CFL Week 14 Offensive Line Rankings: Argonauts keep a strong grip on the No. 1 spot

• Argonauts stick at No. 1 once more: The Argonauts' 75.7 unit pass-blocking grade last week against Ottawa was the team's highest single-week mark.

• Saskatchewan tumbles to No. 8: The injury bug has hurt the Roughriders' offensive line this season, and it caught up to them last week. The Roughriders have had 12 different offensive linemen play snaps this season. They have had to play six different right tackles.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Week 14 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 14 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Dylan Giffen

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Dejon Allen

• Toronto retains the top spot after another excellent performance. The Argonauts' 75.7 unit pass-blocking grade last week against Ottawa was the team's highest single-week mark. Across 63 pass plays, this unit allowed only a 17.5% pressure rate.

• All-star left guard Ryan Hunter was absent from the team this week for personal reasons. In his stead, Dylan Giffen got his first start of the season. Giffen performed well in pass protection, earning a 72.7 pass-blocking grade, with one pressure allowed across 63 snaps and one penalty.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Jesse Gibbon

RT Josh Donovan

• Pier-Olivier Lestage returned to his usual spot this week after a one-week absence. Despite the return of one of the top offensive linemen in the CFL, Montreal struggled by its standards. The Alouettes ranked as the seventh-best group this week, earning a 61.1 PFF overall grade.

• Montreal has failed to find its pass-blocking form from earlier in the season. For the first five weeks of the season, the Alouettes' unit pass-blocking grade was an outstanding 83.8, but from Week 6 on, it is 62.8.

3. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Eric Starczala

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zack Pelehos

• Unfortunately for Ottawa, Zach Pelehos went down with an apparent leg injury. It is unfortunate timing for the third-year tackle, as he had been coming off the best two-game stretch in his career, grading above 70.0 in back-to-back starts.

• All-star left guard Drew Desjarlais shined again in pass protection this week, earning an 81.5 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed. Desjarlais has been in for 114 pass-blocking snaps across the past three weeks and allowed only one pressure for an outstanding 85.1 PFF grade and a 0.9% pressure rate.

4. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

• The Elks are a frustrating evaluation. They are the most lethal run-blocking group in the CFL, with their 74.8 unit run-blocking grade ranking three grading points higher than the second-place Argonauts, and they earned an 80.8 unit run-blocking grade this past week. But in a league with a 70-30 pass-run split, their seventh-ranked 58.7 unit pass-blocking grade — 26.5 this past week — holds them back from climbing the ranks.

• Martez Ivey starred once again. A week after earning an 80.0-plus pFF pass-blocking grade, he was the highest-graded offensive lineman of Week 14. Ivey earned an 83.1 PFF overall grade and a stellar 84.9 PFF run-blocking grade with four devastating pancake blocks.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No Change)

LT Kendall Randolph

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Patrick Neufeld

RT Eric Lofton

• Future CFL Hall of Famer Stanley Bryant missed his second consecutive game for the first time in the PFF CFL era. Bryant had previously lined up at left tackle for 95% of Winnipeg's offensive snaps since 2022.

• Kendall Randolph had his best game at his new position, with only 14 snaps played at left tackle at Alabama and no professional snaps before this stretch. Randolph ranked as the second-highest-graded left tackle in Week 14 (72.0 PFF overall grade).

• All-star right guard Patrick Neufeld returned to the lineup this past week, bringing much-needed stability to the group. In the two weeks since Randolph kicked out to left tackle, the Winnipeg right guard had earned a 45.5 pass-blocking grade. In this game, Neufeld earned an 85.9 pass-blocking grade — the top mark of any offensive lineman in Week 14.

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Up 1)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Jordan Murray

• Despite being on a bye, the Tiger-Cats moved up one spot due to poor play from Saskatchewan.

7. Calgary Stampeders (Up 1)

LT Eric Smith

LG Kyle Saxelid

C Sean McEwen

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Joshua Coker

• Calgary earned a 65.8 overall grade in Week 14, their second-highest mark of the season and their highest since Week 1. The Stampeders' 66.4 unit run-blocking grade ended a streak of four consecutive sub-60.0 unit run-blocking grades.

• Center Sean McEwen (72.0) and right guard Christy Nkanu (71.4) led this unit along the ground, finishing with run-blocking grades above 70.0 and an identical 23.8% impact run-block percentage.

8. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Down 2)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Noah Zerr

C Logan Ferland

RG Nick Jones

RT Trevon Tate

• The injury bug has hurt the Roughriders' offensive line this season, and it caught up to them last week. The Roughriders have had 12 different offensive linemen play snaps this season. They have had to play six different right tackles.

• The Saskatchewan offensive line earned a sub-60.0 PFF grade in all three categories last week. They finished with a 52.6 overall mark, a 48.7 run-blocking mark and a 51.0 pass-blocking mark.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT David Knevel

LG Kory Woodruff

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• British Columbia made two major changes to the left side of its offensive line, and it paid off. The Lions earned positive grades in all three categories after two weeks without 60.0-plus unit grades. They finished with a 63.7 overall grade, a 61.9 run-blocking grade and a 62.0 pass-blocking grade.

• Rookie left guard Kory Woodruff made his first professional start and was outstanding. He earned a 69.2 PFF overall grade, an 84.5 pass-blocking grade and a 66.2 run-blocking grade. His 84.3 pass-blocking grade was the second-highest mark among all offensive linemen in Week 14.