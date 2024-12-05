2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 14

• Jerry Jeudy goes beserk in his return to Denver: The ex-Bronco recorded nine catches for 235 yards and a league-high 88.9 PFF receiving grade.

• Mike Evans is returning to form: The Buccaneers veteran secured his first 100-yard game of the season against the Panthers in Week 13.

Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards against Jacksonville. He moved the chains five chains, and recorded three catches of 15-plus yards, including a 40-yard gain late in the first quarter.

Collins now has 832 yards receiving (9th) with 12 catches of 20 or more yards. He leads all receivers in grading against zone coverage (91.7), catching 34 of 46 targets for 571 yards (5th). Against zone, he’s gained 24 first downs, forced six missed tackles and leads all receivers in yards per route run (3.46).

Brown dominated the second quarter against Baltimore with five catches for 66 yards. He recorded four catches of 10-plus yards, forced a missed tackle and generated a passer rating of 112.5 when targeted.

Brown has accumulated 44 catches for 793 yards, and is tied for fifth in catches of 15-plus yards (24). He’s recorded at least five catches in all but one game this season, and ranks top-10 in adjusted target rate (36.1) and passer rating when targeted (129.3).