Josh Allen tops PFF's 2026 quarterback rankings: Allen leads a tightly contested top tier that also features Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes entering the new season.

Matthew Stafford rounds out the elite group: The reigning MVP sits fifth after leading the NFL in both PFF passing grade and Wins Above Replacement in 2025.

Jordan Love and Justin Herbert headline the next tier: Love is coming off one of the NFL's most efficient seasons, while Herbert is projected to rebound with improved offensive line health after a difficult 2025 campaign.

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No position shapes an NFL franchise more than quarterback, and no evaluation is more difficult than separating the league's elite from the rest. For PFF's 2026 NFL quarterback rankings, our analysts came together to build a consensus list answering one simple question: Which quarterback would you most want leading your team entering the 2026 season?

The rankings are built around three seasons of performance, with PFF passing grade, Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and EPA per dropback forming the foundation. The 2026 PFF QB Annual provided additional context through advanced passing splits, accuracy metrics, clutch performance and other proprietary data that helped finalize each placement.

Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes once again headline the top tier, though separating four of the NFL's premier quarterbacks proved no easy task. Matthew Stafford rounds out the group at the top after continuing to produce high-level play for the Los Angeles Rams well into his career.

Following a sluggish first two years of his career, Allen has been on a heater ever since. He has earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade in six straight seasons, becoming the first quarterback to accomplish that feat since PFF began charting in 2006. The 2024 MVP has recorded 141 big-time throws over the past four years, 23 more than the next-closest quarterback. His 79 career rushing touchdowns are already the most by a quarterback in NFL history, surpassing Cam Newton‘s previous record.

The only thing Allen is missing now is a Lombardi Trophy.

A year ago, the only real knock on Joe Burrow was his health. Entering the 2026 season, that's still the case — because when Burrow is on the field, there's still a compelling argument that nobody plays quarterback better.

A severe turf toe injury limited him to just eight games and 259 dropbacks in 2025, but his play never slipped. Burrow earned a 91.3 PFF passing grade that ranked second among qualifying quarterbacks. He also posted the lowest turnover-worthy play rate by any quarterback with at least 250 dropbacks in the PFF era (2006-present) and finished above the 95th percentile in four of PFF's six most stable passing metrics.

Jackson wasn't quite the same player in 2025 after producing one of the greatest seasons we've ever graded the year before. His PFF passing grade fell from a league-best 93.3 in 2024 to 69.0 in 2025, but many of the traits that make him one of football's most dangerous players remained firmly intact.

He continued to punish defenses that brought pressure, earning a 91.9 PFF passing grade against the blitz, while his 88.9 play-action passing grade ranked third. As a runner, he remained one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks, posting a 78.6 rushing grade that ranked seventh among his peers.

Perhaps most importantly, Jackson never lost his ability to attack the most valuable areas of the field, earning a 93.5 PFF passing grade on intermediate throws between the numbers and a 94.3 mark on deep throws between the numbers — a hallmark of his game dating back to Louisville.

The 2025 season was the worst of Mahomes' career. He posted a career-low 76.0 PFF grade, and the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs for the first time since he became their starter. It was also the first time Kansas City failed to reach the AFC Championship Game during Mahomes' eight seasons as the starter. To make matters much, much worse, he tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15.

There were legitimate reasons for the two-time MVP's decline, though. The Chiefs ranked just 21st in both team receiving and rushing grades, and the offense stopped generating the easy production that had fueled Mahomes' success for years.

Since becoming the starter in 2018, Mahomes has been the NFL's most dangerous quarterback on routine, scheme-generated throws, leading the league with 94 touchdowns on zero-graded passes since 2019 — 30 more than the next-closest quarterback — while generating more total EPA than anyone else on those plays. In 2025, that foundation disappeared. His 5.12 yards per attempt on zero-graded throws was a career low, his -0.034 EPA per attempt was the second-lowest mark of his career and his 75.2 clean-pocket passing grade was nearly 10 points below his previous career low.

Even with that regression, Mahomes' 95.8 PFF grade since becoming the starter in 2018 ranks second among NFL quarterbacks, and his three Super Bowl titles are two more than any other active quarterback. He still comfortably belongs in the top five of this list.

If these rankings were based solely on 2025 output, Stafford would have a legitimate case for the No. 1 spot. His 91.7 PFF passing grade and 4.49 Wins Above Replacement both led the NFL, with the latter finishing more than a full win clear of second-place Dak Prescott (3.39). He also paced the league with a 7.7% big-time throw rate, a mark that also tied for the 15th-highest single-season mark ever recorded in the PFF era.

That said, the 2025 MVP enters 2026 in one of the NFL's most favorable situations. Rams head coach Sean McVay remains one of football's premier offensive minds, and the Rams' dominant rushing attack consistently forces defenses to respect the run, creating favorable passing opportunities. Stafford has also had the luxury of throwing to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, giving him one of the league's best wide receiver duos.

And then there is the interception variance. Stafford threw just nine interceptions in 2025 despite 21 turnover-worthy throws, with opposing defenders dropping nine potential interceptions (seven of them on genuine turnover-worthy throws). That wasn't a one-year anomaly, either. His 2024 and 2025 campaigns rank as two of the three luckiest quarterback seasons on record, making it unlikely those breaks continue to fall his way in 2026.

His 2025 season was spectacular; there is no question. His grading profile is the product of elite quarterback play that he made look almost effortless at times, and he routinely produces throws that few other quarterbacks can. That said, the reasons above are enough just to push him outside of the top four.

Love took a big step forward in 2025, combining efficiency with consistency. He led all qualified quarterbacks in EPA per dropback (0.222), while his 88.7 PFF passing grade and 2.97 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) both ranked among the league's top three.

The Packers quarterback was particularly impressive when pressure was kept at bay, earning a 94.2 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket. He also continued to create explosive plays without putting the ball in harm's way, pairing a 5.9% big-time throw rate (fifth) with a 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate (ninth).

Herbert posted a career-low 73.0 PFF passing grade in 2025, including a career-worst 27.5 passing grade in the Chargers' Wild Card loss to the Patriots. There were legitimate reasons for his decline, though. Los Angeles earned the second-worst team pass-blocking grade (50.6) after both franchise tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, suffered season-ending injuries. As a result, Herbert was pressured on 288 dropbacks, the most in the NFL.

Even after a disappointing season, Herbert's 91.2 PFF grade over the past three years ranks fifth among NFL quarterbacks, while his 91.0 passing grade from a clean pocket ranked sixth in 2025. With Slater and Alt expected back at full strength, Herbert is well-positioned to bounce back in a major way in 2026.

Prescott quietly put together one of the NFL's most complete passing seasons in 2025. His 85.4 PFF passing grade ranked fourth among qualified quarterbacks, while his 3.39 Wins Above Replacement and 0.180 EPA per dropback ranked second and fourth, respectively. He paired a 4.8% big-time throw rate with a 2.7% turnover-worthy play rate, earned an 86.5 passing grade from a clean pocket and remained one of the league's best under pressure, ranking second with a 73.7 passing grade.

The Cowboys quarterback earned passing grades above 80.0 both with and without play action and against both the blitz and standard four-man rushes. He also led all qualified quarterbacks in passing grade in clutch situations (87.8) across 145 high-leverage dropbacks.

Maye led one of the greatest turnarounds in NFL history, guiding New England to its first Super Bowl since 2018. He was the biggest reason for that turnaround, finishing second in NFL MVP voting and third among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF passing grade at the end of the regular season. He was incredibly efficient, with an 8.5 yards-per-attempt mark that led the NFL. He also finished the regular season with the fourth-most rushing yards (450) among quarterbacks.

Maye did a tremendous job attacking the perimeter all season. Including the postseason, he ranked fifth among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF passing grade on throws at or outside the numbers (89.6). He also ranked among the top five quarterbacks in yards per attempt, touchdown passes and completion percentage on those throws. Now, flanked by one of the NFL’s best perimeter weapons in A.J. Brown, Maye could be even more productive on outside throws this season.

The 49ers were hit by the injury bug harder than almost any other team in 2025, and their franchise quarterback didn't escape that misfortune. Purdy missed eight games with a turf toe injury but was highly effective when he was on the field. His 85.4 PFF grade ranked sixth among NFL quarterbacks, while his 65.8 passing grade under pressure ranked third. He has now ranked among the NFL's 10 highest-graded quarterbacks in each of the past three seasons.

Purdy's 9.0% pressure-to-sack rate was the best in the league in 2025, reflecting an ability to process and release the ball before the pocket fully collapses, and his accuracy percentage of 78.7% was among the highest marks among qualifiers.

Lawrence took some time to adjust to Liam Coen’s offense last season, but once he did, he vaulted himself into the MVP conversation. From Weeks 1 through 13, Lawrence ranked 21st in the NFL in PFF passing grade (71.5) while producing 14 big-time throws and 20 turnover-worthy plays. From Weeks 14 through 18, he ranked second in the NFL in PFF passing grade (93.7) while recording 15 big-time throws and just two turnover-worthy plays.

Throughout his career, Lawrence has been a gunslinger in every sense of the word. Since entering the NFL in 2021, he ranks sixth with 127 regular-season big-time throws. However, his 107 turnover-worthy plays over that span are one shy of the NFL lead. Lawrence must continue to eliminate spurts of reckless play to vault himself into the league’s elite tier.

Injuries marred Daniels’ sophomore NFL season, as he couldn’t quite recapture the form that earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024. Playing in just seven games, Daniels earned a 74.9 PFF passing grade, ranking 18th among qualifying quarterbacks, while his 6.7 yards per pass attempt ranked 27th.

One of the biggest reasons for Daniels’ struggles in 2025 was his difficulty handling pressure. Opposing defenses blitzed him at a similar rate as they did in 2024, but Daniels’ PFF passing grade against the blitz dropped by more than 30 points. Opponents seemed content to force Daniels to beat them with his arm, especially given Washington’s lack of pass-catching depth. A healthy Daniels still gives the Commanders a great chance to win every week, but he needs to be available for all 17 games.

Williams made the sophomore leap many hoped for after the Bears hired Ben Johnson as head coach. “Iceman” led Chicago to its first Divisional Round appearance in 15 years and recorded 37 big-time throws, second among NFL quarterbacks behind league MVP Matthew Stafford.

The cover athlete for Madden NFL 27 is still a bit of a gunslinger, as his negatively graded throw rate ranked 38th at the position. Even so, Williams is trending in the right direction and appears well on his way to living up to the immense expectations that came with being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Darnold turned in a second consecutive excellent season, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. Including the postseason, Darnold set career highs with a 79.9 PFF passing grade and 8.3 yards per attempt. Any lingering reputation as a first-round bust should be erased after his performance over the past two seasons.

Darnold has excelled in two specific areas during his time in Minnesota and Seattle: play-action passing and deep passing. He has ranked among the top five quarterbacks in PFF play-action passing grade in each of the past two seasons. In 2025, he ranked fourth in PFF passing grade on throws of 20 or more air yards and was one of just three qualifying quarterbacks to complete at least 50% of those passes.

Hurts posted a top-12 PFF passing grade for the fourth consecutive season, yet there are times when he doesn’t look like an elite quarterback. On the positive side, Hurts threw just six interceptions all season, four of which came in a Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. That wasn’t driven by good fortune, either, as Hurts’ 2.0% turnover-worthy play rate tied for the fourth-lowest mark among qualifying quarterbacks.

At times, Hurts simply refuses to throw over the middle of the field. His 135 attempts between the numbers during the 2025 regular season ranked 23rd in the NFL, fewer than Joe Flacco, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith. He also averaged just 4.0 yards per carry while earning a 71.6 PFF rushing grade. Both marks were the second-lowest of his career.

Goff's average time to throw of 2.57 seconds was tied for second-fastest in the league in 2025, and his EPA on zero-graded throws ranked second overall at 0.090 per attempt — numbers that reflect a quarterback who functions as an extraordinarily efficient system executor.

He has done nothing but stuff the stat sheet since being traded to the Lions. The former No. 1 overall pick leads the league in passing yards (18,205) and passing touchdowns (130) since 2022, and he ranks sixth among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF WAR since 2023. His accuracy was outstanding in 2025, as his 14.4% uncatchable pass rate ranked first in the league. While the Lions missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, it’s hard to blame Goff for their shortcomings.

Stroud regressed significantly in 2025 as he continued to deal with poor pass protection and injuries. His 62.0 PFF passing grade ranked 34th among 43 qualifying quarterbacks, including the postseason. He also committed a career-high 23 turnover-worthy plays, 10 of which came in Houston’s two postseason games against Pittsburgh and New England.

The Texans’ offensive line should improve after the additions they made this offseason, but Stroud will still need to handle pressure better in 2026. His 35.5 PFF passing grade under pressure ranked fourth-worst among qualifying quarterbacks. He also tied for the league lead in interceptions thrown under pressure (8). If Stroud can regain his confidence behind a revamped offensive line, Houston could be a Super Bowl contender.

Mayfield endured a roller-coaster 2025 season, recording 28 big-time throws and 28 turnover-worthy plays. The latter led the NFL and was a major reason the Buccaneers missed the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Things seemed to be going smoothly for Mayfield before Mike Evans suffered a broken collarbone in Week 7. Evans returned in Week 15, but from Weeks 7 through 18, Mayfield earned just a 56.2 PFF passing grade while throwing 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. His scrambling ability, evidenced by a league-leading 6.9 yards per carry, helped keep the offense afloat. However, Mayfield will have to adjust to his first season in Tampa Bay without Evans as a receiving option.

It can be easy to forget about Bo Nix in the 2024 quarterback class, especially when Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were all selected with the first three picks. But Nix has developed into a quality starting quarterback. He led the Broncos to the AFC championship game but missed it after suffering a fractured ankle the previous week.

Nix’s 89.3 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket ranked seventh among qualifying quarterbacks last season, while his 77.6 career PFF passing grade ranks 14th among qualifiers. He also displayed a veteran-like ability to work through his progressions, ranking third in PFF passing grade on throws to his next read (78.1).

Young is perhaps the biggest enigma among the NFL’s current starting quarterbacks. Including the postseason, he ranked 12th in the NFL in big-time throws (25). However, his 6.3 yards per attempt ranked 34th among 43 qualifying quarterbacks. He produced PFF passing grades above 78.0 in five games while earning grades below 52.0 in five others. Young’s ability to find consistency will be the key to Carolina’s success in 2026.

Young’s willingness to attack downfield makes a massive difference in Carolina’s offense. The Panthers went 5-2 during the 2025 regular season when Young completed multiple passes that traveled at least 20 air yards. They went 3-7 when he completed one or fewer. Continued downfield chemistry with Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan and Carolina’s other weapons will play a major role in the Panthers’ success this season.

As has been the case throughout his career, Murray flashed his immense talent in 2025 before injuries once again cut his season short. He was limited to just five starts last year, and he has played a full season only once since 2021. He fell out of favor in Arizona and is now competing with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job in Minnesota.

Murray’s talent is still tantalizing when he is healthy and in rhythm. As recently as the 2024 regular season, he ranked seventh among qualifying quarterbacks in big-time throws (27) and second in yards per carry (7.3). In five starts last season, he earned a respectable 72.2 PFF passing grade.

Murray has shown he can play at a top-eight level, and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has had plenty of success with less talented quarterbacks. Perhaps the pairing will help lead Minnesota back to the postseason.

Rodgers has confirmed that the 2026 season will be the final one of his Hall of Fame career after signing a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh. He’ll reunite with head coach Mike McCarthy, with whom he won his lone Super Bowl in 2010.

Father Time has caught up with the 42-year-old — he earned just a 68.0 PFF overall grade last year, the worst mark of his career. His 38.1 PFF passing grade under pressure ranked sixth-worst among qualifying quarterbacks.

He has become far more conservative than at any point in his career, as his 6.6-yard average depth of target was a career low and ranked fourth-lowest in the league. Rodgers will try to recapture the magic one final time in 2026, but his best days are clearly behind him.

Jones was a legitimate MVP candidate through the first eight weeks of the 2025 season as he led the league’s most efficient offense. During that stretch, the Colts won seven of eight games, and Jones ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.5) while throwing 13 touchdowns against three interceptions.

However, things quickly unraveled for Jones, as he earned just a 53.2 PFF passing grade over his final five appearances before tearing his Achilles in Week 14. Ball security was at the heart of those struggles, as he led the NFL in turnover-worthy plays (11) during that stretch. Jones signed a new two-year deal as the Colts pinned their hopes on his recovery, but it’s a risky proposition given his lack of arm strength and recent injury.

Shough nearly won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the Saints to five victories in his nine starts to close the season. An upset win at Tampa Bay and two victories over the eventual NFC South champion Carolina Panthers give the Saints hope that Shough can lead them to the postseason in 2026.

Shough displayed the same ball security in the NFL that he showed during his lone season at Louisville. His 2.0% turnover-worthy play rate tied for the fourth-lowest mark among qualifying quarterbacks. From Week 8 through the end of the regular season, Shough ranked 10th among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF passing grade (77.9). That came without the benefit of a sustainable running game or play-action passing attack. Improved offensive balance should create better opportunities for Shough to succeed in 2026.

There were certainly plenty of positives to take away from Dart’s rookie season. His 487 rushing yards ranked third among all quarterbacks, while his nine rushing touchdowns tied for second. His 5.2% big-time throw rate also ranked eighth in the NFL.

The biggest area for improvement for Dart is protecting himself. He often lowered his shoulder as a runner and missed two games with a concussion. A total of 39.1% of the pressures Dart faced were attributed to him, the highest rate in the league.

Smith returns to the team that drafted him in 2013, looking to bounce back in 2026. Saddled with poor offensive line play in Las Vegas and without Brock Bowers for much of the season because of injury, Smith was one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks after a successful three-year run as Seattle’s starter.

Smith certainly felt the effects of Las Vegas’ decimated offensive line, and the negative plays quickly piled up. He led the NFL with 17 interceptions and 55 sacks taken during the 2025 regular season. His decision-making was often questionable as he tried to avoid pressure, but a move to New York could alleviate that issue. The Jets’ offensive line was the healthiest unit in football last season, ranking ninth in PFF pass-blocking grade and 15th in pressure rate allowed.

Cousins entered 2025 as Atlanta’s backup to Michael Penix Jr. but was forced into action in 10 games because of Penix’s injuries. After a horrendous 2024 season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Cousins performed admirably amid a turbulent season for Atlanta.

Across those 10 appearances, Cousins earned a 75.0 PFF passing grade, ranking 14th among 43 qualifying quarterbacks. While his arm strength isn’t what it once was, Cousins’ ability to protect the football remains paramount to his success. His 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate ranked third among qualifying quarterbacks. Having previously worked with new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak should help Cousins find success as long as he remains the starter ahead of first overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Tagovailoa is currently embroiled in a quarterback battle with fellow left-hander Michael Penix Jr. Penix is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November, so we’ll pencil in Tagovailoa as Atlanta’s starter for now.

The former Miami Dolphin was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, ranking fourth among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF WAR over that span. But he has been on a downward trajectory over the past two years, ranking 31st among 33 qualifying quarterbacks in PFF overall grade (67.9) since 2024. Like Penix, Tagovailoa has also struggled to stay on the field. He has played a full season only once during his six-year career.

Ward’s rookie season certainly didn’t go as planned. His head coach was fired early in the season, his pass protection was inconsistent and his top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, played just seven games. He persevered to make every start while throwing 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions, but Ward and the Titans will need to develop together to make a postseason push.

Ward’s 56.4 PFF passing grade ranked 39th among 43 qualifiers. His offensive line’s struggles, combined with his tendency to hold the ball, led to a league-high 55 sacks during the regular season. Ward also needs to do a better job protecting the football in the pocket after tying for the league lead with 11 fumbles.

Willis turned a second chance in Green Bay into a starting opportunity in Miami. Across 11 appearances with the Packers, he accounted for eight touchdowns while recording just one turnover-worthy play. His signature performance came in a Week 17 loss to Baltimore when he earned a 95.6 PFF overall grade, the second-highest single-game grade by any quarterback in the NFL in 2025.

He is flanked by what appears to be a weak receiving corps this season, but Willis’ rushing ability should be a major factor in the Dolphins’ offense. Willis averaged 6.2 yards per carry during his two seasons in Green Bay while generating 12 explosive runs on just 42 rushing attempts.

Brissett is in the middle of a contract dispute with the Cardinals, as his $1.5 million guaranteed for 2026 is less than what his backup, Gardner Minshew II, is set to make. At 33 years old, Brissett is the definition of a bridge quarterback. He can provide solid play at the position, but he won’t win enough games to prevent his team from landing a top draft pick.

Brissett is at his best when he plays on time. He finished seventh among qualifying quarterbacks in PFF passing grade on throws released in under 2.5 seconds (82.7) last season. On throws released after 2.5 seconds, he ranked 29th in PFF passing grade (57.3).

Two torn Achilles tendons prevented Watson from taking a single snap in 2025. It was the fifth straight season in which he logged fewer than 300 dropbacks. While he has a chance to win the starting job under new head coach Todd Monken, Watson has struggled during his time in Cleveland. From 2022 to 2024, he recorded a 60.7 PFF passing grade while averaging just 6.0 yards per attempt.

The honorable mentions

For now, it appears Mendoza will begin the 2026 season on the bench while Kirk Cousins starts for Las Vegas. That decision is driven more by Mendoza’s development than any lack of production. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner ranked second among qualifying FBS quarterbacks in PFF passing grade (90.7) while leading the nation with 41 touchdown passes. Mendoza’s time as the Raiders’ starter may not be far away.

Penix suffered yet another injury in 2025, adding to a long history of injuries, as he made just nine appearances and did not play after Week 11. He also underwhelmed on the field, as his 71.3% adjusted completion percentage ranked fourth-worst among qualifying quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks. Penix must now battle both his health and former Miami Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa to regain the starting job.

New head coach Todd Monken is holding an open quarterback competition between Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Neither has played well recently, but Sanders hopes to make significant strides after a turbulent rookie season. Sanders’ 42.3 PFF passing grade ranked second-worst among 43 qualifying quarterbacks. Lauded for his accuracy in college, Sanders finished the 2025 season with a 69.8% adjusted completion percentage, which ranked sixth-worst among that same group.

Between injuries and ineffective play, McCarthy’s first two NFL seasons have been nothing short of disastrous. He now finds himself in a competition with Kyler Murray for the starting job in Minnesota. There have been positive moments, including generating the second-highest big-time throw rate among qualifying quarterbacks last season, but inconsistent mechanics and poor accuracy have marred his play. If he doesn’t improve significantly before the start of the 2026 season, his days in Minnesota could be numbered.