2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Ohio State Buckeyes

As we gear up for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, we’ll provide an in-depth breakdown of each contender, recapping their journey to this point and highlighting what makes them tick.

From their biggest strengths and glaring weaknesses to the path they’ll need to navigate to claim a national championship, we’ll give you everything you need to know to get ready for this new format.

Record: 10-2

First Playoff Opponent: Tennessee

Season Summary

Despite a midseason loss to now top-ranked Oregon, the Buckeyes were well on their way to achieving all of their goals this season. A shocking loss to Michigan curtailed their Big Ten title hopes and left them grasping for answers as they became a surefire at-large playoff team. Perhaps no team is under more pressure to win than Ohio State among the final 12.





