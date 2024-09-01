All
PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 1

2Y04BJC TUCSON, AZ - AUGUST 31: Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4, during the second half of a football game between the New Mexico Lobos and the University of Arizona Wildcats. August 31, 2024 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 1.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

No. 1 GEORGIA 34, No. 14 CLEMSON 3

Georgia DB Malaki Starks

Starks lined up in the box and as a deep safety, but it was in the slot where he spent most of his snaps in Georgia’s big win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon. He earned an 80.3 PFF coverage grade, allowing one reception for 12 yards and coming away with an incredible interception.

No. 2 OHIO STATE 52, AKRON 6

Ohio State DI Tyleik Williams

Williams recorded a sack and a hurry from 24 pass-rushing snaps, but run defense was where he really made his mark in Ohio State’s season-opening win. He registered three tackles resulting in a defensive stop and earned a 90.6 PFF run-defense grade across just 16 run snaps.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

No. 4 TEXAS 52, COLORADO STATE 0

Texas CB Jahdae Barron

Barron was on the field for 27 snaps and was the Longhorns’ highest-graded defensive player in the win over Colorado State. He was targeted just once in coverage and had an interception, ending the game with an 89.6 PFF coverage grade.

No. 3 OREGON 24, IDAHO 14

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel's first start at quarterback for the Ducks was impressive from a box-score perspective. He went 41-for-50 for 380 yards with a pair of touchdowns and two big-time throws. Helped by avoiding any turnover-worthy plays in the game, he finished with an 89.4 PFF passing grade.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

No. 21 ARIZONA 61, NEW MEXICO 39

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan played only 29 receiving snaps in Arizona’s win on Saturday evening, but he set a school record with 304 receiving yards and averaged a staggering 10.5 yards per route run. He finished the game with four receiving touchdowns and an elite 92.4 PFF receiving grade.

View all games in PFF Premium Stats!

