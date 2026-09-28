- Joe Burrow leads the offense: The Bengals quarterback tied Sam Darnold for the highest overall grade among quarterbacks and earned the higher PFF passing grade.
- Drake London dominates Green Bay: The Falcons receiver caught all nine of his targets for 194 yards while averaging 7.46 yards per route run.
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Offense
- QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- HB: Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
- WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
- WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
- Flex: WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
- LT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
- LG: Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions
- C: Jared Wilson, New England Patriots
- RG: Brock Hoffman, Pittsburgh Steelers
- RT: Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers
Defense
- EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
- EDGE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks
- DI: Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
- DI: DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars
- LB: Ernest Jones, Seattle Seahawks
- LB: Sonny Styles, Washington Commanders
- CB: Davison Igbinosun, Buffalo Bills
- CB: Isaiah Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings
- S: Talanoa Hufanga, Denver Broncos
- S: Genesis Smith, Los Angeles Chargers
- Flex: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Buffalo Bills
Special Teams
- K: Spencer Shrader, New Orleans Saints
- P: Daniel Whelan, Green Bay Packers
- K/PR: Myles Price, Minnesota Vikings
- ST: Maema Njongmeta, Carolina Panthers
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QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS
Burrow wasn’t perfect against the Steelers and had the key fumble at the end of the game, but he still finished Week 3 tied with Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks for the highest overall grade among quarterbacks. Burrow also earned the higher PFF passing grade and ranked second among all NFL quarterbacks this week with a 26.9% positively graded play rate.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR DRAKE LONDON, ATLANTA FALCONS
London was utterly dominant as the Falcons took down the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, averaging 7.46 yards per route run. He ran 26 routes and racked up 194 receiving yards, catching all nine targets thrown his way.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S TALANOA HUFANGA, DENVER BRONCOS
Hufanga finished the week as PFF’s third-highest-graded safety, with a pair of missed tackles bringing down his grade. His impact plays were impossible to deny, though, as he recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and sealing the game with the other.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: LB SONNY STYLES, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Styles had some struggles against the run against the Seattle Seahawks, but he made some huge plays to make up for them. He finished the game with a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: DETROIT LIONS
The Lions had an impressive day up front against the New York Jets, with three starters — left tackle Penei Sewell, left guard Christian Mahogany and right guard Tate Ratledge — not allowing a single pressure. They also powered a rushing attack in which Jahmyr Gibbs averaged 5.0 yards per carry.