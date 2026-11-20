C.J. Stroud leads the Houston Texans to victory: Stroud didn’t need to throw for many yards but tossed three touchdowns in Houston’s blowout victory to three different receivers, including rookie Marlin Klein.

David Montgomery returns to Houston: The Texans had no intention of easing Montgomery into action, as he ran 26 times for 107 yards.

The Colts lose Seth McGowan: Indianapolis’ backup running back suffered a hamstring injury at the end of the first half, which could impact Jonathan Taylor’s fantasy value going forward.

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David Montgomery returns for Houston: While Montgomery was back, Woody Marks was inactive after suffering a concussion last week.

Houston began the year with Montgomery leading Marks in a two-man backfield, where the two largely rotated by drive. Montgomery suffered a groin injury in Week 5. Marks became a feature back during this time, typically playing at least 78% of snaps. Jawhar Jordan was his initial backup, followed by Dare Ogunbowale and then Emari Demercado after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Marks suffered a concussion, which led Demercado to a lead role late last week. Ogunbowale was the receiving back last week, but Houston opted to keep Ogunbowale on the practice squad this week.

Typically, when a running back misses over a month of football, they are eased back into action in their first game back. However, Montgomery dominated playing time over the first three quarters and achieved over 20 touches. He also looked better than most Texans running backs this season, averaging 4.1 yards per carry despite no runs for more than 15 yards. Given the Texans' blowout victory, Demercado was heavily involved in the fourth quarter.

Marks will ideally be ready to return next week. Given how much Montgomery was used in this game, we can expect the Texans to implement some kind of two-man committee, which isn’t ideal for fantasy managers for either running back.

Marlin Klein takes on a larger role: Klein rotated in more this week than he had in any other game this season.

The Texans started the season with a crowded tight end room, in part to make up for their light tight end unit last season. Joining Dalton Schultz was Brevin Jordan and Cade Stover, who missed time last season due to injury, free-agent addition Foster Moreau and second-round rookie Klein.

Schultz has spent all season as the lead receiving tight end and Moreau the top blocker. Stover and Klein were the two backups early in the season with Jordan inactive. Jordan took over for Klein for four weeks. Then Stover was phased out of the offense after the bye so Klein could get more involved. Jordan didn't practice all week with an illness and a foot injury and was ruled out on Wednesday, his second straight game missed.

While garbage time influenced the rotation a bit at the end, Klein was more involved even before then. Klein replaced Schultz in 12 personnel half the time and got some 11 personnel snaps.

It’s unlikely this will be enough for Klein to be fantasy-relevant this season, but this negatively impacted Schultz’s route participation rate. It’s been a while since Schultz has been considered a top-12 option given all the additions Houston made at wide receiver. This makes it even less likely Schultz will be a fantasy starting candidate again this season.

Monitor Seth McGowan’s health: The Colts' backup running back suffered a hamstring injury at the end of the first half and was ruled out in the third quarter.

Jonathan Taylor had consistently played at least 85% of snaps early in the season, but in Week 4, McGowan slowly but surely was more involved. While many speculated the Colts were preparing for life without Taylor, the team continued to give McGowan notable playing time even after the trade deadline. From Weeks 7-10, Taylor played 63-69% of snaps, while McGowan played 23-31%.

In the first half, Taylor played just slightly more than usual with a 72% snap rate. Neither running back found any success in the run or the pass game throughout the half. DJ Giddens, who had only played two snaps before garbage time over the first 10 weeks, took over as the backup running back. The game was already a blowout at this point, so Giddens rotated in at times throughout the half.

If the McGowan injury is serious, we should expect Taylor to see a somewhat higher snap rate going forward, even though we didn’t see it in the second half of this game. He was already a must-start given his talent and his role, but McGowan missing time would raise Taylor’s floor.

Miscellaneous Notes

Texans tight end Brevin Jordan didn't practice all week with an illness and a foot injury and was ruled out on Wednesday, his second straight absence.

Kayshon Boutte was reported questionable with a hip injury, with the report coming out right at the end of the game. He didn’t play over the last 10 minutes of the contest. It’s unclear how serious the injury is, but if he misses time, that will likely allow Harrison to have a bigger role next week, assuming he is healthy by then.

Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould was limited on Monday and Tuesday with a toe injury and upgraded to full on Wednesday. He was questionable but was active. This was the Colts' second game since trading away Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. Their wide receiver rotation was largely similar to last week, with Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks as the main receivers and Anthony Gould joining in 11 personnel. But Dulin rotated in more this week than last week, potentially due to Gould not being at 100%.

The Colts signed wide receiver Quez Watkins from their own practice squad on Tuesday.

Indianapolis tight end Will Mallory didn't practice all week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Wednesday, his third straight absence.

Defense Notes

Reed Blankenship was back to being a starting safety over M.J. Stewart. Blankenship began the year as a starter but was injured in Week 6 with both a hand injury and a concussion and only played two defensive snaps in his return last week. Stewart was not involved on defense in Week 11. Blankenship joined Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre in the starting lineup.

After missing last week with a groin injury, the Texans placed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Texans elevated linebacker Chad Muma from the practice squad on Thursday. Henry To’oTo’o remained the green dot linebacker, while Jake Hansen was the other starting linebacker, similar to last week.

Houston edge defender Danielle Hunter didn't practice all week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Wednesday, his second straight absence. The Texans elevated edge defender Chris Braswell from the practice squad on Thursday, but he suffered what appears to be a serious leg injury on the opening kickoff. This had no impact on Will Anderson Jr.’s playing time, but Jadeveon Clowney was a starter for a second straight week, while Dominique Robinson was the only backup.

The Texans activated cornerback Jaylin Smith from injured reserve on Thursday from his hamstring injury. He had only played seven defensive snaps over the first four weeks and wasn’t involved on defense this week.

Colts interior defender Jerry Tillery didn't practice all week with a calf injury and was ruled out on Wednesday, his second straight absence. Grover Stewart has taken on more snaps since Tillery’s injury, while Tim Smith and Kevin Givens have undertaken a larger role as backups. Adetomiwa Adebawore already assumed an expanded role when Indianapolis traded away DeForest Buckner, and his snaps haven’t changed since Tillery’s injury.

After missing last week with a neck injury, the Colts placed linebacker Jaylon Carlies on injured reserve on Tuesday. He began the season as a starter, but his role on the defense declined — partially due to injury, and partially due to other linebackers stepping up. CJ Allen continues to be the every-down linebacker, with Bryce Boettcher joining him in the starting lineup.

Colts starting outside cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (knee) were inactive. Justin Walley moved from the slot to the outside for one cornerback spot, while Kenneth Harris led a rotation with Johnathan Edwards, who was signed from their own practice squad on Monday, for the other spot. Safety Kapena Gushiken, who has taken on a larger role in the Colts' defense since Week 7, took over as the slot cornerback.

Colts backup safety Hunter Wohler cut into AJ Haulcy’s playing time more than usual this week, playing much of the second quarter. The two rotated significantly early in the season, with Haulcy taking over as the lead safety from Weeks 4-8. An injury to Haulcy in Week 8 led Wohler to earn more playing time.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.