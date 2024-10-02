CFL Week 17 Offensive Line Rankings: Toronto still on top

• The Argonauts still lead the way: The Argonauts' unit earned an 81.9 pass-blocking grade; no other unit finished above 70.0.

• Stability everywhere down the stretch: Every team maintained its ranking from last week in this iteration.

Week 17 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 17 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Ryan Hunter

LG Dylan Giffen

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Dejon Allen

It was an excellent week in pass protection for the Argonauts, who earned an 81.9 PFF pass-blocking grade; no other unit finished above 70.0.

Without left tackle Isiah Cage this week, Ryan Hunter was kicked out to left tackle. He finished with a 56.1 overall grade in a mixed-bag performance. His run-blocking was very poor, ending with a 46.2 run-blocking grade. On the other hand, his 75.7 pass-blocking grade is something many CFL teams would want from a left tackle.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

Montreal was the second highest-rated group of Week 17. The Alouettes finished with grades of 69.2 overall, including 71.8 in run blocking (their highest single-game mark of the season) and 63.3 in pass blocking.

A huge cause for concern in La Belle Province is that star left tackle Nick Callender went down with an injury and did not return. Before that, he was performing as the top lineman of the week, finishing with grades of 75.7 overall, 77.1 in run blocking and 72.6 in pass blocking on 32 of Montreal's 46 snaps.

3. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Foucault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

Edmonton was the top-graded unit in Week 17. The Elks finished with grades of 69.6 overall, 68.6 in run blocking and 67.6 in pass blocking.

With this performance, the Elks' season-long unit grade has increased to 71.8, the top mark in the CFL. However, I still find it difficult to justify moving them up higher than three due to the discrepancy between their run-blocking grades (77.4) and pass-blocking grades (59.5) in such a pass-heavy league.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Jordan Murray

It was a solid week for the Tiger-Cats as they continued their late-season push for the playoffs. The Tiger-Cats’ offensive line earned grades of 69.2 overall, 74.0 in run blocking and 61.7 in pass blocking in an overtime win over the Lions.

Each guard for the Tiger-Cats starred in one facet of the game. Brandon Revenberg was a top-eight pass protector in Week 17, finishing with a 78.7 overall grade and zero pressures allowed. Meanwhile, Coulter Woodmansey was the second highest-graded run-blocker of Week 17, earning a 79.5 mark in that department.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No Change)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

It was a solid week for the Blue Bombers in a dominant win where they clinched a playoff spot for the eighth straight season. The Bombers' offensive line earned grades of 66.6 overall, 66.3 in run blocking and 61.6 in pass blocking.

Chris Kolankowski starred this week for the Blue Bombers’ offensive line; he was the highest-graded offensive lineman in the CFL who completed a full game. Across his 51 snaps, Kolankowski earned grades of 73.4 overall, including 71.8 in run blocking and 65.2 in pass blocking.

6. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Noah Zerr

C Logan Ferland

RG Jacob Brammer

RT Trevon Tate

Saskatchewan fell back to earth a bit after its stellar week before. The Roughriders’ run blocking remained positive, finishing with a 65.3 run-blocking grade. However, their pass blocking could not keep up to the high level, falling to a 56.5 pass-locking grade this past week.

Trevon Tate continued his excellent play, building on his previous elite week. He did not perform to that level again, but he was the top-graded Roughriders offensive lineman once more this week. Tate’s 71.0 overall grade with marks of 74.2 in run blocking and 60.3 in pass blocking made him a top-five lineman in the CFL this week.

7. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Zack Williams

C Sean McEwen

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Joshua Coker

The Stampeders remain at No. 7 after being on a bye in Week 17.

8. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT Jacob Ruby

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Eric Starczala

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zack Pelehos

Ottawa graded out at 69.0 overall this past week against the Roughriders, its second-highest single-game grade this season, which was driven by a 76.2 unit run-blocking grade, the highest mark in the CFL. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to see the Redblacks climb the rankings, due mainly to their negative effort in pass protection (58.2 pass-blocking grade).

Zack Pelehos returned this week and was elite in the run game, finishing with a 90.4 run-blocking grade.

Again, despite the chaos around him, star left guard Drew Desjarlais returned to his stellar pass-blocking form. Desjarlais was the top-graded pass protector of Week 17, finishing with an 86.7 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed across 39 snaps.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Chris Schleuger

LG Tyler Packer

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

British Columbia was able to string together three straight positively graded games for the first time this season. The Lions’ offensive line earned grades of 60.2 overall, 56.7 in run blocking and 61.4 in pass blocking.

Right guard Sukh Chungh had a stellar week in pass protection against a fearsome Tiger-Cats defensive interior. Chungh earned an 80.7 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed across 41 snaps.