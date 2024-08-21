CFL Week 11 Offensive Line Rankings: Winnipeg moves into the top three

• The Blue Bombers climb three spots after Week 11: Since Week 9, Winnipeg ranks in the top two in PFF overall grade (73.7), run-blocking grade (73.5) and pass-blocking grade (76.3).

• Toronto holds on to No. 1 after bye week: The Argonauts have a firm grasp on the top slot.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Week 11 of the 2024 CFL season is in the books.

These post-Week 11 lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted in red are those with a season-long PFF grade below 60.0.

1. Toronto Argonauts (No Change)

LT Isiah Cage

LG Ryan Hunter

C Peter Nicastro

RG Anthony Vandal

RT Dejon Allen

• The Argonauts remain at No. 1 after a bye in Week 11.

2. Montreal Alouettes (No Change)

LT Nick Callender

LG Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Justin Lawrence

RG Philippe Gagnon

RT Josh Donovan

• It was a tough week for the Alouettes' offensive line against the Roughriders. The unit allowed 19 total pressures for a pressure rate of 50.0% and a 51.3 pass-blocking grade, Montreal's lowest mark this season.

• Left tackle Nick Callender struggled mighty in pass protection this week. Entering Week 11, Nick Callender was the second-highest-graded pass-blocking offensive tackle in the CFL since 2022 (77.3). This week against the Roughriders, he struggled to a 34.0 grade with eight pressures allowed and a 21.1% pressure rate.

3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Up 3)

LT Stanley Bryant

LG Liam Dobson

C Chris Kolankowski

RG Kendall Randolph

RT Eric Lofton

• Since Week 9’s 25-0 defeat to the BC Lions, the Blue Bombers' offensive line has found the form that helped it finish as the top-ranked group last season. In that span, Winnipeg ranks in the top two in PFF overall grade (73.7), run-blocking grade (73.5) and pass-blocking grade (76.3). Their pressure rate allowed has gone from 31.1% in Weeks 1-8 to 11.3% since Week 9.

• The interior — Dobson (84.3), Randolph (84.3) and Kolankowski (69.5) — did not allow one pressure across 33 snaps and lost only one pass-blocking rep.

• Sixth-man Asotui Eli was also stellar in his role in Week 11. He was a jumbo tight end on 24 snaps, 17 of which were run plays, and earned an 81.5 run-blocking grade with a 30% impact-block rate and a 0% defeated block rate.

4. Edmonton Elks (Down 1)

LT Martez Ivey

LG David Focault

C Mark Korte

RG Shane Richards

RT Brett Boyko

• Despite how it might look after a 47-22 win and 122 rushing yards, Edmonton's run blocking could have been better. The group boasted a 71.5 unit run-blocking grade coming into Week 11 but posted just a 52.5 run-blocking grade and created 1.4 yards before contact this week. The Elks' running backs earned 74.6% of the 122 rushing yards after contact.

• Martez Ivey had an excellent week in pass protection. He earned a 79.3 PFF pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed, and he lost only rep across 25 snaps.

5. Ottawa Redblacks (No Change)

LT Dino Boyd

LG Drew Desjarlais

C Eric Starczala

RG Dariusz Bladek

RT Zack Pelehos

• Eric Starczala got his first career CFL start in Week 11 and performed well. Starczala earned grades of 67.9 overall, 67.1 in run blocking and 65.9 in pass blocking. He was the top-graded center overal this week.

• Ottawa racked up a week-high 145 rushing yards, of which 52.4% came before contact for a stellar 4.8 yards-before-contact average. Ottawa was also the top-graded run-blocking group (69.4).

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Down 2)

LT Jordan Murray

LG Brandon Revenberg

C David Beard

RG Coulter Woodmansey

RT Quinton Barrow

• Hamilton’s tackles combined for a 45.0 pass-blocking grade with six pressures allowed and 10 other pass-blocking losses in Week 11.

• Barrow (65.1) and Revenberg (66.8) put together solid run-blocking performances. Both had zero losing reps and finished with 65.0-plus run-blocking grades.

7. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No Change)

LT Trevor Reid

LG Zack Fry

C Peter Godber

RG Nick Jones

RT Logan Ferland

• Logan Ferland continues to be a star for the Roughriders' offensive line. He started at right tackle for the first time this season and was excellent in pass protection. He earned a 79.9 pass-blocking grade with zero pressures allowed across 39 snaps.

• Rookie left tackle Trevor Reid is a menace in the run game when he plays against the Alouettes. In the two games against the top team in the CFL, Reid has earned an 80.7 run-blocking grade. This week, he earned a 73.9 run-blocking grade with a 26.3% impact-block rate.

8. Calgary Stampeders (No Change)

LT D’Antne Demery

LG Bryce Bell

C Rodeem Brown

RG Christy Nkanu

RT Joshua Coker

• Both of Calgary's potential All-Star tackles were back for the first time since Week 6, which coincided with a jump in unit pass-blocking grade. Between Weeks 7-10, Calgary's offensive line failed to achieve a pass-blocking grade above 65.0, with three weeks ending below 60.0. With both star pass-blocking tackles back, Calgary earned a 78.2 unit grade.

• While both tackles, Coker (69.9) and Demery (74.8), were solid in pass protection, left guard Bryce Bell was stellar. Bell earned an 86.6 mark with zero pressures allowed across 33 snaps, the top mark in the CFL this week.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT Jarell Broxton

LG Tyler Packer

C Michael Couture

RG Sukh Chungh

RT Kent Perkins

• Jarell Broxton had a fantastic Week 11. He finished as the top-graded pass-protecting tackle (83.1) across 36 snaps with only one pass-block rep loss.

• This was far and away Britsh Columbia’s top pass-blocking week along the offensive line. This unit earned a 76.1 pass-blocking grade, allowing only five total pressures for a 13.9% pressure rate.