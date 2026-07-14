The highest-graded seasons by NFL position in PFF history

The 49ers have recently starred with two of the best ever: George Kittle and Trent Williams have compiled the highest-graded tight end and tackle seasons in the PFF era.

Vontae Davis was magical in 2014: The Colts cornerback earned at least a 91.1 grade in both coverage and run defense while establishing PFF history.

Puka Nacua made history in 2025: Although Nacua fell short of any trophies, he reset the single-season record for overall PFF grade by a wide receiver.

From hotly debated offseason rankings to games themselves, stars drive NFL discourse. Indeed, marveling at players’ unstoppable performances over the regular season and playoffs is what breathes life into pro football action.

In 2025, that included the likes of Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who all earned hardware for their campaigns. Although individual trophies often celebrate the best performances in any given year, it’s tougher to contextualize the foremost season of a larger sample size spanning multiple seasons.

That’s where PFF data and other advanced metrics can come into play. With the 2025 season marking the 20th year of PFF charting, players’ efficacies can be evaluated at a deeper and more consistent level.

Below is the highest-graded individual season at every conventional position since 2006.

Note: A player had to play a qualifying number of snaps in the given season in order to be eligible for this list.

Given that Rodgers’ 2020 campaign is regarded as one of the best by a quarterback in league history, it isn’t a shock to see him claim the top spot. In that season, the league MVP tossed 49 big-time throws to only 15 turnover-worthy plays — ranking top three in both rate categories. Rodgers’ 81.2% adjusted completion percentage is also the highest since 2019.

Not far behind were Lamar Jackson in 2024 and Tom Brady in 2016, two remarkable campaigns that culminated in a 94.9 overall grade. Brady followed suit a year later with a 94.2 mark in 2017. Meanwhile, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees also reached a 94.0 in 2007 and 2018, respectively.

Henry has carved out a Hall of Fame career, and this is another ledger to add his to his stacked resume. His first season in Baltimore was a legendary one, leading the NFL with a 93.5 PFF rushing grade. Although Saquon Barkley was neck-and-neck for much of the season, Henry eclipsed Barkley in missed tackles forced (87 vs. 80), yards after contact per attempt (3.60 vs. 3.32) and explosive run rate (14.4% vs. 12.6%).

Interestingly, Barkley actually didn’t provide the second-highest-graded season that year alone. That belongs to Bijan Robinson, who produced a 92.8 mark — partially due to his 82.2 PFF receiving grade. Other standouts included Adrian Peterson’s 92.4 grade during his MVP season in 2012, plus Kenneth Walker III’s 91.4 during the Seahawks’ title run last year.

Although Nacua didn’t win Offensive Player of the Year, he had just as good of an (if not a better) argument as Smith-Njigba. His 96.2 PFF receiving grade led the NFL, powered by a monstrous 3.57 yards per route run. The well-rounded Nacua incorporates almost every tool in his kit, including contested catches — of which he caught 63.8% in 2025 to rank third — as well as ability after the catch, forcing a league-high 29 missed tackles.

The last decade has also featured a myriad of other incredible personal receiver seasons, including Julio Jones (93.5) in 2016, Tyreek Hill (93.4) in 2023 and Cooper Kupp (93.0) in 2021. Interestingly enough, some of the best wideouts in pro football history didn’t fare as well in this era. Calvin Johnson maxed out at a 91.2 grade in 2011, while Randy Moss and Terrell Owens never surpassed an 87.2 during their short stints in 2006 or later.

The race between Kittle and Travis Kelce wasn’t separated by much, but Kittle’s 2019 season edged out Kelce’s 93.8 mark in 2020. Kittle’s third pro campaign featured an astounding 94.3 PFF receiving grade — the best for any skill-position player that year — along with 2.87 yards per route run and a miniscule 2.1% drop rate.

Kittle and Kelce combine for four of the eight highest-graded tight end seasons ever, and Rob Gronkowski is also worth obvious mention. His 92.9 grade in 2011 ranks third, and he also accomplished a 91.3 in both 2014 and 2015. Others inching close were Jason Witten (91.6) in 2007 as well as Mark Andrews (91.5) in 2021.

Williams has ranked among the NFL’s best tackles for a long stretch, and his time in San Francisco has been particularly special to watch. His second year with the 49ers resulted in the best single-season grade for a tackle ever, powered by a record 97.7 PFF run-blocking grade. On top of that, Williams permitted only one sack across 591 pass-blocking snaps.

Recent seasons have seen attempts to thwart Williams: Jordan Mailata (95.2) and Penei Sewell (95.1) have produced the second- and third-best tackle seasons ever over the last two years. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Joe Thomas earned a 92.9 grade in 2009, and Williams also dominated with a 92.7 in Washington during 2016.

The list’s first tie features two NFC guards who pulled off the exact same grade nine years apart. Lindstrom guided the 2022 Falcons with a 93.1 PFF run-blocking grade, also giving up just nine pressures in the pass game. Meanwhile, Mathis’ peak of a dominant seven-year run came in 2013 with the Eagles, accruing a 94.8 run-blocking grade and an 82.0 PFF pass-blocking mark.

Guard may be the first spot to consistently straddle multiple eras. For instance, Logan Mankins’ 2008 season reached a 94.2 grade, the third-best in PFF history. But in the last four years, Joel Bitonio (93.6) and Lindstrom (93.5) haven’t proven far off. The same is evidenced with Zack Martin and Shawn Andrews, who both played to a 93.4 but 15 years apart.

Although he retired only three years ago, Kelce is on the short list of the game’s greatest centers ever. The six-time first-team All-Pro reached his zenith in 2017 with a 94.1 grade, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Kelce’s 94.8 PFF run-blocking grade is a record at the position, and his 1,281 snaps were also the most that season.

Nick Mangold enjoyed a similarly sensational run with the Jets in 2008 and 2009, compiling at least a 93.4 grade across both years for the most dominant offensive line in PFF history. The Texans’ Cris Meyers was quietly great for much of his career, with his capstone coming as a 92.7 in 2011. Recently, Chiefs stud Creed Humphrey has staked his claim as the league’s best, including with a 92.4 grade in 2024.

Considering the enormous scope of Garrett’s dominance, it wouldn’t have felt right if he didn’t lead this list. Despite earning at least a 92.0 overall grade in five straight seasons, Garrett’s best came in 2023 with a record 94.7 PFF pass-rush grade, 89 pressures and an unprecedented 27.3% pass-rush win rate. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year also notched one of the best years ever with a 92.7 grade in a record-shattering 2025.

Robert Quinn was unblockable for the Rams in 2013, compiling a 93.6 overall grade alongside 91 pressures. Both Will Anderson Jr. and Von Miller came in third with a 93.4 in 2025 and 2012, respectively. Additionally, Khalil Mack mustered a 92.5 grade in 2016 and 2020 with the Raiders and Bears.

To denote that Donald is responsible for the best interior defender season in PFF history is really a disservice. In fact, he’s responsible for six of the eight highest-graded years at his position over the last two decades. That doesn’t even feel plausible, but Donald continues to defy conventional wisdom.

Highest-graded interior defender seasons in PFF history (2006-25) Player Team Season Overall PFF Grade Pressures Aaron Donald Rams 2018 94.8 113 Aaron Donald Rams 2017 94.4 102 Aaron Donald Rams 2020 94.2 105 Geno Atkins Bengals 2012 93.9 82 Aaron Donald Rams 2019 93.6 80 Aaron Donald Rams 2021 93.5 109 J.J. Watt Texans 2013 93.2 85 Aaron Donald Rams 2015 92.9 79

With Donald in his own stratosphere, only a select few have even really come close. That includes Dexter Lawrence, who secured a 92.9 overall grade in 2023. Watt’s 92.7 in 2014 — when he collected an astounding 119 pressures — is also in the vicinity, as is Fletcher Cox’s 2018 season at a 92.3.

Across one of the most decorated careers ever at linebacker, Kuechly has a bevy of elite seasons to pick. But none stands brighter than his 2015, when he generated a record 93.2 PFF coverage grade while adding an 88.2 PFF run-defense mark and only a 4.7% missed tackle rate. That work helped form the best linebacker unit in the PFF era next to Thomas Davis Sr.

Bobby Wagner was responsible for the second- and third-ranked years with a 91.4 and 91.7 from 2017-18 in Seattle. For further context into just how great Kuechly’s 2015 was, consider that legends Ray Lewis, Patrick Willis and Fred Warner have all peaked below a 91.5 in a single season (factoring in playing-time thresholds).

Even in an era of lockdown cornerbacks, an unexpected name rises to the top. Davis’ 2014 season was a notable one: Across 1,022 total snaps, he played to a 92.5 PFF coverage grade, allowing only 41 receptions on a 41.2 passer rating against. Likewise, Davis was a force against the run with a 91.1 PFF run-defense grade.

Undisputed greats at the cornerback position came close to Davis but couldn’t surpass his mark. Richard Sherman topped out at a 92.3 in 2012, the same year Charles Tillman accrued a 92.2 grade. Likewise, Darrelle Revis posted a 92.0 grade in 2009, and Charles Woodson didn’t lag much with a 91.7 that season. Other highlights include Asante Samuel‘s 93.2 in 2006, Chris Harris Jr.’s 92.0 in 2014 and Antoine Winfield’s 91.9 mark in 2008.

Not many would’ve anticipated these two players sitting atop the safety perch, but their efforts were outstanding. In 2012 and 2018, Byrd and Jackson each tied the PFF record at safety with a 94.7 PFF coverage grade. For good measure, Byrd missed just 5.1% of tackle attempts that season, while Jackson added a 5.1% run stop rate that ranked in the 91st percentile.

A multitude of standouts in this period constituted the other best years — including Eric Weddle’s 92.2 grade in 2012 as well as Ed Reed and Harrison Smith earning a 91.8 in 2009 and 2017, respectively. As for Troy Polamalu, his best year by overall grade came in 2008 at a 90.8.

Aubrey’s ability to consistently convert kicks from unmatched distances render him the NFL’s best kicker, and that honor includes owning the highest single-season PFF kicking grade ever. In 2024, the Cowboys star wowed the sport by converting 40-of-47 attempts, including going 14-of-17 on kicks of 50 or more yards and making a 65-yarder. Aubrey also didn’t miss any of his 30 extra points.

With PFF field goal and extra point data only spanning 2013-25, the sample is a bit smaller — but considering that kickers are better than ever, perhaps it isn’t stunning to see more recent seasons better-represented. Aubrey also holds the second-best year with a 94.0 in 2025, while Justin Tucker produced two tremendous campaigns via 93.3 and 92.9 marks in 2021 and 2016.

Although 2025 second-team All-Pro Dickson didn’t receive any recognition for his prior season, it was even more tremendous. The Seahawks punter recorded a record 93.7 PFF punting grade by averaging 4.53 seconds of hangtime, 43.3 net yards per attempt and 33 punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

The Raiders’ A.J. Cole came very close that same season with a 93.5 grade, while the esteemed Johnny Hekker finished in third with a 92.1 mark in 2014. Elsewhere, Pat McAfee shined with a 91.9 grade in 2015, while Thomas Morstead compiled a 91.5 in 2017. The Jets’ Austin McNamara also registered a strong 90.3 grade last fall.