Fantasy Football Week 15 injury report: Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Calvin Ridley, Austin Ekeler and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chase Edmonds RB 70.9 RB28 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take : Edmonds was a DNP in practice Wednesday, and he is considered a game-time decision. I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Calvin Ridley WR 83.5 WR6 Foot Questionable Julio Jones WR 86.3 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Ridley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Jones did not practice on Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Robert Griffin III QB 52.9 N/A Hamstring IR Trace McSorley QB 57.4 N/A Knee IR Miles Boykin WR 61.7 N/A COVID-19 Out Marquise Brown WR 66.1 WR28 COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Griffin injured his hamstring in Week 13. He was pulled in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Ravens placed Griffin on IR, and he will miss at least the next three weeks.

McSorely suffered a MCL sprain in Week 14 and was placed on IR. He will miss at least the next three weeks.

Boykin and Brown were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and their Week 15 availability is uncertain.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status John Brown WR 68.4 N/A Ankle IR-R

Mario’s take: Brown was placed on IR in Week 12 and returned Tuesday. The Bills have 21 days to activate him, and Brown’s Week 15 availability is trending up.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 76.0 N/A Shoulder/Quad Questionable D.J. Moore WR 76.2 N/A Ankle/COVID-19 Questionable

Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder in Week 9. He did not play in the three following weeks. Coming off of the Panther’s Week 13 bye, it seemed CMC was ready to return to action until news broke that he was dealing with a new injury. McCaffery suffered a strained quad while training and reaggravated it in the middle of Week 13. He did not play in Week 14 and is not expected to play until at least Week 16.

Moore hurt his right ankle towards the end of the game in Week 12. Moore was trending in the right direction after the Panther’s Week 13 bye but missed Week 14 due to COVID-19. Moore is likely to return for Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Tarik Cohen RB 62.6 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Auden Tate WR 73.4 N/A Shoulder IR Joe Mixon RB 66.0 N/A Foot IR Joe Burrow QB 75.1 N/A Knee IR John Ross III WR 48.2 N/A Foot IR

Mario’s take: Tate underwent surgery on his torn labrum in his shoulder. He has been placed on IR and his recovery is expected to be four to six months.

Mixon injured his foot in the first half of Week 6. He was placed on IR and has not played since. Mixon is not expected to practice this week, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Burrow injured his left knee in Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season.

Ross injured his foot in Week 10 and was subsequently placed on IR. I do not expect him back for several weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Austin Hooper TE 65.6 TE29 Neck Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR 75.3 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Hooper missed Week 14 due to a neck injury. He was limited at practice Wednesday, and I am optimistic he returns to action in Week 15.

Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7. I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle Out Ezekiel Elliott RB 62.7 RB15 Calf Questionable

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. He will miss the rest of the season.

Elliott did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was just a maintenance day. He will be ready to play in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR Phillip Lindsay RB 69.8 N/A Hip Questionable Melvin Gordon III RB 67.1 RB25 Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping. He was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Lindsay and Gordon III were limited participants at practice Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Adrian Peterson RB 56.1 RB44 Forearm Questionable Kenny Golladay WR 81.6 N/A Hip Questionable Matthew Stafford QB 80.9 N/A Ribs/Thumb Questionable

Mario’s take: Peterson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8. He has not played since and did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect Golladay to return in Week 15.

Stafford did not practice Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

Mario’s take: Brown, Lazard and Lewis were limited participants in practice Wednesday, and I expect them all to play in Week 15.

Sternberger is in the five-step concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Evrin was placed on IR and will miss at least the next three weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR 76.4 WR32 Foot/Neck Questionable Duke Johnson RB 64.2 RB37 Illness Questionable Randall Cobb WR 71.6 N/A Foot IR C.J. Prosise RB 45.4 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Cobb injured his foot in the first quarter of Week 11. I believe he suffered a midfoot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR and will miss may not return this season.

Cooks, Johnson and Prosise were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Mo Alie-Cox TE 80.7 TE34 Knee Questionable Philip Rivers QB 78.6 QB14 Toe Questionable Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee IR Trey Burton TE 70.5 TE24 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Alie-Cox didn’t practice Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. He will play in Week 15.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I do not expect him to return this season.

Burton didn’t practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chris Thompson RB 54.9 N/A Back IR Dede Westbrook WR 53.7 N/A Knee IR James Robinson RB 74.3 RB5 Knee Questionable Ryquell Armstead RB N/A N/A COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Thompson was put on IR in Week 13 for a back injury.

Westbrook was carted off the field in Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Armstead is not expected to return this season due to complications from COVID-19.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Henry Ruggs III WR 54.8 N/A COVID-19 Out Tyrell Williams WR N/A N/A Shoulder IR

Mario’s take: Ruggs III was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so his availability for Week 15 is up in the air.

Williams underwent surgery in early September for a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will miss the entire 2020 season and will be ready for the 2021 season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB 77.1 RB3 Quad Questionable Keenan Allen WR 85.7 WR3 Hamstring Questionable Mike Williams WR 70.9 N/A Back Questionable

Mario’s take: Ekeler, Allen and Williams have been limited at practice all week, but I expect them to play in TNF.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Robert Woods WR 71.3 WR13 Thigh Questionable

Mario’s take: Woods did not practice for precautionary reasons, and I believe he will play in Week 15.

Mario’s take: Parker and Grant were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.

Gaskins missed Week 14 due to COVID-19. He did not practice Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Gesicki suffered a shoulder dislocation in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I expect him to miss Week 15.

Williams injured his foot in Week 9 and was placed on IR. It is possible he does not return this season.

Ahmed has not played since Week 12. I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB 71.3 N/A Illness Questionable Kyle Rudolph TE 67.6 N/A Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Mattison missed Week 13 and Week 14 due to appendix surgery. He did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Rudolph did not practice Wednesday, so I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status James White RB 66.0 RB36 Foot Questionable Julian Edelman WR 68.8 N/A Knee IR Rex Burkhead RB 78.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: White was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.

Burkhead injured his right knee in Week 12. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. He will miss the remainder of the season but will be ready for next year.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Drew Brees QB 76.0 N/A Shoulder IR-R Michael Thomas WR 85.3 WR8 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Brees did not return in the second half of Week 10 after injuring his ribs. Tests revealed fractured ribs on both sides of his chest as well as a collapsed lung. Brees has been designated to return from injured reserve and the Saints have 21 days to activate him. I am optimistic Brees returns from injury in Week 15.

Thomas did not practice on Wednesday, but I believe it was for maintenance. I expect Thomas to play in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Daniel Jones QB 78.4 N/A Ankle/Hamstring Questionable Devonta Freeman RB 55.0 N/A Ankle/undisclosed Out Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he is suffering from a Grade II hamstring strain. The return-to-play timeline is three to six weeks. He did not play in Week 13 but returned in Week 14 where he injured his ankle. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and there is concern he will not be ready for Week 15.

Freeman has not played since sustaining an ankle injury during Week 8. He worked on the side with a trainer Wednesday, but I do not believe he plays in Week 15.

Barkley sprained his MCL and tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Breshad Perriman WR 63.1 WR56 Shoulder Questionable Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee IR La’Mical Perine RB 57.9 N/A Ankle IR-R Jamison Crowder WR 71.3 WR46 Calf Questionable

Mario’s take: Perriman practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 15.

Perine has been designated to return from injured reserve. The Jets have 21 days to activate him, and he has a chance to return to action in Week 15.

Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Crowder did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status DeSean Jackson WR 64.1 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Jackson was placed on IR during Week 7 and is expected to miss significant time.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status James Connor RB 67.3 RB22 Quad Questionable

Mario’s take: Connor is dealing with a quadriceps injury and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Deebo Samuel WR 79.6 N/A Hamstring Out Jimmy Garoppolo QB 67.5 N/A Ankle IR George Kittle TE 79.7 N/A Foot IR Raheem Mostert RB 75.3 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Samuel reinjured his hamstring in Week 14 and has been shut down for the rest of the season.

Garoppolo reinjured his high-ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because if you come back too early you will be ineffective. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Kittle left the game in the 4th quarter of Week 8. It looked as if he suffered a mild inversion ankle sprain, but x-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.

Mostert aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15.

Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carson and Hyde practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 15.

Olsen left Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. Return-to-play is determined by the severity of the tear, with a complete rupture taking six to eight weeks.

Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Penny has missed all season due to an ACL tear that he suffered last year. He practiced Wednesday with the intent to return in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status O.J. Howard TE 80.1 N/A Ankle IR Ronald Jones RB 71.6 N/A Finger/COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Howard tore his Achilles in Week 11. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jones II underwent surgery on his finger and was placed on the reserver/COVID-19 list. I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Adam Humphries WR 69.9 N/A Head IR A.J. Brown WR 74.1 WR7 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Humphries was placed on IR due to a concussion. He will miss at least three weeks.

Brown was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 15.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alex Smith QB 65.8 QB28 Calf Questionable Antonio Gibson RB 78.8 N/A Toe Questionable Antonio Gandy-Golden WR 50.0 N/A Hamstring IR-R Kyle Allen QB 68.5 N/A Ankle IR Peyton Barber RB 59.4 RB30 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Smith strained his calf in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, but I am optimistic Smith plays this week.

Gibson suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 13 and did not play in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 15.

Gandy-Golden was designated to return from injured reserve. The Football Team has 21 days to activate him. He practiced Wednesday and has a shot at returning to action in Week 15.

Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Barber was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 15.

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.