under his belt.

Kandra's athleticism and measured approach to the game give him the floor of a solid zone scheme backup and an average starter's ceiling. The end result will depend on his ability to play with better pad level and flexibility.

Colby projects as potentially valuable depth in a Shanahan-style outside zone scheme. His lack of a plan and tendency to lunge in pass protection is currently a major barrier to him earning a starting role.

West is on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass-rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in the NFL, preferably in a 4-3 front.

Phillips is a compact, powerful defensive lineman with less-than-ideal length but enough strength to make up for it. While he's unlikely to be a regular pass-rush contributor, he can serve as a rock-solid interior presence with enough power to contribute to any defensive front.

Robinson enjoyed the best season of his career in his sixth year, tallying a 79.5 pass-rush grade. He's an elite athlete for the position who plays with a bully's mentality. Robinson has below-average length and needs to play with better leverage, but he has the traits and motor to bet on as a projected backup with the upside of one day becoming a starter.

Pegues is a versatile player for a number of reasons and could be a fan-favorite for his relentless play on defense and ability to play some goal-line packages offensively.

Jackson's massive 6-foot-6 and 328-pound frame is designed to clog the A-gaps and free up linebackers to make tackles. He's earned at least a 76.0 run-defense grade across the past three seasons. Teams in search of a late-round run stopper should be interested in Jackson, even if he is likely to be just an early-down player.

Swinson didn't become a full-time starter until his final season, but in his current form, he shows very active hands and a good understanding of rushing the passer to yield consistently high pass-rush win rates. If he continues to get stronger defending the run, he can become a starting 3-4 edge player with impact pass-rush potential.

Ivey is a physically gifted player with devastating power in his hands to hold the point of attack and stack and shed consistently. He lacks the speed and lower body flexibility to be a speed threat as a 4-3 defensive end, so his best fit is likely more inside for a 3-4 front that would maximize his special strength every play.

Kennard shows a good understanding of how to win as a pass-rusher in varying situations in both odd and even fronts. He is lean and long, which is a plus for arm length but a negative when holding up versus the run. His handwork and footwork show a great baseline to build a successful pass-rush profile in the league as a Day 2 selection.

Roberts is a strong, well-built defensive lineman with a lot of experience at different alignments. He likely lacks the length, twitch and bend to be a full-time edge player, but his size and versatility could play well as a 3-4 defensive end who can move along gaps.

Sawyer is a high-floor, all-around 4-3 defensive end with a starting-caliber projection. The question is whether you believe there is more there for him as a pass-rusher. If you do, you can convince yourself that he's a top-20 player. If not, an early Day 2 range feels like his floor.

Paul needs to add some mass to his frame, but he can eventually become a starting Will linebacker in the league, thanks to his athleticism and intelligence.

If you want a thumping downhill linebacker, Stutsman is your guy. He's too often a liability in coverage, though, which could limit him to early downs at the next level.

Bassa is an intriguing former safety who now has a home at the linebacker level. Despite his lower weight for the position, he is not shy about making contact or doing dirty work. He is a smooth mover but does lack some twitch, which can be mitigated with continued improvement in anticipation. A vocal leader at Oregon, he could be a nice coverage linebacker in any scheme.

While he needs to get stronger, Carter is an athletic, versatile defender who can be a valuable chess piece for a defense as a weakside linebacker.

Kiser is an experienced linebacker with adequate athleticism who projects as a solid depth option at either WILL or MIKE. His instincts and versatility also make him a strong candidate to contribute on special teams early in his NFL career.

Strong, ironically, lacks some strength in press-man coverage and run-defense situations near the line of scrimmage, but he is a smart, competitive zone-scheme cornerback with a natural ability to get his hands on passes and cause constant disruption at the catch point.

Cobee Bryant, like his namesake, has a top-tier mentality to win at the position. His length helps him overcome a very slender build, but his lower mass and average movement skills likely limit him to off-zone coverage schemes. It's hard to not want this kind of competitor on your team, even in a depth role.

Dotson is a steady, experienced cornerback with an adequate build for the position. His lack of true stickiness in coverage may limit him to more of a rotational or spot-starting role, but he has a place in the league, especially for teams that play more press and man coverage.

Longerbeam played outside corner throughout his five-year career at Rutgers, but it was his work in the slot during Shrine Bowl practices that truly stood out. His start-stop quickness and explosiveness allow him to break on routes effectively in off coverage. To stick as a slot defender in the NFL, though, he'll need to improve his strength and reliability as a tackler.

Alexander is a fundamentally sound cover cornerback whose limited athleticism will likely make him either a zone-specific cornerback or a potential safety convert due to how reliable he is when tackling and in run defense.

Toughness and tenacity are Ransom's calling cards, which he makes good use of in all facets of the game. While he may lack the tools some other prospects have, he has the instincts and awareness to make up for it.

Mickens, the son of former New York Jet Ray Mickens, played a variety of secondary roles during his time at Clemson. This year, he was the veteran glue that held together a young group around him. In the process, he used his savvy and instincts to post an 89.8 coverage grade, tied for second-best among Power Four safeties. Mickens' smarts and pedigree should give him a chance to find a role on an NFL roster.

Whoever drafts Bowman will have to live with his tackling woes. If you can get over that, you'll get a versatile coverage defender who is a big-play machine.

Castro is a savvy, smart slot defender whose lack of athleticism limits his projection at the next level. He shows some impressive tape in short areas and near the line of scrimmage, but asking him to play man coverage or operate with range is a gamble. At this point, he profiles more as a safety than a true corner.

Reed is a stout box safety who fits well as a depth option in aggressive schemes that keep one safety near the line of scrimmage. His coverage skills remain a work in progress, but when kept downhill, he shows the physicality to be a reliable run defender.