The 10 best NFL player matchups to watch in Week 8

New trade acquisitions go head-to-head on Monday night: Jeffery Simmons and Quenton Nelson restore their AFC South rivalry when they make their new team debuts in Seattle.

Aidan Hutchinson vs. Brian O'Neill: Hutchinson looks to keep up his dominant start against one of the NFL's best pass-blocking tackles.

Talanoa Hufanga faces off with Travis Kelce: The Broncos safety has let up just 22 yards in coverage all year and looks to slow down one of the game's best yards-after-catch weapons.

The NFL delivered tons of dramatic finishes and wild results in Week 7. While the performance of overarching units is always chief, how one player fares against another can also drive results — especially when the two are among the game’s best. Consider Lions tackle Penei Sewell holding Packers edge rusher Lukas Van Ness to zero pressures in Detroit’s crucial victory.

The Week 8 schedule presents several fascinating games, which also include some of the league’s top players competing for four quarters. Here are the 10 best battles to keep an eye on throughout all the action this weekend.

These two All-Pro linemen were traded within two days of each other, heading from the doldrums of the AFC South to the thick of another intense NFC West race. Ironically, their first games with their new teams will come head-to-head on Monday night.

The Bears acquired Simmons in a blockbuster on Thursday, turning fairytale into reality by parting ways with two first-round picks for the star interior defender. His 80.5 PFF pass-rush grade and 14.3% pass-rush win rate are both top-four marks at his position, continuing his typical dominance.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks traded for Nelson to shore up their interior offensive line on Wednesday. The 30-year-old owns the second-highest overall PFF grade (85.7) among qualified guards, including letting up just six pressures and no sacks all season.

Simmons and Nelson have duked it out a bunch as divisional rivals over the past two years, amassing 257 head-to-head matchups. Nelson has had a decisive advantage, letting up only nine pressures and zero sacks over 171 pass-rushing reps against Simmons. Who comes out on top will prove defining in an excellent overall game.

Sunday’s afternoon slate treats us to a potential AFC playoff preview when the Ravens visit the Bills in Buffalo. A sensational quarterback matchup is the top storyline, but don’t overlook Hendrickson vs. Dawkins.

Hendrickson’s inaugural season in Baltimore hasn’t featured his usually scintillating level of play. While he’s racked up 23 pressures, they’ve come on a fairly pedestrian 65.2 PFF pass-rush grade — which would be his lowest since 2019. However, Hendrickson’s 16.9% pass-rush win rate still sits in the 85th percentile.

As usual, Dawkins has been one of the anchors on Buffalo’s elite offense. While his run-blocking has seen an uptick this season, he’s remained strong in pass protection by letting up only 13 pressures over 223 pass-blocking snaps — including two allowed over his past two games.

These two stalwarts have battled a bit over the years, colliding 69 times since 2017. Dawkins has limited Hendrickson to seven pressures over 60 pass-rushing matchups, including winning 87% of reps. If that continues, the Bills may gain the edge over the Ravens in a key tilt.

As it turns out, Simmons vs. Nelson isn’t the only interior defender vs. left guard matchup to pay attention to on Monday night.

Murphy has picked up where he left off last season, proving to be a weekly game-wrecker along Seattle’s formidable front. His 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade and 12.0% pass-rush win rate both rank in the top 12 among qualified interior defenders.

Thuney’s overall grading has dropped a bit from his Protector of the Year campaign, although that’s primarily due to a dip in run-blocking efficacy. In pass protection, Thuney has let up only 14 pressures on 298 pass-blocking snaps. Yet Thuney’s two sacks permitted already far surpass his zero from all of 2025.

A 34-year-old All-Pro against a 24-year-old rising star. It doesn’t get much better than this showdown in Seattle.

The Vikings put the NFL’s last unbeaten record on the line when they travel to Detroit to face the roaring Lions. While most attention will focus on Detroit’s offense against Minnesota’s defense, Hutchinson vs. O’Neill will also be crucial in the trenches.

Hutchinson yet again looks like his unblockable self in 2026. He leads all defensive linemen with a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade and 24.2% pass-rush win rate, with his latter number nearly 4% higher than anyone else in the league.

The Vikings’ offensive line has had some issues along the interior, but O’Neill has spearheaded a plus tackle group. The veteran has permitted just six pressures all season, with his 81.3 PFF pass-blocking grade the sixth-best at his position.

Since Hutchinson entered the league in 2022, few have had answers for him, and that includes O’Neill. Over 41 pass-rushing matchups, Hutchinson owns four pressures, a sack and a 20% pass-rush win rate. If Hutchinson continues producing that kind of pressure, it certainly won’t help a Vikings offense that’s still searching early in the year.

It’s tough to choose just one duel among the Vikings’ stout defense and the Lions’ high-flying offense, but Turner vs. Sewell will be instrumental up front.

Over the course of 2026, Turner has proven that his breakout is no fluke. He’s racked up 36 pressures on a league-leading 21.1% pressure rate, and his 17.6% pass-rush win rate also ties for ninth among qualified edge defenders.

While Sewell had some initial trouble at left tackle, he’s fully back to All-Pro form. The Lions star has let up a minimal two pressures combined over his last four games, including pitching clean sheets in Weeks 5 and 7.

Sewell helped keep Lukas Van Ness off the board last week, while Turner has had trouble with players like Tristan Wirfs this season. Will the tackle proliferate that trend in a major game in the NFC North race?

Not often do tight ends or safeties get included in this list, but Kelce and Hufanga square off on Sunday afternoon in a major clash between All-Pros.

Kelce continues defining Father Time. Even at age 37, he’s produced an 81.0 PFF receiving grade — the fifth-best among qualified tight ends — while adding a positional-best 9.7 yards after the catch per reception.

Hufanga has been excellent in coverage in 2026. His 82.4 PFF coverage mark is the eighth-highest of any secondary player, permitting a league-low 22 yards across 171 coverage snaps. Perhaps most remarkable is that Hufanga has let up only one yard after the catch all year, something that bodes well against Kelce.

Since Hufanga joined the Broncos in 2025, he and Kelce have matched up 14 total times. The Broncos safety has put the future Hall of Famer in check, holding him to just one catch for 21 yards on three targets. If Hufanga turns in an encore, it would help Denver’s odds of prevailing in what should be a very tight game.

Titans-Bengals isn’t as revelatory of a game compared to the rest of the loaded Week 8 schedule, but it still presents this clash between two players at the top of their crafts.

Mafe has given the Bengals exactly what they needed at edge defender with no more Hendrickson. His 88.2 overall PFF grade is the fifth-highest among qualifiers at the position, including an 83.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and 30 pressures generated.

It’s been a steady climb for Latham, who finally looks to be putting the pieces together in Year 3. The former seventh overall pick has allowed a pressure on only 2% of pass-rushing snaps this season, the third-lowest among qualified tackles. Further, Latham has been credited with only one sack.

Mafe has seen snaps at both edge defender alignments but has played nearly 17% more frequently aligned over the right tackle this year. That means plenty of individual wars with Latham are in store.

Bears-Seahawks is so impactful that it’s already featured on this list three times, with this matchup pivoting to the skill positions.

After a slower start to his sophomore campaign, Burden has turned on the jets. He’s procured a 79.1 PFF receiving grade, while his 2.56 yards per route run place in the top 10 among receivers. Further, Burden’s 7.2 yards after the catch per reception rank seventh.

Emmanwori has continued to be a revelation given his unique skillset and alignment versatility, although his overall PFF grade sits at just a 56.0 mark — mainly due to more than doubling his missed tackle rate from 2025. But in the slot, Emmanwori has been exceptional. Among the 35 defensive backs with 60 or more slot-coverage snaps, Emmanwori ranks second in passer rating allowed (52.8) and fourth in yards per snap (0.53).

Burden is coming off his best game of the year, carving up the Patriots for 130 yards and a touchdown on four targets in primetime. The uber athletic Emmanwori will look to slow down the Bears’ top weapon in a war between two second-year standouts.

It may be hard to believe, but first place in the AFC North is on the line in Week 8 when the Browns and Steelers renew their rivalry. The second installment of the 2026 series will feature a rematch between Highsmith and Fano.

On a vaunted Pittsburgh defensive line, Highsmith has been the team’s most consistent pass-rusher. His 15.5% pass-rush win rate places 14th among qualified edge defenders, and his 21 pressures are also a top-20 figure at the position.

Fano has rapidly rounded into form as Cleveland’s first-year left tackle. He’s earned a 76.0 PFF pass-blocking grade — tied for 13th among qualified tackles — while giving up just one sack and hit. Over his last four games, the ninth overall pick has relinquished only five total pressures.

When the Browns beat the Steelers in Week 4, Fano did a strong job against Highsmith, limiting the veteran to one pressure on 21 pass-rushing matchups. Highsmith will look to create more havoc against the 21-year-old.

Falcons-Buccaneers wouldn’t make for a bad national game either, but it’s just another of the several great games in Week 8. More specifically, this rivalry offers a matchup of one of the game’s top receivers against a burgeoning corner.

It may be London’s fifth NFL season, but defenses still have no real answers for him. He’s posted a 90.0 PFF receiving grade and 3.03 yards per route run, metrics that each help him rank as the fifth-most-valuable receiver by PFF Wins Above Replacement.

Parrish showed flashes as a rookie and has now played even more consistently in 2026. His 76.3 PFF coverage grade is the eighth-best among qualified cornerbacks, and his 18% forced incompletion rate sits in the 80th percentile.

With Parrish generally playing in the slot last season, this should mark his first true test against the superstar London. Given Parrish’s proclivity to play bigger than his 5-foot-10 frame, he should be up for the test against the 6-foot-4 London.