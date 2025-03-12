College Football: Top 10 returning interior defensive linemen entering the 2025 season

Peter Woods tops the list: The star Clemson junior is the top returning defensive tackle despite playing out of position at edge defender this past season.

Yes, Michigan has another star on the interior: Even with two projected first-round defensive tackles departing via the 2025 NFL Draft, the Wolverines have yet another stud interior defender in Rayshaun Benny.

With the 2024 college football season wrapped up, it's time to shift our focus to 2025 by ranking the top returning players at every position.

Next up: defensive tackle. While the 2025 NFL Draft is stacked with interior defensive line talent, plenty of standout players are returning to college football, aiming to establish themselves as the next wave of stars.

Below is PFF’s top-10 list of returning interior defenders, along with an honorable mention selection. These rankings are based purely on college performance and do not factor in NFL projection.

1. Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods spent most of his sophomore season playing out of position at edge defender yet still earned an impressive 83.3 PFF grade. Over his first two years of college football, he ranks as both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric.

Since 2023, Woods leads all returning Power Four interior defenders with an 89.7 run-defense grade and a 14.9% pass-rush win rate. His combination of power and agility at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing offensive linemen.

2. Zane Durant, Penn State

Durant was a constant presence in opposing backfields last season, excelling as both a pass rusher and run defender. He led all FBS interior defenders with 14 tackles for loss or no-gain in 2024, while his 28 pressures ranked among the top 25 in the nation.

Despite being undersized at 6-foot-1, 288 pounds, Durant plays with impressive power and uses his quickness to shoot gaps effectively, making him a disruptive force on the defensive line.

3. Tim Keenan III, Alabama

At 6-foot-2, 326 pounds, Keenan is a force in the trenches, consistently eating up double teams and excelling as a run defender. His 89.8 run-defense grade in 2024 ranked third among Power Four interior defensive linemen, trailing only Mason Graham and Walter Nolen—both projected first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Keenan capped off his redshirt junior season as one of the 15 most valuable defensive tackles in the country, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric.

4. Christen Miller, Georgia

Miller broke out in his redshirt sophomore season with the Bulldogs, earning an 82.3 PFF grade—ranking among the top 15 Power Four interior defenders. His 83.9 run-defense grade also ranked in the top 15, while his 11.2% pass-rush win rate ranked in the top 20.

Miller combines length and power to hold his ground against the run while possessing the quickness to slip past offensive linemen as a pass rusher.

5. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

The only transfer on this list, Hunter stays in the Big 12 after moving from UCF to Texas Tech. Over the past two seasons, he leads all FBS interior defenders in run-defense stops (58) and tackles for loss or no gain (27). His 49 pressures in that span rank second among returning Power Four interior defenders.

At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Hunter pairs raw power with impressive movement skills, making him a disruptive force in both the run and pass game. He’s a major reason why Texas Tech’s transfer class has drawn so much praise heading into 2025.

6. Aaron Graves, Iowa

Graves has been a dominant pass-rusher for the Hawkeyes over his sophomore and junior seasons. His 12 sacks since 2023 lead all returning FBS interior defenders, while his 82.3 pass-rush grade in that span is the best among returning Power Four defensive tackles.

Graves' hand usage is among the best in the country, a skill that stems from his dominant high school wrestling background. If he can continue to improve his strength in the run game, the Iowa native has the potential to climb into the top five of this list.

7. Domonique Orange, Iowa State

Graves isn’t the only dominant defensive tackle in the state of Iowa. Orange has the size to anchor as a nose tackle at 320 pounds but moves exceptionally well for his frame, even utilizing a lethal spin move.

His 13.6% pass-rush win rate ranked 10th among all FBS defensive tackles in 2024, while his 80.4 run-defense grade over the past two seasons sits among the top 20 Power Four interior defenders.

8. Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Corleone faced a significant setback last June when he was treated for blood clots in his lungs, preventing him from resuming full football activities until Week 2. Given that context, it’s understandable why he posted a career-low 73.3 PFF grade in 2024.

However, “The Godfather” still earns a spot on this list for his dominance in the two seasons prior. Across 2022 and 2023, his 92.7 PFF grade was the highest of any FBS interior defender, as was his 93.1 run-defense grade. At 6-foot-1, Corleone naturally plays with great pad level while pairing power with explosiveness. With a fully healthy offseason ahead, expect the Cincinnati native to return to form in his fifth and final season with the Bearcats.

9. Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Michigan may have lost projected first-round defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, but the Wolverines remain in a strong position with Benny returning to anchor the interior.

Benny earned an 84.4 PFF grade in 2024, tying for 11th among FBS interior defenders, while his 87.5 run-defense grade ranked inside the top 15. The Detroit native combines excellent agility at 6-foot-4, 296 pounds with quick hands, making him a key piece for Michigan’s defensive front heading into 2025.

10. Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

While Halton may not have ideal size at 6-foot-2, 291 pounds, he compensates with elite quickness for the position. That explosiveness has helped him earn an 84.2 pass-rush grade on true pass-rush snaps over the past two seasons—the highest mark of anyone on this list.

His 13.6% pressure rate since 2023 leads all returning FBS defensive tackles, while his 12.5% pass-rush win rate is the best among returning Power Four interior defenders.

Honorable Mention: Caleb Banks, Florida

At 6-foot-5 with long arms, Banks has been a highly productive pass-rusher during his two seasons with the Gators. The former Louisville Cardinal leads all returning Power Four interior defenders with 53 pressures since 2023, while his 12.7% pressure rate ranks second among returning defensive tackles nationwide.

There’s still room for improvement in the run game, as Banks has yet to earn a 70.0 run-defense grade in his career. However, with his length and pass-rushing ability, he has a high ceiling and could be a favorite among scouts leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

