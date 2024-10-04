College Football: Highest-graded players at every position ahead of Week 6

• Jaxson Dart retains his top spot despite Ole Miss' loss: He still leads the nation in passing yards (1,815) and PFF passing grade (92.7) while ranking second in completion percentage (76.9%).

• Iowa's Jay Higgins continues to shine in coverage: His 91.2 PFF coverage grade ranks first among all linebackers. He is now preparing for his toughest test yet, a Week 6 battle with Ohio State.

QUARTERBACK

Power Four: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels — 92.6

While Dart suffered his first loss of the season in Week 5, he was hardly the reason why. Dart was pressured on 14 of his 36 dropbacks and experienced two dropped passes. Nonetheless, he still leads the nation in passing yards (1,815) and PFF passing grade (92.7) while ranking second in completion percentage (76.9%).

Group of Five: Blake Horvath, Navy Midshipmen — 94.1

Horvath threw for a career-high 225 passing yards last week while gaining 84 more yards on the ground. That puts his yards per attempt figure at an astonishing 14.5 — the highest in the FBS by nearly two yards.

RUNNING BACK

Power Four: Brashard Smith, SMU Mustangs — 95.1

Smith added another 100-yard rushing game to his 2024 resume, his third such outing this year. He also remains perfect from a receiving standpoint, catching all 12 of his targets this season to earn a 92.4 PFF receiving grade with 123 receiving yards.

Group of Five: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Broncos — 95.5

Jeanty is starting to enter the realm of “greatest college running backs of all time.” His 98.5 PFF rushing grade is one of the highest PFF has ever recorded. Jeanty leads the nation in rushing yards (845), rushing touchdowns (13) and missed tackles forced (43).

WIDE RECEIVER

Power Four: Tai Felton, Maryland Terrapins — 90.9

Felton was held to less than 100 receiving yards for the first time this season in Week 5 but still caught all five of his targets. He might be the most reliable receiver in college football, as he has not dropped a pass yet and is posting an outstanding 132.8 passer rating when targeted.

Tai Felton is nothing short of spectacular. This 61-yard catch-and-run brings his line to 14 catches, 157 yards and a TD. pic.twitter.com/vd2vrV9cre — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) September 21, 2024

Group of Five: Nick Nash, San Jose State Spartans — 90.1

Draft scouts will want to remember Nick Nash's name. Even after a bye week, he still ranks first in the FBS in receptions (50) and receiving touchdowns (eight).

TIGHT END

Power Four: Colston Loveland, Michigan Wolverines — 81.8

While Loveland may not be putting up the gaudy numbers he had with J.J. McCarthy as his quarterback last year, he is still arguably the best tight end in college football and will likely be the first one drafted in April. Michigan's run-heavy approach has left Loveland with almost 200 more receiving yards than the team's next best pass-catcher.

Group of Five: Harold Fannin Jr, Bowling Green Falcons — 95.3

Fannin is putting up 2021 Trey McBride numbers and is drawing massive buzz from NFL draft circles. He ranks first among all tight ends in receiving yards (540), broken tackles (16) and first downs (25).

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Power Four: Hollin Pierce, Rutgers Scarlet Knights — 90.0

Rutgers offensive linemen continue to dominate the PFF grading scale. Pierce has given up only three pressures and no sacks to earn a 98.4 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Group of Five: Lucas Scott, Army Black Knights — 86.6

Scott’s 82.4 PFF run-blocking grade has helped Army continue its run-game dominance, leading the country in rushing yards per game as a team. He also hasn’t allowed any pressure on 25 pass-blocking snaps.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Power Four: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina — 85.9

Despite surrendering five pressures and three quarterback hits, Lampkin still hasn’t given up a sack this year. That puts his pass-blocking efficiency rating at 98.6. He leads all guards in run-blocking grade, as well (89.7).

Group of Five: Michael McAninch, Air Force Falcons — 86.3

Like Army, Air Force runs the triple-option, which forces their guards to pave the way in the run game. McAninch has been dominant in that aspect with an 88.9 run-blocking grade. On 225 snaps, he has recorded only two penalties.

CENTER

Power Four: Connor Tollison, Missouri Tigers — 82.8

Missouri had a much-needed bye week to hopefully get its offense clicking again. One thing that’s clicked all year for the Tigers, though, is their offensive line, led by senior leader Connor Tollison. Tollison has not let anyone touch Brady Cook yet and boasts a near-perfect 99.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Group of Five: Brady Small, Army Black Knights — 86.2

Another Army lineman has entered the fold after a terrific game against Temple. Small recorded a 78.8 PFF overall grade in that outing and has been beaten by his defender only once this season.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Power Four: Zane Durant, Penn State Nittany Lions — 87.7

Durant and the entire Penn State defense showed out last weekend, holding Illinois to seven points. In that contest, Durant tallied four pressures, one sack and three run stops. That effort brought his run-defense grade to 84.5 on the season.

#PSU DT Zane Durant has a sawed off body type (6-1, 288) but has really explosive first step and is stout facing double teams as an interior presence. Wrecked Illinois last Saturday with 2 TFLs and one sack, and is on track to outproduce his stats from last season. pic.twitter.com/RnEyw22c6p — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 3, 2024

Group of Five: Peyton Zdroik, Air Force Falcons — 91.4

To no one’s surprise, Zdroik retains his status as the nation’s highest-graded defensive tackle. Through four games, he has racked up 11 pressures, eight run stops and one forced fumble.

EDGE DEFENDER

Power Four: Josaiah Stewart, Michigan Wolverines — 93.1

Stewart did not play in Week 5 but was coming off his best career game the week prior, recording eight pressures, two tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. His 93.2 PFF pass-rushing grade is the highest among all college football edge defenders.

Group of Five: Marcel Walker-Burgess, Ohio Bobcats — 88.0

While Walker-Burgess hasn’t gotten to the quarterback often (14 pressures to only two sacks), he has dominated in the ground game (13 tackles with nine run stops). He also has already forced two turnovers on 157 snaps.

LINEBACKER

Power Four: Jay Higgins, Iowa Hawkeyes — 90.9

Higgins has been elite when dropping back into coverage this season, with two interceptions and another pass breakup. That has earned him a 91.2 PFF coverage grade, which ranks first among all linebackers. He is now preparing for his toughest test yet, a Week 6 battle with Ohio State.

Group of Five: Shaun Dolac, Buffalo Bulls — 88.0

Dolac leads all defensive players in tackles this season (56), with only three misses. His 88.5 PFF tackling grade ranks third among linebackers. His 36 defensive stops are also the nation’s most.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the nation’s leading tackler… Buffalo LB Shaun Dolac pic.twitter.com/RudRacTeek — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) September 26, 2024

CORNERBACK

Power Four: Jermari Harris, Iowa Hawkeyes — 90.3

Iowa’s secondary will certainly have its hands full against Ohio State in Week 6. But if there is any secondary built to stop a team like that, it’s the Hawkeyes' unit. Good luck targeting Harris in coverage, as opposing quarterbacks are posting a dreadful 5.4 passer rating when throwing the ball his way.

Group of Five: Jayven Williams, Kennesaw State Owls — 90.6

On 71 coverage snaps, Williams has allowed two catches for 10 yards. He has also picked off one of the six balls thrown his way this year. That puts opposing quarterbacks’ passer rating at 2.8 when they target Williams.

SAFETY

Power Four: Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma Sooners — 87.2

Oklahoma's secondary was key in the team's Week 5 win over Auburn. Spears-Jennings walked away from that game with three tackles, two pressures, a game-sealing sack and no receptions allowed.

That Robert Spears-Jennings sack is still on my mind. Zac Alley turned up that HEAT! ⭕️🙌🧬 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/xmnhjSyJPC — Jay☝️ (@unfairsports) September 29, 2024

Group of Five: Rayuan Lane III, Navy Midshipmen — 87.3

Lane has allowed a catch on only 35.7% of the passes thrown his way this season, with barely any yards given up after the catch. He also has one interception with two pass breakups. His 89.4 PFF coverage grade ranks in the top 10 among all defensive players in college football.