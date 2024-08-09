CFL Week 9 Defensive Line Rankings: Calgary climbs to No. 4

• The Calgary Stampeders make their way up the rankings: No player along the Calgary defensive line earned a sub-60.0 PFF grade this past week, and the unit now finds itself ranked fourth.

• Montreal plummets to last: The unit had no defender grade above 60.0 and finished with grades of 47.5 overall, 48.2 in run defense and 51.4 in pass rush.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Folarin Orimolade

Field DI: Jake Ceresna

Boundary DI: Ralph Holley

Boundary EDGE: Robbie Smith

• Toronto's defensive line was the top-graded run-defending group in Week 9. They earned a 74.2 grade with three defensive stops and an average tackle depth of 1.25 yards.

• Interior defender Ralph Holley was the top-graded run-defending defensive lineman of Week 9, earning an 81.4 run-defense grade.

• Robbie Smith (74.3), Holley (73.3) and Folarin Orimolade (71.3) all finished with defensive grades above 71.0 and ranked among the top nine defensive linemen of the week.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Bryan Cox Jr.

Field DI: Caleb Sanders

Boundary DI: Micah Johnson

Boundary EDGE: Malik Carney

• For the first time this season, Saskatchewan's unit earned a sub-60.0 overall grade (57.7).

• The Roughriders' usually stellar run defense struggled this past week. The unit allowed 6.1 yards before contact and earned a 51.1 run-defense grade.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Nick Usher

Field DI: Casey Sayles

Boundary DI: Dewayne Hendrix

Boundary EDGE: Brandon Barlow

• There is little to say about the Tiger-Cats' defensive line effort in Week 9. The group earned a 64.5 overall grade, a 63.1 run-defense grade and a 62.3 pass-rush grade.

• Potential Defensive Player of the Year Casey Sayles had his worst game of the season, earning a 61.7 overall grade. Despite the mediocre showing, Sayles still has an 86.6 mark on the season.

4. Calgary Stampeders (Up 2)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: James Vaughters

Field DI: Mike Rose

Boundary DI: Josiah Coatney

Boundary EDGE: Clarence Hicks

• Mike Rose earned his highest single-game defensive grade (72.9) of the season, with a 65.7 run-defense grade and a 70.7 pass-rush grade.

• No player along the Calgary defensive line earned a sub-60.0 PFF grade this past week. The unit posted a 70.8 overall grade, a 70.6 run-defense grade and a 68.1 pass-rush grade.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Bryce Carter

Field DI: Cleyon Laing

Boundary DI: Michael Wakefield

Boundary EDGE: Lorenzo Mauldin IV

• The Redblacks were on a bye in Week 9.

6. British Columbia Lions (Down 2)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Pete Robertson

Field DI: Marcus Moore

Boundary DI: Christian Covington

Boundary EDGE: Sione Teuhema

• The Lions earned a poor 48.6 run-defense grade and had an average depth of tackle of 5.56 yards in Week 9.

• BC still holds off the Blue Bombers' surge up the rankings. On the season, the Lions rank in the top six in all three defensive line categories, including a third-place pass-rush grade (74.4).

7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Up 2)

Base Defensive Set: Odd Front

Field EDGE: Willie Jefferson

NT: Jake Thomas

Boundary EDGE: TyJuan Garbutt

• The Blue Bombers' defensive line switched back to a more predominantly odd front and earned grades of 84.4 overall, 70.1 in run defense and 85.0 in pass rush.

• Willie Jefferson (88.1), TyJuan Garbutt (81.0) and Devin Adams (74.7) were the three highest-graded defensive linemen in the CFL this past week.

8. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Elliot Brown

Field DI: Noah Curtis

Boundary DI : Shawn Oakman

Boundary EDGE: Noah Taylor

• The Elks' unit recorded a 64.6 PFF overall grade, a 63.1 run-defense grade and a 63.6 pass-rush grade in Week 9.

• No player on this defense earned a 70.0-plus overall grade in Week 9. Noah Taylor had a solid week against the run, earning a 70.7 run-defense grade, and Shawn Oakman was excellent against the pass, earning a 75.8 pass-rush grade.

9. Montreal Alouettes (Down 2)

Base Defensive Set: Odd Front

Field EDGE: Avery Ellis

NT: Mustafa Johnson

Boundary EDGE: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

• It was an awful week for the Alouettes' defensive line. The unit had no defender grade above 60.0 and finished with grades of 47.5 overall, 48.2 in run defense and 51.4 in pass rush. All of those marks ranked last in the CFL in Week 9.

• This defensive line has fallen in the rankings since Shawn Lemon was suspended after Week 4. In Weeks 1-4, the Alouettes' unit earned a 74.0 overall grade; in Weeks 5-9, they earned a 54.6 overall grade.