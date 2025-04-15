2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft - current
DFS
Betting

Show off your draft skills: Win a PFF+ subscription and exclusive merch

By PFF.com

Do you have what it takes to nail the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Our Mock Draft Mania contest is your shot to show off your general manager skills, flex your draft knowledge and win big.

Post your first-round mock to social media by April 24, 2025, and you could walk away with a free PFF+ annual subscription and exclusive PFF gear.

How to Enter

  1. Build your mock draft using the PFF Mock Draft Simulator.
  2. Download the shareable image of your first-round picks.
  3. Post it on Instagram, X (Twitter) or Facebook using the hashtag #MyPFFMock25.

More On The PFF Mock Draft Simulator

Craft your perfect draft strategy using the most trusted mock draft simulator in football.

The PFF Mock Draft Simulator lets you go full GM mode. Tinker with trades, scroll through scouting reports and shape the future of your favorite franchise.

Draft Smarter: Get 25% Off PFF+

Want an edge in your draft prep…and all season long? Unlock premium data, analysis, and tools with 25% off PFF+ using promo code DRAFT25

Official Contest Rules

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Draft Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.