2025 NFL Draft: 10 Day 3 picks who can play big roles

Is Shedeur Sanders QB1 in Cleveland? The Colorado product has a chance to win the Browns’ starting quarterback job immediately, despite dropping to the fifth round.

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. Now, it's about what happens on the field.

While the players selected on Day 3 are far more unheralded, here are 10 who can make an impact with their respective franchises.

Despite being a projected first-round pick, Sanders tumbled to the fifth round in one of the wildest draft slides of all time. While off-field questions may have fueled his free fall, his tape is that of a potential franchise quarterback.

Sanders has elite accuracy and rarely puts the ball in harm’s way. His uncatchable pass rate and turnover-worthy play rate over the past two years ranked second only to Bo Nix among FBS quarterbacks. In a Browns quarterback room that features Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, Sanders has every chance to win the job immediately as a rookie.

A lack of size and athleticism dropped Sawyer to the fourth round, but he can carve out a role in Pittsburgh’s edge rotation due to his stellar run-defense ability and pass-rushing power. He earned an 89.5 PFF run-defense grade and a 91.0 PFF pass-rushing grade over the past two seasons. Sawyer won’t start over T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith, but he should play a healthy number of snaps as a rookie.

Ayomanor was a top-35 prospect on PFF’s big board but fell to the Titans in the fourth round. Still, he has an opportunity to make an impact immediately in that receiving corps.

Ayomanor is an excellent athlete, scoring in the 96th percentile of PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. He’s also a very cerebral player who dealt with a poor quarterback situation at Stanford. Now catching passes from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, Ayomanor could seize a starting receiver job in Tennessee by the end of the season.

Skattebo was the No. 3 running back prospect on PFF’s big board but didn't hear his name called until the fourth round. In a backfield with Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary, Skattebo could become New York’s lead back by the end of the season.

His 157 forced missed tackles this past season led all Power Four running backs, as did his 829 receiving yards since 2023. Skattebo runs like he’s possessed, which helps assuage any long speed concerns.

Peebles fell to the sixth round of the draft because he measures in at only 6-foot-1 and 289 pounds with 31.5-inch arms. However, he can carve out a role on Baltimore’s defensive line as a designated pass rusher and be very effective. His 92.2 PFF pass-rush grade and 18.9% pass-rush win rate over the past two seasons were easily the best marks of any FBS defensive tackle in that span.

Linebacker was one of the Rams’ biggest needs entering the draft, and they didn’t address the position until late in the fifth round. Yet, Los Angeles still managed to grab one of the best linebackers in the class in Paul. While undersized (6-foot-1 and 225 pounds), he was an all-around stud for the Rebels this past season, with an 87.2 PFF overall grade. He could become a starter for Los Angeles during his rookie season.

Kiser went in the fourth round to the Jaguars and is the best tackler in the class. His 4.9% career missed tackle rate ranked second among FBS linebackers since 2019. He is a high-IQ player who should see time in Jacksonville’s rotation while also making an impact on special teams.

While the Buccaneers have one of the most loaded receiving corps in the NFL, Johnson has the potential to make a surprising impact as a seventh-round pick. He is historically small for the position (5-foot-9 and 156 pounds), but he’s an elite route-runner and tallied the most yards after the catch in the nation over the past two seasons. He won’t start in Tampa Bay immediately, but don’t be surprised if he cracks the rotation.

Mbow was a projected Day 2 pick in the draft but slid to the fifth round to the Giants. He earned a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade in three straight seasons at Purdue, as both a right guard and right tackle. He projects as a guard long term due to his lack of length. Since the Giants are weak at guard right now, Mbow has a chance to become a starter during his rookie year.

The Jets made Moore a fourth-round selection, and he is a versatile chess piece for Aaron Glenn to use in his secondary, as was the case with Moore’s former teammate Brian Branch. Moore isn’t an elite athlete but earned an elite 91.8 PFF coverage grade during his career at Alabama. Expect New York to use him in a variety of ways as a rookie.