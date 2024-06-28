CFL Week 3 Defensive Line Rankings: Argonauts continue to lead the way

• Argonauts continue to lead the way despite losing valuable piece: This unit lost Folarin Orimolade, who was moved to the six-game injured list but did not miss a step. The Argonauts' defensive line earned 79.9 defensive, 74.9 run-defense, and 75.5 pass-rush grades.

• Alouettes not far behind: Montreal had their worst week of the young season but still had an overall positive impact on the game. This unit earned 65.3 defensive, 50.3 run-defense, and 68.7 pass-rush grades.

The post-Week 3 rankings lineups include players who played the most at each position and highlighted red players are those with a season PFF grade under 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Derek Parish

Field DI: Jake Ceresna

Boundary DI: Jared Brinkman

Boundary EDGE: Robbie Smith

Boundary EDGE Robbie Smith was the group's star this week, leading the team in run-defense grade (82.1) and finishing second in pass-rush grade (72.4).

EDGE defenders Derek Parish and Thiadric Hansen were tasked with replacing Orimolade, and both had solid games last week. Parish was the better of the two, earning a 73.3 defensive grade, along with his 69.0 pass-rush grade, a QB hit and 19.1% pass-rush win rate.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Odd Front

Field EDGE: Shawn Lemon

NT: Mustafa Johnson

Boundary EDGE: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

All three of Montreal's starting defensive line were negatives in the run game. Each one of Johnson (55.7), Adeyemi-Berglund (50.8) and Lemon (39.6) graded below 56.0 in run defense.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Up 1)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Bryan Cox Jr.

Field DI: Anthony Lanier II

Boundary DI: Micah Johnson

Boundary EDGE: Malik Carney

Malik Carney had a stellar week last week, ranking as a top-four defensive lineman in the CFL with a 79.3 defensive grade. His 84.1 pass-rush grade was the second-best mark in the CFL. He totaled three total pressures, a 13.0 pressure rate and a 30.8% pass-rush win rate.

The interior of the defensive line had an excellent week in the run game. Lanier (75.4) and Johnson (71.4) graded above 70.0 in run-defense with a defensive stop each and not being negatively graded on a single play.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Up 1)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Nick Usher

Field DI: Dewayne Hendrix

Boundary DI: Casey Sayles

Boundary EDGE: Brandon Barlow

Casey Sayles was Week 3's top defensive lineman, just barely missing out on a 90.0 grade with an 89.9 defensive grade. His 87.1 pass-rush grade was the top mark in the league, and his 78.8 run-defense grade ranked third in the league.

This unit had their best week of the young season, as it earned 74.4 defensive, 70.0 run-defense, and 72.8 pass-rush unit grades.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (Down 2)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Bryce Carter

Field DI: Michael Wakefield

Boundary DI: Blessman Ta’ala

Boundary EDGE: Lorenzo Mauldin IV

Ottawa’s pass rush had a poor week last week, resulting in their ranking dropping this week. Ottawa earned a 54.0 unit pass-rush grade. It only recorded seven total pressures on 41 snaps with a 14.6% pressure rate.

Blessman Ta’ala (72.9) and Lorenzo Mauldin IV (71.3) had solid weeks against the run. Both graded above 70.0 and were not negatively graded on any play last week.

6. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: Pete Robertson

Field DI: Christian Covington

Boundary DI: Josh Banks

Boundary EDGE: Sione Teuhema

The Lions had a very average week across the board but had a positive impact on the game. This unit finished with 61.8 defensive, 64.8 run-defense and 65.3 pass-rush grades.

CFL rookie DI Christian Covington had the worst week of his young CFL career. From grading around 70.0 in each of the first two weeks, Covington had a negative impact on the game this past week, earning 58.3 defensive, 60.3 run-defense, and 55.3 pass-rush grades.

7. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

Base Defensive Set: Even Front

Field EDGE: James Vaughters

Field DI: Mike Rose

Boundary DI: Kwadwo Boahen

Boundary EDGE: Julian Howsare

The Stampeders were on a bye this past week.

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Up 1)

Base Defensive Set: Odd Front

Field EDGE: Owen Hubert

NT: Jake Thomas

Boundary EDGE: Willie Jefferson

Winnipeg had its best week of the young season. Before this week, the Bombers' defensive line had yet to have a game in which it made a positive impact. This week, it earned 71.0 defensive, 69.3 run-defense, and 67.1 pass-rus grades.

Rotational pass-rush EDGE Ali Fayad had a fantastic week last week. He earned an 81.9 pass-rush grade on 18 snaps, and he posted three QB hurries and four other pass-rush wins for a 16.7% pressure rate and a 38.9% win rate.

9. Edmonton Elks (Down 1)

Base Defensive Set: Odd Front

Field EDGE: Elliott Brown

NT: Robert Nkemdiche

Boundary EDGE: Antonio Alfano