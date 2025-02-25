All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2025 NFL Draft: Scouting defensive tackles using PFF+

2TBEX90 INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) lines up at the line of scrimmage during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes on December 02, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis,IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Jordan Plocher
  • Mason Graham, predictably, stands out: Graham’s 91.1 PFF defense grade, 92.6 PFF run-defense grade, 34 pressures and 30 stops were all above the averages for the 21 NFL defensive tackles who generated at least 15 pressures and 15 stops as rookies.
  • Darius Alexander deserves recognition: Alexander’s 90.1 PFF defense grade, 90.3 PFF run-defense grade, and 37 pressures were all above the 21 defensive tackles' averages.

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

PFF+ subscribers instantly have the work of the largest scouting department in history (in the form of the PFF data collection team) at their fingertips — much of the same information used by all 32 NFL front offices. And we'll use that data here to scout edge defenders for the 2025 NFL Draft.

There is an old adage that the closer a player lines up to the ball, the longer it takes to adjust to the NFL game. Defensive tackles are the embodiment of that saying. Rookie defensive tackles that have high levels of production aren’t an annual occurrence. 

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.