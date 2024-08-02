CFL Week 8 Defensive Line Rankings: Redblacks move to No. 5

• Ottawa climbs a spot as top four remains in place: The unit was the second-highest-graded defensive line in Week 8. They earned grades of 76.6 overall, 68.6 in run defense and 73.6 in pass rush.

• The Blue Bombers are in the basement: This week, the group earned a 53.1 overall grade, a 38.9 run-defense grade and a 67.1 pass-rush grade.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Robbie Smith

Field DI: Jake Ceresna

Boundary DI: Ralph Holley

Boundary EDGE: Derek Parish

• It was a return-to-form week for the Argonauts' defensive line. After posting its worst single-week unit grade last week, Toronto soared back to the top of the CFL. This unit ranked first in overall grade (76.8) and pass-rush grade (81.8) in Week 8.

• Potential CFL All-Star Jared Brinkman was moved to the six-game injury list before this game, meaning Ralph Holley will likely get an extended run in his absence. Holley performed exceptionally well in his first start of the season. He was the top-graded Argonauts defensive lineman this week (76.1) and performed solidly in run defense (69.0) and pass rush (74.2).

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Bryan Cox Jr.

Field DI: Anthony Lanier II

Boundary DI: Micah Johnson

Boundary EDGE: Malik Carney

• It was a tough week for the Roughriders' defensive linemen against the Alouettes' physical run-blocking offensive linemen. This unit posted its worst single-week run-defense grade of the year (48.9).

• Moving Lanier back inside to field interior defender opened up more pass-rush opportunities for reserve edge players Habakkuk Baldonado (74.9) and Lake Korte-Moore (71.3), who both earned their best single-week pass-rush grades of the season.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Nick Usher

Field DI: Casey Sayles

Boundary DI: Dewayne Hendrix

Boundary EDGE: Brandon Barlow

• Lading candidate for CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Casey Sayles was excellent again this week. This week, he earned grades of 78.2 overall, 75.4 in run defense and 71.4 in pass rush. For the entire season, he ranks first overall (88.5), seventh in run defense (77.2) and second in pass rush (90.1) among defensive linemen with at least 100 snaps.

• Dewayne Hendrix was once again solid in the passing game, earning a 71.6 pass-rush grade, but the volatility between that and his run-defense grades is concerning. He earned a 39.3 run-defense grade, the third-worst mark among defensive linemen in Week 8.

4. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Pete Robertson

Field DI: Marcus Moore

Boundary DI: Josh Banks

Boundary EDGE: Sione Teuhema

• The Lions were on a bye in Week 8.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (Up 1)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Bryce Carter

Field DI: Cleyon Laing

Boundary DI: Michael Wakefield

Boundary EDGE: Lorenzo Mauldin IV

• Ottawa continues its rise back up the rankings. This unit was the second-highest-graded defensive line in Week 8. They earned grades of 76.6 overall, 68.6 in run defense and 73.6 in pass rush.

• Ottawa's defensive line was led by its edge rushers. Carter (83.7), Mauldin (79.5) and Onyeka (74.4) were the three highest-graded defensive linemen. Carter was the highest-graded defensive lineman in the CFL this week.

6. Calgary Stampeders (Up 1)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: James Vaughters

Field DI: Mike Rose

Boundary DI: Charles Wiley

Boundary EDGE: Julian Howsare

• It was a solid week for the Stampeders' defensive line. The unit earned grades of 69.3 overall, 66.3 in run defense and 64.5 in pass rush. James Vaughters earned an elite 92.3 run-defense grade with two defensive stops, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

• If they want to climb higher in the coming weeks, the Stampeders will need to see an increase in their pass-rush productivity. The defensive line earned a 64.5 pass-rush grade with a 10.0% rate and a 36.6% win rate this past week.

7. Montreal Alouettes (Down 2)

Base Defensive Set: Odd Front

Field EDGE: Avery Ellis

NT: Mustafa Johnson

Boundary EDGE: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

• It was a tough week for the Alouettes' defensive line, which finished with a below-average grade in all categories. The unit earned a 50.8 overall grade (the lowest single-week grade of any group this season), a 51.0 run-defense grade, a 59.6 pass-rush grade and a 43.7 coverage grade (15 snaps).

• Ellis (52.6) and Adeyemi-Berglund (40.3) finished with poor overall grades in a week to forget.

8. Edmonton Elks (Up 1)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Elliott Brown

Field DI: Romeo McKnight

Boundary DI: Shawn Oakman

Boundary EDGE: Noah Taylor

• It was a good showing for the Elks, who climbed out of the bottom of the rankings. The unit earned a 62.7 overall grade, a 62.7 run-defense grade and a 59.3 pass-rush grade.

• Romeo McKnight and Elliott Brown led the unit. Both earned overall grades above 70.0 — McKnight at 72.0 and Brown at 71.6. Both also posted run-defense grades above 70.0 — McKnight at 78.7 and Brown at 71.3.

9. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Willie Jefferson

Field DI: Jamal Woods

Boundary DI: Jake Thomas

Boundary EDGE: TyJuan Garbutt

• Another poor showing from the Blue Bombers' defensive line sees them fall to the bottom of these rankings. This week, the unit earned a 53.1 overall grade, a 38.9 run-defense grade and a 67.1 pass-rush grade.

• The unit-wide 38.9 run-defense grade was its lowest mark this season. The interior faltered to the tune of a 39.6 overall grade and a 32.5 run-defense grade.