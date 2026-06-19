Ranking the highest-graded position groups in PFF history

Two legends help create a tie at quarterback: The 2020 Packers and 2024 Ravens both secured a 95.1 overall PFF grade thanks to Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson‘s performances.

The 2015 Panthers were unmatched at linebacker: Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis both earned top-four PFF coverages grades, helping fuel Carolina's Super Bowl appearance.

The 2018 Bears finish as the top secondary: Chicago edged the Legion of Boom Seahawks courtesy of a stable of elite coverage defenders, including Eddie Jackson.

At this point in the offseason, belief is the league-wide mantra. Nearly every team and fan earnestly thinks that its 53-man roster, if not individual units, can go head-to-head with any competitor in any game. Kool-Aid gallons continue to runneth over, and for good reason.

However, certain position groups stand above the rest when it comes to fundamental talent, resume and well-rounded acumen. That’s true for both the 2026 campaign as well as in NFL history.

In conjunction with PFF’s look back at the highest-graded players in team history, this article will take a trip down memory lane to examine the best single-season position groups by overall PFF grade over the last 20 years — when PFF data was first made accessible. This roster would be a very strong entry into the best hypothetical team of the last two decades, one that could easily go undefeated.

Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson are two of the most talented quarterbacks to ever step foot on an NFL field, and their abilities translated to two of the best quarterback rooms — if not seasons — ever. Rodgers was named league MVP in 2020 with a 95.2 overall grade, 94.7 PFF passing mark and 49 big-time throws compared to 15 turnover-worthy plays. Meanwhile, Jackson was likely snubbed of the same prize four years later with his 95.3 overall grade, including 89.3 or better in both passing and rushing.

It was a bit surprising not to see a Tom Brady-led Patriots room feature here, including his remarkable 2016 campaign. But that season saw New England’s gunslingers finish with a 93.2 mark, in part because Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett started the first four games while Brady was suspended.

Led by star Bijan Robinson, the Falcons produced the best collective running back grade in PFF history. Robinson’s 92.8 grade naturally steals the show, but what shouldn’t go unnoticed is the efforts of backup Tyler Allgeier. Across 142 carries, Allgeier ran to an 84.1 PFF rushing grade, which ranked 11th among qualifiers. The pair combined to break 107 total tackles.

Other recent seasons have yielded elite years for running backs, including the Derrick Henry-led Ravens in 2024 and the Super Bowl champion Seahawks in 2025 behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The 2013 Saints were also monstrous, securing a 91.2 grade with Mark Ingram II, Pierre Thomas and Khiry Robinson.

Bijan Robinson‘s Career PFF Wins Above Replacement

Wide Receiver: Atlanta Falcons, 2016 (92.4)

The Falcons’ 2016 offense continues to be remembered for several reasons, and its receiving corps was especially outstanding. Future Hall of Famer Julio Jones was unstoppable with a 93.4 PFF receiving mark, while complements Taylor Gabriel (85.9) and Mohamed Sanu (76.8) also contributed to Matt Ryan’s MVP season.

The 2025 Rams weren’t far off, with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams combining for a 91.5 overall grade last fall. Other teams in the vicinity were the 2006 Bengals and 2013 Bears, who each featured dynamic duos. Although the 2006 Colts fielded both Marvin Harrison Sr. and Reggie Wayne, their mark sat at an 87.1, as the two were the only Indianapolis receivers sitting above a 57.0 receiving grade.

Anecdotally, the 2011 Patriots are immortalized for having an unparalleled duo at tight end, and the data backs that up. That season, both Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez earned at least an 82.3 overall PFF grade — finishing first and eighth, respectively. The pair helped form one of the best teams to not win a Super Bowl in modern history.

The 2020 Chiefs and 2019 49ers were within shouting distance thanks to the heroics of Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Meanwhile, the 2010 Cowboys boasted Jason Witten and Martellus Bennett, both of whom registered no worse than a 79.5 overall grade.

The Jets probably weren’t the initial guess here, but looking back at their roster helps explain their two-year stretch of trench dominance. Four of New York’s five starting offensive linemen — Nick Mangold, Damien Woody, D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Brandon Moore — all played to a 90.9-plus overall grade. Meanwhile, Hall of Fame inductee Alan Faneca was the “worst” of the contingent with a 79.0. The unit also benefitted from only utilizing only those five starters all year.

The Cowboys enjoyed a remarkable string of offensive line synchrony, riding Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick to an 89.4 grade or better from 2013-15. The 2013 Eagles and 2009 Patriots were commendable as well with 93.4 and 92.0 marks, respectively.

The NFL has witnessed a slew of ferocious and deep defensive lines in the last 20 years, but the 2019 Steelers stand alone. All-Pros T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward provided typical star power, but the group also saw Bud Dupree and Javon Hargrave generate 49 or more pressures. Even Stephon Tuitt was phenomenal on the interior prior to injury, recording an 89.1 overall PFF grade on 278 snaps.

Any kind of defensive line list wouldn’t be complete without the Aaron Donald Rams, who check in at second with a 90.5 during their 2021 Super Bowl campaign. Moreover, both the Eagles and Bears feasted to a 90.4 grade in 2018, and the legendary 2015 Broncos secured a 90.0 with Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and Derek Wolfe wreaking havoc.

The 2015 Panthers were loaded almost everywhere, but linebacker was their particular forte. Luke Kuechly’s 93.6 overall PFF grade was the best among his peers by over three grading points, resembling the prime of his Canton-clad career. Next to him, Thomas Davis Sr. secured an 80.0 mark with an 89.3 PFF coverage grade, which placed fourth at the position.

Plaudits are in order for the 49ers, whose linebackers led the league in overall grade for seven straight seasons from 2007-13. Possessing all of Patrick Willis, Navarro Bowman and Takeo Spikes in a single room is tough to match anywhere. The 2024 Eagles were also high up with a 90.9 mark, with breakout star Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean catalyzing the team’s title two years ago.

Secondary: Chicago Bears, 2018 (93.7)

This position group is undoubtedly the biggest shock of all. To unseat the Legion of Boom Seahawks is a remarkable feat, but digging deeper into the 2018 Bears helps explain why. The group led the NFL in defensive EPA per play that season, as all seven secondary members to play 200 or more snaps earned at least a 75.8 overall grade. The unit was paced by Eddie Jackson’s 94.7 PFF coverage grade, which tied the best mark for a safety in PFF history.

Those 2013 Seahawks — with Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas III and Kam Chancellor — narrowly missed first place with a 92.8 overall mark. Other headliners were the champion 2008 Steelers at a 91.7 as well as the 2017 Bills, who notched a 91.1 thanks to Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.