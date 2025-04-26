2025 NFL Draft: The best picks after Day 2

Jaguars trade up for Travis Hunter, the draft's most unique playmaker: Jacksonville aggressively moves up to select the No. 1 player on the PFF Big Board, who earned 89.0-plus grades as both a receiver and cornerback in 2024.

The Bears are loading up on offense: One day after drafting tight end Colston Loveland in the first round, Chicago gets an “elite” grade for adding another playmaker for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Two days are complete, and one remains.

With the 2025 NFL Draft nearing its end, several teams have already made standout selections that could reshape their futures. Here’s a look at the best picks so far.

Jacksonville got aggressive to move up for the No. 1 overall player on the PFF Big Board. Hunter earned PFF receiving and coverage grades of at least 89.0 this past season while logging more than 1,500 snaps across 13 games. It remains to be seen how much the Jaguars will lean into his versatility, but Hunter’s rare ability to make a legitimate impact on both sides of the ball was enticing enough for them to trade up and secure the best prospect in this year’s draft.

The Giants added enough at quarterback in free agency with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to give them the freedom to take one of the few obvious blue-chip talents in this draft. Carter’s 66 quarterback pressures ranked second in the FBS in his first season as a full-time edge rusher in 2024. He now joins a Giants defensive front that already features several impact players in Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

The Cardinals add another extremely talented player to amplify their defensive front. As a plus run defender, Nolen earned the second-highest PFF run-defense grade in the FBS this past season (91.6). The seventh-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board will instantly upgrade an Arizona defense that ranked 27th in EPA allowed per rush in 2024.

Denver opts to build upon a strength, pairing one of the best cornerbacks in college football, Barron, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II. The versatile coverage defender — the highest-graded cornerback in college football last season (91.1) with at least 400 coverage snaps — is a natural zone defender with incredible instincts and can slot in at any position in the secondary.

The Ravens let the board fall to them and take the best available player on the PFF Big Board. He has positional versatility that allows Kyle Hamilton to be a movable chess piece. Starks’ 85.6 run-defense grade was one of the best in the draft class, while his 8.1% missed tackle rate was one of the lowest in the class. Starks brings high-level football intelligence and great anticipation to make plays on the ball in coverage.

Chicago is doing everything in its power to set Caleb Williams up for success, giving him two pass-catching weapons with its first two selections. Burden wasn’t able to match his 2023 production (1,212 yards and nine touchdowns) last year at Missouri, but he still has a strong case for being the most dangerous wide receiver in this class after the catch (ranked third among Power Four wide receivers in yards after the catch over the past two seasons).

Situated at No. 17 on the PFF Big Board, Ezeiruaku profiles as a significant value for the Cowboys here. The Boston College standout maintains a solid grading profile, particularly against true pass sets, where he clocked the most snaps of any edge rusher in the 2025 class (196), earning a 90.7 PFF grade and a 25.8% pass-rush win rate.

A tough injury cut Johnson’s 2024 campaign short and sent his draft stock tumbling. However, he did prove his level of talent across his tenure at Michigan. His 57.2 passer rating allowed into his coverage across the past three seasons charted in the 94th percentile. Pairing Johnson with breakout cornerback Garrett Williams will upgrade a coverage unit that allowed the sixth-highest EPA per dropback.

Amos brings elite speed and strong movement skills to the Commanders’ defense. He earned an 85.6 coverage grade in 2024, forcing 13 incompletions and recording three interceptions. A standout at the Senior Bowl, Amos showcases good instincts in zone coverage and has the size and athleticism to lock down opposing receivers in man coverage.

Revel was the No. 44 player on the PFF big board, so his selection represents great value for the Cowboys at No. 76. Revel is a tall outside who earned a coverage grade above 80.0 in both 2023 and 2024.

The Panthers moved up to target some pass-rush help with the selection of Umanmielen. The Ole Miss product was the No. 50 overall player on the PFF big board, and his 91.1 PFF grade ranked sixth among players at the position in 2024.

Winston produced excellent 2023 tape before missing almost the entire 2024 season due to injury. He posted an 89.3 PFF overall grade two years ago after missing zero tackles. The ballhawking safety wins with high-level intelligence and a quick first step. Winston is a steal here, based on his PFF big board rank.

The Falcons again trade up to acquire a potential impact defender. Watts profiles as one of the best ball-hawking safeties in the class, showcasing excellent anticipation and football IQ. He racked up six interceptions in 2024, on his way to an 89.0 PFF coverage grade.