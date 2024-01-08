Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

A statistical review of NFL Week 18: Steelers, Packers, Texans and Buccaneers clinch playoff spots

2WB09N0 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looking downfield to pass the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel)

By Timo Riske
Jan 8, 2024

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every game of the Week 18 slate, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Click below to jump to a game:

PIT@BAL | HOU@IND | TB@CAR | CLV@CIN | MIN@DET | NYJ@NE
ATL@NO | JAX@TEN | CHI@GB | KC@LAC | LAR@SF | DAL@WAS
DEN@LV | SEA@ARI | PHI@NYG | BUF@MIA

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Baltimore Ravens 10

Game summary

Passing summary
Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Houston Texans 23, Indianapolis Colts 19

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9, Carolina Panthers 0

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Cincinnati Bengals 31, Cleveland Browns 14

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Detroit Lions 30, Minnesota Vikings 20

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

New York Jets 17, New England Patriots 3

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

New Orleans Saints 48, Atlanta Falcons 17

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Tennessee Titans 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Seattle Seahawks 21, Arizona Cardinals 20

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Green Bay Packers 17, Chicago Bears 9

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Kansas City Chiefs 13, Los Angeles Chargers 12

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Las Vegas Raiders 27, Denver Broncos 14

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

New York Giants 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Los Angeles Rams 21, San Francisco 49ers 20

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Dallas Cowboys 38, Washington Commanders 10

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Buffalo Bills 21, Miami Dolphins 14

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week WC Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.