Biggest free-agent bargains of the 2023 NFL season

• Baker’s “prove it” year: With mild expectations going into 2023, Baker Mayfield outperformed his price tag enough to show he can still be a viable starter.

• Veteran resurgences: All on the other side of 30 years old, Raheem Mostert, Graham Glasgow, Greg Van Roten, and Jadeveon Clowney found success on minimal price tags in 2023.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

Free agency can make or break a team because talented players on the open market typically demand an elevated price tag. However, the real values carry a lower price tag, as overlooked free agents providing a solid return on investment can be a massive team-building advantage.

With the 2024 free agency period just around the corner, let’s take a look back at some of the best bargain signings from the 2023 offseason (contract numbers via Over The Cap).

Editor's note: For a full list of the top 200 free agents for 2024, check out our free agent rankings page loaded with player analysis, PFF data and contract projections.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – One year, $4M fully guaranteed

Receiving less money guaranteed on the open market than Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota, Jarrett Stidham and Mike White, Baker Mayfield landed in an optimal spot to get his career back on track in 2023, ultimately leading the Buccaneers to a wild-card victory over the incumbent NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and positioning himself for another starting opportunity in 2024. After beating out 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask for the starting job, Mayfield was still a bit of a mixed bag but went on to set career marks in total dropbacks, completion percentage and passing touchdowns. In spite of some bad sacks taken and generous interception luck (13 interceptions on 22 turnover-worthy throws), Mayfield earned a 74.8 PFF passing grade while averaging 7.4 yards per pass attempt, and he posted 30 big-time throws, good for 10th in the league this season.

RB Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins – Two years, $5.6M with $2.2M guaranteed

After a one-year deal in 2022, Mostert re-signed with Miami for what would be the 23rd highest average annual value among NFL running backs. Nonetheless, he drastically outperformed that number on his way to a 91.3 PFF rushing grade and (tied for) a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns. Mostert struggled with ball security and was not much of a contributor in the passing game, but his explosiveness (30 runs of 10-plus yards, 3.35 yards after contact per attempt) proved to be a perfect scheme fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense.

WR Justin Watson, Kansas City Chiefs – Two years, $3.4M with $1.3M guaranteed

Bereft of true receiver talent, the Chiefs likely asked Watson to play a role larger than initially intended, but the fifth-year veteran ultimately ended up third on the Chiefs in receiving yards, providing some semblance of a downfield threat to pair with the between-the-numbers attack provided by Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice. Watson did struggle with six drops, but he converted seven of his 15 contested targets and averaged 16.7 yards per reception, a number which was good for sixth in the NFL this season among qualifying WRs.

The journeyman guard has had one of the more intriguing NFL journeys in recent memory after initially going undrafted in 2012, bouncing around on practice squads and even spending a year north of the border with the Toronto Argonauts in 2015 before finding his footing with Carolina in 2018. Landing with Las Vegas in 2023, Van Roten delivered again as a pass protection specialist on the interior and earned career highs in PFF offensive grade (75.3) and pass block grade (77.4) at 33 years old, allowing just 21 pressures on over 600 pass-blocking snaps without committing a single penalty.

OG Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions – One year, $2.7M with $2.5M guaranteed

Coming off a few down years in Denver, the Lions brought back their 2016 third-round pick on a one-year deal that proved invaluable to their NFC Championship Game appearance run. With his 82.1 PFF run-blocking grade, Glasgow and right tackle Penei Sewell established themselves as one of the more formidable run-blocking duos in the league and helped pave the way for David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who combined 28 rushing touchdowns.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, Baltimore Ravens – One year, $2.5M with $2.1M guaranteed

In his 10th NFL season, Jadeveon Clowney looked as good as we’ve ever seen him, as he helped the Ravens earn an AFC Championship Game appearance in his first season in purple and black. On 545 pass rush snaps, his highest since 2018, Clowney posted career highs in total pressures with 78 and PFF pass-rushing grade (79.0) while converting on 11 sacks as well as chipping in two forced fumbles and batting down four passes. Additionally, he showed he could still be a reliable run defender when necessary after 28 defensive stops and a 74.6 PFF run-defense grade on 180 run-defense snaps in 2023.

EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, Miami Dolphins – One year, $2.7M with $2.3M guaranteed

Amidst a handful of big offseason moves by the Dolphins — including trading for Jalen Ramsey, locking down RBs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert, and bolstering their offensive line — no move was more overlooked than bringing back their 2019 fifth-round pick in Van Ginkel. With Jaelan Phillips and 2023 acquisition Bradley Chubb manning the EDGE position, the Dolphins reportedly wanted to move Van Ginkel to an off-ball role but injuries to Phillips and Chubb in addition to Van Ginkel’s effectiveness derailed this plan and led to over 320 pass rush snaps for the Wisconsin product. Posting career highs nearly across the board, Van Ginkel’s 90.6 PFF pass-rushing grade was good for seventh-best in the NFL, as he totaled 53 total pressures and eight sacks, and he also chipped in five batted passes, four pass breakups and an interception.

LB Robert Spillane, Las Vegas Raiders – Two years, $7M with $3M guaranteed

After four years of high-level flashes and some major inconsistencies in a rotational role, Spillane got his shot at a starting role in 2023 with the Raiders and delivered in a three-down role. Coverage has always been the major question mark for Spillane, and while it was still an exploitable part of his game, he provided significant value as a pass-rusher with 19 total pressures and four sacks on 56 pass-rush reps on top of some solid playmaking chops in coverage (three interceptions). Additionally, he elevated his tackling production with 52 defensive stops and early down defense with an 89.0 PFF run-defense grade — good for sixth among qualifying linebackers in 2023.

A late May release by the Steelers, Witherspoon is a perfect example of playing the second free agency window to fill immediate team needs. Coming out of the 2023 draft, the Rams were majorly bereft of experience in the secondary and at outside corner, in particular. While no one will claim it as a great season – he struggled to carry speedier receivers vertically and had some issues with open field tackling, his ball production (three INTs and 10 PBUs) was good enough to earn him a 62.5 overall PFF defensive grade and helped provide some veteran stability and playmaking on a super young defense.

SAF Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens – One year, $1.8M with $750k guaranteed

Quite possibly the best bargain find of the 2023 offseason, Stone was oft-used in his first two seasons with Baltimore before working his way into the rotation in 2022, ultimately returning to the Ravens on a deal with less than $1 million guaranteed for 2023. Propelled into a starting role, Stone delivered with aplomb, coming down with seven interceptions, which ranked behind only DaRon Bland’s league-leading nine picks, earning him an 85.3 PFF coverage grade that was good for seventh among qualifying safeties. While he does have some clear deficiencies (21% missed tackle rate in 2023), Stone should be in line for a nice pay raise this offseason.