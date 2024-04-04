Use code 30MDS for 30% OFF PFF+ Annual

2024 NFL Mock Draft: How first round would play out according to fan-favorite picks in PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator

2T894HX Clemson, United States. 18th Nov, 2023. November 18, 2023: North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws on third down against the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. (Scott Kinser/CSM/Sipa USA) (Credit Image: © Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Gordon McGuinness

Taliese Fuaga and Olumuyiwa Fashanu are not among the top selections: Users see these two tackles as options for the New York Jets at No. 10, Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13, Cincinnati Bengals at No. 18 and Los Angeles Rams at No. 19.

• Could the Bears trade down? Users overwhelmingly want one of the top three receivers with the ninth overall selection, but when those players are off the board, it’s a close race between Byron Murphy II and the top edge defenders.

• Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: You can trade picks and players and draft for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

We’re back with more insights using PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator, this time creating the most fan-friendly draft possible by giving teams players in order of preference based on user selections.

That meant picking every team's most frequently selected player and moving down their list of selections if that player was already off the board.

Here is a look at the first round, with some key observations around potential fallers and trade-down candidates.

  1. Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams, USC
  2. Washington Commanders: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
  3. New England Patriots: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
  4. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
  5. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
  6. New York Giants: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
  7. Tennessee Titans: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
  8. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
  9. Chicago Bears: DI Byron Murphy II, Texas
  10. New York Jets: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
  11. Minnesota Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
  12. Denver Broncos: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
  13. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
  14. New Orleans Saints: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
  15. Indianapolis Colts: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
  16. Seattle Seahawks: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
  18. Cincinnati Bengals: DI Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
  19. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
  21. Miami Dolphins: OT JC Latham, Alabama
  22. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  24. Dallas Cowboys: OL Graham Barton, Duke
  25. Green Bay Packers: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
  28. Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
  29. Detroit Lions: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
  30. Baltimore Ravens: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
  31. San Francisco 49ers: OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona
  32. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Taliese Fuaga and Olumuyiwa Fashanu are not among the top selections but don’t expect them to fall out of Round 1

Both players are victims of the strong offensive line class and high average draft positions.

Users see these two tackles as options for the New York Jets at No. 10, Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13, Cincinnati Bengals at No. 18 and Los Angeles Rams at No. 19.

Survival bias comes into play here, and while they would be highly coveted if they made it to the 20th selection and beyond, they simply don’t fall that far often enough for users to select them among their top picks.

Chicago Bears are trade-down candidates

Users overwhelmingly want one of the top three receivers with the ninth overall selection, but when those players are off the board, it’s a close race between Byron Murphy II and the top edge defenders.

Given the Bears' lack of picks in this draft, the team is in a position to move down should one of those wide receivers not fall to No. 9.

A team such as the Los Angeles Ramsaggressive traders in the past — could decide to get ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals to ensure they land at least one of Murphy or Johnny Newton on the defensive interior.

Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions could also look to move down, or fans might be disappointed

All of the Packers' top six selections are off the board by the time they come on the clock, and while users have selected Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin a lot of the time, they prefer to get him in the second round.

The Lions' top selections are also off the board at their spot, with Chop Robinson the pick just over 5% of the time. If this happens on draft night, fans would probably prefer they move down.

