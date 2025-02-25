2025 NFL Draft: Scouting defensive tackles using PFF+

Mason Graham, predictably, stands out: Graham’s 91.1 PFF defense grade, 92.6 PFF run-defense grade, 34 pressures and 30 stops were all above the averages for the 21 NFL defensive tackles who generated at least 15 pressures and 15 stops as rookies.

Darius Alexander deserves recognition: Alexander’s 90.1 PFF defense grade, 90.3 PFF run-defense grade, and 37 pressures were all above the 21 defensive tackles' averages.

PFF+ subscribers instantly have the work of the largest scouting department in history (in the form of the PFF data collection team) at their fingertips — much of the same information used by all 32 NFL front offices. And we'll use that data here to scout edge defenders for the 2025 NFL Draft.

There is an old adage that the closer a player lines up to the ball, the longer it takes to adjust to the NFL game. Defensive tackles are the embodiment of that saying. Rookie defensive tackles that have high levels of production aren’t an annual occurrence.