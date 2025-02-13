2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for the top OT prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft offensive tackle class features a mix of high-upside players, each with strengths that could make them franchise cornerstones but also weaknesses that could give teams pause.

Big board rank: 8

Strengths:

• Has a more narrow base but generally strong and balanced

• Body movements are quick, compact and precise; always in control

• Hands are up and active, always ready to strike with power

• Patient blocker

• Adequate power for the pros

Weaknesses:

• Higher pre-snap stance leads to a high pas level when engaging

• Arm length could be shorter than his 6-foot-6 frame suggests

• Has some lack of flexibility in his groin to stretch his kicks/protect his outside shoulder

Big board rank: 12

Strengths:

• Stance and base is wide and strong pre

• and post-snap

• Fantastic balance; can slide and mirror while in a squatted position

• Consistently low pad level at contact

• Adequate length for OT in the NFL

• Footwork is quick; slide length is adequate

• Competitive player who plays through the whistle

• Really good footwork when anchoring

Weaknesses:

• Hands have a low starting point

• Doesn't have true displacement strength in the run game

• Lower weight makes anchoring tougher (though good knee bend and balance help)

Big board rank: 15

Strengths:

• Flexible hips and wide base for a powerful, wide stance

• Foot speed/explosiveness is top-tier

• Can move while in a squatted position (low pad level)

• Great second-level/space blocker

• Natural athleticism gives him high zone-blocking potential

• Really impressive balance for a player 320-plus pounds

Weaknesses:

• Height hints at shorter arm length, which shows on tape

• Not an imposing run blocker. He lacks displacement to move when square with a defensive lineman

• Too susceptible to push-pull moves

• Hands could be more precise and at the ready

Big board rank: 21

Strengths:

• Good hip/hamstring flexibility to sit in his stance with balance and power

• Feet can move quickly

• Looks great on the hoof as a puller and lead blocker

• Arm length appears average to above average for the pros

Weaknesses:

• Struggles to anchor on the edge despite 325-pound weight

• Can have trouble lining guys up in space as a puller

• Needs more strength for maintaining blocks

• Need a little bit more of a finisher's mentality with him

Big board rank: 26

Strengths:

• Top-tier grip strength

• Very good at lining his tackets up between the shoulders, whether at the line or on the hoof

• Great athlete for an offensive lineman

• Explosive first step to thrive in a zone-blocking scheme

• Leg drive is constant and effective

• Great core strength to maintain blocks yet not yield holding penalties

• Flexibility to sink his hips in his stance despite 6-6 frame

Weaknesses:

• Length will likely kick him inside, but as a center, his height and weight are 90th percentile

• Smaller hands and shorter arms

• Most of his lost reps come from edge rushers beating him inside