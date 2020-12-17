News & Analysis

Fantasy Football Week 15 injury report: Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Calvin Ridley, Austin Ekeler and more

By Mario Pilato
Dec 17, 2020

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Chase Edmonds RB 70.9 RB28 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Edmonds was a DNP in practice Wednesday, and he is considered a game-time decision. I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Calvin Ridley  WR 83.5 WR6 Foot Questionable
Julio Jones WR 86.3 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Ridley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Jones did not practice on Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Robert Griffin III QB 52.9 N/A Hamstring IR
Trace McSorley  QB 57.4 N/A Knee IR
Miles Boykin WR 61.7 N/A COVID-19 Out
Marquise Brown WR 66.1 WR28 COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Griffin injured his hamstring in Week 13. He was pulled in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Ravens placed Griffin on IR, and he will miss at least the next three weeks.

McSorely suffered a MCL sprain in Week 14 and was placed on IR. He will miss at least the next three weeks. 

Boykin and Brown were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and their Week 15 availability is uncertain.

BUFFALO BILLS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
John Brown WR 68.4 N/A Ankle IR-R

Mario’s take: Brown was placed on IR in Week 12 and returned Tuesday. The Bills have 21 days to activate him, and Brown’s Week 15 availability is trending up.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Christian McCaffrey RB 76.0 N/A Shoulder/Quad Questionable
D.J. Moore WR 76.2 N/A Ankle/COVID-19 Questionable

Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder in Week 9. He did not play in the three following weeks. Coming off of the Panther’s Week 13 bye, it seemed CMC was ready to return to action until news broke that he was dealing with a new injury. McCaffery suffered a strained quad while training and reaggravated it in the middle of Week 13. He did not play in Week 14 and is not expected to play until at least Week 16.

Moore hurt his right ankle towards the end of the game in Week 12. Moore was trending in the right direction after the Panther’s Week 13 bye but missed Week 14 due to COVID-19. Moore is likely to return for Week 15.

CHICAGO BEARS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Tarik Cohen RB 62.6 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Auden Tate WR 73.4 N/A Shoulder IR
Joe Mixon RB 66.0 N/A Foot  IR
Joe Burrow QB 75.1 N/A Knee IR
John Ross III WR 48.2 N/A Foot IR

Mario’s take: Tate underwent surgery on his torn labrum in his shoulder. He has been placed on IR and his recovery is expected to be four to six months.

Mixon injured his foot in the first half of Week 6. He was placed on IR and has not played since. Mixon is not expected to practice this week, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Burrow injured his left knee in Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season. 

Ross injured his foot in Week 10 and was subsequently placed on IR. I do not expect him back for several weeks.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Austin Hooper TE 65.6 TE29 Neck Questionable
Odell Beckham Jr. WR 75.3 N/A Knee  IR

Mario’s take: Hooper missed Week 14 due to a neck injury. He was limited at practice Wednesday, and I am optimistic he returns to action in Week 15.

Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7. I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle  Out
Ezekiel Elliott RB 62.7 RB15 Calf Questionable

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. He will miss the rest of the season. 

Elliott did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was just a maintenance day. He will be ready to play in Week 15.

DENVER BRONCOS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR
Phillip Lindsay RB 69.8 N/A Hip Questionable
Melvin Gordon III RB 67.1 RB25 Shoulder  Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping. He was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Lindsay and Gordon III were limited participants at practice Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 15.

DETROIT LIONS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Adrian Peterson RB 56.1 RB44 Forearm  Questionable
Kenny Golladay WR 81.6 N/A Hip Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB 80.9 N/A Ribs/Thumb Questionable

Mario’s take: Peterson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8. He has not played since and did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect Golladay to return in Week 15.

Stafford did not practice Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Allen Lazard WR 70.9 WR54 Core  Questionable
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 59.1 N/A Head/Knee  Questionable
Jace Sternberger TE 56.8 N/A Head Questionable
Marcedes Lewis TE 64.6 N/A Knee  Questionable
Tyler Ervin RB 65.9 N/A Foot IR

Mario’s take: Brown, Lazard and Lewis were limited participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them all to play in Week 15.

Sternberger is in the five-step concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Evrin was placed on IR and will miss at least the next three weeks.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Brandin Cooks WR 76.4 WR32 Foot/Neck Questionable
Duke Johnson RB 64.2 RB37 Illness  Questionable
Randall Cobb WR 71.6 N/A Foot IR
C.J. Prosise RB 45.4 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Cobb injured his foot in the first quarter of Week 11. I believe he suffered a midfoot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR and will miss may not return this season.

Cooks, Johnson and Prosise were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Mo Alie-Cox TE 80.7 TE34 Knee Questionable
Philip Rivers QB 78.6 QB14 Toe Questionable
Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee  IR
Trey Burton TE 70.5 TE24 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Alie-Cox didn’t practice Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. He will play in Week 15.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I do not expect him to return this season.

Burton didn’t practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Chris Thompson RB 54.9 N/A Back  IR
Dede Westbrook WR 53.7 N/A Knee IR
James Robinson RB 74.3 RB5 Knee Questionable
Ryquell Armstead RB N/A N/A COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Thompson was put on IR in Week 13 for a back injury.

Westbrook was carted off the field in Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Armstead is not expected to return this season due to complications from COVID-19.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

N/A

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Henry Ruggs III WR 54.8 N/A COVID-19 Out
Tyrell Williams WR N/A N/A Shoulder IR

Mario’s take: Ruggs III was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so his availability for Week 15 is up in the air.

Williams underwent surgery in early September for a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will miss the entire 2020 season and will be ready for the 2021 season.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Austin Ekeler RB 77.1 RB3 Quad Questionable
Keenan Allen WR 85.7 WR3 Hamstring Questionable
Mike Williams WR 70.9 N/A Back Questionable

Mario’s take: Ekeler, Allen  and Williams have been limited at practice all week, but I expect them to play in TNF. 

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Robert Woods WR 71.3 WR13 Thigh Questionable

Mario’s take: Woods did not practice for precautionary reasons, and I believe he will play in Week 15.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
DeVante Parker WR 77.4 WR55 Hamstring Questionable
Jakeem Grant WR 68.0 N/A Back Questionable
Myles Gaskins RB 67.8 N/A Knee IR-R
Mike Gesicki TE 80.4 N/A Shoulder Questionable
Preston Williams WR 65.5 N/A Foot  IR
Salvon Ahmed RB 63.8 N/A Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Parker and Grant were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.

Gaskins missed Week 14 due to COVID-19. He did not practice Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Gesicki suffered a shoulder dislocation in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I expect him to miss Week 15.

Williams injured his foot in Week 9 and was placed on IR. It is possible he does not return this season.

Ahmed has not played since Week 12. I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Alexander Mattison RB 71.3 N/A Illness Questionable
Kyle Rudolph TE 67.6 N/A Foot  Questionable

Mario’s take: Mattison missed Week 13 and Week 14 due to appendix surgery. He did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Rudolph did not practice Wednesday, so I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
James White RB 66.0 RB36 Foot Questionable
Julian Edelman WR 68.8 N/A Knee IR
Rex Burkhead RB 78.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: White was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.

Burkhead injured his right knee in  Week 12. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. He will miss the remainder of the season but will be ready for next year.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Drew Brees QB 76.0 N/A Shoulder  IR-R
Michael Thomas WR 85.3 WR8 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Brees did not return in the second half of Week 10 after injuring his ribs. Tests revealed fractured ribs on both sides of his chest as well as a collapsed lung. Brees has been designated to return from injured reserve and the Saints have 21 days to activate him. I am optimistic Brees returns from injury in Week 15.

Thomas did not practice on Wednesday, but I believe it was for maintenance. I expect Thomas to play in Week 15.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Daniel Jones QB 78.4 N/A Ankle/Hamstring Questionable
Devonta Freeman RB 55.0 N/A Ankle/undisclosed Out
Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he is suffering from a Grade II hamstring strain. The return-to-play timeline is three to six weeks. He did not play in Week 13 but returned in Week 14 where he injured his ankle. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and there is concern he will not be ready for Week 15.

Freeman has not played since sustaining an ankle injury during Week 8. He worked on the side with a trainer Wednesday, but I do not believe he plays in Week 15.

Barkley sprained his MCL and tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

NEW YORK JETS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Breshad Perriman WR 63.1 WR56 Shoulder Questionable
Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee  IR
La’Mical Perine RB 57.9 N/A Ankle IR-R
Jamison Crowder WR 71.3 WR46 Calf Questionable

Mario’s take: Perriman practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 15.

Perine has been designated to return from injured reserve. The Jets have 21 days to activate him, and he has a chance to return to action in Week 15.

Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Crowder did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
DeSean Jackson WR 64.1 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Jackson was placed on IR during Week 7 and is expected to miss significant time.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
James Connor RB 67.3 RB22 Quad Questionable

Mario’s take: Connor is dealing with a quadriceps injury and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Deebo Samuel WR 79.6 N/A Hamstring Out
Jimmy Garoppolo QB 67.5 N/A Ankle IR
George Kittle TE 79.7 N/A Foot IR
Raheem Mostert RB 75.3 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Samuel reinjured his hamstring in Week 14 and has been shut down for the rest of the season.

Garoppolo reinjured his high-ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because if you come back too early you will be ineffective. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Kittle left the game in the 4th quarter of Week 8. It looked as if he suffered a mild inversion ankle sprain, but x-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.

Mostert aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Bo Scarbrough RB 73.0 N/A Hamstring IR
Chris Carson RB 82.8 RB12 Foot Questionable
Carlos Hyde RB 68.8 RB40 Toe Questionable
Greg Olsen TE 61.5 N/A Foot IR
Rashaad Penny RB N/A N/A Knee Questionable
Travis Homer RB 58.0 N/A Wrist/Thumb/Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carson and Hyde practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.

Olsen left Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. Return-to-play is determined by the severity of the tear, with a complete rupture taking six to eight weeks. 

Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Penny has missed all season due to an ACL tear that he suffered last year. He practiced Wednesday with the intent to return in Week 15.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
O.J. Howard TE 80.1 N/A Ankle IR
Ronald Jones RB 71.6 N/A Finger/COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Howard tore his Achilles in Week 11. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jones II underwent surgery on his finger and was placed on the reserver/COVID-19 list. I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Adam Humphries WR 69.9 N/A Head IR
A.J. Brown WR 74.1 WR7 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Humphries was placed on IR due to a concussion. He will miss at least three weeks.

Brown was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Alex Smith QB 65.8 QB28 Calf Questionable
Antonio Gibson RB 78.8 N/A Toe Questionable
Antonio Gandy-Golden WR 50.0 N/A Hamstring IR-R
Kyle Allen QB 68.5 N/A Ankle IR
Peyton Barber RB 59.4 RB30 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Smith strained his calf in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, but I am optimistic Smith plays this week.

Gibson suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 13 and did not play in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Gandy-Golden was designated to return from injured reserve. The Football Team has 21 days to activate him. He practiced Wednesday and has a shot at returning to action in Week 15.

Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Barber was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 15.

 

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.

