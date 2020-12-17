Fantasy Football Week 15 injury report: Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Calvin Ridley, Austin Ekeler and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.
Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|70.9
|RB28
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Edmonds was a DNP in practice Wednesday, and he is considered a game-time decision. I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|83.5
|WR6
|Foot
|Questionable
|Julio Jones
|WR
|86.3
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Ridley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.
Jones did not practice on Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Robert Griffin III
|QB
|52.9
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|57.4
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Miles Boykin
|WR
|61.7
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Out
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|66.1
|WR28
|COVID-19
|Out
Mario’s take: Griffin injured his hamstring in Week 13. He was pulled in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Ravens placed Griffin on IR, and he will miss at least the next three weeks.
McSorely suffered a MCL sprain in Week 14 and was placed on IR. He will miss at least the next three weeks.
Boykin and Brown were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and their Week 15 availability is uncertain.
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|John Brown
|WR
|68.4
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR-R
Mario’s take: Brown was placed on IR in Week 12 and returned Tuesday. The Bills have 21 days to activate him, and Brown’s Week 15 availability is trending up.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|76.0
|N/A
|Shoulder/Quad
|Questionable
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|76.2
|N/A
|Ankle/COVID-19
|Questionable
Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder in Week 9. He did not play in the three following weeks. Coming off of the Panther’s Week 13 bye, it seemed CMC was ready to return to action until news broke that he was dealing with a new injury. McCaffery suffered a strained quad while training and reaggravated it in the middle of Week 13. He did not play in Week 14 and is not expected to play until at least Week 16.
Moore hurt his right ankle towards the end of the game in Week 12. Moore was trending in the right direction after the Panther’s Week 13 bye but missed Week 14 due to COVID-19. Moore is likely to return for Week 15.
CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Tarik Cohen
|RB
|62.6
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Auden Tate
|WR
|73.4
|N/A
|Shoulder
|IR
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|66.0
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|75.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|John Ross III
|WR
|48.2
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario’s take: Tate underwent surgery on his torn labrum in his shoulder. He has been placed on IR and his recovery is expected to be four to six months.
Mixon injured his foot in the first half of Week 6. He was placed on IR and has not played since. Mixon is not expected to practice this week, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.
Burrow injured his left knee in Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season.
Ross injured his foot in Week 10 and was subsequently placed on IR. I do not expect him back for several weeks.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|65.6
|TE29
|Neck
|Questionable
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|75.3
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Hooper missed Week 14 due to a neck injury. He was limited at practice Wednesday, and I am optimistic he returns to action in Week 15.
Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7. I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|85.2
|N/A
|Ankle
|Out
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|62.7
|RB15
|Calf
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. He will miss the rest of the season.
Elliott did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was just a maintenance day. He will be ready to play in Week 15.
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|72.9
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|69.8
|N/A
|Hip
|Questionable
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|67.1
|RB25
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping. He was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Lindsay and Gordon III were limited participants at practice Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 15.
DETROIT LIONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Adrian Peterson
|RB
|56.1
|RB44
|Forearm
|Questionable
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|81.6
|N/A
|Hip
|Questionable
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|80.9
|N/A
|Ribs/Thumb
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Peterson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.
Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8. He has not played since and did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect Golladay to return in Week 15.
Stafford did not practice Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|70.9
|WR54
|Core
|Questionable
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|59.1
|N/A
|Head/Knee
|Questionable
|Jace Sternberger
|TE
|56.8
|N/A
|Head
|Questionable
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|64.6
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyler Ervin
|RB
|65.9
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario’s take: Brown, Lazard and Lewis were limited participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them all to play in Week 15.
Sternberger is in the five-step concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect him to play in Week 15.
Evrin was placed on IR and will miss at least the next three weeks.
HOUSTON TEXANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|76.4
|WR32
|Foot/Neck
|Questionable
|Duke Johnson
|RB
|64.2
|RB37
|Illness
|Questionable
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|71.6
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|C.J. Prosise
|RB
|45.4
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Cobb injured his foot in the first quarter of Week 11. I believe he suffered a midfoot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR and will miss may not return this season.
Cooks, Johnson and Prosise were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|80.7
|TE34
|Knee
|Questionable
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|78.6
|QB14
|Toe
|Questionable
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|72.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Trey Burton
|TE
|70.5
|TE24
|Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Alie-Cox didn’t practice Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 15.
Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. He will play in Week 15.
Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I do not expect him to return this season.
Burton didn’t practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Thompson
|RB
|54.9
|N/A
|Back
|IR
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|53.7
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|James Robinson
|RB
|74.3
|RB5
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ryquell Armstead
|RB
|N/A
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Out
Mario’s take: Thompson was put on IR in Week 13 for a back injury.
Westbrook was carted off the field in Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Robinson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.
Armstead is not expected to return this season due to complications from COVID-19.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
N/A
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|54.8
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Out
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|N/A
|N/A
|Shoulder
|IR
Mario’s take: Ruggs III was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so his availability for Week 15 is up in the air.
Williams underwent surgery in early September for a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will miss the entire 2020 season and will be ready for the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|77.1
|RB3
|Quad
|Questionable
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|85.7
|WR3
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Mike Williams
|WR
|70.9
|N/A
|Back
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Ekeler, Allen and Williams have been limited at practice all week, but I expect them to play in TNF.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Robert Woods
|WR
|71.3
|WR13
|Thigh
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Woods did not practice for precautionary reasons, and I believe he will play in Week 15.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|77.4
|WR55
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jakeem Grant
|WR
|68.0
|N/A
|Back
|Questionable
|Myles Gaskins
|RB
|67.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR-R
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|80.4
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Preston Williams
|WR
|65.5
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|63.8
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Parker and Grant were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.
Gaskins missed Week 14 due to COVID-19. He did not practice Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 15.
Gesicki suffered a shoulder dislocation in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I expect him to miss Week 15.
Williams injured his foot in Week 9 and was placed on IR. It is possible he does not return this season.
Ahmed has not played since Week 12. I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|71.3
|N/A
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|67.6
|N/A
|Foot
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Mattison missed Week 13 and Week 14 due to appendix surgery. He did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Rudolph did not practice Wednesday, so I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|James White
|RB
|66.0
|RB36
|Foot
|Questionable
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|68.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|78.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: White was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.
Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.
Burkhead injured his right knee in Week 12. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. He will miss the remainder of the season but will be ready for next year.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Drew Brees
|QB
|76.0
|N/A
|Shoulder
|IR-R
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|85.3
|WR8
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Brees did not return in the second half of Week 10 after injuring his ribs. Tests revealed fractured ribs on both sides of his chest as well as a collapsed lung. Brees has been designated to return from injured reserve and the Saints have 21 days to activate him. I am optimistic Brees returns from injury in Week 15.
Thomas did not practice on Wednesday, but I believe it was for maintenance. I expect Thomas to play in Week 15.
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|78.4
|N/A
|Ankle/Hamstring
|Questionable
|Devonta Freeman
|RB
|55.0
|N/A
|Ankle/undisclosed
|Out
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|60.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he is suffering from a Grade II hamstring strain. The return-to-play timeline is three to six weeks. He did not play in Week 13 but returned in Week 14 where he injured his ankle. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and there is concern he will not be ready for Week 15.
Freeman has not played since sustaining an ankle injury during Week 8. He worked on the side with a trainer Wednesday, but I do not believe he plays in Week 15.
Barkley sprained his MCL and tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|63.1
|WR56
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|56.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|La’Mical Perine
|RB
|57.9
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR-R
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|71.3
|WR46
|Calf
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Perriman practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 15.
Perine has been designated to return from injured reserve. The Jets have 21 days to activate him, and he has a chance to return to action in Week 15.
Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.
Crowder did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|64.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario’s take: Jackson was placed on IR during Week 7 and is expected to miss significant time.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|James Connor
|RB
|67.3
|RB22
|Quad
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Connor is dealing with a quadriceps injury and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|79.6
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|67.5
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|George Kittle
|TE
|79.7
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|75.3
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Samuel reinjured his hamstring in Week 14 and has been shut down for the rest of the season.
Garoppolo reinjured his high-ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because if you come back too early you will be ineffective. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Kittle left the game in the 4th quarter of Week 8. It looked as if he suffered a mild inversion ankle sprain, but x-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.
Mostert aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Bo Scarbrough
|RB
|73.0
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|Chris Carson
|RB
|82.8
|RB12
|Foot
|Questionable
|Carlos Hyde
|RB
|68.8
|RB40
|Toe
|Questionable
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|61.5
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|N/A
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Travis Homer
|RB
|58.0
|N/A
|Wrist/Thumb/Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season.
Carson and Hyde practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.
Olsen left Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. Return-to-play is determined by the severity of the tear, with a complete rupture taking six to eight weeks.
Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Penny has missed all season due to an ACL tear that he suffered last year. He practiced Wednesday with the intent to return in Week 15.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|80.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Ronald Jones
|RB
|71.6
|N/A
|Finger/COVID-19
|Out
Mario’s take: Howard tore his Achilles in Week 11. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Jones II underwent surgery on his finger and was placed on the reserver/COVID-19 list. I do not expect him to play in Week 15.
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|69.9
|N/A
|Head
|IR
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|74.1
|WR7
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Humphries was placed on IR due to a concussion. He will miss at least three weeks.
Brown was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Alex Smith
|QB
|65.8
|QB28
|Calf
|Questionable
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|78.8
|N/A
|Toe
|Questionable
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WR
|50.0
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR-R
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|68.5
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Peyton Barber
|RB
|59.4
|RB30
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Smith strained his calf in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, but I am optimistic Smith plays this week.
Gibson suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 13 and did not play in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.
Gandy-Golden was designated to return from injured reserve. The Football Team has 21 days to activate him. He practiced Wednesday and has a shot at returning to action in Week 15.
Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.
Barber was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 15.
Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.