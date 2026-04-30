Ideal landing spots for the NFL’s 10 best remaining free agents

The Raiders could sign D.J. Reader and Jauan Jennings: The two veterans would bolster both of the team's biggest post-draft needs.

The Bears would improve with Taylor Decker: Decker figures to be a fill-in starter for left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, especially considering his experience with Ben Johnson.

Najee Harris makes sense in Jacksonville: The former first-round pick, who's the highest-ranked remaining running back on the open market, could become Liam Coen's primary option.

With the 2026 NFL Draft already over, the football calendar has approached its quietest point. But even in a relatively tranquil next four months, transactions will assuredly happen — including big names signing contracts to join new teams.

Even after a frenzied free-agent period, 25 of PFF’s top 100 free agents are still unsigned. With teams concentrating on certain positions in the draft, it sheds light into potential destinations for these 10 talented veterans.

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 21

Despite suggestions that the Raiders would capitalize on a Day 2 rich with defensive tackle talent, the team instead opted to grab Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes. In turn, that leaves Las Vegas in major need of an interior defender.

Reader hasn’t matched his string of incredible production from 2021-23, but he’s still a quality option on the inside. Last year, he recorded a 72.6 PFF pass-rush grade and a 10.5% pass-rush win rate, the latter of which slotted 27th among qualified players at the position.

The 31-year-old Reader might prefer to sign with a team that’s closer to contention. Nevertheless, he would continue to build next to Maxx Crosby on the team’s new-look defense.

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 24

The Vikings put an emphasis on retooling their impressive defense in the draft, grabbing Caleb Banks, Jake Golday and Domonique Orange with their first three picks. However, Minnesota could use more at receiver after losing Jalen Nailor to the Raiders.

Samuel’s effectiveness has taken a step back over the last two campaigns, but he still finished 2025 with a 70.3 PFF receiving grade and 1.66 yards per route run. Further, Samuel’s 6.5 yards after the catch per reception was fourth among wideouts with 95 or more targets.

Next to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Samuel could help fill Nailor’s void in the slot while infusing more juice after the catch and overall creativity for Kevin O’Connell.

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 26

Even after adding the aforementioned Nailor, the Raiders need to continue to find ammunition for first overall pick Fernando Mendoza as well as possible starter Kirk Cousins. Jennings would fit the bill.

Jennings turned in a disappointing 2025 season, producing a 68.9 PFF receiving grade with only 1.35 yards per route run. However, much of that was rooted in an uncharacteristically high 7.9% drop rate, and memory of his outstanding 2024 (83.7 receiving mark) isn’t forgotten.

The Raiders still need an explosive perimeter option next to Nailor, and the 28-year-old Jennings — having played 70.1% of his snaps out wide last year — makes sense. The match in Las Vegas is even clearer considering new head coach Klint Kubiak guided Jennings in San Francisco in 2023 when he was still a well-kept secret.

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 28

The Seahawks witnessed underrated edge defender Boye Mafe head to Cincinnati in free agency but have yet to directly replace his role. Bosa would be a slam-dunk find.

The former Pro Bowler bounced back wonderfully in his lone season with the Bills, amassing an 85.5 PFF pass-rush grade that sat eighth among qualified edge defenders. Likewise, Bosa’s 20.1% pass-rush win rate on true pass sets placed 17th in that same group.

Even though Bosa is less effective against the run, his terrific pass-rush acumen would allow the league’s deepest edge-rushing group to remain dangerous in 2026. At age 30, Bosa seems inclined to play for a contender — and Seattle’s rotation is a perfect situation.

Joey Bosa's Career PFF Grades

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 30

Even though the Steelers pulled off a stunner when they selected quarterback Drew Allar in the third round, all signs point to Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh for another season.

Rodgers was inconsistent throughout his first year in the Steel City, playing to a 68.8 PFF passing grade with 27 big-time throws and 16 turnover-worthy plays. While he turned back the clock in certain situations, his issues under pressure (38.1 overall PFF grade) and quick trigger (2.58-second average time to throw) put limits on the team’s offensive ceiling.

With the Raiders turning to Cousins, the Vikings adding Kyler Murray and the Steelers placing the UFA tender on him, there’s effectively nowhere else for Rodgers to go. With former head coach Mike McCarthy now calling the shots, it would be a surprise if the four-time MVP isn’t back under center in Pittsburgh.

Dl Calais Campbell: Chicago Bears

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 31

The Bears dabbled in adding more to their ailing defense by selecting Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad in the draft, but further lifting is needed along the team’s interior. Even at age 39, Campbell would be a solution.

Despite suiting up on four teams over the last four seasons, Campbell has earned at least a 72.2 overall PFF grade and generated at least 35 pressures in each of those campaigns. While his down-to-down pass-rushing skills have declined, he was still stout against the run with a 69.2 PFF run-defense mark last season — which ranked 13th among 100 qualified interior defenders.

The Bears bring back Gervon Dexter Sr.’s ability to attack the quarterback, but they need someone to stabilize the defensive line’s run defense. The veteran Campbell fits to a T.

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 39

In a circuitous draft class, the Jaguars conspicuously didn’t add a running back despite losing Travis Etienne Jr. Harris would augment the room’s ceiling.

Before suffering an Achilles tear in Week 3, Harris had compiled a career-high 83.9 PFF rushing grade with 3.67 yards after contact per attempt across 15 carries for the Chargers. While those numbers may be inflated by a disproportionately small sample size, Harris played to at least a 75.2 rushing grade with 51-plus missed tackles forced every season from 2022-24.

In a group where Chris Rodriguez Jr., LeQuint Allen and Bhayshul Tuten are currently slated to split carries, the 28-year-old Harris could emerge as a low-cost bell cow.

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 41

Although only a handful of teams are in outward need of edge defender help, organizations can never be content with their depth at the position. Despite already signing Jaelan Phillips along their front, the Panthers could be a landing spot for Clowney.

Clowney did his part on a subpar Cowboys defense, accruing an 80.6 PFF pass-rush grade with 40 pressures. The former No. 1 overall pick has maintained strong play against the pass despite getting older, assembling at least a 14.9% pass-rush win rate every year since 2023.

Carolina does have suitable pass-rushers in Phillips, Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, but the latter two displayed growing pains as rookies by sitting under a 62.0 pass-rush mark. The veteran Clowney could not only serve as a mentor to those second-year defenders, but also be a legitimate complement to Phillips.

Highest 2025 Pass-Rush Win Rates Among Edge Defenders with 225+ Pass-Rushing Snaps

T Taylor Decker: Chicago Bears

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 42

In addition to interior defender, the Bears eschewed tackle help despite uncertainty surrounding left tackle Ozzy Trapilo. Decker would be a seamless signing as a one-year option.

Even though Decker’s 67.9 overall PFF grade was his lowest since 2017, he allowed only three hits and two sacks along 525 opportunities. Further, Decker’s pass-blocking efficiency score has never ended below 96.0, indicating his reliability in pass protection.

It’s a bit surprising that Decker hasn’t already reunited with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson considering that Trapilo could miss most or all of 2026 due to his ruptured patella tendon suffered in the playoffs. Even though the Bears do have possible starters in Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet and Jedrick Wills Jr., the decorated veteran Decker would be a meaningful upgrade with few strings attached.

PFF Free-Agent Rank: No. 47

The Commanders’ receiving corps was sneakily one of the more dire going into the draft. Even after selecting Clemson’s Antonio Williams in the third round, Washington needs another reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels.

Diggs was cut by the Patriots just one year into his lucrative contract, but his 2025 performance wasn’t the reason why. The 32-year-old was an anchor for New England’s upstart passing attack, ranking 10th among qualifiers in PFF receiving grade (82.6) and yards per route run (2.08) while dropping just 2.9% of his targets.

Diggs will now play on his fourth squad in four years, but he’s been a remarkably consistent playmaker when healthy — earning at least a 77.6 receiving grade in every season of his career. With Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey both appearing on under 500 snaps in 2025, Daniels would benefit from Diggs’ inside-outside skillset to lift the Commanders’ beleaguered group.