2024 NFL Draft Order: First-round order after NFL Week 11

By PFF.com
Nov 22, 2023

Now that there are just seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season remaining, PFF takes a look at how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is stacking up.

We've also highlighted each team's remaining strength of schedule (1 is hardest, 32 is easiest), projected win total and playoff probability, courtesy of the NFL Power Rankings tool.

Pick Team Record SoS Remaining Projected win total Chance to make playoffs (%) Chance to win Super Bowl (%)
1 Chicago Bears (via Panthers) 3-8 (1-9) 24 5.6 1.3 0.0
2 Arizona Cardinals 2-9 8 3.6 0.1 0.0
3 New England Patriots 2-8 10 4.6 0.2 0.0
4 Chicago Bears 3-8 24 5.6 1.3 0.0
5 New York Giants 3-8 12 5.3 1.5 0.0
6 Tennessee Titans 3-7 28 6.1 2.5 0.0
7 Washington Commanders 4-7 2 6.1 2.3 0.0
8 Atlanta Falcons 4-6 30 7.0 21.2 0.1
9 Green Bay Packers 4-6 19 7.3 20.8 0.2
10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-6 31 7.5 32.1 0.4
11 New York Jets 4-6 27 7.2 7.4 0.0
12 Los Angeles Chargers 4-6 5 7.2 11.7 0.2
13 Los Angeles Rams 4-6 0 0.0 0.0 0.0
14 Las Vegas Raiders 5-6 3 7.4 8.1 0.1
15 Indianapolis Colts 5-5 29 8.8 37.5 0.4
16 Denver Broncos 5-5 21 8.4 25.6 0.4
17 Cincinnati Bengals 5-5 8 7.4 7.5 0.0
18 Buffalo Bills 6-5 1 9.3 41.2 3.1
Wild-card round
19 New Orleans Saints 5-5 32 9.2 66.0 1.2
20 Minnesota Vikings 6-5 14 9.5 82.5 2.6
21 Arizona Cardinals (via Texans) 2-9 (6-4) 8 3.6 0.1 0.0
22 Seattle Seahawks 6-4 4 9.4 71.5 1.9
23 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-4 18 9.9 60.3 1.4
24 Houston Texans (via Browns) 6-4 (7-3) 25 9.4 47.6 0.6
Division al round
25 Miami Dolphins 7-3 11 11.0 85.1 5.1
26 Dallas Cowboys 7-3 6 11.1 93.8 6.2
27 San Francisco 49ers 7-3 15 11.5 97.1 10.7
28 Jacksonville Jaguars 7-3 22 11.2 89.4 4.4
Conference championship
29 Kansas City Chiefs 7-3 16 11.9 96.2 17.8
30 Detroit Lions 8-2 13 12.0 97.5 5.9
Super Bowl
31 Baltimore Ravens 8-3 7 11.9 95.5 13.1
32 Philadelphia Eagles 9-1 17 13.8 100.0 22.0

Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: PFF's big board for the 2024 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, position ranking and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects. USC QB Caleb Williams remains in the top spot, and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is at No. 2.

PFF's mock draft simulator: Trade picks and players and draft for your favorite NFL team — try PFF's mock draft simulator today!

Get an exclusive look at the top players in the class: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

