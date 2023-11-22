2024 NFL Draft Order: First-round order after NFL Week 11

Now that there are just seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season remaining, PFF takes a look at how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is stacking up.
We've also highlighted each team's remaining strength of schedule (1 is hardest, 32 is easiest), projected win total and playoff probability, courtesy of the NFL Power Rankings tool.
|Pick
|Team
|Record
|SoS Remaining
|Projected win total
|Chance to make playoffs (%)
|Chance to win Super Bowl (%)
|1
|Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
|3-8 (1-9)
|24
|5.6
|1.3
|0.0
|2
|Arizona Cardinals
|2-9
|8
|3.6
|0.1
|0.0
|3
|New England Patriots
|2-8
|10
|4.6
|0.2
|0.0
|4
|Chicago Bears
|3-8
|24
|5.6
|1.3
|0.0
|5
|New York Giants
|3-8
|12
|5.3
|1.5
|0.0
|6
|Tennessee Titans
|3-7
|28
|6.1
|2.5
|0.0
|7
|Washington Commanders
|4-7
|2
|6.1
|2.3
|0.0
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|4-6
|30
|7.0
|21.2
|0.1
|9
|Green Bay Packers
|4-6
|19
|7.3
|20.8
|0.2
|10
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4-6
|31
|7.5
|32.1
|0.4
|11
|New York Jets
|4-6
|27
|7.2
|7.4
|0.0
|12
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4-6
|5
|7.2
|11.7
|0.2
|13
|Los Angeles Rams
|4-6
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|14
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5-6
|3
|7.4
|8.1
|0.1
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|5-5
|29
|8.8
|37.5
|0.4
|16
|Denver Broncos
|5-5
|21
|8.4
|25.6
|0.4
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5-5
|8
|7.4
|7.5
|0.0
|18
|Buffalo Bills
|6-5
|1
|9.3
|41.2
|3.1
|
Wild-card round
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|5-5
|32
|9.2
|66.0
|1.2
|20
|Minnesota Vikings
|6-5
|14
|9.5
|82.5
|2.6
|21
|Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)
|2-9 (6-4)
|8
|3.6
|0.1
|0.0
|22
|Seattle Seahawks
|6-4
|4
|9.4
|71.5
|1.9
|23
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6-4
|18
|9.9
|60.3
|1.4
|24
|Houston Texans (via Browns)
|6-4 (7-3)
|25
|9.4
|47.6
|0.6
|
Division al round
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|7-3
|11
|11.0
|85.1
|5.1
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|7-3
|6
|11.1
|93.8
|6.2
|27
|San Francisco 49ers
|7-3
|15
|11.5
|97.1
|10.7
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7-3
|22
|11.2
|89.4
|4.4
|
Conference championship
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7-3
|16
|11.9
|96.2
|17.8
|30
|Detroit Lions
|8-2
|13
|12.0
|97.5
|5.9
|
Super Bowl
|31
|Baltimore Ravens
|8-3
|7
|11.9
|95.5
|13.1
|32
|Philadelphia Eagles
|9-1
|17
|13.8
|100.0
|22.0
