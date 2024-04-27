2024 NFL Draft: Grades for each Day 3 selection

Over at PFF's live draft tracker, we analyzed and graded every pick in real-time. Here is a quick recap of our instant-reaction thoughts for each Day 3 selection.

ROUND 4

Pick Grade: Elite

Sanders was a key cog in Texas’ potent offense in 2023. He posted a 91.3 grade on contested targets and did not drop a single catchable target, both class-leading marks.

102) Denver Broncos: (via Seattle, via Washington): WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Pick Grade: Elite

This is an obvious fit for Franklin, as he will be reunited with his Oregon teammate and 12th overall pick, QB Bo Nix. Franklin averaged 3.32 yards per route run in 2023, the third-best mark among all receivers in the draft class.

103) New England Patriots: G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Pick Grade: Average

Robinson surrendered only six total sacks across 1,206 career pass-blocking snaps. He saved his best for 2023 when he allowed just one sack all season.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Taylor-Demerson has been a ball hawk his entire college career, with his 10 interceptions since 2021 ranking third among Power Five safeties in that span. Opposing quarterbacks managed a passer rating of 58.4 when throwing into his coverage during his college career.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Eboigbe tallied career highs in sacks (seven) and QB pressures (31) in 2023. His 86.4 run-defense grade ranked second among all FBS edge rushers last year.

Pick Grade: Average

Gray is at his best defending the run, as his 90 run stops over the past two seasons ranks first among all Power Five players at the position. His 85.5 PFF grade since 2022 ranks third among ACC linebackers.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Since 2022, Johnson generated a Big Ten-best 146.6 passer rating when targeted. Over the past two seasons, he has amassed 669 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Jackson played 320 coverage snaps last season but allowed just one touchdown. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound cornerback allowed a passer rating of just 41.6 on throws into his coverage in 2023, the second-best mark among all Pac-12 players at the position.

Pick Grade: Elite

Dorlus was a force for the Ducks in 2023, as his 46 quarterback pressures ranked third among draft-eligible defensive tackles. His 134 total pressures since 2021 is the best mark among players at the position over that span.

Pick Grade: Good

Baker averaged 3.21 yards per route run in 2023 to rank fourth in this draft class. He can also make plays downfield, averaging 21.9 yards per reception to lead the class.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Williams earned a 75.0-plus PFF grade in three straight seasons and offers some value as a blitzer. From 20 pass-rushing attempts in 2023, he racked up eight quarterback pressures — including five sacks.

112) Las Vegas Raiders: CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State

Pick Grade: Average

Richardson is a plus player against the run, earning a career-best 75.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2023. He missed just 3.9% of his tackle attempts last season.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Ravens finally land a wide receiver, and it’s a player who many expected to be off the board by now. His 10 receptions on throws 20-plus yards downfield ranked third in the ACC, so he can be a big-play threat in Baltimore right away.

Pick Grade: Average

Foster was a multi-year starter at left tackle in the SEC. His 87.9 PFF grade since 2022 is the fourth best among FBS tackles, though he could move inside to guard in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Good

The Bengals find a potential long-term starter in the fourth round, with All ranking as the third-best tight end on the PFF big board. His 2.62 yards per route in 2023 ranked second among draft-eligible tight ends.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Jaguars go back to LSU to find an interior defender for the second time in this draft. Jefferson set a career high with a 72.4 PFF run-defense grade and has desirable size and strength on the interior. He just hasn’t put it all together yet.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Bortolini allowed just one sack and 11 total pressures from 479 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. He earned a 77.6 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, ranking eighth among centers in this draft class, and could be a long-term starter on the Colts’ interior.

118) Seattle Seahawks: LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Pick Grade: Below Average

Knight wasn’t on the PFF big board but ranked just inside the top 200 of the consensus board. He made 75 tackles resulting in a defensive stop and earned a 74.0-plus PFF grade in each of his four college seasons.

119) Pittsburgh Steelers: G Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Pick Grade: Good

Pittsburgh continues to build up the offensive trenches, grabbing their third lineman on Day 3. Since 2022, McCormick has earned a 90.3 PFF grade, the best among all draft-eligible FBS guards.

Pick Grade: Good

Speed is the name of the game in Miami, and Wright supplies plenty of burst. His career-best 91.0 PFF grade in 2023 paced all backs in the SEC after racking up over 7.4 yards per carry, the second-highest rate among Power-Five backs.

Pick Grade: Average

Seattle adds more in-line blocking ability with the Barner addition. His 82.2 PFF grade in 2023 ranked third among all draft-eligible tight ends after recording a fantastic 81.4 run-blocking grade this past season.

Pick Grade: Average

The Bears round out their draft with a key producer on special teams by grabbing a quality punter. Taylor earned a great 81.4 PFF punt grade after producing 35 punts inside the 20-yard and punting up to 67 yards.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Houston adds a quality receiving threat at tight end in Stover. Since 2022, his 982 receiving yards and 45 first downs led all Big Ten tight ends. He also produced a fantastic 138.2 passer rating when targeted this past season.

Pick Grade: Average

Mustapha is coming off his best season in 2023, earning a 79.6 PFF grade. He was particularly impressive against the run, earning an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade, fifth among Power-Five safeties.

Pick Grade: Good

The Buccaneers add one of the toughest running backs to tackle in this draft, as Irving forced 136 missed tackles over the past two seasons to rank second among Power Five running backs. His 96.1 PFF rushing grade in that span also ranks second.

126) Detroit Lions (via N.Y. Jets, via Green Bay): T Giovanni Manu, University of British Columbia

Pick Grade: Average

Manu isn’t on the PFF big board because we don’t have any data on him, but he received a lot of hype in the final weeks leading up to the draft. He ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Shipley is one of the better athletes among running backs in this draft class, with a 99th percentile PFF Game Athleticism Score among college running backs in 2023. He was solid with the ball in his hands too, and he earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in each of the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Davis possesses a versatile skill set that will fit perfectly with Josh Allen and Buffalo’s pass-happy offense. In 2023, Davis ranked ninth in the FBS with a 91.4 PFF rushing grade, while his seven receiving touchdowns led all players at the position. Davis can be a home-run hitter, having racked up 12 rushes of 20-plus yards in 2023, good for 13th among FBS backs last year.

Pick Grade: Good

Guerendo makes fast people look… not so fast. His 4.33-second 40-yard dash ranked first among running backs at the NFL scouting combine. He has the ability to make people miss once he reaches the second level of the defense. Guerendo is also a capable receiving threat out of the backfield, earning an 84.1 receiving grade in 2023.

Pick Grade: Elite

T.J. Tampa is a highly skilled cornerback when utilized in single coverage. Iowa State gave him the keys to the castle on most of their defensive snaps. He went against very solid competition in the Big 12 in 2022 and 2023 and impressively held his own. Tampa will fit well within the Ravens’ defensive backfield, where tackling is also prioritized.

Pick Grade: Good

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to supply Patrick Mahomes with weapons in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wiley is a very, very reliable option in the passing game. His eight receiving touchdowns ranked tied for first among FBS tight ends last year, while his 308 yards after the catch ranked eighth. Stack that with a room filled with Travis Kelce and Noah Grey, and the Chiefs TE room is legit.

Pick Grade: Good

Lions fans, get ready to love Sione Vaki, one of the most athletic players in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played safety and running back at Utah, but he is a solid safety in coverage. Don’t expect him to make exceptional plays on the football very often, but Vaki packs a mean punch. He’s a plus tackler in run defense and perfectly fits Aaron Glenn’s mentality in the Motor City.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Chiefs continue to stack up extremely productive defensive backs in the NFL Draft. Hicks, a standout at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, possesses rare movement ability in the back end. Hicks earned an 83.0 coverage grade in 2023; he is a smart player who will fit in extremely well with a DB room that is already loaded with young, hungry talent.

Pick Grade: Good

Allen burst onto the college football scene in 2021 and has been one of the best running backs in college football in each of the last three seasons. Only 20 years old, Allen is built like a truck. A valuable asset that he possesses is his ability to finish games — his 409 yards after contact in the second half of games ranked 13th in the FBS in 2023. He is more than capable of making plays in the screen game, but do not expect him to be utilized much outside of the backfield in regards to targets from the slot or out wide.

Pick Grade: Very Good

This is a strong fit for Cowing and his skill set. He’s a very solid route runner and a lethal weapon in the red zone. He racked up nine receiving touchdowns in 2023, tied for second among FBS receivers, in large part due to his ability to win quickly. In the Shanahan-style offense, Cowing will not only be a tremendous threat in the passing game, but also a decoy defensive coordinators have to worry about in unique formations/motion concepts.

Round 5

Pick Grade: Average

A lean cornerback with long arms and great long speed, Pritchett allowed just 12 catches in 2023, which ranked first among SEC cornerbacks. He offers a solid floor as a contributor on special teams with developmental upside as an outside cornerback.

Pick Grade: Average

Still is a physical cornerback with solid instincts and outside/slot versatility. He lined up in press on 122 of his 289 coverage snaps in 2023, and his career-high five interceptions ranked third among Big Ten cornerbacks. He also showed some tenacity as a run defender, earning an 88.4 run-defense grade.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Thomas gained a ton of experience in his six-year college career while racking up 153 quarterback pressures and 22 sacks, capped by with a career-high 43 pressures in his final college season. He gives the Cardinals another solid piece in their defensive line overhaul.

Pick Grade: Good

A high-level competitor with a nonstop motor, Magee offers some solid run-and-chase ability, physicality in the box and upside as a blitzer. He posted a career best 87.2 PFF grade in 2023 and an eye-catching 90.7 pass-rush grade that ranked fourth among all linebackers. At worst, Magee will be an impact core special teamer, but he has the competitive toughness and athletic traits to become a starter.

Pick Grade: Average

Hart allowed no touchdowns on 308 coverage snaps in 2023 and is a high-ceiling cornerback with great measurables and athleticism. The Chargers have made cornerback a priority on Day 3 after picking Tarheeb Still earlier, acquiring two different play styles and body types in the fifth round.

Pick Grade: Very Good

A potential Day 2 target for teams needing a high-floor player on the interior, Van Pran allowed just one sack on more than 1,400 pass-blocking snaps at Georgia. He slots in as a “first man off the bench” type at all three interior positions for Buffalo.

Pick Grade: Average

Gould is a smaller receiver, at just 5-foot-8, but has true field-tilting long speed and burst off the line of scrimmage, giving the Colts a potential high-ceiling deep threat with the ability to make an impact in the return game. He posted a career-high 711 receiving yards last season and has a 90.4 punt-return grade since 2022, which ranks fifth in the Power Five.

Pick Grade: Average

An intelligent and competitive linebacker, Bertrand provided value in coverage and as a pass rusher over the past few seasons and should be a solid contributor on special teams at the next level. He has allowed no touchdowns in coverage the past two seasons and tallied a career high 30 quarterback pressures as a blitzer in 2023.

Pick Grade: Very Good

After trading back into the draft, the Bears pick up a high-upside pass rusher. Booker racked up 38 pressures and nine sacks in 2023 while posting a 14.8% pass-rush win rate. He has instant upside as a designated pass rusher and could develop his play strength to become a three-down player.

Pick Grade: Good

Playing opposite Ennis Rakestraw Jr. at Missouri, Abrams-Draine posted a career-high 89.9 coverage grade in 2023 and now provides the Broncos with another great depth piece in the secondary. He forced 34 incompletions in off-coverage from 2021 to 2023, which ranked first among all college cornerbacks.

Pick Grade: Good

Brownlee plays with an aggressive mentality against the run and pass and posted an elite 92.9 run-defense grade over the past three seasons. He mostly played outside at Louisville, but his competitiveness and physicality could make him an impact player in the nickel sooner than later.

Pick Grade: Average

Estime’s 94.0 overall grade was the highest among all Power Five backs in 2023. His grade was due in large part to his ability to break tackles, as he forced a whopping 64 misses for the season.

Pick Grade: Average

Eichenberg racked up an impressive 75 combined run stops in 2022 and 2023, the top mark among Big Ten linebackers. In that span, he also amassed 29 tackles for loss or no gain, which ranked third in the conference.

Pick Grade: Average

Ranking 12th among Big-12 corners, Newton earned an 87.7 PFF grade combined over the past two seasons. In 413 coverage snaps last year, he allowed just one touchdown.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Since entering college (Oklahoma) in 2020, Rattler earned an 88.9 overall PFF grade. His 63 big-time throws in that time rank 13th among all QBs.

Pick Grade: Below Average

While he’ll need to improve his tackling (21 missed tackles in 2023), Carlies has an intriguing all-around game. He posted an 88.4 pass-rush grade last year while notching two interceptions and four pass breakups in coverage.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Smith proved a dangerous receiver after the catch at Texas A&M, as he forced 20 missed tackles after the catch in 2023 (seventh among all WRs). On 102-combined targets the past two seasons, he dropped just two passes.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Prince is PFF’s ninth-highest graded CB since 2021 with an 89.6 overall grade. In 2022, he was particularly sound in the run game, posting an 84.7 category grade that was good for sixth in the conference.

Pick Grade: Average

Jackson tallied 83 total pressures over the past two seasons with an impressive 16 sacks. When not finishing at the QB, he also showed an ability to bat passes down, notching seven during his career at Washington State.

Pick Grade: Good

Sure to be one of the big stories of the day due to him heading to the same place where his father enjoyed an outstanding career, Trotter Jr. ranked fourth among all linebackers the past two seasons with a 91.3 overall grade. He also ranked fourth nationally in that time with a 92.1 coverage grade.

Pick Grade: Good

Thrash forced 17 missed tackles in 2023, which ranked fourth in the ACC. His 1,658 yards after the catch since 2022 is the best mark for all receivers.

Pick Grade: Good

The Panthers have focused on offense in this draft, but they get good value here at cornerback after trading away Donte Jackson earlier this offseason. Smith-Wade earned PFF grades of at least 70.0 in each of the past three seasons. He allowed just one touchdown in coverage and forced nine incompletions last season.

Pick Grade: Good

The Dolphins continue to add speed to their roster, regardless of position. Kamara is explosive — he recorded a 4.57-second 40 and a 10-foot-3 broad jump — but has a limited frame at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds. He’s been a productive pass-rusher for Colorado State over the last few seasons, though. Over the last three years, he ranks in the 94th percentile of qualifying edge rushers in pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

Pick Grade: Good

Nourzad is a high-floor center prospect who fits into most NFL offenses and should provide some nice depth to the Chiefs’ talented interior offensive line. Nourzad has put up some shaky grades in pass protection for Penn State over the last several seasons, but he earned a 77.0 run-blocking grade in 2023.

Pick Grade: Average

Ulofoshio played over 300 defensive snaps for the first time in his career this past season at Washington. He was impressive, too, earning a 79.8 overall grade and a 90.4 coverage grade. Here, Buffalo bets on the upside of a prospect with good length and a strong athletic profile.

Pick Grade: Average

Hampton is a supersized safety at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and he comes with good athleticism. He’s an interesting addition to a Dan Quinn defense that prioritizes those kinds of hybrid athletes in the middle of the field. Hampton was at his best in coverage around the line of scrimmage, as he earned an 81st-percentile coverage grade in the box last season for the Huskies.

Pick Grade: Good

Jones brings plenty of experience, having played 3,219 career offensive snaps for Texas over the past five seasons. He showed improvement throughout his college career, too. Jones’ 77.8 PFF grade in 2023 was the highest of his college career. Arizona brought in Jonah Williams this offseason as the projected starter opposite 2023 first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr., but Jones is a nice depth addition to that group.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Monk wasn’t among the top 300 players on the PFF big board and came in at 272nd overall on the consensus big board. But the Packers tabbed him as their guy here in a trade-up, continuing to add depth on the interior. Monk showed some versatility over the past few years at Duke, playing over 200 snaps at both center and right guard in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Simpson is undersized at 182 pounds and started his career at cornerback before moving to safety at the end of his Auburn career. He’s coming off the highest-graded season of his career in 2023, putting up an 87.4 PFF coverage grade. Simpson was particularly effective in a deep role, earning an 85th-percentile coverage grade at free safety a season ago.

Pick Grade: Average

Ali has had some massive seasons for Marshall, having racked up over 1,100 rushing yards in 2021 and 2023. Over the last three seasons, he has 69 rushes of at least 10 yards. Baltimore continues to add depth to their backfield, with Ali filling in behind Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Tracy is a good athlete — he recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump — and should add some explosiveness to a backfield led by Devin Singletary. Despite being a six-year player in college, Tracy has only one season at running back, and he forced 46 missed tackles on just 114 carries in that 2023 season.

Pick Grade: Average

Robinson wasn’t on PFF’s big board after seeing few offensive opportunities at Texas. The Jaguars grab him here, likely in preparation for the NFL’s new kick return structure. He totaled 23.5 yards per return and a kick return touchdown over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Good

Buffalo adds depth on the edge here. Solomon made PFF’s top 100 prospects due to his overall grading profile, earning an 88.2 PFF grade since 2022 to rank sixth at the position. His 32 sacks since 2021 rank first among all draft-eligible edge rushers.

Pick Grade: Average

The Packers add Oladapo, who is coming off his best college season. This past year, he earned an impressive 88.3 PFF overall grade and a 91.3 run-defense grade, the latter ranking as the best mark among Power Five Safeties.

Pick Grade: Average

The Saints supplement their receiving depth here with Means. The Pittsburgh playmaker racked up 16 receptions of 15-plus yards in 2023, contributing to a quality 72.0 PFF receiving grade.

Pick Grade: Average

After trading away former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, the Jets opt for Travis to fill the void. The Florida State standout totaled 46 big-time throws over the past two seasons (second among ACC quarterbacks), earning him an impressive 91.8 PFF grade in the span.

Pick Grade: Good

Supplementing the interior is a sound approach here for the Eagles, who needed to fill some voids. Keegan didn’t allow a sack in 2023 and earned a career-high pass-blocking grade (80.7). He totaled eight games without allowing a single quarterback pressure.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The FCS standout played well above his level of competition in his time at South Dakota State. Davis stood atop the draft class in a number of PFF facet grades. Since 2022, his 151 missed tackles forced helped contribute to his phenomenal 96.8 PFF rushing grade this past season, the highest among all running backs.

Pick Grade: Elite

Like many who play under head coach Dave Clawson, Carson is a physical prospect. He earned an impressive 83.4 run-defense grade in 2023, ranking 33rd among FBS cornerbacks. Carson will fit in well in a cornerback room stacked with playmakers such as DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, having forced five incompletions from single coverage in 2023. The Cowboys get a projected two-round steal by selecting the Wake Forest product.

Pick Grade: Average

Ford is extremely reliable in run defense, ranking 20th among FBS linebackers with an 80.2 run-defense grade in 2023. However, he noticeably struggles in coverage. Ford has the horizontal ability to be a solid two-down linebacker in the league but will need to improve in coverage.

Pick Grade: Average

The hugely talented CFL standout makes his way to the top level after a fantastic 2023 north of the border. Stiggers totaled an 85.0 coverage grade in the CFL this past season, where he force an incompletion on 12.5% of his coverage snaps while also hauling in five interceptions. He also allowed just 0.95 yards per coverage snap.

Round 6

Pick Grade: Average

Minnesota adds depth to its offensive line with Walter Rouse. He led all FBS tackles in pass-blocking efficiency in 2023 (99.3), allowing zero sacks and just six pressures across 481 pass-blocking snaps.

178) Pittsburgh Steelers (via Arizona, via Carolina): DI Logan Lee, Iowa

Pick Grade: Average

Pittsburgh adds Lee to an interior group that ranked 11th against the run last season. He ranked fifth among Big Ten defensive tackles in run defense (80.4) and fourth in QB pressures (28).

179) Seattle Seahawks (via Washington): T Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Pick Grade: Average

Seattle continues to add depth to its OL with Laumea. He has played 1,726 snaps at right tackle over the last two seasons and did not allow a single sack in 2023, but he projects to move back to guard, where he played 903 snaps in 2021.

Pick Grade: Below Average

New England selects a cornerback with a knack for making plays on the ball. Dial has 19 pass breakups over the past two seasons, fourth among SEC corners, and earned a career-best 79.2 defensive grade in 2023.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Vidal is a rocked-up, explosive athlete, but his vision for space needs to speed up for him to earn a rotational role in the NFL. However, he earned a career-high 93.2 rushing grade in 2023, scoring 14 touchdowns and forcing a whopping 94 missed tackles across 295 attempts.

182) Tennessee Titans (reacquired, via Philadelphia): WR Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane

Pick Grade: Average

A speedy receiver out of Tulane, Jackson has not put up a ton of production in his career but has averaged over 2.2 yards per route run and 17 yards per catch the past two seasons. A threat in the return game, Jackson has taken three punts to the house in his career, which gives him a good chance to stick at the next level if he can stay healthy.

Pick Grade: Average

A well-rounded linebacker, Muasau has racked up 137 run stops since 2019 between Hawaii and UCLA in addition to providing value in pressure packages, with 107 total pressures in that time. Likely a core special teamer, Muasau has the football intelligence and tackling ability to hold up in a rotational role in a pinch.

184) Miami Dolphins (via Chicago): WR Malik Washington, Virginia

Pick Grade: Good

The second-highest graded receiver in 2023 behind only Malik Nabers, Washington led the FBS in receptions over the past two seasons. Despite his stature, he has some impressive movement skills and solid ability at the catch point to contribute in the receiving game while providing value on special teams in the meantime.

Pick Grade: Good

The massive receiver out of Florida State finally comes off the board in the sixth round. At 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, Wilson ran an impressive 4.52-second 40-yard dash. While not a super-developed route runner, there is certainly a role at the next level for a vertical threat who converted 21 contested catches over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

A reliable back out of Alabama, McClellan has lost just one fumble in his career on over 350 carries, displaying solid wiggle and contact balance in his final season on his way to forcing 49 missed tackles in 2023. He joins a stable of backs behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, limiting his offensive ceiling in Year 1.

Pick Grade: Average

The second of back-to-back picks for the Falcons, it took a few years in Illinois’ offensive system to finally break out, but he is a reliable blocker and smooth mover who racked up 13 contested catches in 2023. Washington could find his way into a rotation if he can prove his value on special teams, something worth betting on due to his competitiveness and sneaky athleticism.

188) Houston Texans (via Las Vegas, via New England and Minnesota): LB Jamal Hill, Oregon

Pick Grade: Below Average

Hill played 350 or more defensive snaps in each of the past four seasons and was solid in coverage, earning a 70.0-plus grade in that facet in each of the past two years. A solid tackler, he missed just 6.9% of the tackles he attempted last year, which could help him stick on special teams.

Pick Grade: Above Average

This is a great spot to get Wingo, a good athlete for someone his size. His 84.9 run-defense grade since 2022 is the best among SEC defensive tackles in that span, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him develop into a good rotational player in Detroit.

Pick Grade: Below Average

A depth pick at this point in the draft, McMahon allowed just one sack and 12 total pressures from 361 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. Last season, he put up career highs in overall grade (69.7) and pass-blocking grade (71.3).

191) Arizona Cardinals (via Indianapolis): WR Tejhaun Palmer, UAB

Pick Grade: Below Average

Palmer was productive in each of his final two seasons at UAB, averaging 2.00 and 2.15 yards per route run in 2022 and 2023, respectively. He dropped just 2.1% of the catchable passes thrown his way and averaged 8.8 yards after the catch in 2023.

192) Seattle Seahawks: CB DJ James, Auburn

Pick Grade: Good

The Seahawks add their second defensive back from Auburn in this draft. James’ 91.8 coverage grade over the past two seasons ranks third among Power Five cornerbacks in this span, while his 24 forced incompletions were good for fourth among cornerbacks in the SEC.

Pick Grade: Average

Milton has a huge arm, and this is a good spot for him to land. His 83.1 overall grade since 2022 ranked seventh among SEC quarterbacks, and 10 of his 20 touchdown passes in 2023 came on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

Pick Grade: Average

The Bengals doubled up on tight ends by adding the safe-handed McLachlan. Last season, he didn’t drop a single pass from 45 catchable targets. His 530 receiving yards and four touchdowns were both career-highs.

Pick Grade: Average

The Steelers add some size at the cornerback position with Texas’ Ryan Watts, who allowed just one touchdown from 267 coverage snaps and brings the physicality Steelers fans will love. Watts put up an 84.9 run-defense grade over the last two years, second among Big Ten cornerbacks in that span.

Pick Grade: Good

Davis was a monster against the run in college. His 90.8 run-defense grade in 2023 was the best of his career, and his 91.1 run-defense grade over the past two seasons was the third-best among interior defenders in this draft class.

197) Atlanta Falcons (via Cleveland): DI Zion League, Georgia

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Falcons draft an interior defender for the third time in this draft. Logue is coming off his best season, earning career-highs in overall grade (71.2) and run-defense grade (72.7) in 2023. Given the players drafted ahead of him, he will face an uphill battle for snaps as a rookie.

198) Miami Dolphins: S Patrick McMorris, California

Pick Grade: Below Average

McMorris wasn’t ranked on the PFF big board or the consensus board this year, though he did earn PFF grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons. He earned a 73.3 PFF coverage grade last year and finished the campaign with 21 defensive stops.

Pick Grade: Good

The Seahawks add their second defensive back from Auburn in this draft. James’ 91.8 coverage grade over the past two seasons ranks third among Power Five cornerbacks in this span, while his 24 forced incompletions were good for fourth among cornerbacks in the SEC.

Pick Grade: Average

Crumedy doesn’t provide a ton of pass-rush upside, with just 64 quarterback pressures across 1,149 career pass-rush snaps at Mississippi State. But he is a solid interior presence against the run, having earned PFF run-defense grades above 74.0 in each of the past two seasons.

201) Indianapolis Colts (via Detroit, via Tampa Bay): CB Micah Abraham, Marshall

Pick Grade: Below Average

Abraham brings plenty of experience after logging more than 3,000 defensive snaps in five seasons with Marshall. While Abraham was productive (10-plus forced incompletions in each of the past three seasons), there are questions about how well that will translate to the NFL, as he has an underwhelming athletic profile at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds.

Pick Grade: Average

Glover offers plenty of length on the inside at 6-foot-6 with nearly 35-inch arms. He played more than 4,000 defensive snaps for Georgia State but didn’t record a 70.0-plus PFF grade until his final season in 2023, led by an 80.8 PFF run-defense grade.

Pick Grade: Average

The first kicker comes off the board. Reichard ranked fourth among college football kickers with a 94.9 field goal/extra point grade over the past three season, connecting on 10 of 13 tries over 50 yards for his career.

204) Buffalo Bills: T Tylan Grable, UCF

Pick Grade: Average

Grable started his career at Jacksonville State before transferring to UCF and playing his final two seasons for the Knights at left tackle. Grable is an athletic, developmental option for the Bills late on Day 3. He ranks in the 60th percentile of qualifying college tackles in pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Jordan is on the smaller side for the position (193 pounds) and had underwhelming testing numbers (4.56-second 40-yard dash), but he produced some big plays for Louisville over the past few seasons, with 50 runs of 10-plus yards. It’s another option in the backfield for the Texans, who replaced Devin Singletary with Joe Mixon earlier this offseason.

Pick Grade: Good

Watson’s athletic profile won’t blow you away, but he’s a strong linebacker who rarely misses tackles — an often undervalued trait at the position. Watson also steadily improved over the course of his tenure at Mississippi State, finishing with a career-best 73.1 PFF grade in 2023.

207) Seattle Seahawks (via Denver, via San Francisco): T Mike Jerrell, Findlay

Pick Grade: Below Average

Findlay’s Jerrell is the rare prospect who doesn’t have any PFF data, and he wasn’t on either the PFF big board or the consensus big board. Jerrell did test well with a 4.94-second 40-yard dash and 32.5-inch vertical at 309 pounds, bringing some athleticism to the Seahawks’ offensive line.

Pick Grade: Good

Laube should have a role on special teams and as a receiving threat out of the backfield for the Raiders. He tallied more than 700 receiving yards with 23 forced missed tackles after the catch in his final season at New Hampshire, and he cleared an 80.0 PFF receiving grade in each of the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Karty graded out higher than Alabama’s Will Reichard, who was drafted a few spots before him, since 2021. His 97.0 PFF grade on field goals and extra points since 2021 led all of college football, and he went 24 of 27 on field goals of at least 40 yards over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Mahogany fell further than expected, enabling the Lions to land a bit of a steal here in the sixth round. Over the past three seasons, he has allowed just one sack and seven total quarterback pressures from 711 pass-blocking snaps.

Pick Grade: Good

Hadden struggles in run support and press coverage, but there’s enough there to work with where it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make it in the NFL. He earned a 90.4 PFF coverage grade, including a 90.9 PFF zone coverage grade in 2023.

Pick Grade: Average

Little is the third kicker off the board, all in the sixth round. He earned a 90.9 PFF field goal grade in 2023, missing just one kick inside 40 yards all season. Over the course of his three-year career, he went 7-for-11 from 50-plus yards.

Pick Grade: Above Average

One of PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema‘s favorite late-round receivers, Whittington can make people miss with the ball in his hands. His 27 missed tackles forced after the catch since 2022 ranked third among Big 12 receivers in that span.

Pick Grade: Average

Johnson has a solid size-speed combination for an edge defender this late in the draft and offered solid production in his final season in college. From 850 pass-rushing snaps over the past three seasons, he racked up 107 total pressures, including 13 sacks.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Kingston was a solid pass blocker in college, both at Washington State and then USC. He earned a 74.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade every season in college and allowed 17 total pressures, including one sack, from 464 pass-blocking snaps this past season.

216) Dallas Cowboys (comp. pick): WR Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

Pick Grade: Below Average

Flournoy offers solid production, averaging 2.67 yards per route run over the past two seasons. His best attribute is his hands, dropping just 3.2% of the catchable passes thrown his way since 2022.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Rams get some solid value in Limmer here in the sixth round. He earned a PFF grade above 74.0 in each of the past three seasons. A better run blocker than in pass protection, he’s coming off a season where he led all draft-eligible centers with a 77.4 PFF run-blocking grade on gap plays.

Pick Grade: Average

The Ravens were expected to address quarterback at some point in this draft as they look to improve their backup options to Lamar Jackson. Leary’s lone season at Kentucky saw him earn a 72.1 PFF grade, with 17 big-time throws and 23 turnover-worthy plays.

Pick Grade: Average

The Bills grab a cornerback for the first time in this draft, with Hardy coming off a season that saw him play a career-high 419 snaps. He earned a 63.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns from 240 coverage snaps.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Klein wasn’t on the PFF big board or consensus board, but he did post some impressive numbers as a pass blocker in his final season at UTEP. He earned a 93.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2023, allowing just three total pressures from 372 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 7

221) Buffalo Bills (via Carolina, via Tennessee via Kansas City): G Travis Clayton, International Pathway Program

Pick Grade: Below Average

Clayton is International Pathway player from England with elite size and athleticism. His background is in rugby and boxing.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Jean-Baptiste posted 43 total QB pressures in 2023 with six sacks and 11 QB hits. He also posted 21 run stops without missing a tackle.

Pick Grade: Average

Taylor was the Jim Thorpe award winner in 2023 (best DB in college football). He posted an overall grade of 89.0 in 2023, which was fourth among all safeties. On 39 throws into his coverage he allowed just 22 catches for 202 yards and one score.

Pick Grade:Average

In 394 coverage snaps in 2023 he allowed just one touchdown. Opposing QBs had a passer rating of just 54.7 when targeting him in coverage while at Ole Miss.

Pick Grade: Elite

It’s unclear why Rice fell so far in the draft (he was PFF’s 125th overall prospect), but the Chargers may have found themselves one of the steals of Day 3. Dating back to 2022, his QB (you may have heard his name called early on Thursday) had a passer rating of 117.3, 9th-best among all WRs.

226) Arizona Cardinals (via N.Y. Giants): CB Jaden Davis, Miami (FL)

Pick Grade: Below Average

Davis was targeted 49 times in coverage in 2023, allowing 28 receptions and one touchdown. He forced five incompletions and forced six stops.

Pick Grade: Average

Harden was a productive player with the ball in the air, as he had one interception and forced seven incompletions on 45 throws into his coverage in 2023. He also recorded eight stops in coverage along with another nine on run plays.

Pick Grade: Average

Samac allowed one sack and 13 total pressures on 345 pass block reps in 2023. In the run game he was at his best on pull leads, earning positive grades on 33.3% of reps without a single negatively grade play while executing the run concept.

Pick Grade: Average

Over his last two years at Pittsburgh Devonshire forced 18 incompletions in coverage, the sixth-best mark among CB’s in the ACC. He also ranked sixth in the conference in 2023 by allowing just 45 percent of passes into his coverage to be completed.

230) Minnesota Vikings (via Atlanta, via Cleveland and Arizona): C Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

Pick Grade: Average

Jurgens posted an impressive 93.1 grade on 143 outside zone runs in 2023. In pass protection he allowed just 10 total pressures last season, two of them ending in sacks.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Bell is a great value for New England in the 7th-round. Receiving a 73.4 PFF Grade in 2023, Bell ranked 13th among FBS TE's in 2023. Bell is exceptional with the ball in his hands, ranking 7th among FBS TE's with 315 yards after the catch in 2023. Bell is also a slippery tight end when he's in the open space with the football in his hands; impressively recording 12 missed tackles forced on RECs in 2023, good for 7th best among FBS TE's.

232) Minnesota Vikings (via Denver, via San Francisco and Houston): DI Levi Drake Rodriguez, Texas A&M-Commerce

Pick Grade: Average

Against the quality of opponent he faced at Texas A&M Commerce, Rodriguez did exactly what you'd expect him to do. He recorded an impressive 16.4 pass-rush win%, 24 pressures on 249 pass-rush snaps, and 13 QB hurries. His 91.0 PFF Pass-Rushing Grade ranked 1st among interior DL at the FCS level in 2023.

Pick Grade: Average

When you turn on Nathan Thomas, expect a mauler in the run game. Although he has struggled in pass-protection in each of the last two seasons by allowing 5 sacks and 1 sack, respectively in 2023 and 2022, Thomas' athleticism shows in run concepts. His 76.1 PFF Run-Blocking Grade ranked 18th among OT's in the FBS last season.

Pick Grade: Average

Playing in Brent Venables' defensive system, you can expect ‘hole cloggers' galore, and that's exactly what Laulu represents. He's not elite in the pass-rushing department, but was more than serviceable in 2023 with the Sooners, recording 17 pressures on 166 pass-rush snaps. Transferring from the University of Hawaii, Laulu was thrusted into a much tougher level of competition, and held his own.

235) Denver Broncos (via Seattle): WR Devaughn Vele, Utah

Pick Grade: Average

Vele is the WR which many offensive coordinators in the NFL gravitate towards in today's modern NFL. He's solid in mesh concepts, understands reading safeties and LB's in coverage, and knows how to get open in under 3 seconds. Although he doesn't necessarily have a ‘signature tool‘, Vele is a solid football player. He recorded a 69.1 Receiving Grade in 2023.

Pick Grade: Good

Ranking 185th on PFF's Big Board, Cole is seen as a value selection here for the Jaguars. Ryan Nielsen can throw Cole right into the thick of things with the likes of Josh Allen and Travon Walker, hoping he can learn from two productive NFL EDGE defenders. Cole recorded 27 pressures on 267 pass-rush snaps in 2023, facing Big 12 competition. His ‘bag' isn't as deep as some of the top guys in this class, but there are times where he has flashed solid ability.

Pick Grade: Average

Lee was exceptional in 2023 with the ‘Canes, ranking 10th among FBS Centers with a 79.1 PFF Grade, as well as allowing 0 sacks on 414 pass-blocking snaps. His 89.1 PFF Pass-Blocking Grade ranked 3rd among Centers in the FBS. He is well worth a swing here for the Bengals, a team who continues to find value late in the Draft.

Pick Grade: Average

Byrd was always seen as a guy that would take a big step in his later years at USC, so this is a ‘high ceiling' selection for the Texans. With a roster as deep as theirs, combined with the youth in the EDGE ‘room', Byrd can learn from the DROY Will Anderson Jr. at the next level. Byrd recorded 41 pressures in 2023 on 302 pass-rush snaps. He often times looks to dip under offensive tackles, and can look to bulk up to be a more productive player at the NFL level.

Pick Grade: Average

Against the level of competition he played, Ezirim dominated. He recorded 0 sacks and 0 hurries allowed on 467 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. His 84.3 PFF Pass-Blocking Grade ranked 5th among FCS OT's in 2023. Ezirim has solid feet, and his frame is consistently in athletic positions. Ezirim can be a hidden gem.

Pick Grade: Good

Barrett ranked 198th on PFF's Big Board, so this is a tremendous value selection for the Carolina Panthers. Barrett was one of the leaders and captains on the National Champion Michigan Wolverines. Barrett's 84.3 PFF Grade ranked 9th among FBS LB's. A consistent player in both run defense and coverage, Barrett is a cerebral player who loves the game of football. Much like many of the Michigan Wolverines in recent years, his passion jumps out when you watch him. Barrett famously made one of the biggest PBU's in the 2022 version of “The Game” vs. Ohio State against Cade Stover on a 4th down attempt by the Buckeyes. Carolina can expect a four down LB who has seen offenses of all types in his time as a Wolverine.

241) Miami Dolphins: WR Tahj Washington, USC

Pick Grade: Very Good

Washington is small, but was really productive at the college level. He averaged 3.06 yards per route run in his final year at USC, dropped just 1.7% of the catchable passes thrown his way, and earned an 80.4 PFF grade against man coverage.

Pick Grade: Average

Williams is a solid player who could make an impact on special teams after being drafted here. He earned an 85.5 in 2023 and was the only power five safety to earn a PFF grade of 85.0 or better in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Rogers was better in 2022, where he earned a 70.9 PFF grade. He was better against the run than as a pass rusher this past season, earning a 65.3 PFF run defense grade in 2023.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Packers get excellent value in Pratt here, who can compete immediately to be the backup to Jordan Love in Green Bay. Pratt was at his best throwing downfield this past season, earning an 88.5 PFF passing grade on throws 20+ yards downfield.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Culp was limited as a receiver, catching 16 passes for 208 yards on 23 targets. He was solid as a run blocker though, earning a PFF run blocking grade of 73.2 in 2023.

Pick Grade: Average

Harris was fantastic against the run this past season, earning an 87.4 PFF run defense grade in the best season of his college career. He has the talent to compete for snaps on a rotational basis as a rookie, especially on early down, finishing this past season with a 10.2% run stop rate.

248) Kansas City Chiefs (via Buffalo): G CJ Hanson, Holy Cross

Pick Grade: Average

Hanson was a better run blocker than he was in pass protection, earning a 71.5 PFF run blocking grade compared with a 63.5 PFF pass blocking grade. The step up in competition level will be steep for Hanson, so preseason will be key for him.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Henderson wasn't on the PFF Big Board and struggled down the stretch for the National Champion Michigan Wolverines. He did show some flashes early in the season though, earning a PFF pass blocking grade above 70.0 in six of the first eight games of the year.

250) Baltimore Ravens: S Sanoussi Kane, Purdue

Pick Grade: Below Average

Kane wasn't on the PFF Big Board, earning a PFF coverage grade of just 56.9 in his final season at Purdue. He played 1,748 snaps over three seasons at Purdue and his 70.1 PFF run defense grade in 2023 indicates that his best route to snaps early will come on special teams.

Pick Grade: Average

Bethune flashes solid ability in coverage. He recorded 2 forced incompletions and an INT while playing with the Seminoles in 2023. Bethune's 76.0 PFF Grade ranked 50th among LB's in 2023.

Pick Grade: Good

Ranking 196th on PFF's Big Board, this is a solid draft selection for the Titans. For a team coached by Brian Callahan and GM'd by Ran Carthon, Titans fans can expect a football team that wants to dominate the trenches. Harrell flashed solid reps in at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but none of his reps are more famous than the 1st & 10 in late November, 2023 vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, disrupting Kyle McCord to force an INT. Harrell tends to want to use his speed as opposed to power. He was also beloved by his teammates.

Pick Grade: Good

Jim Harbaugh goes back to Ann Arbor to bring in another Wolverine. So, Junior Colson and Johnson will have to continue to show their enthusiasm at a level that is unknown to mankind. Johnson is a very willing blocker in the run game. He's also extremely underrated in route running; his prowess can be seen in the one-on-one's at the East-West Shrine practices. There are multiple instances where Johnson makes an above and beyond catch on a deep throw (20+ yards). Pair that with Justin Herbert‘s bazooka, and this is a solid fit. Aside from receiving a 71.1 PFF Grade in 2023, Johnson also received a National Championship ring.

Pick Grade: Good

The Rams continue bulking up their trenches with the selection of KT Leveston out of Kansas State. He allowed 18 pressures on 430 pass-blocking snaps at left tackle in 2023, but his frame and movement skills likely make him a guard at the next level.

Pick Grade: Good

King was once sought after as a potential first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. King struggled in 2023, recording a 60.3 PFF Grade, which ranked 308th among FBS CB's. In 2022, Kalen King recorded an 89.0 PFF Grade, which was good for 6th among FBS CB's. He's shown he's fully capable to be strong in pass coverage, and is a solid value pick here for Green Bay.

Pick Grade: Average

With over 350 snaps at LT, LG, and C in his career, Gargiulo has proven positional versatility that could lend itself well to holding onto a roster spot in Denver. A transfer from Yale, he has allowed just 2 sacks on over 1400 pass blocking snaps since 2019.

Pick Grade: Average

Jaylen Key recorded a 69.1 PFF Grade in 2023, ranking 161st among FBS CB's. He impressive only allowed 13 catches and 145 receiving yards in 2023. He also recorded an INT in single coverage. Key was not the sought after prospects his teammates Terrion Arnold and Kool Aid-McKinstry were, but he's a serviceable CB.