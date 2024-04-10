2024 NFL Mock Draft: Steve Palazzolo mocks the first round, sending QB Jayden Daniels to the Vikings at No. 3

• Pats trade down from No. 3: The New England Patriots trade out of No. 3 overall but still pick up Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 11 and Texas WR Adonai Mitchell at No. 23.
• Niners take a cornerback: There's a lot of talk of the 49ers drafting an offensive lineman at the back end of the first round, but here they take Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa.
• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.
Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC
Washington Commanders: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Minnesota Vikings (from New England): QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Trade Details: Minnesota receives pick No. 3, New England receives pick Nos. 11 and 23
Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
New York Giants: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Tennessee Titans: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
New York Jets: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
New England Patriots (from Minnesota): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Denver Broncos: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
New Orleans Saints: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Indianapolis Colts: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Seattle Seahawks: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
Jacksonville Jaguars: DI Johnny Newton, Illinois
Cincinnati Bengals: DI Byron Murphy II, Texas
Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Miami Dolphins: OL Graham Barton, Duke
Philadelphia Eagles: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
New England Patriots: (from Cleveland via Minnesota): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Dallas Cowboys: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Green Bay Packers: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Buffalo Bills: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Detroit Lions: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
Baltimore Ravens: OT JC Latham, Alabama
San Francisco 49ers: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU