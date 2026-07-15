Puka Nacua claims the No. 1 spot: The Rams star leads the NFL with 3.19 yards per route run since entering the league and earned a position-leading 96.1 PFF grade in 2025.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vaults into the elite tier: After leading the NFL in receiving yards and winning Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba ranks second entering 2026 ahead of established stars Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

Veteran movement reshapes the rankings: A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Evans all changed teams this offseason, while rising stars such as George Pickens, Zay Flowers and Tetairoa McMillan continue climbing the rankings.

After rolling out our quarterback rankings and running back rankings, wide receivers are the focus in the latest installment of PFF’s 2026 NFL preview series.

Wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic and scheme-shaping roles in the modern game. From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play. Using a combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2026 NFL season.

Little was expected of Nacua when he entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2023, but he has quickly developed into one of the best receivers in football. His 3.19 yards per route run since entering the league leads the NFL, while his 4,191 receiving yards rank second over that span behind only Ja'Marr Chase.

Nacua earned a 96.1 PFF grade in 2025, the highest mark among all players regardless of position. He also led all wide receivers in forced missed tackles (25) and contested catches (27) this past season.

Smith-Njigba enjoyed a dream 2025 season with the Seahawks, winning both the Super Bowl and Offensive Player of the Year. His 1,793 receiving yards led the NFL, while his 92.8 PFF grade ranked second among wide receivers. The campaign came one year after his breakout 2024 season, when he ranked 10th in the NFL with 1,130 receiving yards.

Inconsistent quarterback play led to Jefferson posting career lows in PFF grade (80.5), receiving yards (1,048) and receiving touchdowns (2). Still, Jefferson deserves a high placement on this list based on what he has accomplished throughout his career.

Jefferson's 8,480 career receiving yards are the most by any player through his first six NFL seasons. His 93.4 career PFF grade ranks second among wide receivers since 2020. With Kyler Murray now throwing him the football, expect Jefferson to return to his elite form in 2026.

Chase has been nothing short of a superstar since the Bengals selected him in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five NFL seasons, while his 3,120 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns over the past two years both lead the league.

Chase is particularly dangerous with the ball in his hands, leading all players with 1,445 yards after the catch and 47 forced missed tackles since the start of the 2024 season.

St. Brown has been as steady as they come over the past four seasons with the Lions. His 93.6 PFF receiving grade since 2022 ranks second in the NFL behind only Puka Nacua. No receiver has been better at moving the chains, as St. Brown's 285 combined receiving first downs and touchdowns over that span are 16 more than any other wide receiver. The former fourth-round pick's 33 receiving touchdowns over the past three seasons also lead the NFL.

It was a tumultuous final season for Brown with the Eagles, culminating in his trade to the Patriots in June. Even so, Brown posted his sixth 1,000-yard season in seven years. He has proven to be as sure-handed as any receiver in football, dropping just 2.9% of his catchable targets over the past two seasons. Brown will reunite with head coach Mike Vrabel in New England and give Drake Maye a legitimate No. 1 receiver for the first time in his career.

Lamb missed three games in 2025 because of a high ankle sprain and caught just three touchdowns, the fewest of his six-year career. He still deserves a high spot on this list based on what he has accomplished over the past five seasons.

Lamb’s 6,481 receiving yards since 2021 rank third in the NFL behind only Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. His 2,466 yards after the catch rank fourth over that span. Lamb has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in every season of his career except his rookie year.

After two pedestrian seasons to begin his career, Collins has emerged as one of the NFL's top receivers over the past three years. His 3,420 receiving yards during that span rank ninth in the NFL, while his 2.75 yards per route run rank second behind only Puka Nacua. Collins' 93.0 PFF receiving grade since 2023 ranks third in the NFL behind Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Following three solid seasons with the Steelers, Pickens enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first year with the Cowboys. His 1,429 receiving yards ranked third in the NFL, while his 22 contested catches tied for second among wide receivers. Pickens was also dangerous after the catch, ranking third in the NFL with 21 forced missed tackles. He'll look to build on that performance in 2026 while playing on the franchise tag in Dallas.

London is showing why the Falcons selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His 91.4 PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons ranks fifth in the NFL, as do his 16 receiving touchdowns during that span. At 6-foot-4, London is a matchup nightmare, ranking third in the NFL with 35 contested catches over the past two seasons.

Flowers has become the No. 1 receiver Lamar Jackson has long needed. The former Boston College standout enjoyed a career year in 2025, ranking sixth in the NFL with 1,211 receiving yards. He is especially dangerous with the ball in his hands, ranking seventh in the NFL in both yards after the catch (473) and forced missed tackles after the catch (16). It was Flowers' second straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards and an 80.0-plus PFF receiving grade.

Olave missed nine games in 2024 because of multiple concussions but appeared in all but one game in 2025. He showed he is a quality receiver when healthy, ranking seventh in the NFL with 1,163 receiving yards while tying for sixth with nine receiving touchdowns. Olave is at his best finding soft spots in zone coverage, as his 852 receiving yards against zone ranked fifth in the NFL this past season.

He and top-10 pick Jordyn Tyson should form a dynamic young duo in New Orleans if both can stay on the field.

McLaurin's 2025 season was disrupted by injuries, ending his streak of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Even so, he earned a career-high 87.0 PFF receiving grade despite playing just three games with star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Assuming both stay healthy, McLaurin and Daniels have shown they can form one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos.

Smith led the Eagles in receiving yards in 2025 for the first time since his rookie season in 2021. That was largely because A.J. Brown had been Philadelphia's No. 1 receiver since arriving in a 2022 trade. With Brown now in New England, Smith is clearly Jalen Hurts‘ top target.

He should be more than up to the challenge. Smith's 4,103 receiving yards over the past four seasons rank 11th in the NFL, as do his 26 receiving touchdowns during that span.

After five seasons with the Dolphins, Waddle was traded to the Broncos, giving Denver some much-needed speed at wide receiver. Despite inconsistent quarterback play from Tua Tagovailoa, Waddle earned a 90.6 career PFF receiving grade with the Dolphins. His 5,039 receiving yards since entering the league in 2021 rank 10th in the NFL, although he has fallen short of 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.

Evans' legendary streak of 1,000-yard seasons ended in 2025 because of injury, but he should have plenty left in the tank to thrive in San Francisco. His 12 contested catches ranked among the NFL's top 20 wide receivers despite seeing just 59 targets in eight games. His ability to win one-on-one matchups should be especially valuable in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

17. Stefon Diggs, Free Agent

Coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2024 season, Diggs proved during his lone season in New England that he can still be a valuable contributor on a championship contender. He recorded his seventh career 1,000-yard season. During the regular season, he ranked seventh among qualified wide receivers in yards per route run (2.42) and PFF receiving grade (87.5). He would significantly improve most receiving corps around the league.

Wilson endured an injury-plagued 2025 season that limited him to seven games and 395 receiving yards. Still, he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons despite the Jets’ poor quarterback play. If Geno Smith provides steadier play at quarterback in 2026, Wilson is a strong bounce-back candidate.

Higgins ranks fourth among wide receivers with 21 receiving touchdowns over the past two regular seasons. When healthy, he is a major reason for Cincinnati's success, as evidenced by his 80.2 PFF receiving grade, which ranked 17th among qualified wide receivers last season. If Higgins can maintain that level of production while playing all 17 games, the Bengals could easily find themselves back in the postseason.

Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4 of the 2025 season, preventing him from getting valuable reps with quarterback Jaxson Dart. His recovery will be crucial to the Giants' success in 2026. Nabers recorded 271 receiving yards in fewer than four full games before the injury after eclipsing 1,200 receiving yards as a rookie. At his best, Nabers is a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL. He just needs to get healthy and build chemistry with Dart.

Pierce has quietly become one of the NFL's top deep threats, parlaying that ability into a contract worth more than $28 million per year. Among wide receivers with at least 25 targets, Pierce is the only player averaging more than 20.0 yards per reception since the start of the 2023 season. With Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh, Pierce enters 2026 as Indianapolis' unquestioned No. 1 receiver.

Williams has become the big-play threat Detroit hoped for when it drafted him in 2022. He is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with at least seven receiving touchdowns in each. He also set a career high with 12 forced missed tackles while ranking among the top six qualified wide receivers in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. The 25-year-old should continue creating explosive plays for Detroit in 2026.

McMillan was exactly what the Panthers hoped for when they selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year and ranked sixth in the NFL with 55 receptions that resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. McMillan can improve by using his 6-foot-5 frame to his advantage, as he caught just 7 of his 23 contested targets as a rookie.

Adams continues to age like fine wine at 33. He led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns in his first season with the Rams, while his 84.8 PFF receiving grade ranked ninth among wide receivers. Adams is entering the final season of his contract with Los Angeles and will look to capture the first Super Bowl title of his career in 2026.

Sutton turned in his second consecutive 1,000-yard season while earning at least a 74.0 PFF receiving grade for the third straight year. Since the start of the 2023 season, Sutton ranks sixth among wide receivers in receiving touchdowns (25) and second in contested catches (49). Jaylen Waddle's presence should give Sutton even more opportunities against single coverage in 2026.

In his first season with Pittsburgh, Metcalf led the Steelers with 850 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. His 1.83 yards per route run ranked among the top 30 qualified wide receivers despite posting a career-low 11.3-yard average depth of target because of Aaron Rodgers‘ conservative tendencies. The additions of Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard should help alleviate some of the pressure on Metcalf to carry the Steelers' passing game.

McConkey's sophomore season didn't go quite as well as his rookie campaign, but he still recorded 789 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns despite the Chargers' struggles in the passing game. The offensive line collapsed down the stretch, hindering the entire offense. Over his final six regular-season games, McConkey managed just 158 receiving yards. Assuming Justin Herbert is better protected in 2026, McConkey is a prime bounce-back candidate.

Meyers has long been a consistent performer, recording five straight 800-yard seasons, including a 1,027-yard campaign in 2024. His impact was immediately felt in Jacksonville, as he earned a 78.2 PFF receiving grade from Week 10 through Week 18. Since 2019, Meyers has caught 60.7% of his contested targets. Among wide receivers with at least 200 targets during that span, only New Orleans' Michael Thomas has a higher rate.

After a terrific rookie season in 2024, Thomas struggled with confidence and drops in 2025, finishing with 707 receiving yards. His 14.3% drop rate ranked sixth highest among qualified wide receivers during the regular season. He also caught just 10 of his 29 contested targets. If Thomas can rediscover the form that helped him finish fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting two years ago, he could elevate Jacksonville's offense to an elite level.

When healthy, Rice is unquestionably Kansas City's most efficient pass catcher. Since the start of the 2023 season, Rice ranks seventh among wide receivers with at least 100 targets in yards per route run (2.40). Including the postseason, his 89.4 PFF receiving grade over that span ranks 14th among that same group. He has been limited to just 12 appearances over the past two seasons, but a healthy and productive 2026 campaign could vault him much higher on this list.

Marvin Harrison Jr.‘s injuries and inconsistent play allowed Wilson to emerge late in the 2025 season, as he recorded his first 1,000-yard campaign. From Week 11 through Week 18, Wilson ranked second in the NFL with 56 receptions and 775 receiving yards. Wilson has excelled in contested-catch situations throughout his career. Since the start of the 2023 season, he ranks seventh among wide receivers in contested catches with 41.

Ridley's 2025 season was cut short by injury, but he is expected to return as Tennessee's top target in 2026. He recorded 1,000-yard seasons in both 2023 and 2024. Before the injury, Ridley was averaging a career-high 17.8 yards per reception, which ranked fourth among wide receivers with at least 30 targets last season. Flanked by free-agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson and first-round pick Carnell Tate, Ridley should see more favorable matchups on the outside in 2026.

Honorable mention: Tyreek Hill, Free Agent

When healthy, Hill is still, at minimum, a top-15 wide receiver in the NFL. Through fewer than four full games in 2025, he earned an 81.1 PFF receiving grade that ranked among the league's best at the time. However, he suffered a devastating knee injury that puts his availability for 2026 in serious doubt. If he returns in time, Hill could still provide a contender with a valuable late-season boost, though there are no guarantees at this point.