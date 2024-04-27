2024 Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots select WR Troy Franklin, QB Spencer Rattler lands with the Giants

• The New York Giants select QB Spencer Rattler after all: Rattler has a mature game, with sound fundamentals and pocket presence, as well as good accuracy in and out of structure.

• The Los Angeles Rams draft Joe Milton III as a developmental prospect: Milton has NFL-level tools but lacks the processing, instincts and accuracy to be considered a potential starter.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

There’s just one day left in the 2024 NFL Draft, but before we flip mock drafts over to the 2025 cycle, there’s time for just one more 2024 mock draft — just for all the sickos out there.

With PFF’s mock draft simulator pre-filled with the picks made over the last two days, I ran the simulator to get a look at what could happen for all 32 teams on Day 3 of the draft.

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

Round 4

101) Carolina Panthers: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

102) Seattle Seahawks: S Jaden Hicks, Washington State

103) New England Patriots: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

104) Arizona Cardinals: WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

105) Los Angeles Chargers: HB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

106) Tennessee Titans: WR Javon Baker, UCF

107) New York Giants: QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

108) Minnesota Vikings: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

109) Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

110) New England Patriots: CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

111) New York Jets: HB Bucky Irving, Oregon

112) Las Vegas Raiders: WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

113) Baltimore Ravens: G Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

114) Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy

115) Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson

116) Jacksonville Jaguars: DI Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

117) Indianapolis Colts: CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

118) Seattle Seahawks: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

119) Pittsburgh Steelers: HB Ray Davis, Kentucky

120) Philadelphia Eagles: C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

121) Denver Broncos: TE Cade Stover, Ohio State

122) Chicago Bears: WR Malik Washington, Virginia

123) Philadelphia Eagles: QB Michael Pratt, Tulane

124) San Francisco 49ers: TE Erick All, Iowa

125) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas A&M

126) Green Bay Packers: G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

127) Houston Texans: WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

128) Buffalo Bills: TE Jared Wiley, TCU

129) New York Jets: S Sione Vaki, Utah

130) Baltimore Ravens: WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville

131) Kansas City Chiefs: C Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

132) Philadelphia Eagles: HB Blake Watson, Memphis

133) Kansas City Chiefs: WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

134) New York Jets: WR Brenden Rice, USC

135) San Francisco 49ers: G Trevor Keegan

Round 5

136) Denver Broncos: CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

137) Los Angeles Chargers: HB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

138) Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Brennan Jackson, Washington State

139) Washington Commanders: HB Tyrone Tracy, Purdue

140) Los Angeles Chargers: LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

141) Buffalo Bills: WR Tahj Washington, USC

142) Indianapolis Colts: CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

143) Atlanta Falcons: HB Audric Estime, Notre Dame

144) Buffalo Bills: CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

145) Denver Broncos: HB Braelon Allen: Wisconsin

146) Tennessee Titans: DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU

147) Denver Broncos: C Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

148) Las Vegas Raiders: RB Will Shipley, Clemson

149) Cincinnati Bengals: LB Jordan Magee, Temple

150) New Orleans Saints: EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

151) Indianapolis Colts: TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

152) Philadelphia Eagles: CB Myles Harden, South Dakota

153) Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

154) Los Angeles Rams: OT Christian Jones, Texas

155) Indianapolis Colts: S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

156) Cleveland Browns: WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois

157) Carolina Panthers: DI Leonard Williams, Miami

158) Miami Dolphins: TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

159) Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

160) Buffalo Bills: DI Tyler Davis, Clemson

161) Washington Commanders: QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

162) Arizona Cardinals: WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

163) Buffalo Bills: WR Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

164) Detroit Lions: CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

165) Baltimore Ravens: S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

166) New York Giants: LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

167) Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Braiden McGregor, Michigan

168) Green Bay Packers: OT Walter Rouse, Oklahoma

169) Green Bay Packers: HB Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

170) New Orleans Saints: WR Jordan Whittington, Texas

171) Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State

172) Philadelphia Eagles: CB D.J. James, Auburn

173) San Francisco 49ers: CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State

174) Dallas Cowboys: WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

175) New Orleans Saints: EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

176) San Francisco 49ers: OT Javon Foster, Missouri

Round 6

177) Minnesota Vikings: LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

178) Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Anthony Gould, Oregon State

179) Seattle Seahawks: CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee

180) New England Patriots: C Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

181) Los Angeles Chargers: LB Darius Muasau, UCLA

182) Tennessee Titans: CB Kalen King, Penn State

183) New York Giants: EDGE Nelson Ceaser, Houston

184) Miami Dolphins: EDGE Myles Cole, Texas Tech

185) New York Jets: WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

186) Atlanta Falcons: CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

187) Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Grayson Murphy, UCLA

188) Houston Texans: LB Steele Chambers, Ohio State

189) Houston Texans: OT KT Leveston, Kansas State

190) Green Bay Packers: DI Logan Lee, Iowa

191) Arizona Cardinals: HB Cody Schrader, Missouri

192) Seattle Seahawks: S Josh Proctor, Ohio State

193) New England Patriots: EDGE Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

194) Cincinnati Bengals: CB Josh Newton, TCU

195) Pittsburgh Steelers: HB Kimani Vidal, Troy

196) Los Angeles Rams: CB Johnny Dixon, Penn State

197) Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

198) Miami Dolphins: S Beau Brade, Maryland

199) New Orleans Saints: DI Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

200) Carolina Panthers: HB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

201) Detroit Lions: LB Michael Barrett, Michigan

202) Green Bay Packers: S Trey Taylor, Air Force

203) Minnesota Vikings: G Javion Cohen, Miami

204) Buffalo Bills: S Dominique Hampton, Washington

205) Detroit Lions: CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

206) Cleveland Browns: HB Rasheen Ali, Marshall

207) Denver Broncos: LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

208) Las Vegas Raiders: DI Myles Murphy, North Carolina

209) Los Angeles Rams: QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee

210) Philadelphia Eagles: HB Jase McClellan, Alabama

211) Kansas City Chiefs: HB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

212) Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

213) Los Angeles Rams: DI Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati

214) Cincinnati Bengals: DI Jordan Jefferson, LSU

215) San Francisco 49ers: DI Gabe Hall, Baylor

216) Dallas Cowboys: HB Dillon Johnson, Washington

217) Los Angeles Rams: S James Williams, Miami Fl.

218) Baltimore Ravens: DI Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

219) Green Bay Packers: OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah

220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: P Tory Taylor, Iowa

Round 7

221) Buffalo Bills: TE A.J. Barner, Michigan

222) Washington Commanders: S Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

223) Las Vegas Raiders: OT Ethan Driskell, Marshall

224) Cincinnati Bengals: OT Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

225) Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Jalen Green, James Madison

226) Arizona Cardinals: WR Casey Washington, Illinois

227) Cleveland Browns: DI Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

228) Baltimore Ravens: HB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

229) Las Vegas Raiders: HB Carson Steele, UCLA

230) Minnesota Vikings: QB Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

231) New England Patriots: WR Joshua Cephus, UTSA

232) Minnesota Vikings: S Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

233) Dallas Cowboys: DI Justin Rogers, Auburn

234) Indianapolis Colts: WR Bub Means, Pittsburgh

235) Seattle Seahawks: LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

236) Jacksonville Jaguars: CB M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

237) Cincinnati Bengals: OT Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

238) Houston Texans: DI Marcus Harris, Auburn

239) New Orleans Saints: EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

240) Carolina Panthers: HB Emani Bailey, TCU

241) Miami Dolphins: EDGE Solomon Byrd, USC

242) Tennessee Titans: TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona

243) Cleveland Browns: DI Fabien Lovett, Florida State

244) Dallas Cowboys: OT Frank Crum, Wyoming

245) Green Bay Packers: LB Jaylan Ford, Texas

246) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Ryan Watts, Texas

247) Houston Texans: CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland

248) Kansas City Chiefs: WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

249) Detroit Lions: OT Donovan Jennings, USF

250) Baltimore Ravens: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

251) San Francisco 49ers: QB Devin Leary, Kentucky

252) Tennessee Titans: CB Daequan Hardy, Penn State

253) Los Angeles Chargers: K Will Reichard, Alabama

254) Los Angeles Rams: EDGE David Ugwoegbu, Houston

255) Green Bay Packers: OT Trente Jones, Michigan

256) Denver Broncos: EDGE Eric Watts, Connecticut

257) New York Jets: QB Carter Bradley, South Alabama