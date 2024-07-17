CFL Week 6 Offensive Line Rankings: Argonauts take over at the top

• Argonauts take the throne back from Montreal: Toronto is currently the only offensive line group that ranks in the top three in both run-blocking grade (68.3, second) and pass-blocking grade (65.1, third).

• Lions remain in the cellar: After their poor showing last week, British Columbia is the only CFL team with sub-60.0 season grades in pass blocking (48.6, last) and run-blocking (58.7, sixth).

The post-week one rankings lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted red players are those with a season PFF grade under 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (Up 1)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Gregor MacKellar

RT Dejon Allen

• Toronto moves back into the top spot of the rankings after a one-week fall. Gregor MacKellar bounced back strongly, earning an 83.7 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed and zero losses in pass protection.

• Toronto is currently the only offensive line group that ranks in the top three in both run-blocking grade (68.3, second) and pass-blocking grade (65.1, third).

2. Montreal Alouettes (Down 1)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Oliver Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• Lestage (59.1), Donovan (57.3), Lawrence (56.9) and Gagnon (20.6) finished with negative marks as pass protectors, all ranking among the 20 worst pass-blocking grades of the week.

• Despite the poor Week 6 showing, Montreal still ranks as the top pass-protecting group in the CFL (79.3).

• This unit has provided its running backs with the most yards before contact on average in the CFL this season. On designed run plays, the Alouettes have allowed their running backs 2.1 yards before contact.

3. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT Eric Smith

LG Bryce Bell

C Sean McEwen

RG Zach Williams

RT Joshua Coker

• Calgary continues to be the only team that stacks up with Montreal in pass blocking. The Stampeders rank second with a unit 75.2 pass-blocking grade and tied for first with the Alouettes with a 14.8% pressure rate allowed.

• Star left tackle D’Antne Demery was unable to go this past week, so backup Eric Smith stepped in and had a serviceable game. Smith earned a 63.5 run-blocking grade and a 64.3 pass-blocking grade.

4. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Hunter Steward

RT Brett Boyko

• The Elks rank as the top run-blocking group in the CFL (68.8) and were the second-ranked group in Week 6 (72.8).

• Pass blocking is what holds this group back. Edmonton placed second to last in pass-blocking grade this past week (47.1). The main culprits were the tackles, who combined for a 27.0 pass-blocking grade in Week 6, the worst mark in the CFL.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (No change)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Cyrille Hogan-Saindon

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zach Pelehos

• Ottawa continues to hover around average in all categories. Through their five games this season, they have yet to earn a unit 70.0-plus PFF grade in either run blocking or pass blocking.

• Last week, Ottawa was the third-highest-graded pass-blocking group (64.3), their best unit performance this season.

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Quinton Barrow

• The Tiger-Cats were on a bye this past week.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Ryan Sceviour

C Peter Godber

RG Logan Ferland

RT Jermarcus Hardrick

• Saskatchewan has failed to provide much of anything positive for their running backs. On the season, they rank last in average yards before contact (0.8 yards), fourth to last in stuff rate (20.2%) and second to last in run-blocking grade (56.7).

• Star right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick had to be carted off the field. He is the unit's highest-graded player (70.9).

• Usual right guard Logan Ferland kicked over to right tackle after Hardrick's injury and played marvelously, earning 71.9 overall, 66.7 run-blocking and 81.5 pass-blocking grades.

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No Change)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

• Winnipeg had a very volatile Week 6. The offensive line ranked as the top run-blocking unit (77.6) but finished as the worst pass-blocking unit (42.4).

• Winnipeg has done very well in the run game this season, ranking second in percentage of yards before contact on designed runs (43.9%). The team also places first in stuff rate allowed (11.9%).

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Chris Schleuger

C Tyler Packer

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The Lions finished this week as the worst group in the run game, earning a unit 39.6 run-blocking grade.

• After their poor showing last week, the Lions are the only CFL team with sub-60.0 season grades in pass blocking (48.6, last) and run-blocking (58.7, sixth).