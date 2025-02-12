2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top WR prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft wide receiver class features a mix of high-upside playmakers, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

With PFF’s latest big board providing updated rankings and the Mock Draft Simulator allowing fans to test different scenarios, the debate over this year’s top QB prospects is already heating up.

Here’s a breakdown of what each signal-caller brings to the table, along with the areas they’ll need to refine at the next level.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 3

Strengths:

• Height stands out on tape before the first snap. He has a difference-making size.

• Smooth, long strides

• Impressive acceleration for his size

• Rarely see false steps in his release

• Comfortable maximizing a huge catch radius

• Just two drops on 136 targets

Weaknesses:

• Very slender build

• Very low separation scores vs. single coverage in 2023 (38 contested targets)

• Naturally tougher for him to sink/flip his hips for comebacks/curls

• Lacks the mass to be a consistent blocker

Big board rank: 10

Strengths:

• Great all-around athlete

• Natural playmaker with the ball in his hands, evidenced by high YAC scores

• Very elusive after the catch

• Good balance for YAC

• Adequate long speed for NFL

• Fast footwork for effective releases

Weaknesses:

• Can get pushed around some in the blocking game

• Doesn't always attack the ball in the air

Big board rank: 14

Strengths:

• Very quick, controlled player

• High separation scores due to elite body control/speed control

• Willing, feisty blocker

• High IQ player who knows how to attack leverages and find space

• Good balance through contact for yards after the catch

Weaknesses:

• Lack of size does limit the efficacy of blocking abilities

Big board rank: 24

Strengths:

• Inside-out versatility as a slot and flanker

• Plus ability in the return game

• Fast but controlled route runner

• Footwork off the line is quick and decisive

• Traits to get off press: footwork and release variation, active hands to clear defenders

• Speed is adequate to be a difference-maker

• Excellent sideline receiver; footwork and catching at full extension)

• Eye-popping one-handed catches in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Light in the blocking game

• Runs a little hot and cold when he knows he's not involved in the play

• Has the movement skills to be more dynamic after the catch

Big board rank: 36

Strengths:

• Has the frame and willingness to be an effective blocker through the whistle

• Explosive athlete who can accelerate quickly with a good top-speed

• Conscious of release technique to attack different leverages

• Showcases high football IQ and awareness for just a one-year starter

Weaknesses:

• Hands could be stronger, especially in traffic

• Takes him extra time to stop or truly change direction