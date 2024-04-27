2024 NFL Draft: Remaining needs for all 32 teams ahead of Day 3

• Falcons still need receiver help: Atlanta bypassed a chance to select Rome Odunze in favor of his Washington teammate Michael Penix Jr.. They still could use another weapon to round out their offense, as well as a cornerback to complement A.J. Terrell.

• Dallas needs a running back: Dallas has beefed up its offensive line over the last couple of days. Now, the team needs upgrades to the running game on both sides of the ball.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

Day 2 concluded with several teams adding significant talent and filling roster needs. However, there are still four rounds to go, so we’ll break down the priorities that remain for every team on the final day of the NFL draft.

Team needs: LB, DT, Edge

The Cardinals made seven picks in the first three rounds, adding pieces at six different positions. They are likely to continue to add pieces to the league’s lowest-graded defense. Linebacker could be a position of emphasis early, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. looming as a possibility early in Day 3.

Team needs: CB, WR, Edge

Atlanta bypassed a chance to select Rome Odunze in favor of his Washington teammate Michael Penix Jr.. They still could use another weapon to round out their offense, as well as a cornerback to complement A.J. Terrell.

Team needs: WR, G, S

The Ravens beefed up their defense and found a potential starting right tackle in the last two days. The primary focus should be filling holes at both guard spots and finding more perimeter weapons for Lamar Jackson. Additional depth at safety wouldn’t hurt, either.

Team needs: C, RB, CB

As expected, the Bills selected a wide receiver early in the draft. Their focus is likely to shift to the backfield to find a starting-caliber center and running back depth. Luckily, several options at both positions are still available.

Team needs: TE, DT, CB

Carolina added serious weapons in Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks during the first two days. They are light at tight end, though, so someone like Ja’Tavion Sanders could make sense to complete the offensive puzzle. Additional help on defense would be welcomed also.

Team needs: Edge, DT, IOL

Chicago is loaded at the skill positions, but they need help in the trenches, especially on defense. They are thin on the defensive line, so their last remaining selection could be a pass rusher to complement Montez Sweat.

Team needs: IOL, TE, CB

The Bengals chose tackle Amarius Mims in the first round, but they could use further reinforcements inside. There are also options remaining for them at tight end and cornerback to fill out the depth at those positions.

Team needs: LB, OT, WR

Cleveland has made a couple of nice interior selections in Michael Hall Jr. and Zak Zinter. It’s fair to wonder if they could take a developmental left tackle with Jedrick Wills entering the final year of his contract. Additional help at receiver would also be welcome.

Team needs: RB, DT, LB

Dallas has beefed up its offensive line over the last couple of days. Now, the team needs upgrades to the running game on both sides of the ball. They still need a starting-caliber running back and help in the middle of their defense after losing much of their depth in free agency.

Team needs: TE, DT, CB

Denver had only two of the first hundred picks, but they currently own six of them on day three that they can use to fill their plethora of needs. A reliable tight end would go a long way toward helping Bo Nix succeed. They also need interior help on defense and should take at least one flier at cornerback to help Patrick Surtain II at that spot.

Team needs: WR, OL, S

Detroit fixed their biggest offseason need by stacking talent at cornerback. They could still use some depth at safety, thouh Brian Branch may play a more traditional safety role moving forward. They do need one more wide receiver on the outside, so they could examine a deep class to find an ideal option.

Team needs: CB, C, OT

The Packers have filled several needs with picks at safety, linebacker, and running back. They hold eight picks heading into day three. They will likely use some of that capital to supplement their offensive line. Additional options at cornerback could also help with the transition to Jeff Hafley’s new defense.

Team needs: DI, LB, TE

Houston filled in their secondary with multiple picks on day two. Their day three selection could include additional help at defensive tackle and linebacker to fortify their run defense. They also could find some value in a developmental tight end to play behind Dalton Schultz on the deph chart.

Team Needs: CB, TE, RB

It was mildly surprising to see th Colts come out of day two without selecting a cornerback. They need to find additional talent at that spot to complete their defense. They also need additional talent at tight end and don’t possess a viable backup for Jonathan Taylor at running back heading into day three.

Team needs: OL, RB, S

The injury bug hit the Jaguars’ offensive line in the worst way in 2023. Using some of their day three capital to add legitimate depth there would be a wise move. They could also use another running back, possibly one with size, to pair with Travis Etienne.

Team Needs: DL, IOL, CB

Kansas City filled their two biggest needs by drafting a wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, and a left tackle, Kingsley Suamataia. Now they have the luxury of stacking depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Brett Veach may also continue his tradition of turning a day three defensive back into a star.

Team needs: RB, LB, DT

The Raiders made some excellent additions on offense, but could use another running back, preferably one with receiving ability. Additional help in the middle of their defense would complete an underrated unit that already added Christian Wilkins in free agency.

Team needs: WR, DT, CB

The Chargers added Ladd McConkey, but still need to add weapons to their depleted receiving corps. Defensively, Junior Colson makes them better at linebacker, so they can focus on the other levels of that unit. Defensive tackle and cornerback stand out as areas of need.

Team needs: WR, OT, LB

The Rams hit on a Day 3 receiver last year and could choose to take another shot at the position this season. They may also bring in competition at left tackle. Los Angeles helped their secondary by adding Kamren Kinchens and could pivot to adding talent to a thin linebacker room.

Team needs: IOL, TE, DT

Miami drafted their potential future left tackle in Patrick Paul, but still needs major help at guard after losing Robert Hunt in free agency. The same theme holds at defensive tackle where they lost their star, Christian Wilkins. Improvement, or a lack thereof, in the trenches could define the Dolphins in 2024.

Team needs: DT, IOL, WR

With their franchise quarterback in tow, Minnesota can pivot to improving in the trenches. Interior help on the offensive and defensive lines would substantially improve the team as a whole. Another reliable receiver, possibly in the slot, would make their pass-catching arsenal incredibly dangerous.

Team needs: WR, OL, RB

New England needs to continue to add athleticism at all positions on their offense. Ja’Lynn Polk is a fine second round pick. Additional help at wide receiver or tight end would improve Drake Maye’s chances for success. They should also throw more resources at the offensive line, even after selecting Caedan Wallace.

Team needs: OL, DL, WR

Selecting Taliese Fuaga is a nice start, but New Orleans should continue to add trench talent on both sides of the ball. Taking late-round fliers on guards and edge defenders would be prudent. A wide receiver could also help an offense that ranked near the bottom of the league in production after the catch.

Team needs: TE, RB, DT

It appears that the Giants will start Daniel Jones at quarterback this season, so they will need to add more weapons in the late rounds. Tight end and running back currently stand out as the thinnest positions on the entire team. There are multiple options at both spots, but the Giants will need to be judicious as they own only three picks for the remainder of the draft.

Team needs: S, LB, DT

The Jets have spent the majority of their offseason building their offense around Aaron Rodgers. Defensive depth could be a priority on day three. Ancillary talent at safety, linebacker, and defensive tackle would somewhat guard against an injury to one of their stars.

Team needs: WR, LB, IOL

The Eagles substantially improved their coverage unit by adding cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Now they can shift their focus toward the receiver class to find a viable third option to play alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Competition at linebacker also makes sense with their current starting options being Nakobe Dean and Devin White.

Team needs: WR, CB, DT

Pittsburgh filled out their offensive line during the first two days of the draft. Wide receiver Roman Wilson was an excellent pick, but they would be justified in spending further capital at the position. Additional help at cornerback, especially in the slot, would improve their defense as well.

Team needs: OL, DL, TE

Dominick Puni was an excellent pick for the 49ers’ offensive line. Additional competition for the league’s 24th-ranked pass-blocking unit would be wise. They also need help at defensive tackle, where they have struggled to stop the run and need to replace Arik Armstead.

Team needs: IOL, Edge, TE

Seattle made a terrific pick when they selected UCONN guard Christian Haynes in the third round. They still need additional help, but that was one of the better picks on day two. They could also improve their edge defender unit, which should have better matchups moving forward with Byron Murphy’s interior disruption factored in.

Team needs: Edge, LB, RB

The Buccaneers have quietly picked up four potential starters during the first two days of the draft. They only have three selections remaining, but improvement to their defensive front or their running back room would give them an outstanding class.

Team needs: OL, LB, Edge

Tennessee certainly got a lot more physical by adding JC Latham and T’Vondre Sweat to the trench units. They should continue to add talent to those units to create enough stability for their skill players to succeed. If they can, then we can make fair evaluations on whether or not Will Levis is their franchise quarterback.

Teams needs: Edge, S, OL

Washington has built an excellent class so far and can continue the momentum if they, like many teams, add talent in the trenches. Their edge unit stands out, but they do have some leeway due to their loaded interior, including the versatile Jer’Zhan Newton. A late-round flier at safety is also logical after losing Kamren Curl in free agency.