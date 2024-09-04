CFL Week 13 Offensive Line Rankings: Redblacks climb two spots

• Redblacks soar into the top three: Ottawa climbs two places after Zack Pelehos and Drew Desjarlais starred in Week 13.

• Winnipeg's descent continues: The Blue Bombers are down to No. 5 as the unit reels without star left tackle Stanley Bryant.

Week 13 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 13 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Dejon Allen

• Toronto bounced back in Week 13 and finished with 60.0-plus PFF grades in all three categories. The unit's 69.8 pass-blocking grade was the second-highest mark in the CFL in Week 13.

• Dejon Allen was the top pass-protecting offensive tackle this past week. He finished with an 82.0 grade and zero pressures allowed across 35 snaps. Cage (73.4) and Nicastro (72.6) also earned 70.0-plus pass-blocking grades.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Donny Ventrelli

C Justin Lawrence

RG Jesse Gibbon

RT Josh Donovan

• The Alouettes remain at No. 2 after a bye in Week 13.

3. Ottawa Redblacks (Up 2)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Eric Starczala

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zack Pelehos

• In what must have been a typo on the CFL transaction website, Bladek was activated after one game instead of six. But this is great news for Ottawa, which climbs back up the rankings this week.

• The star on the offensive line for the Redblacks this week was Zach Pelehos. He finished as the third-highest-graded offensive lineman in Week 13, with a 74.0 overall grade, a 72.3 run-blocking grade and a 74.4 pass-blocking grade.

• Drew Desjarlais was clinical in pass protection this week. He was the second-highest-graded offensive lineman (86.4) and allowed zero pressures on 37 snaps.

4. Edmonton Elks (Down 1)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

• Edmonton regressed in Week 13 against the Stampeders. Each grading category fell by more than 10 points, headlined by the group's pass-blocking grade dropping to 53.7.

• Martez Ivey continues to star for this offensive group and demonstrate his lockdown pass-blocking skills. On 37 snaps, Ivey earned an 82.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and surrendered zero pressures.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT Kendall Randolph

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Asotui Eli

RT Eric Lofton

• Without star left tackle Stanley Bryant again this week, the Blue Bombers continued to struggle. Winnipeg's offensive line earned the lowest grade of the week (56.2).

• While their pass-blocking grade wasn’t last, finishing with a 47.4 mark and a 42.3% pressure rate allowed (the highest mark for the Bombers this season) is not a good showing.

6. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Up 1)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Noah Zerr

C Logan Ferland

RG Micah Johnson (starting DI)

RT Trevon Tate

• In what has already been an injury-plagued season for the Roughriders offensive line, they lost another two starters this week. Peter Godber and Zack Fry both got injured and could not finish the game. Star interior defender Micah Johnson played right guard to finish this game.

• Despite that, the Roughriders earned the highest unit grade of the week. They finished with a 68.1 overall grade and were stellar in pass protection, finishing with a 72.7 pass-blocking grade.

• Logan Ferland and Trevor Reid were anchors for the group. Ferland finished as the top-graded pass protector in the CFL (86.9), and Reid was also stellar (73.8).

7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Down 1)

LT Brendan Bordner

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Jordan Murray

• The Tiger-Cats experienced a tale of two extremes in Week 13. Hamilton was dominant in the run game, posting a league-high 81.2 group run-blocking grade. Right guard Coulter Woodmansey was the top-graded offensive lineman of the week, with 78.6 overall, 83.0 run-blocking and 75.9 pass-blocking grades.

• As for the other side of the coin, Hamilton was putrid in pass protection. The unit earned a 33.0 pass-blocking grade with 13 pressures allowed across 36 snaps. It marks their lowest pass-blocking grade of the season, and their 36.1% pressure rate allowed is also their highest clip this season.

8. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT Eric Smith

LG Kyle Saxelid

C Sean McEwen

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Joshua Coker

• The Stampeders had another average week along the offensive line, but with three new starters slotting in, they can take that as a positive. Calgary earned a 60.8 PFF overall grade, a 55.8 run-blocking grade and a 61.7 pass-blocking grade.

• Joshua Coker once again showed up in pass protection and continues to be one of the best pass-blockers in the CFL. He recorded a 78.0 pass-blocking grade and zero pressures allowed on 43 snaps.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT David Knevel

LG Tyler Packer

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• The Lions once again failed to positively impact any area of the game. This unit finished with a 59.7 PFF overall grade, a 58.9 run-blocking grade and a 55.2 pass-blocking grade.

• To make things worse for the Lions' offensive line, star left tackle Jarell Broxton went down with an apparent leg injury after three plays and did not return.