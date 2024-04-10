Use code 30MDS for 30% OFF PFF+ Annual

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Steve Palazzolo mocks the first round, sending QB Jayden Daniels to the Vikings at No. 3

2T75M93 November 11, 2023: LSU's Jayden Daniels (5) delivers a pass during NCAA football game action between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM (Credit Image: © Jonathan Mailhes/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

By Steve Palazzolo

• Pats trade down from No. 3: The New England Patriots trade out of No. 3 overall but still pick up Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 11 and Texas WR Adonai Mitchell at No. 23.

• Niners take a cornerback: There's a lot of talk of the 49ers drafting an offensive lineman at the back end of the first round, but here they take Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC

  2. Washington Commanders: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

  3. Minnesota Vikings (from New England): QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

    Trade Details: Minnesota receives pick No. 3, New England receives pick Nos. 11 and 23

  4. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

  5. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

  6. New York Giants: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

  7. Tennessee Titans: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

  8. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

  9. Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

  10. New York Jets: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

  11. New England Patriots (from Minnesota): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

  12. Denver Broncos: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

  13. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

  14. New Orleans Saints: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

  15. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

  16. Seattle Seahawks: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

  17. Jacksonville Jaguars: DI Johnny Newton, Illinois

  18. Cincinnati Bengals: DI Byron Murphy II, Texas

  19. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

  21. Miami Dolphins: OL Graham Barton, Duke

  22. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

  23. New England Patriots: (from Cleveland via Minnesota): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

  24. Dallas Cowboys: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

  25. Green Bay Packers: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

  28. Buffalo Bills: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

  29. Detroit Lions: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

  30. Baltimore Ravens: OT JC Latham, Alabama

  31. San Francisco 49ers: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

  32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

