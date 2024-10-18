CFL Week 19 Preview: Redblacks-Argonauts compete for playoff seeding in East Division

• Keep an eye on Dewayne Hendrix: Hamilton's interior defender has 40 total pressures, and his 11.4% pressure rate ranks fourth among players with at least 250 pass rushes

• Toronto RB Ka’Deem Carey showing he’s still one of the top RBs: His 54 missed tackles forced leads the CFL and his 30 explosive runs rank second.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

CALGARY STAMPEDERS VS. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

With Toronto winning last week, it officially eliminated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from playoff contention and ended their late-season push. Now, they’ll attempt to finish the season on a high note against a Calgary team that will also be on the outside looking into the playoffs for the first time since 2004. While this game may not have any postseason implications, it’s an important chance for players to showcase themselves and build towards next season — such as veteran Hamilton QB Bo Levi Mitchell, who’s closing in on a 5,000-yard, 30-touchdown season through the air, and Calgary CB Tre Roberson, who is in the midst of a very strong season in which he’s allowing just 0.53 yards per coverage snap. Both teams are playing for pride now and with no clear favorite, the result could come down to just a few key performers.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: RG CHRISTY NKANU, CALGARY VS. DI DEWAYNE HENDRIX, HAMILTON

While he hasn’t been playing poorly by any means, it hasn’t been the easiest season for Nkanu since he took over as a starter in Week 8. Nkanu has allowed 21 pressures and has been beaten on an additional 21 pass-blocking snaps. His 97.4 pass-blocking efficiency score ranks 33rd among CFL offensive linemen. It won’t be an easy matchup for him this week whenever he looks across the line to see Hendrix. Hamilton's interior defender has 40 total pressures, and his 11.4% pressure rate ranks fourth among players with at least 250 pass rushes. He ranks second in the CFL this season with an 89.4 pass-rushing grade. Hendrix doesn’t play every snap of every game, but whenever he’s on the field, he’s a threat to get to the quarterback.

PLAYER TO WATCH: RB GREG BELL, HAMILTON

Bell has only played in six games this season, but he’s been impressive in that span. He’s averaging 3.6 yards after contact per carry, the third-highest mark in the league. He has 14 explosive runs on just 69 carries. To put his raw numbers in perspective, if Bell had been given all of former starting RB James Butler’s snaps, his averages would put his totals at over 1,000 yards and 13 TDs. Bell has also been a solid receiving back for the Tiger-Cats, averaging four catches for 35 yards and a couple of first downs per game. A strong finish to the season for Bell would help convince either the Tiger-Cats, or another CFL team, to make him their full-time starting RB for the entirety of next season.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS VS. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Next, we’ve got a game with real playoff implications. The Redblacks currently trail the Argonauts for second place in the East Division by just half a game. A loss in Toronto this weekend ensures that they’ll be travelling right back here in two weeks for the East Division semifinals. A win though, and they’ll be in the driver’s seat for that home playoff game going into the final games of the regular season next weekend. Ottawa will get QB Dru Brown back, and hopefully will also have WR Justin Hardy available. Hardy has been one of the top receivers in the league this season and completely changes the Ottawa offence when he plays. Toronto is coming into this game hot. They’ve had two straight wins, including a big win last week in which QB Chad Kelly had his highest game grade of the season. But the Argos haven’t won three straight games all season. Is this the game where their luck changes?

MATCHUP TO WATCH: RB KA’DEEM CAREY, TORONTO VS. LB JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX, OTTAWA

While Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira is getting attention as the top RB this season, the gap between him and Carey is minuscule. The Toronto RB has an 89.1 season grade, second among RBs and fifth amongst all CFL offensive players. His 54 missed tackles forced leads the CFL, and his 30 explosive runs rank second. He’ll be a handful for Ottawa’s defense to handle. Luckily, the Redblacks are getting an excellent player back that could help slow him down. Santos-Knox is one of the best run defending linebackers in the league, but he hasn’t played since Week 12. At the time, Santos-Knox ranked fifth in the CFL with 32 solo run tackles. Santos-Knox had the highest run defence grade among all linebackers in each of the past two seasons. If he can return to that level of play, he could be exactly what Ottawa needs to stop Carey in his tracks.

PLAYER TO WATCH: QB DRU BROWN, OTTAWA

Dru Brown is back, and he promises to be a must-watch at the quarterback position for Ottawa. Out of 15 quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts this season, Brown’s 68.2 pass grade ranks 13th. He leads the CFL with 27 turnover-worthy plays while ranking eighth with just 15 big-time throws. This could also be a note to watch his offensive line because playing under pressure is where Brown really struggles. When kept clean, Brown has an 87.4 pass grade, 12 big-time throws, nine turnover-worthy plays and a 107.4 QB rating. When he’s pressured, that drops to a brutal 28.0 pass grade, three big-time throws, 18 turnover-worthy plays and a 40.6 QB rating.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES VS. BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS

Finally, we’ve got an East-West matchup of two playoff teams that really doesn’t matter for either team beyond getting their players ready for the postseason. The Alouettes have been the CFL's best team from start to finish this season. Led by QB Cody Fajardo and a defense anchored by CB Kabion Ento and DI Mustafa Johnson, Montreal has had the No. 1 seed locked up for weeks now. With their crushing blowout loss to Saskatchewan last week, the Lions ensured themselves that their only potential home playoff game would come if they make the Grey Cup that the city of Vancouver is hosting. The Lions lucked out a bit in that they get a natural bye next week before their playoff game, so they’ll likely be using this game to get guys meaningful reps so they don’t get rusty while keeping everyone healthy going into their road playoff game in two weeks.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: WR JUSTIN MCINNIS, BRITISH COLUMBIA VS. HB DIONTE RUFFIN, MONTREAL

By all accounts, it’s been a good season for Ruffin in Montreal. While the halfback has allowed a team-high 48 receptions, just over half of those have gone for first downs. More impressively, he’s only allowed one touchdown. He’s picked off five passes and broken up four others. His QB rating allowed when targeted of 58.5 is the fourth-lowest in the league. He’s been one of the best halfbacks in the CFL this season, but this week, he’ll be up against the best receiver. McInnis leads the league in almost every meaningful receiving mark. Receiving yards (1363), contested catches (21), explosive receptions (41), yards per route run (2.32) and of course, receiving grade (82.7). A big game from McInnis can carry the Lions to a win and he’ll look to do so here.

PLAYER TO WATCH: QB VERNON ADAMS JR., BRITISH COLUMBIA

Finally, Vernon Adams Jr. is going to start a CFL game again. After a historic, Most Outstanding Player level pace to start the season, Adams was injured in Week Nine, and then found himself the backup to newly-signed QB Nathan Rourke. The only playtime Adams got was garbage time against the Argos in Week 15. Now, he’ll get a chance to show that perhaps he should be their starter going into the playoffs. Adams’ start to the year was so impressive that his 28 big-time throws this season are STILL the most in the league. He has a 90.9 passing grade and his average depth of target of 14.2 yards is more than two yards higher than second place. Adams’ chance for the M.O.P. award ended with the Lions’ Rourke signing, but a big game from Adams here could create some quarterback controversy going into the playoffs.