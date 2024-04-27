2024 NFL Draft: Grades for each Day 2 selection

• Howie Roseman is still getting away with it: The Eagles ended Cooper DeJean's slide, selecting a top-10 talent at No. 40 overall.

• The Rams bolster their defensive line: After taking edge rusher Jared Verse in Round 1, the Rams trade up to select interior defender Braden Fiske at No. 39 overall.

Over at PFF's live draft tracker, we analyzed and graded every pick in real-time. Here is a quick recap of our instant-reaction thoughts for each Day 2 selection.

ROUND 2

Pick Grade: Good

Coleman was the fourth-best wide receiver remaining on the PFF big board, but he fills a clear need for a Bills team that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. Coleman boasts prototypical “X” receiver size and athleticism. There are some concerns with his production profile — he earned a 42nd-percentile receiving grade in 2023 — but he’ll start his career with one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Very Good

After beefing up the trenches in the first round, Los Angeles trades up a few picks to get its wide receiver at the top of the second round. McConkey played over 600 snaps on the outside over the past two seasons at Georgia but projects as someone who will spend most of his time in the slot in the NFL. He has the speed to get vertical and the quickness to create separation underneath and add on after the catch, so he could quickly step into a significant role for the Chargers in Year 1.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Atlanta gives up its third-round pick to move up eight spots and take the 67th-ranked player overall on the PFF big board. Orhorhoro is a powerful, athletic defensive lineman with some movability along the defensive line. That didn’t translate to high-level production at the college level, though, as he posted a sub-50th percentile pass-rush grade on true pass sets over the past two seasons. With several talented interior defensive linemen left on the board, this is a bet on his athleticism and continued development in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Elite

This wasn’t a need for Washington, as two of their best players — Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne — play along the interior defensive line. However, this is a tremendous value selection at the top of the second round. Newton is the 11th-ranked player overall on the PFF big board and was extremely productive over his college career. Just three Power Five interior defensive linemen have recorded 100 or more pressures over a two-year stretch since PFF began charting college in 2014: Newton, his new teammate Jonathan Allen and DeForest Buckner.

Pick Grade: Good

The Patriots continue to address their offense by getting No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye a new weapon to throw to. Polk is a quarterback-friendly target who is also a willing and engaged run-blocker. He produced an 82nd-percentile drop rate and a 73rd-percentile contested catch rate in his college career.

Pick Grade: Average

Between JC Latham and T’Vondre Sweat, the Titans have added a lot of size within the first 40 picks. When he was on the field, Sweat was extremely productive last season at Texas. He graded above 90.0 as both a run defender and a pass-rusher, finishing first among all FBS defensive tackles in PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. He had slid down boards leading up to the draft following a DWI arrest and off-field/conditioning questions, but Tennessee was clearly comfortable enough with those concerns to take him at the top of the second round.

Pick Grade: Average

Los Angeles gives up significant draft capital to move up and get their Aaron Donald “replacement,” pairing Fiske back up with college teammate Jared Verse. Fiske has limited length (31-inch arms), but he’s a very good athlete who has the quickness to get into the backfield regularly. Fiske’s grading profile did take a step back after transferring to Florida State, with his 73.9 PFF grade a dip from the 88.6 PFF grade he put up in his final season at Western Michigan in 2022.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Eagles add two top-10 players on the PFF big board in the first two rounds of this draft, both at the cornerback position. DeJean projects as a movable piece in Vic Fangio’s defense who could theoretically end up outside, in the slot or at safety. He’s been extremely productive in the Iowa secondary, allowing just a 45.0 passer rating into his coverage over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Very Good

McKinstry started as a true freshman for Alabama, which speaks to his talent. This is a strong selection for New Orleans and addresses a need, given how much the Saints put on their cornerbacks and the trade rumors swirling around Marshon Lattimore. McKinstry has played more than 800 snaps for Alabama and earned PFF grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

The cornerback run continues. Lassiter is a savvy cornerback who started on the outside in each of the last two seasons for Georgia, grading out in the 68th percentile in PFF coverage grade since 2022. It’s another dart throw at cornerback for Houston, who also brought in Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson to compete for a spot across from Derek Stingley Jr.

Pick Grade: Average

The run on cornerbacks continues. Melton, the 72nd-ranked player on the PFF big board, allowed just a 65.7 passer rating into his coverage in 2023 and totaled 15 pass breakups since 2021, the fourth-best mark in the Big Ten. The Cardinals could have targeted almost any position here and been filling a need. Melton projects as a slot cornerback but brings versatility, having played inside and outside in college.

Pick Grade: Elite

Powers-Johnson’s slide ends as the Raiders pick the interior offensive lineman with positional versatility. They struggled mightily at the guard positions in 2023, and current center Andre James was PFF’s ninth-highest-graded player at the position. Powers-Johnson allowed just one quarterback pressure on 481 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 and is PFF’s highest-graded college center since 2022 (91.5).

Pick Grade: Average

The first linebacker comes off the board. Cooper has length and athleticism and led all linebackers in 2023 in PFF grade (90.8). With very few weaknesses in his grading profile, Cooper was the only linebacker in college football to earn 85.0-plus grades in coverage, run defense and pass rush. He’ll need to develop better coverage instincts, but he has the goods to be a starting-caliber linebacker.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Brooks has ideal size, speed, strength and agility but tore his ACL in 2023, which will raise concerns about his ability to contribute in 2024. Brooks earned a career-best 91.5 PFF grade in 2023 (fourth among Power Five running backs) and forced a career-high 63 missed tackles.

Pick Grade: Elite

PFF’s top-ranked safety prospect, Nubin is versatile and impactful. He can be moved all over the secondary and handle the role, as he possesses a high-level football IQ and can stop the run with instincts to cover on the back end. Nubin sported a career-best 90.1 coverage grade in 2023 (first among Power Five safeties) and allowed a 33.0 passer rating in coverage from 2021 to 2023.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Jaguars reached for PFF’s 140th-ranked player at a position of need. Smith notched a career-high 23 quarterback pressures (seventh among SEC interior defenders) and a 9% pass rush win rate in 2023 (second). Smith is physically gifted, but he needs to improve his footwork and play recognition to be an impactful NFL player.

Pick Grade: Good

Jenkins is arguably the pound-for-pound strongest player in the draft. His 87.2 run-defense grade since 2022 ranked fifth among Power Five interior defenders, while his 82.7 PFF grade in 2023 ranked third among Big Ten interior defenders. Jenkins lacks length and an ideal pass-rush package, but his power alone will have him on the field on Sundays.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Commanders continue to draft good football players. Sainristil brings a fierce mentality to the team and provides positional versatility. He secured a career-best six interceptions in 2023 (second among cornerbacks), and his 90.3 PFF grade since 2022 ranked fourth among Big Ten cornerbacks. Sainristil has great reaction speed and is fearless in run defense.

Pick Grade: Elite

Frazier was a four-time state high school wrestling champion, and that background has led to great handwork and body control. His 84.6 PFF grade since 2021 ranks third among FBS centers, and he owns just a 2.27% pressure percentage allowed over the same span.

Pick Grade: Elite

Mitchell will immediately provide Anthony Richardson with another weapon opposite Michael Pittman Jr. He is an immediate impact player in the red zone with his size and body control, and he brings incredible hands. Mitchell dropped just one pass over the past two years on 103 targets.

Pick Grade: Below Average

After previously getting great value in this draft, according to the PFF big board, the Commanders pick the 105th-ranked player in Round 2. Sinnott is an athletic tight end for Jayden Daniels to develop with for the next decade. He doesn’t do any one thing at an elite level but can do everything well. Sinnott’s 14 missed tackles forced in 2023 ranked third among tight ends, and he made 31 explosive plays over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Hall heads up the road to Cleveland as a high-upside interior pass-rusher. He ranks 107th on the PFF big board but finished 2023 with the second-best pass rush win rate among FBS defensive tackles. He’s a bit undersized and needs some work in the run game, but he could immediately attract blockers away from Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith on passing downs.

Pick Grade: Average

Miami selected a potential heir to Terron Armstead in Houston‘s Patrick Paul. Paul has terrific length and movement skills. He led all FBS tackles in 2023 with a 91.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. Pass protection is at a premium with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, so this is a significant move for the Dolphins’ offense.

Pick Grade: Good

Dallas recovers some defensive line depth that they lost in free agency, as they pick up Western Michigan‘s Marshawn Kneeland. He is a natural run defender who improved as a pass-rusher as his career progressed. Over the last two seasons, he posted an 88.0 PFF run-defense grade, which is the best among FBS edge defenders who played at least 300 run-defense snaps in that span.

Pick Grade: Good

Tampa Bay picks up a consistent power-based outside linebacker in Chris Braswell. He isn’t as explosive as his Alabama teammate Dallas Turner, but he actually led the SEC in pressures in 2023 and provides a solid anchor on the edge in the run game. He is likely to be an immediate starter for the Buccaneers.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Packers desperately needed safety depth beyond Xavier McKinney and Anthony Johnson Jr. heading into this draft. They found that in the versatile Georgia Bulldog Javon Bullard. He is an excellent coverage safety who has extensive experience playing in the slot. He is one of just four Power Five players who earned 80.0-plus grades in PFF coverage and run-defense grades from the slot over the past two years. His versatility makes the Packers’ secondary substantially better.

Pick Grade: Average

Notre Dame‘s Blake Fisher is a sturdy right tackle who provides the Texans some depth up front. He’s not flashy, but he has proven to be consistent. Fisher has posted 72.9 and 71.1 overall PFF grades over the past two seasons. Whether he starts immediately or within the next couple of years, Fisher provides further stability to Houston‘s offensive line, even if he isn’t the flashiest pick.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Bills select Bishop in the second round hoping that he can fill the void left by Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer‘s departure. Bishop is a high-effort player who peaked with a 75.5 overall PFF grade in 2022 and improved his tackling in 2023. This may be a bit of a reach, but Bishop is a high-floor player who can help Buffalo’s rebuilding secondary.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Lions continue to rebuild a defense that ranked 30th in coverage grade in 2023. Rakestraw, the 46th-ranked player on the PFF big board, is a physical cornerback who excels in zone coverage. He posted an 85.2 PFF zone coverage grade in 2023. The Lions have completely revamped their cornerback room in just one offseason.

Pick Grade: Average

The Ravens may have found their new starting right tackle in Washington‘s Roger Rosengarten. He needs to add some strength, but he is a high-effort player and an excellent pass protector. He posted a 79.9 true pass set grade in 2023, which was far better before a tough fourth quarter in the national championship game. If he acclimates to NFL play strength, he could be one of the steals of the second round.

Pick Grade: Good

The Chiefs trade up one spot to select Suamataia, who could be their new starting left tackle. Suamataia has experience on both sides of the line. He posted an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade on the right side in 2022 and an 86.1 PFF pass-blocking grade on the left side in 2023. Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a top priority, and Suamataia can help that cause.

Pick Grade: Average

Green, PFF’s 89th-ranked player in the class, had a spectacular season at Florida State. He posted a 90.0 PFF coverage grade in 2023. The strange part about the fit with the 49ers is that they are generally a zone-heavy defense. They do run a high rate of press coverage, though, so they may have a plan in place for Green’s role in their defense.

ROUND 3

Pick Grade: Good

The Jets trade up to grab one of the more unique wide receivers in this draft class. As a former running back, he is phenomenal with the ball in his hands. Last season, his 683 yards after the catch was good for second among all receivers in this draft class. He forced 63 missed tackles on 253 receptions over the past three seasons, so he adds another layer to Aaron Rodgers’ passing attack.

Pick Grade: Good

The second running back off the board, Benson earned a 91.3 PFF grade over the last two seasons, eighth among Power Five running backs. Dynamic with the ball in his hands, he forced 124 missed tackles on 310 carries since 2022. He should immediately compete for touches behind James Conner in Arizona.

Pick Grade: Good

The Commanders finally land an offensive lineman at the top of the third round, selecting Coleman out of TCU. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder struggled in 2023 but was far better in 2022 when he earned a 79.6 PFF grade. He could wind up on the inside in the NFL, but he has the experience on the outside, so he could still get a shot there first.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Patriots select a player who ranked 142nd on the PFF big board and 186th on the consensus big board. He may be coming off a season that saw him earn a career-high 68.8 PFF grade, but he was solid in pass protection last year, earning a 72.8 pass-blocking grade and allowing just 13 total pressures from 359 pass-blocking snaps.

Pick Grade: Good

The Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers select their first Michigan Wolverine, linebacker Junior Colson. In 2023, Colson earned a career-high 90.2 tackling grade, missing just 4.7% of his tackle attempts over the season. He was also one of the best linebackers in the country in coverage, earning an 83.4 coverage grade.

Pick Grade: Good

The Giants drafted Deonte Banks in the first round of last year’s draft and now add more youth to that group early in the third round this year. His career-best 23 defensive stops led all SEC cornerbacks in 2023, and his 72.9 PFF coverage grade was also the best mark of his career.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Adams played at Illinois but will likely kick inside to guard at the next level. He put up an 81.1 run-blocking grade over the past two seasons, sixth among draft-eligible tackles in this class. However, he gave up nine sacks from 518 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 alone and 13 sacks on 992 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Wallace is being drafted highly because of his athleticism, so it’s not too shocking to see him coming off the board on Day 2. That said, the production wasn’t there in college, with Wallace earning just a 61.4 run-defense grade and a 58.6 coverage grade in 2023. He absolutely can develop in the NFL, but there will be some work to do to get him there.

Pick Grade: Average

The Cowboys continue to address their offensive line and grab one of the best offensive linemen in college football over the past two seasons. Beebe’s 91.8 pass-blocking grade since 2021 ranks first among all FBS guards in that span, and he allowed just two sacks from 1,206 pass-blocking snaps over that time. The question is where he plays in the NFL, with a move to center a possibility.

Pick Grade: Average

Trice was one of the most productive pass-rushers over the past two seasons. This is the right spot for him, as the Falcons finally get the edge defender many expected them to grab early in the first round. Trice earned 90.0-plus pass-rush grades in each of the past two seasons and racked up 150 total pressures from 869 pass-rushing snaps in that span.

R3 (75) Chicago Bears: T Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Bears continue to add pieces to their offense, grabbing a versatile offensive lineman at Pick 75. The 57th overall player on the PFF big board, Amegadjie played left tackle at Yale and earned an 89.5 grade on just 234 snaps last season. He could be a guard at the next level, but as a third-round pick, he will have time to sit and develop at whichever spot he winds up.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Edge rusher was a need for the Broncos heading into Day 2, and they get some good value here with Elliss early in the third round. In 10 games last year, he racked up 39 pressures — including 13 sacks — and won 17.7% of his pass-rushing snaps. Getting their quarterback and edge defender with limited picks in the first two days of the draft is good business by the Broncos.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Raiders double down on offensive line on Day 2, picking Maryland’s Delmar Glaze, who represents a big reach compared to the PFF big board and consensus boards. Glaze graded out well in 2023, posting an 83.6 pass-blocking mark, but his movement skills are a bit lacking for an NFL tackle, making him a better option on the interior.

Pick Grade: Average

A versatile and athletic safety prospect out of USC, Bullock has the range to be a difference-maker on the backend. He racked up seven interceptions and 11 forced incompletions over the past two seasons but does have some play strength and tackling mechanic issues that make him a bit of a project, albeit one with a solid ceiling.

Pick Grade: Average

A potential swing lineman, Goncalves played both right tackle and left tackle at Pittsburgh and posted a 75.0-plus grade in each of the past two seasons, but his limited lateral agility may make him a guard in the NFL. The Colts value versatility on their offensive line, and Goncalves offers solid depth from day one with the potential to develop into a starter down the road.

Pick Grade: Good

Despite sliding a bit due to some off-field concerns, Burton has a three-level skill set with great explosiveness and impressive ball skills. He didn’t drop any of his 57 targets this past season and could offer a solid compliment to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins from day one due to his downfield playmaking ability.

Pick Grade: Elite

An elite athlete for the guard position, Haynes has the nastiness to be a solid pull blocker in a gap scheme but really thrives in wide zone, where he posted an 89.2 run-blocking grade in 2023. Haynes is also solid as a pass blocker and should push for a starting gig from day one in Ryan Grubb’s offense.

Pick Grade: Below Average

A late riser through the pre-draft process, Reiman was a workout warrior and caught a ton of attention at the Shrine Bowl and NFL scouting combine. He wasn’t asked to be much more than a dump-off threat for Illinois and didn’t drop a pass on his 24 targets in 2023. He really shines as a run blocker, where his play strength and competitiveness stand out.

Pick Grade: Very Good

After racking up 27 touchdowns and earning an 83.4 rushing grade for Michigan last season, Corum should push for significant touches right off the bat in the Rams’ multiple run schemes. Corum offers elite vision and change-of-direction ability, two things clearly valued by head coach Sean McVay, as Kyren Williams brings a similar skill set.

Pick Grade: Elite

Wilson was projected to be an early second-rounder. He is an effortless separator with great hands, as evidenced by his one drop on 67 targets and 90th-percentile separation percentage. He easily slots in as a replacement for Diontae Johnson to create explosive plays downfield.

Pick Grade: Average

Zinter suffered a nasty leg injury in Michigan’s final regular-season game, keeping him out of pre-draft workouts. Zinter is a long but stiff guard who offers some solid depth to the Browns’ interior after not allowing a sack on more than 280 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 and recording a positive grade on 15.7% of Michigan’s run plays.

Pick Grade: Average

A powerful mauler in the run game, Puni started 27 games at left tackle over the past four seasons at Kansas but likely projects inside due to his desire to win in a phone booth as well as a lack of flexibility and inconsistent hand usage in his pass sets. He can help out at tackle in a pinch, offering the 49ers a nice depth piece with positional versatility in the third round.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Liufau plays with a competitiveness and violence that lends itself to some tackling inconsistencies. He is a bit of a slower processor, as well, but when able to read and trigger, he can make splash plays — as evidenced by his 35 defensive stops between the run and pass games over the past two seasons. He projects as a core special teamer with the upside to be a rotational linebacker.

R3 (88) Green Bay Packers: HB MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Pick Grade: Good

Lloyd offers an explosive skill set and solid vision, which should fit in nicely in Matt LaFleur’s multiple run scheme. Lloyd tallied 47 missed tackles and 14 runs of 15-plus yards in 2023. He has some intriguing flashes as a receiver but has some major holes in his pass-protection technique that will limit him to an early-down, rotational role in Year 1.

Pick Grade: Average

The second Georgia safety to come off the board, Smith is the perfect player to stack the box and add aggressiveness to a defense. Smith will have no problem setting the edge in the run game and graded well in the SEC with the third-best run-defense grade amongst safeties (84.0). He lacks the long speed to be a deep coverage player but has a role in the Buccaneers secondary.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Cardinals continue to add to the secondary and pick an enforcer in Jones. Jones is PFF’s 225th-ranked player but allowed just an 18.1 passer rating, the third-best mark among CBs, and his 89.8 coverage grade was the eighth-best. Jones brings a physical playstyle as the Cardinals look to fill holes in their roster.

Pick Grade: Below Average

PFF’s 191st-ranked player and 13th-ranked linebacker, Hopper’s tape showed a more athletic player than his measurables. His athleticism does provide upside for him to find the field early on special teams, and he can contribute on defense if he develops. He was excellent as a pass-rusher, recording 49 pressures since 2022, and showed promise in coverage, allowing just one touchdown in his career.

Pick Grade: Very Good

McMillan is the 15th receiver drafted so far and finds himself in a great situation in Tampa Bay. A weapon out of the slot, McMillan recorded 14 touchdowns since 2022, most among Power-Five WRs. In an offense with big-time playmakers, McMillan was prioritized in Washington. A nuanced route runner, he’ll need to lean into that strength, as he doesn’t have the top-end speed to take the top off defenses.

Pick Grade: Elite

Isaac’s slide ends, as PFF’s 38th-ranked player lands in Baltimore. While he needs to add strength to hold up to the grind of an NFL season, Isaac already has great handwork to win as a pass-rusher. Since 2022, Isaac has recorded 69 QB pressures and 13 sacks while earning a 13.1% pass-rush win rate. Isaac also dominated in run defense with an 11.4% run stop percentage (fourth among edge rushers) and 0.6 yards average depth of tackle (sixth) in 2023.

Pick Grade: Good

A smaller school player, Hunt dominated the lower levels, racking up 78 QB pressures, 14 hits and 14 sacks since 2022. He has athleticism, explosiveness, and power that many edge rushers in this class don’t possess. He needs development to win at the next level, but his traits give him a great chance at reaching his potential.

Pick Grade: Average

The Bills draft an ultra-productive defensive tackle, as Carter’s 114 pressures since 2022 are the second-most among Power Five defensive tackles. While Carter isn’t an elite athlete, he’s smart, versatile and capable of playing the run and the pass equally well. Possessing a deep bag of pass-rush moves, Carter will be a handful for offensive linemen in the NFL if he improves his get-off speed and quickness.

Pick Grade: Good

While Jones doesn’t have the long speed to hold up on the outside, he does have the quickness to excel out of the slot. Jones is a reliable tackler and more than willing to thump in the run game. He sported a career-best 90.1 PFF grade in 2023 (fifth among CBs) and allowed zero touchdowns since 2022 on 458 coverage snaps.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Jackson projects as a nose tackle or three-technique in a 4-3 defensive scheme because he excels as a one-gap penetrator. He’s limited by a lack of length, but that didn’t stop him from racking up 34 run stops since 2022, the third-most in the SEC, with 14 of them for no gain or loss. He’ll need to learn to hold up to double-team blocks and develop a pass-rush repertoire, but he can be successful in a rotation.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The news of Wilson not having an ACL in one knee explains the fall for a first-round talent. If it weren’t for that recent news, this would be an elite grade. Wilson’s grading profile was excellent in 2023, as he put up an 89.9 overall grade and a 90.4 coverage grade. If the lack of an ACL doesn’t prevent him from playing in the NFL, Wilson has everything a team would want in a linebacker: length, intelligence and athleticism. His health is the biggest question mark.

Pick Grade: Above Average

A ballhawk, Kinchens’ 11 interceptions since 2022 are the most at the position. Kinchens is a well-rounded athlete with good awareness and instincts at the safety position. While he’s on the lighter and smaller side, Kinchens’ ball skills enable him to profile well to a deep free safety role in the NFL. His 90.0 grade in 2022 ranked fifth in all of college football.

Pick Grade: Average

McCaffrey has NFL bloodlines and is a natural athlete who knows the nuances of route running. He lacks an explosive element to his game but has strong hands, especially in contested catch situations where his 32 since 2022 are the most in college football. A former quarterback, McCaffrey has a good feel for finding open zones. While the Commanders already have weapons in the receiver room, McCaffrey provides a different style of WR for the group.