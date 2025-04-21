PFF is hiring part-time data collection analysts

PFF is looking to add new part-time data collectors to our team ahead of the 2025/26 NFL and NCAA seasons!

This is a great opportunity for football enthusiasts to gain a foothold in the sports data industry while earning competitive compensation.

As a data collector, you'll play a crucial role in delivering player and play-level data to our team and media clients, as well as contributing to PFF’s consumer products.

This is a remote position — no relocation required.

What We’re Looking For

Successful candidates will have:

✅ Passion for football and a strong knowledge of the game.

✅ Understanding of PFF’s work and football data collection.

✅ Strong communication skills (both written and verbal).

✅ Excellent attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.

✅ Great time management skills and a positive work ethic.

✅ Availability to commit multiple hours per week during the football season, especially on weekends.

Requirements to Apply

To be considered for this role, you must:

🔹Be at least 18 years old by July 1, 2025.

🔹Complete the entire application process (see below).

🔹Be available for at least six hours most Saturdays during the college season.

🔹NOT live in any of these countries/continents: Australia, Brazil, Germany or Asia.

Application Process

1️⃣ Application Form

Suitable candidates will receive a link to complete the full application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

2️⃣ PFF Academy Training Program:

A six-week unpaid online training course designed to teach the skills required for this role.

designed to teach the skills required for this role. Self-paced but requires around 10 hours per week.

Weekly assignments with deadlines (no formal class sessions).

Compensation & Benefits

💰 $50-$60 per complete game (varies based on play count).

📈 Additional training opportunities to increase earning potential.

🎟 Free PFF+ subscription after completing training.

💬 Access to PFF’s exclusive Discord community.

🎉 Community activities, Q&A sessions with PFF analysts and staff.

Why Join PFF?

🚀 Pathway to Full-Time Employment

While this role is part-time, EVERY full-time Data Analyst at PFF started as a part-time contractor. New full-time hires are selected exclusively from our part-time staff each year!

🌍 Work from Nearly Anywhere

We welcome applications from individuals worldwide. Our part-time team includes contractors from over 20 countries.

🟢 Equal Opportunity Employer

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, gender identity, marital or veteran status, or any other protected class.

Apply today!

Please click this link to apply