2024 NFL Mock Draft: How first round would play out according to fan-favorite picks in PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator

• Taliese Fuaga and Olumuyiwa Fashanu are not among the top selections: Users see these two tackles as options for the New York Jets at No. 10, Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13, Cincinnati Bengals at No. 18 and Los Angeles Rams at No. 19.

• Could the Bears trade down? Users overwhelmingly want one of the top three receivers with the ninth overall selection, but when those players are off the board, it’s a close race between Byron Murphy II and the top edge defenders.

• Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: You can trade picks and players and draft for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

We’re back with more insights using PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator, this time creating the most fan-friendly draft possible by giving teams players in order of preference based on user selections.

That meant picking every team's most frequently selected player and moving down their list of selections if that player was already off the board.

Here is a look at the first round, with some key observations around potential fallers and trade-down candidates.

Taliese Fuaga and Olumuyiwa Fashanu are not among the top selections but don’t expect them to fall out of Round 1

Both players are victims of the strong offensive line class and high average draft positions.

Users see these two tackles as options for the New York Jets at No. 10, Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13, Cincinnati Bengals at No. 18 and Los Angeles Rams at No. 19.

Survival bias comes into play here, and while they would be highly coveted if they made it to the 20th selection and beyond, they simply don’t fall that far often enough for users to select them among their top picks.

Chicago Bears are trade-down candidates

Users overwhelmingly want one of the top three receivers with the ninth overall selection, but when those players are off the board, it’s a close race between Byron Murphy II and the top edge defenders.

Given the Bears' lack of picks in this draft, the team is in a position to move down should one of those wide receivers not fall to No. 9.

A team such as the Los Angeles Rams — aggressive traders in the past — could decide to get ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals to ensure they land at least one of Murphy or Johnny Newton on the defensive interior.

Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions could also look to move down, or fans might be disappointed

All of the Packers' top six selections are off the board by the time they come on the clock, and while users have selected Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin a lot of the time, they prefer to get him in the second round.

The Lions' top selections are also off the board at their spot, with Chop Robinson the pick just over 5% of the time. If this happens on draft night, fans would probably prefer they move down.