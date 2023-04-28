2023 NFL Draft: One player each team should target on Day 2

• Brian Branch could go early on Day 2: The Cardinals may target the 15th-ranked player on PFF's big board amid Budda Baker's trade request.

•After questionable Round 1, Lions could still get a top QB: Will Levis remains on the board heading into Day 2.

• Joey Porter Jr. a clear fit for the Steelers to open Day 2: Pittsburgh has the first pick in the second round and could target the Penn State product, who has familial ties to the team.

Branch is the 15th overall player left on the PFF big board, and if Budda Baker winds up being traded, Branch would fit a big need as a safety who can play all over the field. He’s coming off a season where he set a career high with an 89.5 PFF grade.

Turner will give up some plays, but he has unreachable raw speed. He brings long speed and can move really well, coming off two seasons in a row with a PFF grade of 77.0 or higher.

If there’s one hole on the Ravens' starting defense right now, it’s an outside cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. With 4.5 speed, Brents is fast for a player his size and is coming off the highest-graded season of his career during which he allowed just 24 receptions from 52 targets in coverage.

An impressive athlete at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Hall would be a good athletic fit for the Bills' defensive line. He won 17.7% of his pass-rushing snaps in 2022 and produced an 82.6 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Mims would give the Panthers a speedster who can make plays downfield. He averaged at least 16.5 yards per reception in each of the past three seasons and averaged 2.75 yards per route run in 2022.

Chicago Bears: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

The Bears need to attack the edge defender position, and Foskey converts pressure into sacks with the best of them. He recorded 23 sacks from 65 total pressures over the past two seasons and generated a 14.9% pass-rush win rate.

Many expected the Bengals to take a tight end in Round 1, so it would make a lot of sense to see them go to that position on Day 2 in a deep class. LaPorta forced 20 missed tackles on 58 receptions last season and would be a great addition to a loaded Cincinnati offense.

Perry is a big target who makes big plays downfield and averaged 2.57 yards per route run in 2022. He produced one of the best receiving grades versus man coverage in this class (78.5) and would make sense as a short- and long-term fit with the Browns.

Many thought the Cowboys would be the spot where Jahmyr Gibbs heard his name called in Round 1 before the Lions grabbed him way earlier. Charbonnet would be a good consolation prize for Dallas, coming off a season during which he averaged 4.15 yards after contact per carry.

Denver Broncos: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Rush has size and speed, and he knows how to find the football. From 72 targets in college, he racked up 18 combined interceptions and pass breakups.

The Lions made low-value picks in Round 1 while drafting good players, so taking a swing on a high-value player would make sense early in Round 2. Levis has one season with a 90.0-plus PFF grade, but that’s enough to be worthy of a second-round flier.

Adding talent around Jordan Love should be a must for the Packers in this draft, and Josh Downs can be a playmaker in that offense. Downs has good hands and produced a 92.1 PFF receiving grade against man coverage in 2022.

Tippmann can move for a big man, and he produced PFF grades above 78.0 in each of the past three seasons. He has the potential to be a fit across the interior and impressed both as a run and pass blocker.

The Colts need talent at wide receiver, and Hyatt was the premier deep threat in the nation in 2022. He needs to get better at defeating press coverage but can do some serious damage on vertical routes.

The Jaguars went tackle in Round 1, but that shouldn’t stop them from looking at the offensive line again on Day 2. Avila produced PFF grades of 71.0 or better in each of the past three seasons.

If there’s one major hole on the Chiefs' roster right now, it’s wide receiver. Tillman has an impressive catch radius, which could help the Chiefs on plays where Patrick Mahomes freelances and makes things happen when plays break down.

Smith is coming off a 65.1 PFF grade in 2022, which helps explain why he didn’t hear his name called in Round 1. Still, he is just a year removed from producing an 88.4 PFF grade. He allowed a catch on only 47.4% of the passes thrown into his coverage this past season.

Hodges-Tomlinson could fit right in as a slot defender for the Chargers from Day 1. He’s coming off a season in which he produced a 76.0 PFF grade and allowed just 34.6% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught.

The Rams lost Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Dolphins, so looking to add to their defensive backfield when they get on the clock would make sense. Ringo allowed a catch on just 53.2% of the passes thrown into his coverage in 2022.

This is about as perfect a scheme fit as there is still on the board. Schmitz improved in each of his college seasons, ending his career with a 92.3 PFF grade in 2022. He’s great on the move and should be a long-term starting center in the NFL.

The Vikings could do with adding a big body to the middle of their defensive line, and Ika would fit the bill there. He produced PFF grades above 73.0 over the past three seasons and won 12.2% of his pass-rush snaps in 2022.

New England Patriots: OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

The Patriots made a big splash at cornerback in Round 1, but getting some support at tackle could make sense on Day 2. Mauch dominated at North Dakota State, producing a 91.2 PFF run-blocking grade in 2022.

Torrence stepped up to the SEC after starting his career at Louisiana, and he continued the dominance we saw from him earlier in his career. He produced an 89.9 PFF run-blocking grade this past season.

The Giants made several additions at wide receiver this offseason already, but they were mainly smaller guys who are better fits in the slot. Mingo hasn’t put it all together yet, but coming off a season where he set a career high with a 76.9 PFF grade, he could be an impact player on the outside.

Tackle was a trendy selection for the Jets in many mock drafts, only for the team to select Will McDonald IV on the edge. Taking a swing on a guy like Bergeron would make sense on Day 2. He impressed on true pass sets in 2022, where he produced a 77.5 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Johnson produced 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past two seasons and impressed both in the box and in the slot for Texas A&M over that span. Along with a 79.7 PFF coverage grade, he produced an 83.7 grade in run defense.

A scheme fit and a family fit, Porter just makes sense and could very well be the opening pick of the second day. The 21st overall player on the PFF big board, he allowed just 50% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be caught.

The 49ers don’t pick until late on Day 2 but have three selections in quick succession. While Williams is coming off an injury, the number of picks the 49ers have gives them some leeway to take chances. He allowed just 14 of the 21 passes thrown into his coverage to be caught in 2022.

Seattle Seahawks: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Wypler produced 80.0-plus PFF grades both as a run blocker and in pass protection this past season. A smart offensive lineman who understands how to play the position, he could be a long-term starter in the middle of the Seahawks' offensive line.

The Buccaneers need offensive line help, and Steen could fit either at guard or tackle. A better pass blocker than he is a run blocker, he posted a 74.4 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022.

Is it a luxury to add another developmental quarterback to a room with Malik Willis? Maybe. But Hooker showed good ball security in his final season at Tennessee, with just five turnover-worthy plays, and might be a better long-term fit.

Washington Commanders: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Henley is a converted receiver and is the second-best linebacker remaining on the PFF big board. He’s coming off his best season, posting a 73.3 PFF grade and missing just five of the 97 tackles he attempted last season.