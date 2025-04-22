2025 NFL Draft: Best offense built from highest-graded prospects

Wyatt Milum limited his allowed sacks to the highest degree: After surrendering three in his freshman campaign, the West Virginia lineman let up none over his final three years.

Ashton Jeanty was just about perfect over the past three years: The Boise State running back left his mark on the PFF grading system, producing a 99.9 PFF rushing grade.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

When evaluating NFL draft prospects, we tend to give the most weight to recent seasons. After all, those are the years when we probably have the best idea of how that player will translate to the league.

However, that's not to say prior years should be ignored (they often are during the draft process). We're putting together a team of the highest-graded offensive draft prospects in PFF overall grade over the past three seasons. The lineup will be based on the commonly used 11 personnel.

With the impending arrival of Caleb Williams at USC, Dart saw the writing on the wall and transferred to Ole Miss despite a promising rookie season. The move worked out, as Dart was the most productive quarterback in this class since 2022, edging out Dillon Gabriel’s 92.3 PFF overall grade.

Those who have followed Jeanty’s career at Boise State shouldn’t be surprised in the slightest that he was the most productive running back in college football in that span. He earned, essentially, a perfect 99.9 PFF rushing grade over the past three seasons.

Johnson’s lack of size and eye-popping physical tools will keep him from going early in the draft. But nobody can deny he has been one of the most productive receivers in college football, as his 93.5 PFF receiving grade over the past three years shows.

Higgins’ stock is on the rise to the point where there is some chatter he could sneak into the first round. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he used his size to his advantage in 2024, catching 92 passes — 14 of which were contested — for 1,241 yards and nine touchdowns, including one in each of the first five games of the season.

While Chism played against weaker FCS competition, he dominated the way one would hope. In 2024, he was the highest-graded Division I wide receiver out of 1,040 qualifiers.

Fannin was a nightmare to cover while at Bowling Green, putting up absurd numbers at the tight end position. In 2024, he caught a whopping 118 passes for 1,565 yards and 10 scores, which included five games where he posted a receiving grade above 90.0.

Wehr was one of the most productive tackles in college football in 2024. On 367 pass-blocking snaps, he was beaten only 10 times all season, and just five of those plays resulted in pressure. The crazy part is that he’s even better at run blocking, where he earned a 92.5 PFF grade over the past three years.

A four-year starter, Milum allowed three sacks as a freshman and then never let up another. Over the past three years, he didn't record a season-long PFF pass-blocking grade below 82.0, culminating in an 89.3 mark across the span.

After transferring from Georgia ahead of the 2022 season, Webb went on to play three dominant seasons at Jacksonville State. His best campaign was in 2023, when his 89.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and 85.1 PFF run-blocking grade culminated in an 87.5 PFF overall grade.

Marcus Wehr could have held this spot, too, with a career 89.7 PFF overall grade on 935 snaps as a guard (he has also logged more than 900 snaps at tackle). He graded out higher as a tackle, though.

Back to Lampkin. His lack of size will likely shift him to center at the next level, but that should make his success at guard even more impressive, as manhandled defensive linemen who were often much bigger than his 5-foot-11, 290-pound frame.

Wilson earned significant playing time for the first time in 2024, and he certainly made the most of it, allowing just seven pressures on 511 pass-blocking snaps, none of which were sacks. That effort led to a very impressive 84.9 PFF pass-blocking grade.