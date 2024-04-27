2024 Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots select WR Troy Franklin, QB Spencer Rattler lands with the Giants

• The New York Giants select QB Spencer Rattler after all: Rattler has a mature game, with sound fundamentals and pocket presence, as well as good accuracy in and out of structure.
• The Los Angeles Rams draft Joe Milton III as a developmental prospect: Milton has NFL-level tools but lacks the processing, instincts and accuracy to be considered a potential starter.
• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.
There’s just one day left in the 2024 NFL Draft, but before we flip mock drafts over to the 2025 cycle, there’s time for just one more 2024 mock draft — just for all the sickos out there.
With PFF’s mock draft simulator pre-filled with the picks made over the last two days, I ran the simulator to get a look at what could happen for all 32 teams on Day 3 of the draft.
Round 4
101) Carolina Panthers: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
102) Seattle Seahawks: S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
103) New England Patriots: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
104) Arizona Cardinals: WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
105) Los Angeles Chargers: HB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
106) Tennessee Titans: WR Javon Baker, UCF
107) New York Giants: QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
108) Minnesota Vikings: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
109) Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
110) New England Patriots: CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
111) New York Jets: HB Bucky Irving, Oregon
112) Las Vegas Raiders: WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
113) Baltimore Ravens: G Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
114) Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy
115) Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson
116) Jacksonville Jaguars: DI Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
117) Indianapolis Colts: CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
118) Seattle Seahawks: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
119) Pittsburgh Steelers: HB Ray Davis, Kentucky
120) Philadelphia Eagles: C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
121) Denver Broncos: TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
122) Chicago Bears: WR Malik Washington, Virginia
123) Philadelphia Eagles: QB Michael Pratt, Tulane
124) San Francisco 49ers: TE Erick All, Iowa
125) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas A&M
126) Green Bay Packers: G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
127) Houston Texans: WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
128) Buffalo Bills: TE Jared Wiley, TCU
129) New York Jets: S Sione Vaki, Utah
130) Baltimore Ravens: WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville
131) Kansas City Chiefs: C Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
132) Philadelphia Eagles: HB Blake Watson, Memphis
133) Kansas City Chiefs: WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
134) New York Jets: WR Brenden Rice, USC
135) San Francisco 49ers: G Trevor Keegan
Round 5
136) Denver Broncos: CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
137) Los Angeles Chargers: HB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
138) Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Brennan Jackson, Washington State
139) Washington Commanders: HB Tyrone Tracy, Purdue
140) Los Angeles Chargers: LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
141) Buffalo Bills: WR Tahj Washington, USC
142) Indianapolis Colts: CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville
143) Atlanta Falcons: HB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
144) Buffalo Bills: CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
145) Denver Broncos: HB Braelon Allen: Wisconsin
146) Tennessee Titans: DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU
147) Denver Broncos: C Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
148) Las Vegas Raiders: RB Will Shipley, Clemson
149) Cincinnati Bengals: LB Jordan Magee, Temple
150) New Orleans Saints: EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
151) Indianapolis Colts: TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
152) Philadelphia Eagles: CB Myles Harden, South Dakota
153) Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
154) Los Angeles Rams: OT Christian Jones, Texas
155) Indianapolis Colts: S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
156) Cleveland Browns: WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois
157) Carolina Panthers: DI Leonard Williams, Miami
158) Miami Dolphins: TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
159) Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane
160) Buffalo Bills: DI Tyler Davis, Clemson
161) Washington Commanders: QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
162) Arizona Cardinals: WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
163) Buffalo Bills: WR Jalen Coker, Holy Cross
164) Detroit Lions: CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
165) Baltimore Ravens: S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
166) New York Giants: LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
167) Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Braiden McGregor, Michigan
168) Green Bay Packers: OT Walter Rouse, Oklahoma
169) Green Bay Packers: HB Jaden Shirden, Monmouth
170) New Orleans Saints: WR Jordan Whittington, Texas
171) Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State
172) Philadelphia Eagles: CB D.J. James, Auburn
173) San Francisco 49ers: CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
174) Dallas Cowboys: WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
175) New Orleans Saints: EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
176) San Francisco 49ers: OT Javon Foster, Missouri
Round 6
177) Minnesota Vikings: LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
178) Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Anthony Gould, Oregon State
179) Seattle Seahawks: CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
180) New England Patriots: C Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
181) Los Angeles Chargers: LB Darius Muasau, UCLA
182) Tennessee Titans: CB Kalen King, Penn State
183) New York Giants: EDGE Nelson Ceaser, Houston
184) Miami Dolphins: EDGE Myles Cole, Texas Tech
185) New York Jets: WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
186) Atlanta Falcons: CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
187) Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Grayson Murphy, UCLA
188) Houston Texans: LB Steele Chambers, Ohio State
189) Houston Texans: OT KT Leveston, Kansas State
190) Green Bay Packers: DI Logan Lee, Iowa
191) Arizona Cardinals: HB Cody Schrader, Missouri
192) Seattle Seahawks: S Josh Proctor, Ohio State
193) New England Patriots: EDGE Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
194) Cincinnati Bengals: CB Josh Newton, TCU
195) Pittsburgh Steelers: HB Kimani Vidal, Troy
196) Los Angeles Rams: CB Johnny Dixon, Penn State
197) Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
198) Miami Dolphins: S Beau Brade, Maryland
199) New Orleans Saints: DI Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
200) Carolina Panthers: HB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
201) Detroit Lions: LB Michael Barrett, Michigan
202) Green Bay Packers: S Trey Taylor, Air Force
203) Minnesota Vikings: G Javion Cohen, Miami
204) Buffalo Bills: S Dominique Hampton, Washington
205) Detroit Lions: CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
206) Cleveland Browns: HB Rasheen Ali, Marshall
207) Denver Broncos: LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
208) Las Vegas Raiders: DI Myles Murphy, North Carolina
209) Los Angeles Rams: QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee
210) Philadelphia Eagles: HB Jase McClellan, Alabama
211) Kansas City Chiefs: HB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
212) Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
213) Los Angeles Rams: DI Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati
214) Cincinnati Bengals: DI Jordan Jefferson, LSU
215) San Francisco 49ers: DI Gabe Hall, Baylor
216) Dallas Cowboys: HB Dillon Johnson, Washington
217) Los Angeles Rams: S James Williams, Miami Fl.
218) Baltimore Ravens: DI Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
219) Green Bay Packers: OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah
220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: P Tory Taylor, Iowa
Round 7
221) Buffalo Bills: TE A.J. Barner, Michigan
222) Washington Commanders: S Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
223) Las Vegas Raiders: OT Ethan Driskell, Marshall
224) Cincinnati Bengals: OT Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State
225) Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Jalen Green, James Madison
226) Arizona Cardinals: WR Casey Washington, Illinois
227) Cleveland Browns: DI Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
228) Baltimore Ravens: HB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
229) Las Vegas Raiders: HB Carson Steele, UCLA
230) Minnesota Vikings: QB Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
231) New England Patriots: WR Joshua Cephus, UTSA
232) Minnesota Vikings: S Tyler Owens, Texas Tech
233) Dallas Cowboys: DI Justin Rogers, Auburn
234) Indianapolis Colts: WR Bub Means, Pittsburgh
235) Seattle Seahawks: LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
236) Jacksonville Jaguars: CB M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh
237) Cincinnati Bengals: OT Nathan Thomas, Louisiana
238) Houston Texans: DI Marcus Harris, Auburn
239) New Orleans Saints: EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte
240) Carolina Panthers: HB Emani Bailey, TCU
241) Miami Dolphins: EDGE Solomon Byrd, USC
242) Tennessee Titans: TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
243) Cleveland Browns: DI Fabien Lovett, Florida State
244) Dallas Cowboys: OT Frank Crum, Wyoming
245) Green Bay Packers: LB Jaylan Ford, Texas
246) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Ryan Watts, Texas
247) Houston Texans: CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland
248) Kansas City Chiefs: WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
249) Detroit Lions: OT Donovan Jennings, USF
250) Baltimore Ravens: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
251) San Francisco 49ers: QB Devin Leary, Kentucky
252) Tennessee Titans: CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State
253) Los Angeles Chargers: K Will Reichard, Alabama
254) Los Angeles Rams: EDGE David Ugwoegbu, Houston
255) Green Bay Packers: OT Trente Jones, Michigan
256) Denver Broncos: EDGE Eric Watts, Connecticut
257) New York Jets: QB Carter Bradley, South Alabama