Joe Burrow leads the offense: The Bengals quarterback tied Sam Darnold for the highest overall grade among quarterbacks and earned the higher PFF passing grade.

Drake London dominates Green Bay: The Falcons receiver caught all nine of his targets for 194 yards while averaging 7.46 yards per route run.

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QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Burrow wasn’t perfect against the Steelers and had the key fumble at the end of the game, but he still finished Week 3 tied with Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks for the highest overall grade among quarterbacks. Burrow also earned the higher PFF passing grade and ranked second among all NFL quarterbacks this week with a 26.9% positively graded play rate.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR DRAKE LONDON, ATLANTA FALCONS

London was utterly dominant as the Falcons took down the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, averaging 7.46 yards per route run. He ran 26 routes and racked up 194 receiving yards, catching all nine targets thrown his way.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S TALANOA HUFANGA, DENVER BRONCOS

Hufanga finished the week as PFF’s third-highest-graded safety, with a pair of missed tackles bringing down his grade. His impact plays were impossible to deny, though, as he recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and sealing the game with the other.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: LB SONNY STYLES, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Styles had some struggles against the run against the Seattle Seahawks, but he made some huge plays to make up for them. He finished the game with a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DETROIT LIONS

The Lions had an impressive day up front against the New York Jets, with three starters — left tackle Penei Sewell, left guard Christian Mahogany and right guard Tate Ratledge — not allowing a single pressure. They also powered a rushing attack in which Jahmyr Gibbs averaged 5.0 yards per carry.