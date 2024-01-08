A statistical review of NFL Week 18: Steelers, Packers, Texans and Buccaneers clinch playoff spots

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every game of the Week 18 slate, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.
Click below to jump to a game:
PIT@BAL | HOU@IND | TB@CAR | CLV@CIN | MIN@DET | NYJ@NE
ATL@NO | JAX@TEN | CHI@GB | KC@LAC | LAR@SF | DAL@WAS
DEN@LV | SEA@ARI | PHI@NYG | BUF@MIA
Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Baltimore Ravens 10
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Houston Texans 23, Indianapolis Colts 19
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9, Carolina Panthers 0
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Cincinnati Bengals 31, Cleveland Browns 14
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Detroit Lions 30, Minnesota Vikings 20
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
New York Jets 17, New England Patriots 3
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
New Orleans Saints 48, Atlanta Falcons 17
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Tennessee Titans 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 20
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Seattle Seahawks 21, Arizona Cardinals 20
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Green Bay Packers 17, Chicago Bears 9
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Kansas City Chiefs 13, Los Angeles Chargers 12
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Las Vegas Raiders 27, Denver Broncos 14
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
New York Giants 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Los Angeles Rams 21, San Francisco 49ers 20
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Dallas Cowboys 38, Washington Commanders 10
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary
Buffalo Bills 21, Miami Dolphins 14
Game summary
Passing summary
Receiving summary
Rushing summary